We’ve gathered stories from people who work in surveillance, answering questions like: “What’s the most unexplained or creepy thing you’ve seen on video?” From injured strangers to unexpected animal visitors, the footage can be bizarre , eerie, and downright unsettling. Keep reading, and next time you spot a camera, you might think twice.

#1 LPO here. I see crazy stuff all the time. One of the creepiest things I have seen was a string of toys moving on its own down an aisle. It was like a duck with smaller ducks. Of course, I had to investigate. When I zoomed in, I was surprised to see that they were real ducks.

#2 I used to work overnights at a hotel, and would monitor the security cameras. They would detect motion and a little indicator would blink when motion was... well, detected. Anyway, it always gave me the creeps when I'd hear the elevator ding... I'd run out to the lobby to great the guest to make sure they didn't need something or whatever, and nobody would get off the elevator. I'd watch the tapes and see the motion indicator blinking on a floor, then see the elevator open on that floor, then see the elevator open on the ground floor and the motion indicator blink on the camera down the hall. Gave me the heeby jeebies.





Also one time I was in my office in the middle of the night and it sounded like someone banged on the door with the side of their fist. Just one single SLAM. You can see me reacting to it on the video--my head whipped to face the door where the sound came from, then immediately whipped around to stare at the camera to see who was outside my door. There was nobody there, and none of the motion sensors had picked up anything. Not fun finishing the rest of that shift.

#3 I edited together the footage from the security cameras outside Pulse before, during and after the shooting. Though there were many sad and/or disturbing things to be seen, the strange one was a wounded man that appeared out of nowhere.



He waved his hands for help and he cops came over and carried him to safety. I tried numerous times to rewind to find out where he came from, but he was just there or he wasn't. He didn't crawl to where he had gotten, he just appeared.



He looked like he made it out okay.

#4 I worked in a maximum security prison for awhile. I was assigned to central control one night, which is where the camera screens were.



One of the cameras was for the classifications room. I glanced at it and there was an inmate in there. This was super odd because it was two in the morning and nobody was supposed to be in there. Everyone that had keys to that room went home at 5.



Anyways, so this inmate is just sitting in there doing nothing. I got the sergeant's attention and told him someone was in there, and gave him the spare key to the room. He went to go check it out with a couple of other people, but by the time they got there, the room was empty. They searched for like 15 minutes but there was definitely no one in there.

#5 I don't work in surveillance, but have a home security system.



I left for work one morning, walked out my back door, got in my car, and pulled out of my driveway.



The moment I left the driveway, a homeless would-be burglar, came out from hiding on the side of my house and tried to open my back door. When he found it locked, he reluctantly wandered off after looking around a bit.



Never would have known if it wasn't for cameras.



Makes you wonder what goes on without your knowledge.

#6 I used to have an apartment pretty close to my office. The office building was kind of in a business district, but it was also kind of off on its own relative to the city's commercial district "footprint".



I sold the apartment and before moving into my new home, I left my bicycle chained to the building's bike rack. It was only going to be there for a few days in that no man's land before I was able to move into the new place.



Anyway, one day in the middle of the week, I come into the office, walk past the bike rack and notice that it's completely empty. The building has a bunch of security cameras and one more or less is facing the bike rack since it's adjacent to the front entryway. I sit and watch the security tape with the IT guy. We're watching, see everyone leave the office the night before, see the bike, keep watching, then all of a sudden poof, bike gone. We slowed the tape down and it seemed like when you're watching digital cable or satellite and the image gets garbled. Literally it was bike there, then poof gone. In the tape's time stamp it literally happened in one second. I assume my bike got taken to the upside down.

In crime prevention, they serve as silent detectives, helping law enforcement trace movements, identify suspects, and gather evidence that can make or break a case. Even when no crime occurs, cameras document events, clarify misunderstandings, and offer peace of mind. Beyond criminal oversight, they guide traffic officers through accidents, illegal parking, and congested streets, while emergency responders use live footage to assess situations before arriving. Shops, banks, and hospitals rely on them to prevent theft, monitor staff, and keep patrons safe. Homeowners, too, now use cameras to check on pets, deliveries, and potential intruders. Over the years, surveillance has grown from a novelty to a near-ubiquitous part of everyday life.

