ADVERTISEMENT

Great Britain” is a name most of us have heard countless times, and chances are, many people already know a little about its history, landmarks, or global influence. These days, learning the basics about any country is just a quick search away. You can read about major historical events, famous attractions, political systems, and even local food traditions in minutes. But here’s the thing; knowing facts about a place and actually understanding how it works are two very different things.

To truly get a feel for a country, you have to understand the little things locals instinctively know. The subtle social cues, the unspoken etiquette, the tiny everyday habits that no travel guide fully explains. That’s often where the real personality of a place lives. And when it comes to Britain, there are plenty of these wonderfully specific cultural rules quietly shaping daily life.

So today, we took a deep dive into exactly that by exploring answers to the question: What unwritten rules of British culture do you think every visitor should know? The responses were equal parts practical, and incredibly British. From knowing when “mate” is friendly, to mastering the subtle art of signaling that you’re ready to leave, these insights offer a surprisingly useful crash course in fitting in. Keep scrolling—these might just save you from a very awkward British side-eye.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two people waving to each other in a park, showing unspoken British rules of social interaction. When people ask how are you, the only acceptable response is a positive one.

breaded_skateboard , Getty Images/unsplash Report

7points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A queue of people waiting outside shops, illustrating unwritten rules like queueing etiquette, a British cultural norm. Don't skip the queue... ever!

    yetiwatch , David Clode/unsplash Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    A stressed woman, hand on her forehead, at a desk by a window. Explores unwritten rules Brits share. Hugely overstate minor inconveniences, hugely understate life-altering events.

    Stapler has no staples: 'It's all gone horribly wrong'

    Wife leaves you, you lose your job, house burns down: 'It's not ideal, really'.

    anon , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The world is more mobile than ever before. In fact, global estimates show that around 281 million people were living outside their country of birth in 2020, which works out to roughly 3.6% of the world’s population. That might sound like a small percentage at first, but when you stop and think about it, that’s hundreds of millions of people packing up their lives and starting fresh somewhere new.

    Moving countries is no small feat. It means leaving behind familiar streets, routines, food, people, and often a big part of your identity in search of something different. And yet, every year, more people seriously consider doing exactly that.
    #4

    A bald man in a car, yelling into a phone and gesturing, demonstrating unwritten rules or common British frustrations. Telling people who’ve obviously just been in an accident that “you can’t park there, mate”.

    freddies__d*ad , Michael Kahn/unsplash Report

    7points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those videos kíll me.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    People crossing a sun-drenched street in a city, highlighting British unwritten rules and culture. If somebody bumps into you, you both apologise. Does not apply in cars.

    anon , Natalia Blauth/unsplash Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Hands pulling apart a warm chocolate chip and marshmallow cookie, with melted marshmallow stretching between the two halves. #Brits #UnwrittenRules If someone says "would anyone like the last biscuit" they aren't really offering, it means they want it but etiquette says you must offer first.

    little_cotton_socks , Temuunzaya Darkhansaikhan/unsplash Report

    6points
    POST

    That desire to start over somewhere else is far more common than many people realize. According to Gallup’s 2023 global research, about 16% of adults worldwide said they would permanently move to another country if given the opportunity. That translates to more than 900 million people globally imagining a life beyond their current borders.

    Gallup gathered this data by interviewing nearly 146,000 adults across 142 countries and territories, asking a simple but powerful question: if they had the chance, would they stay or leave? The results came during a period when international migration was surging again after the slowdown caused by the pandemic. In fact, migration across the 38 OECD countries reached record levels in 2022, showing just how strongly people are once again looking outward for new possibilities.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Putting the little divider down for the person behind you on the supermarket conveyor belt. Seeing it as a lack of manners if it's not done for you.

    sonhairypits Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    A smiling woman with grey hair and glasses, holding a laptop, opening a door. She represents Brits sharing unwritten rules foreigners might not know. Holding the door open for someone even if they're in the next postcode

    dan__thom , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    Hands reaching for chocolate chip cookies from a green plate, with jigsaw puzzle pieces scattered. Unwritten rules, Brits. Pretending not to notice whenever there are biscuits being passed around, then acting surprised and going 'ooo' when it gets round to you.

