I’m going to hold your hand when I say this: 2014 was ten years ago. Shocking, I know—it feels like just yesterday. But in the decade since, so much has changed, both in the world around us and in our own lives.

Recently, Redditor u/Ok-Squash8044 sparked an interesting conversation, asking others to share things that would have been unimaginable back then but are completely normal now. Many users chimed in, and the thread quickly filled with thought-provoking insights. Read on for some of the best answers—and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

41 Things That Used To Be "Unimaginable" 10 Years Ago, But Are Now A Reality Leave a pizza order on someone's front porch without even knocking.

ExpertRegister1353 , Mike Jones Report

#2

41 Things That Used To Be "Unimaginable" 10 Years Ago, But Are Now A Reality Computers making art, and people still doing mindless repetitive tasks. .

16bitgamer , Emiliano Vittoriosi Report

#3

41 Things That Used To Be "Unimaginable" 10 Years Ago, But Are Now A Reality Paying more than $10 for a fast food combo.

Historical-Fudge , Luis Rosero Report

#4

41 Things That Used To Be "Unimaginable" 10 Years Ago, But Are Now A Reality Subscriptions for damn near everything!

enrod713 , cottonbro studio Report

ovanrem
elmortero
elmortero
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Including Bored Panda. Subscribe to Premium or we cluster-bomb you with ads SO intrusive they paralyze your browser

#5

41 Things That Used To Be "Unimaginable" 10 Years Ago, But Are Now A Reality How much spying our electronics do on us and we're totally cool with it.

NewTimeTraveler1 Report

#6

41 Things That Used To Be "Unimaginable" 10 Years Ago, But Are Now A Reality Diseases that have been dormant for decades coming back.

SituationalRambo , Polina Tankilevitch Report

#7

41 Things That Used To Be "Unimaginable" 10 Years Ago, But Are Now A Reality Kids having constant access to an AI that will effortlessly do all their homework for them.

Excellent-Bill-5124 , Ivan Samkov Report

#8

41 Things That Used To Be "Unimaginable" 10 Years Ago, But Are Now A Reality Everything, including Walmart, being closed before midnight.

I_know_a_lot23 Report

#9

41 Things That Used To Be "Unimaginable" 10 Years Ago, But Are Now A Reality $17 pints.

thorpie88 , cottonbro studio Report

#10

41 Things That Used To Be "Unimaginable" 10 Years Ago, But Are Now A Reality Working remotely.

MbMinx , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

#11

41 Things That Used To Be "Unimaginable" 10 Years Ago, But Are Now A Reality The government no longer denying the existence of UFOs.

BigD4163 , Albert Antony Report

joshh0534
Dumb teenager
Dumb teenager
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Most of them have probably just given up trying to reason with idiots

#12

That in 2024 we would be fighting about the abortion issue.

Curmudgeon_I_am Report

#13

41 Things That Used To Be "Unimaginable" 10 Years Ago, But Are Now A Reality It being 95 degrees in f****n October.


Edit: not unimaginable as in "didn't know it could happen." But unimaginable as in ***surely those at the levers of power will be reasonable and take decisive action to prevent it***


Despite the decades long screams of "do something" [emissions have only fallen a little](https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/climate-change-indicators-us-greenhouse-gas-emissions). 


There are success stories like the [banning of CFCs](https://gml.noaa.gov/hats/publictn/elkins/cfcs.html) and the reduction of acid rain by lowering sulfur and NOx emissions. 2014 me thought that green house gas driven climate change would be another success like that that if not abated, would at least stabilize. There have been multiple international agreements since the 90s that haven't been ambitious enough or that were not signed by the US/pulled out of by the US. *Any progress is good* but its not enough. .

Adhbimbo , ArtHouse Studio Report

nelson_3
Hidalgo
Hidalgo
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Have to thank only one group of people for the denial just got reelected

#14

41 Things That Used To Be "Unimaginable" 10 Years Ago, But Are Now A Reality Grocery pickup in our cars.

Eclectic7112 , Mick Haupt Report

#15

41 Things That Used To Be "Unimaginable" 10 Years Ago, But Are Now A Reality In Irvine CA, It seems every kid has a multi thousand dollar ebike.

ketzcm , Erik Mclean Report

#16

A felon running for president.

LMP0623 Report

corwin02
Corwin 02
Corwin 02
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Correction a felon, insurrectionist and rapist is now the new president of the US

#17

Reading headlines about more women dying bc they were denied lifesaving healthcare when their pregnancies went wrong, because that procedure they needed is also a type of abortion.

BookLuvr7 Report

#18

41 Things That Used To Be "Unimaginable" 10 Years Ago, But Are Now A Reality People being able to live a long life while being HIV positive.

