49 Creative Shoe Designs By Kobi Levi That Show How Imagination Can Transform Everyday Ideas
Kobi Levi is an internationally recognized footwear designer and artist known for turning shoes into imaginative, sculptural works of art. A graduate of the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, he creates each piece from concept to completion in his own studio, combining design, craftsmanship, and hands-on shoemaking.
His work is inspired by everyday objects, cultural references, and small moments from daily life – things like coffee spills, chewing gum, or visual illusions – which he transforms into unexpected shoe designs. Each creation is handcrafted and produced in limited editions.
Levi’s shoes are known for blending humor, creativity, and technical skill, pushing the boundaries of what footwear can be. His designs have been exhibited internationally and worn by well-known figures such as Lady Gaga, Whoopi Goldberg, and Fergie.
More info: kobilevidesign.com | Instagram | Facebook
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Flat Stilettos
Banana
Gum Sneakers
High End Sneaker
Liquify
Miao
Pixel
Split Sneakers
Coffee Porcelain
Market
Pixel
Spillaaaaa
Zoom
Blond Ambition
Flat Stilettos
Fluid
Loading
Melting Pumps
Pixel
Slide
Sling Shot
Cherry
Counterpart
Cheerleader
Click
Confusion
Contemporary Chinese
Double Boots
Duck
Market Trolley
Matryoshka
Melting
Melting Sneakers
Reflection
Shark
Slicedsneaker
Toucan
Write
Contortion
Flamingo
Harp
Heart
Pixel
Xylophone
Arch
Elephant
Watermelon
Cool I wonder how long they are comfortable
Cool I wonder how long they are comfortable