    throwawayg38538 , Michael T/unsplash Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    And if there’s one destination that consistently dominates wish lists, it’s the United States. Gallup’s data shows that 18% of potential migrants worldwide (around 170 million adults) named the U.S. as their ideal future home. That means nearly one in five people dreaming of relocation have America in mind. Other top choices include Canada, Germany, Australia, and Spain, all countries known for strong economies, educational opportunities, healthcare systems, and quality of life. 
    #10

    You know who's next at the bar and you're an absolute jerk face if you try to jump the invisible queue.

    innitdoe Report

    6points
    POST
    arthurwhite avatar
    Rtblast66
    Rtblast66
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't it the bartender's job to recognise who's next?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    A packed football stadium with fans waving flags, showcasing a Brit tradition. The vibrant crowd embodies unwritten rules of support. The thing about Arsenal is they always try and walk it in.

    Ok-Budget112 , James Kirkup/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    A man with an empty pocket, symbolizing unwritten rules and Brits' unique customs. If you realise you are walking the wrong way and need to go back the way you came from, you MUST tap your pockets and pretend like you've realised you've forgotten something before committing to the turn.

    It must be made clear to all onlookers that you knew exactly where you were going and are just just popping back before returning this way again later.

    Why it's deemed less embarrassing to be the sort of buffoon that forgets your keys or whatever than to have simply walked in the wrong direction beats me, but I know in my very soul that it is.

    Unlucky-Syllabub987 , Yunus Tuğ/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST

    Europe, meanwhile, continues to be one of the busiest migration hubs in the world. In 2024 alone, 4.2 million immigrants arrived in EU countries from outside the bloc, while another 1.5 million people moved between EU member states. On the flip side, around 3.2 million people emigrated from EU countries, including 1.6 million who moved to destinations outside the EU entirely.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To put that into perspective, the numbers were similarly high in 2023, when 4.4 million people immigrated into the EU from non-EU nations. These numbers reveal just how dynamic migration patterns have become, with millions of people constantly moving in search of new opportunities, stability, and personal growth.
    #13

    Passengers on a train, highlighting Brits and their unwritten rules, showing people sitting and standing inside a subway car. Trains aren't a communal exercise. We aren't there to have a conversation with you. Read your book/paper or listen to music and mind your own business.

    AwkwardCriticism9133 , Viktor Forgacs - click ↓↓/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    A smiling young woman with long dark hair, wearing a white shirt and grey vest, talking with another person. Brits unwritten rules discussion. *Let's meet for lunch/ meet up soon/ go out* = *I never want to see you again in my life.*.

    tmstms , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Love you, mean it" 😅😅

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    A hand pours milk into a glass mug of tea, reflecting British tea-drinking rules and traditions. If making someone a cup of tea never ever put the milk in first! It’s a crime!

    Specifically if you’re using a tea bag in a mug!!

    Calm-Program8254 , Uliana Kopanytsia/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Interestingly, migration patterns also reveal some noticeable gender differences. In 2024, men accounted for 55% of immigrants entering EU countries, while women made up 45%. In 23 of the 26 EU nations with available data, male immigrants formed the majority.

    Countries like Croatia reported the highest share of male immigrants at 73.6%, followed by Lithuania at 71.6% and Romania at 64.5%. Meanwhile, France had the highest proportion of female immigrants at 52.3%, followed by Sweden at 51.7% and Czechia at 50.3%. These differences often reflect labor market demands, family migration trends, and the types of opportunities drawing people into specific regions.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Happy man and woman conversing with a family in the background. Illustrates unwritten rules that foreigners might not know about. When someone asks if “you alright?” It’s pretty much a hello…they don’t want a full on conversation with you.

    anon , Alex Gallegos/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    A laughing British woman with glasses and red nails, representing Brits sharing unwritten rules in their country. Instinctively apologise, even if you are not in the wrong.

