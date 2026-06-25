ADVERTISEMENT

Kobi Levi is an internationally recognized footwear designer and artist known for turning shoes into imaginative, sculptural works of art. A graduate of the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, he creates each piece from concept to completion in his own studio, combining design, craftsmanship, and hands-on shoemaking.

His work is inspired by everyday objects, cultural references, and small moments from daily life – things like coffee spills, chewing gum, or visual illusions – which he transforms into unexpected shoe designs. Each creation is handcrafted and produced in limited editions.

Levi’s shoes are known for blending humor, creativity, and technical skill, pushing the boundaries of what footwear can be. His designs have been exhibited internationally and worn by well-known figures such as Lady Gaga, Whoopi Goldberg, and Fergie.

More info: kobilevidesign.com | Instagram | Facebook