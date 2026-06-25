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Kobi Levi is an internationally recognized footwear designer and artist known for turning shoes into imaginative, sculptural works of art. A graduate of the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, he creates each piece from concept to completion in his own studio, combining design, craftsmanship, and hands-on shoemaking.

His work is inspired by everyday objects, cultural references, and small moments from daily life – things like coffee spills, chewing gum, or visual illusions – which he transforms into unexpected shoe designs. Each creation is handcrafted and produced in limited editions.

Levi’s shoes are known for blending humor, creativity, and technical skill, pushing the boundaries of what footwear can be. His designs have been exhibited internationally and worn by well-known figures such as Lady Gaga, Whoopi Goldberg, and Fergie.

More info: kobilevidesign.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Flat Stilettos

Two pairs of black creative and imaginative high-heel shoes by Kobi Levi, worn on feet against a white background.

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    #2

    Banana

    A pair of creative and imaginative shoes designed by Kobi Levi resembling bananas with peels. These artistic footwear designs.

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    are they slippery?

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    #3

    Gum Sneakers

    Person wearing creative and imaginative shoes designed by Kobi Levi, light blue with pink heels, resembling cat legs.

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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Singaporeans will not understand these. [Also upvote for cool looking cat].

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    #4

    High End Sneaker

    Creative and imaginative grey, red, and gold high-heeled boots by Kobi Levi.

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    #5

    Liquify

    Creative and imaginative black high-heeled shoes by Kobi Levi.

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    #6

    Miao

    Creative and imaginative shoes by Kobi Levi, brown cat-shaped shoes with pink collars, shown from two angles.

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    #7

    Pixel

    Creative and imaginative shoes by Kobi Levi, black heels with a pixelated block design on the heel, worn with white tights.

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    #8

    Split Sneakers

    Kobi Levi creative and imaginative shoe designs, two images of feet wearing puzzle-piece sneakers and one solo shoe.

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    #9

    Coffee Porcelain

    White and black creative and imaginative shoes by Kobi Levi, shaped like a swan or pitcher, with a high heel and unique form.

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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only people on the gravy train will be able to afford these.

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    #10

    Market

    A red creative shoe by Kobi Levi designed to resemble a shopping basket, with a grid pattern and handle.

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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A place to keep you used socks prior to wash day?

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    #11

    Pixel

    Kobi Levi creative and imaginative shoes with black and white pixelated design on the toe, on a white background.

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    #12

    Spillaaaaa

    Creative and imaginative shoes by Kobi Levi designed to look like spilled paint in metallic silver with orange and green.

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    #13

    Unbroken

    A pair of black Kobi Levi imaginative shoes with a cut-out design and pointed toes, seen from above.

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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shoes if you have bunions.

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    #14

    Zoom

    A pair of yellow high heel Kobi Levi shoes with unique heel designs, showcased on a person's legs.

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    #15

    Break Point

    Kobi Levi's imaginative shoes with a unique design, appearing as if a chunk is removed from each black high heel.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Blond Ambition

    Unique gold creative and imaginative shoes by Kobi Levi, designed with a ponytail and microphone. Fashion-forward footwear.

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    #17

    Flat Stilettos

    Three views of Kobi Levi imaginative shoes, showcasing vibrant red patent leather and a unique heel design.

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    #18

    Fluid

    Two views of a Kobi Levi creative shoe, featuring a sleek black patent finish and a distinct wavy design.

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    #19

    Loading

    Creative and imaginative shoes by Kobi Levi, black flats with unique silver designs on the toes, shown on and off feet.

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    #20

    Melting Pumps

    A pair of shiny pink creative shoes by Kobi Levi designed to look like melting gum, with two pink gum drops.

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    #21

    Pixel

    Creative and imaginative Kobi Levi shoe designs featuring black combat boots with a pixelated silver and black heel.

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP in a nutshell 😏

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    #22

    Slide

    Kobi Levi creative and imaginative shoes with a playground slide design, red with blue ladder heel, on white background.

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    #23

    Sling Shot

    Kobi Levi creative and imaginative shoes with a unique wooden branch heel and yellow straps, on a white background.

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    #24

    Cherry

    Imaginative red and green creative shoes by Kobi Levi, designed like a fruit with a stem heel and ankle strap.

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    #25

    Counterpart

    A red, black, and white creative shoe design with an ankle strap and laces by Kobi Levi.

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    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For the classy ten-pin bowlers

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    #26

    Cheerleader

    Blue, white, and red creative and imaginative shoes by Kobi Levi, featuring a cheerleader design with socks and pom-poms.

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    #27

    Click

    Two pointed flats, one teal with a mouse cursor and one red with a hand cursor, by Kobi Levi creative shoes.

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    #28

    Confusion

    Creative and imaginative shoes designed by Kobi Levi, featuring a unique half-sneaker, half-high-heel design.

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    #29

    Contemporary Chinese

    Creative and imaginative orange and gold high-heeled shoes by Kobi Levi.

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    #30

    Double Boots

    Creative and imaginative beige knee-high boots with unique heels by Kobi Levi.

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    #31

    Duck

    A pair of Kobi Levi creative shoes designed to resemble a duck with a yellow beak heel and green, brown, and white body.

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    #32

    Market Trolley

    A single creative shoe by Kobi Levi in a red plaid pattern, designed with wheels like a wheeled suitcase.

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    #33

    Matryoshka

    A pair of creative and imaginative shoes by Kobi Levi featuring a Russian nesting doll design on red and white flats.

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    #34

    Melting

    Black and white creative shoes by Kobi Levi with wingtip design and an abstract, flowing sole.

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    #35

    Melting Sneakers

    Creative and imaginative shoes by Kobi Levi, orange sneakers with exaggerated soles and white laces, shown from top and front.

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    #36

    Reflection

    Kobi Levi creative and imaginative shoes, white and black design with a unique wavy heel, on a white background.

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    #37

    Shark

    A creative and imaginative Kobi Levi shoe design that looks like a shark with an open mouth and sharp teeth.

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You'll need a bigger foot

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    #38

    Slicedsneaker

    Kobi Levi creative and imaginative shoes, white, red, and blue design with a geometric heel, on a white background.

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    #39

    Toucan

    A creative and imaginative Kobi Levi shoe design shaped like a toucan with a large orange beak for the heel.

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    #40

    Write

    A pair of white Kobi Levi shoes with a distinctive yellow heel designed to look like a pencil.

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    #41

    Contortion

    Creative and imaginative white and brown uniquely designed shoes by Kobi Levi.

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    #42

    Flamingo

    Pink flamingo-themed creative shoe designs by Kobi Levi, showcasing imaginative and unique footwear.

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    #43

    Harp

    A Kobi Levi imaginative shoe in brown leather, designed with a harp-like structure integrated into the heel.

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    #44

    Heart

    A red high-heeled shoe with a heart-shaped cutout on the heel by Kobi Levi, a creative shoe design.

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    #45

    Pixel

    A creative and imaginative Kobi Levi shoe design, a red flat shoe with a pixelated red and pink block heel.

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    3points
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    #46

    Xylophone

    A person's legs wearing vibrant, rainbow-colored Kobi Levi creative shoes with a unique heel.

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    #47

    Arch

    A sleek black high-heeled shoe with a unique golden cutout on the heel, an imaginative shoe design by Kobi Levi.

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    #48

    Elephant

    A single Kobi Levi creative shoe in grey, featuring a distinctive elephant trunk-like heel design.

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    #49

    Watermelon

    A single green Kobi Levi shoe, creatively designed to resemble a watermelon with red interior details.

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