    Clap / cheer if someone smashes a glass in a pub/restaurant.

    smushs88 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    A man holding open a door for a woman, showing good manners. This highlights unwritten rules and British customs. If you see someone holding a door open for you…. You run to the door awkwardly and say thank you. If you hold a door open for someone and they don’t say thank you then you must tut loudly and mutter “you’re welcome”.

    polarbearseal , A. C./unsplash Report

    5points
    POST

    So why do people move in the first place? The reasons are rarely simple. For many, migration is about economic opportunity. A better-paying job, stronger career prospects, or simply the ability to provide a more secure future for their family can be enough motivation to start over somewhere unfamiliar. In some cases, people are leaving countries where wages are stagnant or opportunities feel limited, hoping to build a life with greater financial stability elsewhere. It’s not always about luxury; it’s often about possibility.
    #19

    A woman with glasses on her head and a man with glasses talking, demonstrating unwritten rules of Brits. If you accidentally make eye contact with one of your neighbours the only acceptable response is to comment on the weather.

    To be specific if it's sunny and even slightly warm you're obliged to complain "it's too hot for this nonsense" or something similar.

    If it's not sunny and warm you're obliged to complain about how bad the weather is.

    And that's it. No follow up questions should be expected in return and any reply should at most be met with a smile or nod of the head.

    jimb0j0nes2000 , Nathan Anderson/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    We value personal space.

    holytriplem Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    If you need to leave someone’s house the only acceptable thing to do is to slap your thighs and say “right”.

    spAMBS10_4 Report

    5points
    POST

    For others, the reasons go much deeper than career advancement. Safety is a huge factor. Political instability, conflict, social unrest, or lack of personal freedoms push many people to seek safer environments. Education is another major driver, with students moving abroad for access to globally recognized universities and stronger academic systems. Family reunification also plays a significant role, as many relocate to join loved ones already settled elsewhere. And then there are those drawn by lifestyle factors: better healthcare, cleaner cities, work-life balance, climate, or simply the appeal of a different cultural pace. Sometimes the motivation isn’t escaping something bad, but moving toward something better.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    A person puts a dollar bill into an empty glass held by another, highlighting unwritten rules, maybe tipping in Britain. American style customer service is considered creepy and sycophantic especially from service staff and comes off a beggy for a tip.

    Our staff get paid wages so a tip is appreciated but they don’t pass out or go homeless without them so they act like normal people at work.

    Expecting wait staff to baby you is considering massively entitled and for the love of god don’t mention that you would have tipped X amount but you was lacking.

    Tradtrade , Lala Azizli/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    If someone in a pub/restaurant drops something, especially a glass, you have to drum on the table and go “waaaaaaaayyyyyyyyy”.

    stevielfc76 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    If you trip a little on the pavement, look back and shake your head. Blame your shoe. Then incorporate this little skip and dance into your walk, or a big limp, until you’re out of sight.

    CabinetOk4838 Report

    5points
    POST

    Of course, moving is only the beginning. Actually settling into a new country takes far more than just getting the paperwork sorted. Many people eventually pursue citizenship, which often requires passing formal tests covering a country’s history, laws, politics, and civic values. These exams are important for legal integration, but they’re only one piece of the puzzle. True integration happens in the little things that no textbook can fully prepare you for.
    #25

    If someone is cleaning something, like a car for example, it is essential that you utter a “humourous” quip like “can you do mine next?”.

    iwillkneecapyourdog Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Two men shaking hands in a business setting, showcasing a common interaction. Relates to unwritten rules Brits might know. If someone turns up ten minutes late for work, they must be greeted with “Good afternoon”.

    nicholls_b , Amari Shutters/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    If someone stops their car to let you cross the road you MUST do a little run but that run CANNOT be faster than the speed that you walk at.

    hidden_hustle_mama Report

    5points
    POST

    It’s understanding local humor, recognizing social cues, knowing when to speak up, and when to politely stay quiet. It’s learning the unspoken rules; those tiny cultural habits that locals follow without ever consciously thinking about them. Whether it’s understanding queue etiquette, small talk norms, or how people navigate public spaces, these subtle social codes are often what make someone feel like they truly belong. Knowing the law may help you become a citizen, but understanding the culture is what helps you feel at home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And that brings us back to these posts. They highlight those wonderfully specific British rules nobody formally teaches you, yet somehow everyone seems to follow. If you’re visiting Britain or thinking of moving there, knowing these little cultural quirks can save you from some mildly awkward moments and maybe even help you blend in just enough to pass as a local. So tell us, mate—which one of these unwritten British rules caught you completely off guard, or made you think, “Yep, that sounds very British”?
    #28

