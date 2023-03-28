Brock Elbank is a London-based photographer known for his stunning portraits that celebrate individuality and diversity. His work features unique individuals with striking features, including freckles, beards, and scars. Through his lens, Elbank showcases the beauty of people who often fall outside of traditional beauty standards.

In a previous Bored Panda post about Brock, we included a part of the project he had been working on since 2015. It was focused on capturing the beauty of freckled individuals. Elbank was surprised to hear stories from some of his subjects who had been bullied or rejected because of their appearance, yet they now proudly showcased their freckles for the world to see. Through this project, Elbank sought to present these individuals in a positive light and raise awareness about the beauty of diversity.

