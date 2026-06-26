New Hire Doesn’t Put Up With Management’s Illegal Shenanigans, Makes The Whole Team Do The Same

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If you’re a 9-to-5 employee, you know how work can sometimes creep well beyond office hours. On some days, you power through to get the job done, no questions asked. On others, it feels like an endless drain but naturally, you expect to be paid for the extra effort, right?

Well, a new hire at a company soon realized that their manager was scheduling daily calls after work hours. At first, they didn’t mind participating, assuming the time would be compensated. But when the first paycheck arrived and the extra hours weren’t reflected, the new employee decided to take matters into their own hands… Keep reading to see what happened next.

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It can be extremely frustrating for employees when their work hours are not respected

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

So this worker decided to teach their manager that unpaid overtime is unacceptable

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Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Globally, many countries have clear and well-defined overtime laws designed to protect workers and ensure fair compensation for extra hours

Image credits: Clay Banks / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Today, we’re living in a world where the traditional 9-to-5 is slowly being redefined. After the pandemic reshaped how we work, millions of employees began pushing for remote options, flexible hours, and even shorter workweeks. The idea is simple: work smarter, not longer. Countries like Iceland, Spain, and Belgium have been experimenting with four-day or 32-hour workweeks, proving that productivity doesn’t always depend on clocking endless hours. These models aim to reduce burnout while keeping output steady. The focus has shifted from “time spent” to “results delivered.”

Remote work has fast-tracked the demand for flexibility in a big way. When your office is your living room, the line between work time and personal time can blur quickly. That’s why some countries have stepped in with “right to disconnect” laws. France and Australia, for example, have created rules that protect employees from after-hours emails and calls. In simple terms, once you’re off the clock, you’re off the clock. No guilt. No pressure to reply at midnight. These laws help workers protect their mental space. Because rest isn’t laziness; it’s necessary.

At the same time, overtime rules are evolving faster than ever. We’re not talking about staying back five or ten minutes to finish an email. We’re talking about the extra hour or two that quietly turns into a habit. Many employees regularly stretch their day just to meet deadlines or keep up with expectations. Over time, those extra hours add up in a big way. Governments are recognizing that modern work patterns demand updated protections. Work culture may be changing, but fairness still matters. And being compensated properly is a huge part of that fairness.

Take Canada, for example. In most provinces, once you cross 44 hours in a week, you’ve officially entered overtime territory. That means your employer can’t just say “thanks” and move on; they need to pay you extra. The standard overtime rate is 1.5 times your regular hourly wage, which is 150%. Some workplaces with union agreements offer even better terms, but they can’t go below that legal minimum. The goal is simple: if you’re giving more of your time, you deserve more in return. It’s about respecting both effort and energy. Fair pay encourages healthier workplaces.

Now let’s hop over to France, famous for its 35-hour workweek. Yes, 35 hours. Anything beyond that counts as overtime and must be paid accordingly. France has some of the strongest worker protections in Europe, and they take work-life balance seriously. The idea is that people shouldn’t live to work, they should work to live. Employers are required to compensate for extra hours, and the rules are strict. It’s structured, clear, and protective. The message is simple: your personal time matters. And the law backs that up.

Portugal and Spain also have clear guidelines. In Portugal, the standard workweek is 40 hours, and overtime pay increases the more extra hours you work. Spain also sets a 40-hour standard but limits overtime to 80 hours per year unless those hours are swapped for time off. When overtime is paid, it’s often at enhanced rates, sometimes around 175% or more. The aim is to prevent overwork from becoming routine. Extra hours are meant to be the exception, not the rule. Balance is baked into the system.

Sometimes managers take overtime for granted and expect employees to stay back without proper pay or prior agreement

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

In the United Kingdom, the Working Time Regulations set a 48-hour maximum workweek, averaged over 17 weeks. Employees can choose to opt out, but it has to be voluntary. Meanwhile, in India, overtime rules come from the Factories Act of 1948. The standard workweek is 48 hours, and any time beyond that must be paid at double the regular rate—yes, 200%. That’s a strong incentive for employers to manage hours carefully. Both countries aim to create boundaries while allowing flexibility.

In the United States, overtime rules fall under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Non-exempt employees must be paid 1.5 times their regular hourly rate for any hours worked beyond 40 in a week. It sounds straightforward, but classification matters. If you qualify, those extra hours must be compensated. The rule exists to prevent exploitation and encourage reasonable scheduling. Employers can’t simply expect free labor. The system may not be perfect, but the foundation is clear. Overtime isn’t a favor, it’s payable time.

As we can see, overtime laws around the world are designed to protect workers and rightly so. Employees deserve to be paid for the extra time and effort they invest. Yet sometimes, managers blur those boundaries and assume people will simply comply. In this particular case, however, the worker chose a different path. Instead of accepting unpaid hours as “normal,” they quietly took a stand. And interestingly, that small decision created a ripple effect. What are your thoughts on situations like this? Have you ever had a manager who expected unpaid overtime?

Later, the author responded to several readers and provided more background information

Readers supported the author’s mission, and some shared similar experiences that they’ve had at work