    Someone exits the house and returns immediately because they have forgotten something or other. It is compulsory to say 'That was quick...'.

    neilmoran1954 Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    Saying 'Oh look Cows' whenever you see them in a field

    thirs.ty69 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    If it can go in a sandwich, it goes in a sandwich.

    mike_derangementsyndrome Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Tutting loudly and rolling your eyes when someone doesn’t thank you for holding the door. Or complaining about your meal until the waiter asks you if everything is alright when you say it’s wonderful.

    cat_brit_hiker Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    If you are coming from the US, however quiet you think you're being, take it down a couple of notches.

    walnutwithteeth Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    You have to say 'Right' when you stand up from being sat down. Regardless of company.

    Dietcokeisgod Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Smiling at elderly people in the street to inform them you aren't a mugger or a scallywag.

    Revolutionary_Laugh Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    An NHS emergency ambulance, part of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, parked near a brick building. Represents Brits unwritten rules. UK residents can gripe about the NHS

    Those outside not so much. Americans can frick off.

    BibbleBeans , Can Pac Swire/flickr Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Crossing road a zebra crossing put hand up or nod to the driver/s stopping in acknowledgement/thank you

    Thank the bus driver as you get off

    Please and thank you to shop staff/waiting staff

    When paying for stuff if you got the odd change, say I've got the 20p for example.

    bearwright1 Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Don’t buy The Sun newspaper.

    miz_moon Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Stand on the right on an escalator.

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Speak softly in restaurants / trains etc.

    RichardTauber Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Trying to avoid neighbours without making it obvious. Even if you like them.

    Icy-Marsupial-4768 Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Saying sorry all the time.

    YchYFi Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Pub ettiquette.

    When you are at the bar and waiting to be served you do not whistle, snap your fingers or wave a note around to get the barman/barmaid's attention. A raised eybrow in their general direction is acceptable. If there is any confusion as to who should get served first always give way and point to the other guy, this is a surefire way to ensure you get served next.

    Always order drinks that take longer to prepare first. Do not order a large round and then ask for a Guinness. It just wastes everyone's time.

    If someone buys you a drink it is implicit that you return the favor. You may 'dip out' of a round if you are close friends and expect to see each other again, on which occasion you are obliged to get the drinks in first and ensure that the obligation is fulfilled.

    We don't tip barstaff. Depending on the pub, an offer to buy your server a drink is perfectly fine (One for yourself? is the accepted invitation). Don't be surprised if they don't actually drink the drink though. They may keep it in the till and either have a drink on you after closing or pocket the cash once the day is done. Wetherspoon's pubs are an exception. The staff are not allowed to accept drinks.

    SmokyBarnable01 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Never directly criticise somebody or their work. Talk around it using the words ‘a little bit’ or ‘rather’. A Brit would know exactly what you mean. To say even a minor criticism directly is unfathomably rude - it would be taken politely but you would have an enemy for life.

    iamnotasheep Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    If a single flake of snow falls we all agree that we can’t go anywhere and anyone who goes into work is a skiv.

    luala Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    I read somewhere, long forgotten where, that Britain is a don't ask country. We see it as impolite to say no. We understand it is impolite to say no. So its even more so impolite to ask if the answer would be no. So we don't ask.

    Another culture that is more upfront and not as adverse to saying no you would simply say "i'm tired can I stay here tonight?" whereas uk culture you would delicately drop a few hints how subtle or not depends on the closeness of your relationship, like "i'm tired" or even mention its a long drive later on in the conversation.

    An ask culture would say "We should meet up for a coffee or meal." A brit may reply enthusiastically "yeah that would be great, I'll message you sometime soon." Then the ask culturee may be confused and hurt why they never arranged to meet and baffled why they said they would.

    bigbobsdad Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Something I've learnt when living in the UK as a foreigner : british people say a lot of things they don't mean and use euphemisms a lot because they want to appear polite. For example when your boss says "have a look someday", they might mean "do it right now". When someone says they like you or want to meet you most of the time they don't mean it. It can be quite confusing.

    RubberDuck404 Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    If someone says "a cheeky wee" - pint, drink, lunch etc

    It is absolutely not just one drink, you're out for the night.

    zombiepiesatemyshoe Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Aussies, Kiwis, Indians and Pakistanis are allowed to say “bloody” as a swear word. Americans (and Canadians, sorry) just sound stupid if they try.

    publiusnaso Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    The difference between "I don't mind," and "I don't care."