JamesSmith1200 , Daniel Jøshua Report

#19

41 Things That Used To Be "Unimaginable" 10 Years Ago, But Are Now A Reality A single Popeyes combo cost me $20 yesterday, no drink.

chifashenanigand Report

#20

I think almost everything about current US politics was unimaginable 10 years ago. 10 years ago we thought our country and our constitution was strong. Now we know better.

ditchdiggergirl Report

nelson_3
Hidalgo
Hidalgo
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Don’t know the stolen election of 2000 was pretty bad

#21

41 Things That Used To Be "Unimaginable" 10 Years Ago, But Are Now A Reality Seems a minor thing, but the interface on so many apps and streaming services is just hot garbage while searching for watchable shows is unnecessarily difficult. We went from xfinity/comcast being comparatively functional to looking up on your phone which streaming apps have a new show you heard about or older film you want to see and then making sure you have a subscription all before trying to actually USE the app, many of which are just bloody chaotic.

NeiClaw , charlesdeluvio Report

#22

Fear Factor guy interviews the game show dude and it's one of the post important political events ever.

Real_Sir_3655 Report

#23

41 Things That Used To Be "Unimaginable" 10 Years Ago, But Are Now A Reality Just a reminder that 10 years ago was 2014. A lot of stuff on here was already well underway by then: Political division in the US really jumped into high gear after 9/11, your smart phone has been spying on you since at least 2010, etc.

MAHHockey , Lisa Fotios Report

#24

*gestures vaguely at the state of U.S. politics*.

ranchspidey Report

#25

Two very uk based ones:
1. Brexit - I was a final year politics student in 2014 and no one thought we would vote for Brexit, let alone a hard Brexit as that would be economic madness. 


2. The normalisation of the far right - UKIP were on the rise but very much a fringe minority. The Conservatives were dogmatic in austerity but socially they had legalised gay marriage, promoted the big society, and were at least performatively tolerant. Worlds away from the culture war nonsense now. .

cheezus-rocks Report

#26

41 Things That Used To Be "Unimaginable" 10 Years Ago, But Are Now A Reality Maybe not 10 years ago (more like 20), but according to my grandma, everyone having tattoos. She said not a lot of people had them and even less would show them proudly, but now if you go to a waterpark or any place where lots of skin is exposed, you’ll see so many people with tattoos.

My grandma is very against tattoos, it’s so funny to hear her rant about them. I have a small one that I’ve been hiding from her for 2 years now lol.

sirona-ryan , Daniel Lazarov Report

#27

There’s been massive student-led protests in Thailand against the military junta throughout 2021 with the leaders being jailed yet barely a peep from western newspapers.

NoOpening1375 Report

#28

Living with smart home devices everywhere is now normal.

LivelyPiper Report

#29

The cost of living. 10 years ago it was possible to have disposable income, and save up for nice things. Now the entire pay cheque goes towards bills and other living costs, then the credit line has to cover the rest.

RedSquirrelFtw Report

#30

Girls suddenly being not just 'okay with' but 'active facilitators in' distributing their own nudes and amateur porn for a quick buck.

aevelasquez_ Report

#31

A politician with free reign to say or do anything they want, with absolute impunity, and still have a legitimate number of votes to make it close or f*****g *win*.

In Clintons presidency, even ONE of these transgressions would endanger everything. The man fought tooth and nail to hide a blowie, and the nation reeled in the controversy.

Today, every day, an indictment worthy statement is shot across the news, and no harm no foul. Just keep rolling towards consignment to oblivion. All conditions normal at two minutes to midnight.

VeracitiSiempre Report

#32

Cheap fastfood places being neither cheap nor fast.

thisremindsmeofbacon Report

#33

People plastering presidential candidate flags and stickers all over their cars and houses like it was their favorite sports team. Even in a sports lens that would be seen as a mental illness.

Schmolive Report

#34

Detroit Lions being a playoff contender.

average_jay Report

#35

41 Things That Used To Be "Unimaginable" 10 Years Ago, But Are Now A Reality No new Elder Scrolls since Skyrim.

Dodeejeroo Report

#36

Going to the store to buy marijuana legally.

lagomorphed Report

#37

A president who discusses the size of Arnold Palmer’s d**k.

maria17garcia Report

#38

Obergefell v. Hodges Was decided in 2015, Gay marriage had only been universally legal in the US for 9 years.

mister_what Report

corwin02
Corwin 02
Corwin 02
Community Member
9 minutes ago

and will be turned back in the next 4 years , just like abortion was

#39

Same day shipping.

DogConsumer69 Report

#40

Tipping everywhere.

OneDegreeKelvin Report

#41

A new Cure album.

Chris-Ord Report