#7 About a year ago, I had cameras installed around my house, initially to catch mail thieves. One morning after noticing my back gate ajar, I reviewed the footage from the night before. I watched as a would-be burglar at 3am pry open the gate and creep towards the living room. He suddenly stopped and started backing away when he noticed I was home and awake. (I was actually just a few feet away in the living room with the blackout curtains closed) He must have spotted light peeking out at the bottom of the curtains. The motion-activated lights kicked on as he simultaneously ran out the back gate and into the woods behind our yard. I was awake transitioning to a midshift - and ironically had a table full of guns as I disassembled them for cleaning after a day at the range. It's probably good that I didn't see him or hear him that night - we both would have freaked out.

#8 Used to see little crescent shaped light orbs floating around the back dock of a nursing home that I did a little security for when I was young.



First time I saw it I thought it was a reflection of a flashlight and that somebody was screwing around behind the building. I jumped up and ran to that door only to find that it was pitch dark and no movement of any kind going on.



Only explanation I was ever able to come up with is it had something to do with the electrical panel energizing when the ac units would kick on. Don't know for sure but it made me feel a little better.



Also around that time the nurses found a cat that had been deboned, sprawled out on the sidewalk in front of the healthcare entrance. Paws and skull were the only hard bits left.

#9 Had a game camera out once and I had a neighbor who would just walk through my property (I didn't care, the place is pretty and there's no back fence) But I kept having sheep go missing so I set out a camera.



The camera caught my neighbor walking by, then like 30 seconds later a mountain lion walked by it stalking him. It apparently never attacked as he was fine, but he had no idea how close he was to that thing.

In the United States, the presence of surveillance cameras is staggering. Estimates suggest around 70 million cameras cover public streets, offices, shops, and homes. Large cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago feature dense networks, while smaller towns steadily adopt similar systems. Authorities use these cameras to prevent crime, monitor traffic, and respond to emergencies, while retail chains rely on them to deter theft and manage incidents. Homeowners increasingly use connected systems to watch over children, pets, and deliveries. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I have cameras on my front and back doors that send video to my phone when they detect movement. I was out of town and woke up to seeing several police officers walking around in my front and back yard. I called my neighbor to find out what had happened and found out that someone had crashed their car through my back fence, which borders the highway.

#11 I used to work security at a college dorm and I once witnessed one of the doors on a washing machine slowly open itself and proceed to tear itself clean off of the machine. Told my boss this 'creepy story' and showed him the video and he made me review camera footage for the rest of the night to find out who broke the machine despite the fact that he watched it break itself.

#12 Didn't have a job in security, but when I worked at Sears in high school there was a theft in my department and the LP team pulled us into their surveillance room to interview us.



While they were asking me questions, I kept being distracted by all the monitors. Right above the guy asking me questions, I saw a small tv that had 16 smaller screens and realized the cameras were in the dressing rooms.



I didn't see anyone in there at the time and the guy interviewing me saw me looking. He turned to the console and turned that monitor off real quick. Super creepy if you ask me.



TL;DR Sears has cameras in their dressing rooms.

Across the United Kingdom, surveillance is a defining feature of urban life. Around six million cameras operate nationwide, spanning public streets, private businesses, and government facilities. In cities like London, Birmingham, and Manchester, cameras cover nearly every corner, keeping a constant watch over bustling streets and public squares. UK surveillance often intersects with legal frameworks designed to balance safety and privacy. These systems reflect a culture that prioritizes crime prevention while attempting to maintain individual rights, showing how technology can weave itself into daily life. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I was house sitting in a huge house and set up a canary camera near my bedroom. I had an uneasy feeling someone else was in the house with me so I set up the camera just to make sure no one came near my room. In the middle of the night someone approached it from behind and turned it so it faced a blank wall. Then a few minutes later turned it back the way it was before. It tripped the canary and I got a notification on my phone. I saw it and searched the house thoroughly the next morning and never found anything. Needless to say, I slept with my door locked the rest of my time there.

#14 We recorded thousands of miles of High resolution video for a test drive we were doing. Saw some stuff on the night drives. Most were probably animals. However there was one that was a black mass about 7ft tall just kind of hovering on the side of a road. The cars were stopped on the side of the road to check something. All of a sudden the thing darted across the road towards one of the cars but disappeared before it reached it.

#15 Game cameras set up to watch our trap line caught a man in a purple hoodie stopping in the middle of the trail, standing there for several minutes, then continuing on the trail to the next camera while being followed by three large raccoons. Five cameras, same thing at each one. Man, raccoons.



No idea who the guy was, or why he apparently walked his raccoons on private property in the dark.

Germany approaches surveillance with precision and care. Roughly five million cameras are installed nationwide, mainly in public spaces such as train stations, airports, and government buildings. German law ensures that these systems comply with strict privacy and data protection rules, striking a balance between security and civil liberties. Germans demonstrate that widespread surveillance can coexist with respect for privacy, reflecting a system where efficiency and accountability are harmonized with legal safeguards.