    In a lot of countries saying "I don't care" is basically saying "I'm okay with whatever,." In the UK saying "I don't care" means anywhere from "I'd rather not talk to you," to " I really don't give a darn about you or what you're saying"

    Try to say "I don't mind," if you really are okay with any outcome.

    Torsuls Report

    4points
    POST
    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bit like that in aussie too. Both are fine, but idm is nicer

    0
    0points
    reply
    #50

    Slapping your leg then saying "Right then, I should be off" when preparing to leave your friends house.

    abritinpa Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    Having a cup of tea in a crisis, when you get good news, when you have friends over, when you’re on your own, to cheer yourself up, to steady your nerves, to make someone feel loved, to have with cake or biscuits, to warm yourself up, to celebrate, to commiserate … er … any reason at all

    dustbinwow Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Driving alone and talking, unheard, to other drivers: ‘don’t bother indicating, Charlie’, ‘pick a lane, any lane’, etc.

    uleyblue Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    The little wave if someone lets you in front of them when you’re driving.

    linalizm Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    If someone says "that's great thanks, we'll get back to you", that does not mean they will get back to you.

    It's actually a polite way of saying they aren't interested and you will never hear from them again. Most times.

    blacklabel85 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    If you're American talk more quietly and people will be much more positive to you.

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    In the waiting room at the doctor’s, if you see someone you know, you must ask them how they are, & they must say “fine, how about you ?” Then you say “ fine” even though neither of you are fine, because you need to see a doctor

    sarahmoyle Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Telling people a swan can break your arms if you encounter one.

    andyclarkenl Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Respect the queue.

    scouserman3521 Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Please and thank you are not optional - forget them and you are seen as rude.

    idril1 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    The correct response if someone bumps into you is “sorry” , then they say “sorry”, you say “sorry” again and go on your way.

    bishibashi Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    It is fine to talk to people and be friendly, generally, but we are a bit more reserved and a bit less open to physical contact than some other cultures.

    Start conversations with people in a fairly polite way and respect their physical space / privacy.

    "Excuse me, could I just ask..." will be much more likely to result in a positive exchange than "Hi buddy" accompanied by a hand on the shoulder or similar.

    BobBobBobBobBobDave Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    - If someone says “alright” as a greeting, they’re usually not asking if you’re alright. You’re best to return the greeting and move on

    - Though British, most people feel more connected to their home nation than to Great Britain. As such, if you’re speaking to someone Scottish, Welsh or northern Irish, it’s better to refer to them as such. We English are least likely to be bothered but I’d always say English over British if asked

    - Sometimes an insult can be a term of endearment; if someone calls you a funny c word it’s more likely to be a compliment than an insult. You’ll have to read the room on this one though.

    RichardsonM24 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    We don't just drive on the left.

    Passing someone on stairs? Stay left.

    Busy corridors? Stay left

    Pavement? Stay left

    Walking up or down an escalator? Left

    Standing on an escalator? Right!

    It's not universal, or even noticed by a lot of people outside a car, but as a general rule, if we are passing any kind of oncoming traffic, left is the default.

    LordGeni Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Never engage with people on public transport, aside from offering your seat to someone in need.

    my__socrates__note Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Thank the bus driver as you get off- but not in London. It's a flogging offence if you don't.

    RoyofBungay Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    Always take your shoes off when you enter someone’s home / or ask them if they’d like you to remove your shoes 😂😂.

    ltho19 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    If you see someone in a rush don't stop them.

    Honestly the amount of times people have stopped me on the way to work or a client to ask me directions to somewhere they're using google maps to find is insane.

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Just because it doesn't look like a queue doesn't mean that it isn't one.

    mhoulden Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Ask the Uber or Taxi driver without fail "You been busy tonight?"

    Also "Nearly there now," to any fashion retail worker after 6pm.

    sillwuka Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    If someone asks how you are, never tell them how you are.

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    We moan a lot about our country but watch out if you criticise us!

    Never0ffside Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    A cup of tea and a biscuit are basically haute cuisine.

    When you're offered, the correct response is "ooh that's nice".

    BromleyReject Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    The milk goes in last.

    sosig_izz Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow