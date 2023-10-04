ADVERTISEMENT

As the daylight diminishes daily, it's common to feel somewhat low and disoriented (that vitamin D deficiency hitting hard already). So, it's fair to say that during such periods, absorbing words of encouragement and inspiration can be incredibly uplifting. Eckyo’s wholesome comics provide a delightful fusion of adorable imagery and empowering messages, offering a unique source of support and motivation.

Eckyo's work has been previously featured on Bored Panda, so if you'd like to see some more uplifting comics containing quotes make sure to pay this article a visit.

More info: Instagram | eckyo.com | Facebook | youtube.com

#1

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup, my mother always tells me this too, the only person you need to prove to is yourself

Bored Panda reached out to Eckyo, the conversation with the artist delving into his transition from realistic to cute art style! Eckyo describes this transition as “quite an interesting journey for me. It came with its own set of challenges but was also incredibly rewarding.”
#2

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes! And it doesn't matter if they're family or childhood friend or whatever, if they're hurting you then get away from them

#3

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Indeed, I believe those that are wealthiest are the people who are at peace with themselves not the ones flaunting their money

Regarding the transition, Eckyo elaborated, “One of the main challenges was shifting my mindset. Realistic art often focuses on precision and capturing the details of the object, while cute art emphasizes simplicity and exaggeration of features. Consequently, I had to let go of my perfectionist tendencies and embrace a simpler, more playful approach in my drawing style.” He also had to “re-learn how to draw basic shapes and characters in a cute way,” experimenting with “different proportions, colors, and expressions!” The key, he said, was “persistence and patience.”
#4

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah I'm a lot like this, people work differently, sometimes when you're having a tough time you just want to be alone with your thoughts and a nice hot drink of your choice :)

#5

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People need to learn this, getting rid of toxic people in your life or spending time alone is important and isn't selfish. You don't need to please others to be a good person!

The comic artist also reflected on how emotions influence his work, saying, “Just like everyone else, I have my ups and downs, and those feelings often find their way into my work. When I'm feeling happy and positive, my art tends to reflect that with vibrant colors and cheerful themes.” Even during challenging times, Eckyo sees value in channeling emotions through art, stating, “Creating art becomes a way to channel those emotions and work through them.”
#6

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww, I'm so proud of you little beaver! Each step we take will help us reach that mountain, stay strong pandas!

#7

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AWWWWWW!!!! I love you too, you adorable little heart! :3

He shared a personal anecdote that significantly influenced a comic piece: “There was this one time when I was at my desk, really worried about problems happening in my family... So much time was wasted without finding any solution except to worry... So, I started doodling a heart character who was worried about something, mirroring my situation.” This act of creation didn’t resolve the problem but “kept me going.”
#8

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

#9

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

When discussing the importance of follower feedback, Eckyo explained to Bored Panda, “Feedback from my followers has played a significant role in shaping my work over time. It's been an incredible source of inspiration and improvement.” This feedback sparked the creation of comics on similar topics, which encouraged deeper exploration into themes enjoyed by the audience.

#10

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

#11

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

purpler7355 avatar
Squishy
Squishy
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had this happen this earlier this month, it hurt 'cause it was new, scary, uncertain, now I feel stronger, braver and kinder:)

Regarding his upcoming eBook and drawing course, Eckyo hopes to offer stress management through drawing, saying, “Drawing is actually a good method to help manage stress. This is one of my goals for anyone who wants to learn cute drawing as well as gain good drawing skills.” The eBook promises a more enjoyable drawing experience with varied and somewhat complex cute characters and objects, offering “fresher material.”
#12

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

motuskeletor79 avatar
Harley
Harley
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fun fact…. You can’t breathe right while smiling. Just kidding, I made you smile :) I hope everyone has a great day today!

#13

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

#14

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

#15

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Crying does not indicate that you are weak. Since birth, it has always been a sign that you are alive." - Charlotte Brontë

#16

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

#17

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

#18

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

#19

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

#20

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And there is no shame in leaving either, it may be tough but often you must think about yourself first, love yourself first

#21

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

#22

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

#23

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

williamshugars avatar
RandomEpiBioPerson
RandomEpiBioPerson
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was my approach to people taking my stuff in mid-high school. The most I would do is hold it my hand for them to give it back, and if they took too long I'd tell them "You can hand it back now, it I can tell the teacher. Either way I'm going to get it back and I'm not playing that game." I'd also always follow through if they didn't think I'd tell the teacher, so since I was unwilling to give them the responses they wanted, they'd get bored and eventually stop trying to tease me altogether. I'm lucky though cause I went through puberty and got big early.

#24

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So true, whenever I feel c**p I just listen to some music and it calms me down, especially piano music

#25

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

so you can run to your friend with a newly harvested carrot!

#26

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

alanavoeks_1 avatar
Nykky
Nykky
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey artists, wanna know the only person you can fairly compare yourself to? Yourself from yesterday.

#27

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

#28

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

haileyclements614 avatar
Queer Panda
Queer Panda
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Self care is so important. If you save no time for yourself, you lose who you are

#29

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awwww, giving all my fellow pandas internet hugs too :D

#30

Cute Pictures With A Deep Inspirational Subtext (32 New Pics) Shares stats

Note: this post originally had 32 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.

