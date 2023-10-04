17Kviews
This Artist Makes Uplifting Comics, And They Might Brighten Up Your Day (30 New Pics) Interview With Artist
As the daylight diminishes daily, it's common to feel somewhat low and disoriented (that vitamin D deficiency hitting hard already). So, it's fair to say that during such periods, absorbing words of encouragement and inspiration can be incredibly uplifting. Eckyo’s wholesome comics provide a delightful fusion of adorable imagery and empowering messages, offering a unique source of support and motivation.
More info: Instagram | eckyo.com | Facebook | youtube.com
Bored Panda reached out to Eckyo, the conversation with the artist delving into his transition from realistic to cute art style! Eckyo describes this transition as “quite an interesting journey for me. It came with its own set of challenges but was also incredibly rewarding.”
Regarding the transition, Eckyo elaborated, “One of the main challenges was shifting my mindset. Realistic art often focuses on precision and capturing the details of the object, while cute art emphasizes simplicity and exaggeration of features. Consequently, I had to let go of my perfectionist tendencies and embrace a simpler, more playful approach in my drawing style.” He also had to “re-learn how to draw basic shapes and characters in a cute way,” experimenting with “different proportions, colors, and expressions!” The key, he said, was “persistence and patience.”
The comic artist also reflected on how emotions influence his work, saying, “Just like everyone else, I have my ups and downs, and those feelings often find their way into my work. When I'm feeling happy and positive, my art tends to reflect that with vibrant colors and cheerful themes.” Even during challenging times, Eckyo sees value in channeling emotions through art, stating, “Creating art becomes a way to channel those emotions and work through them.”
He shared a personal anecdote that significantly influenced a comic piece: “There was this one time when I was at my desk, really worried about problems happening in my family... So much time was wasted without finding any solution except to worry... So, I started doodling a heart character who was worried about something, mirroring my situation.” This act of creation didn’t resolve the problem but “kept me going.”
When discussing the importance of follower feedback, Eckyo explained to Bored Panda, “Feedback from my followers has played a significant role in shaping my work over time. It's been an incredible source of inspiration and improvement.” This feedback sparked the creation of comics on similar topics, which encouraged deeper exploration into themes enjoyed by the audience.
Regarding his upcoming eBook and drawing course, Eckyo hopes to offer stress management through drawing, saying, “Drawing is actually a good method to help manage stress. This is one of my goals for anyone who wants to learn cute drawing as well as gain good drawing skills.” The eBook promises a more enjoyable drawing experience with varied and somewhat complex cute characters and objects, offering “fresher material.”
This was my approach to people taking my stuff in mid-high school. The most I would do is hold it my hand for them to give it back, and if they took too long I'd tell them "You can hand it back now, it I can tell the teacher. Either way I'm going to get it back and I'm not playing that game." I'd also always follow through if they didn't think I'd tell the teacher, so since I was unwilling to give them the responses they wanted, they'd get bored and eventually stop trying to tease me altogether. I'm lucky though cause I went through puberty and got big early.
Self care is so important. If you save no time for yourself, you lose who you are
I wish that was true… it might be if my friend moves back here.
Very cute <3
Loved these so much, some beautiful advice in all panels, the art was stunning too, such a wholesome series! :D
Cute. Repetitive, but cute.