#16 I used to work at a place which required to be manned 24 hours a day. Reason being is that I handled sensitive documents/files and if somebody needed this information in the middle of the night I would have to fetch it for them (or confirm that I have it).



Anyways, security is kind of tight. Bars on windows, multiple locked doors to get to where I am. They would give me work to do during the night, but underestimated how quickly I could get it done. So like most nights, i finished my work in like 30 to 45 minutes and pulled out my phone and played games / Netflix browse reddit (since nobody else is in the building at night).



So now it is getting to be the last third of my shift when all of the sudden I hear a door close. I look to the security camera and see someone walking down a hall towards my room. At first I thought it was just somebody that came in (ridiculously) early, so I turn around and wait for them to come in. But nobody came in, and the hairs start rising on my back. Now, this isn't a really big building so I figure I'll find the guy wherever he is and start checking offices and storage rooms but come up empty handed, however i do see that a fire door had shut. I go to try and rewind the camera, but the digital recording is password protected and i don't know the password. Anyways the whole thing freaked me out, the way the person was walking down the hallway, like a determined walk right to where I was.



So, I sit with my spine tingling for the last couple hours of my shift and finally people start coming in, my replacement shows up and I tell her what I saw and at this point I figured I must have imagined the whole thing. I'm told to go home and the manager and girl who replaced me would look over the camera. After getting home I call my manager and ask what was on the camera. So they said that the video showed the fire door closing but then the video froze for about an hour, the next thing it records is me reopening the door.

#17 This happened a few years before I started working at my current job. The elevators in my building go down to the first and second basement. Late one night, one of our security guards spots a group of people heading into the elevator at Level 4. He thinks it's curious because nobody is supposed to be in the building after midnight, so he keeps a close watch on all the lobby cameras to see which floor the group alights at.



The doors open at Basement Two, but nobody comes out. The second guard scurries down to the elevator doors while the first guard keeps his eye on the cameras to make sure no one has left. When the second guard gets to the basement elevator, he looks puzzled and searches around. He comes back to the guard station to confirm that it's empty.



Putting the building on lockdown, the two guards spend the rest of the night combing the building together but they were unable to find anyone or anything. They decide to call the police, who review the footage and see the same thing. In the end, the sighting was still unexplained but my workplace decided to stop being cheap and install security cameras in the elevators too.

#18 I have a home security system with a camera that watches in the living room. I saw my cat and my dog both sitting together in the dogs bed.



The cat hates the dog. I think she was possessed.

France has embraced surveillance as both a preventive and responsive tool. Approximately three million cameras operate across the country, particularly in urban hubs like Paris, Lyon, and Marseille. The government uses them to prevent crime, manage crowds, and monitor transportation networks, with businesses supplementing public systems for additional security. Security became a sharper focus after past terrorist incidents, prompting strategic placement in high-traffic areas, transit hubs, and public venues. Citizens increasingly rely on these systems to feel safe while navigating public spaces.

#19 I used to work part time doing surveillance work for an art gallery. I went in horribly sick one day because I worked on a contract and had to meet a quota for so many hours, otherwise I'd have to make it up elsewhere (which was borderline impossible for me because I only had free time on weekends, when they were closed).



So, here I am with a fever and a trashcan, dripping sweat and staring at these screens when, all of a sudden, on the lower gallery, I see this black, oozing mass creeping across the floor. It just kinda slithered across the brick, up the wall, pooled into a perfect circle in the middle of the room. Then, it stood up into this weird, enlongated shadow person with spindly arms and no eyes, "looked" up at the camera, then very rapidly melted back into the floor and bolted toward the hallway that led to my desk.



I screamed. Then, I threw up.



Also, no, that thing wasn't really there. I was just way sicker than I thought; it was a fever hallucination. My boss came in and sent me home shortly after she came to see if I had died, and I actually still use that weird, gangly thing my brain came up with as a motif in some of my art. Haha.

#20 I posted this not long ago for a similar question, but here it is again as it's the strangest thing i've come across in my place.



I work for a security company, we install and monitor CCTV on construction sites.



One night (about 2am) our response officer gets a call from the monitoring station to say there's a guy walking around one of the buildings under construction. They described him as tall, dressed in all black with his hood up, but couldn't see his face because he had his back to the camera.

He wasn't stealing or vandalising, just wandering around (usually homeless looking for shelter).



So the response goes to investigate. When he gets there there's nobody around, so he asks the station to check the camera covering the way in/out of the building to see which direction he went, but there's nothing. He does a full patrol of the site and there's no trace of anyone.



The only other way for this guy to get out was to shimmy down scaffolding and he could be hurt so the response officer asks the station to do a check on all of the camera footage through the night to see if there's any sign of him leaving. Nothing.



The next day we ask the station to send over the stills from when they initially picked the intruder up. He's not on any of them. Just footage of our response officer walking around.



We were pretty freaked out talking about it in the office and it was laughed off as the monitoring officer being sleepy and seeing things, except the cameras we use have IR beams and they only alert the monitoring station when someone breaks them.

#21 Late to the party, but I used to be an on site security guard on third shift. I was walking a site, an old Catholic school. Anyways, there was an old statue of the Virgin Mary out behind the school with a spot light. Someone thought it would be funny to make it look like it was crying blood, it was red paint. There was another instance where I was patrolling one of the classroom buildings and all of a sudden I heard people laughing upstairs. I walked up the stairs and I started hearing furniture moving, but every single light was off and all the doors were locked. I noped the f**k out of there and never went in that building after my first walkthrough for the night. It was incredibly creepy, especially when you heard the heat kick on, every pipe in that place would start knocking, very grateful for my 9-5 in a cubicle now.

In many Asian nations, surveillance cameras are widespread but less regulated than in Europe or North America. Elevators, malls, offices, and residential complexes frequently host cameras, monitoring security, theft, and safety incidents. Urban centers see higher densities of cameras, especially in commercial zones or high-traffic areas. Privacy laws vary across countries, resulting in a patchwork of enforcement and standards. While effective for security, this lack of uniform regulation can raise privacy concerns.

#22 Work as a doctor in a hospital in the UK, was on a night shift that was particularly quiet and some of the nurses were sitting around telling this story:



A young doctor was running to a crash call. Our hospital is a giant L shape, with the front entrance being at the bend. A woman stopped him and asked him which way the exit was. He directed her and kept running. When he got to the patient, it was the woman who asked him for directions. She died.



Apparently it got caught on the CCTV -- that that doctor stopped mid-running down the hallway, and gestured toward the exit while saying something to no one in particular.

#23 I work security. During the weekdays I'm doing parking, while weekends I'm at the desk solo.



I'll always remember this one Saturday. It was the second shift ever working the weekend and i was watching the cameras when this one guy came to the side door. He looked around inside and just before I could activate the speaker to let him know he was on private property he looked directly at the camera and stared what felt like a minute. When I took my hand away from the button he started to walk away.



I ran to the side door to see if i could see where the hell he was walking and he was gone. The only thing that was in that direction was more freaking wall. So to this day whenever I'm watching the cameras, I'm waiting for this guy.

#24 Not worked in surveillance, but I helped a friend to install a camera inside an elevator.



The mall guards had a "special" drive location for interesting footage.



They showed us an elderly couple making out inside an elevator. It wasn't creepy because they were old, but because how sweet "gandpa" and "gandma" turned into lust beasts as soon as the door closed, and back to sweet just before the door opened again.



That elevator has seen a lot of action (gay, straight and other), but that couple was in the top 10.

Cameras no longer merely record; they integrate with systems that shape urban environments, guide business strategy, and maintain accountability. Despite ongoing debates about privacy, the use of cameras continues to grow, quietly influencing how people interact with the spaces around them. The global landscape of surveillance demonstrates how technology has become an essential part of modern life, shaping the way we live, work, and move through our communities.

#25 I'm a private investigator, I once followed a guy who brought a Chucky doll the size of a child into his car almost everywhere he went and strapped it into a child seat. He was in his twenties. I had the case as I was hired by his ex wife in regards to custody, so that's why he had the car seat. The only reasonable reason I could come up with was to fake out cameras in a carpool lane but he never used one when I followed him.

#26 I left my truck in neutral and it rolled down a hill and crashed into a tree. The guard told me the next week he and his co-workers watched me chase it trying to stop it. It sounded like they enjoyed the video. :-(.

#27 My personal trainer once told me that the security cameras once caught an intruder who, honest to god, fell through the ceiling of the gym and swiped an iPod belonging to the gym or one of its staffers, I don't remember which. Whoever the burglar was, he really went through a lot of trouble to swipe only an iPod.

Well, these posts reveal that sometimes strange and unexpected things happen when people think no one is watching. From unsettling encounters to downright bizarre moments, the footage captures a side of life most of us never see. Some of the stories are creepy, others just leave you shaking your head in disbelief. Which one of these moments gave you chills or made you laugh in disbelief? Share this with someone who would love to see the unusual side of everyday life.

#28 Obligatory not a surveillance worker, but I used to manage a retail swimming pool store and we had a nice koi pond in the side yard. I chiefly cared for it, feeding the fish and cleaning out the leaves/filter, etc so I named all the fish and grew to care about them. Then one day I was walking through the side yard to get to the back office when I noticed there were no fish in the pond. It's not a big pond, maybe a foot or two at its deepest and 7' long. It's not like they were all hiding! I at first thought someone hopped the fence at night and stole the fish - koi are expensive after all. So I reviewed the security footage from the night before to try and catch the cretin who did this. And at 6am I caught him.



A giant heron with a 6' wingspan came down and helped himself to some lox for breakfast. Man I felt sad. Luckily one of the fish survived, he later came out of some hiding hole in the wall. He was named Subway because he was about a foot long. We bought more fish to keep him company and I made a rock cove covering over half the pond so they could flee in case the dam heron came back.

#29 Not my experience but my sister's boyfriend works at a Family Dollar during summer break and told me that at closing time his manager yelled out "Store is closed everyone please exit" and my the time there where like two people at the store, so once those two people left my sister's boyfriends manager locked the front doors. Then they heard movement in the back of the store so the manager yellled again. Nobody came out so the manager went to check it out and no one was there( they thought somebody could have been hiding in a blind spot). 5 minutes later they hear more movement and cant figure what the sound is, so they go into the cameras, the first round of noise was rolls of toiler paper on a top shelf being moved, they thought it was a rat or something, they go back to the second movement and see a stack of 5 24 packs of water being shaken. I was going to go to that store today but when he told me this last night, I will gladly go somewhere else.

#30 As per expected i don't work in surveillance...but was shown a video online of home surveillance footage. the footage shows a man accessing the property and crouching his way up to a window on the ground floor which happened to be a bedroom of a woman. He looked through the window for about 20 minutes before leaving. IIRC he done this on more than 1 occasion.



Just a video online but still pretty spooky if you ask me.

#31 OK, this is more stupid than unexplained, but it was unexplained until the footage was reviewed.



Brother's In-laws own a pub. One night, all the alarms start going off. This is unusual because if you were breaking into a place, and the alarm goes off, you would quickly grab something and run away. For all of the alarms to go off, you would have to have a whole bunch of people running amok through the pub or one person who doesn't care about the alarms.



He calls the police and races to the pub. One of the front doors has been smashed to pieces. A giant rock is lying on the floor. One of the bar areas has been disturbed. A lockbox is missing. The pub appears to be empty. He stands outside the door so no-one else can get in.



The police arrive and do a sweep. Nothing further is found. They review the footage to find:



Drunk man staggers up to door, carrying a giant rock. It does not take a big rock to smash a glass door. The rock was bigger than a basketball.



Man holds rock above his head and throws it though the glass door. He casually steps through the smashed glass; alarm sounds but man does not appear to notice or care.



In no particular hurry, drunk man walks behind the bar, opens a fridge and pulls out a bottle of cider. He drinks it and leaves the bottle on the bar.



He then starts looking around for money and finds a lockbox with a couple of thousand dollars in it for a footy tipping competition.



He puts the box on the bar and grabs a bottle of Jack Daniels, before casually strolling out into the night holding the bottle and the lockbox.



The police found him at the railway station. He was asleep on the bench with the money from the lockbox in his pocket. Next to him was a bin containing a broken lockbox and an empty bottle of Jack Daniels.



I can only assume this criminal mastermind thought he was pulling off the heist of the century in his drunken stupor.



EDIT: I should point out that to this day they have no idea where the giant rock came from. The pub is opposite a park which does not appear to have any landscaping rocks and the nearest house would be over 150m away. It took two people to remove the rock.

#32 I worked at a motel and our overnight employee mentioned that a guest's door was open at 1am. She went in and the guest was sound asleep so she woke her and asked if she had meant to leave the door wide open. Of course not so the guest was freaked.



We had to go through the footage and from what it looks like, the door just swung wide on its own, but not super quickly. And no one in sight. My best guess is she just didn't close it all the way and the wind blew it open. But it still looked creepy as hell.



Also I checked and the only other person who stayed with the motel with that guest's same last name stayed in that same room like 6 years previously. 😮.

#33 We have security cameras at my house. One night around 12am-1am, heard this loud crash. Go to look out front and our car is smashed in. Apparently what had happened was our neighbors girlfriend was celebrating her 23rd at her friends. Afterwards, she decided she was gonna drive across town to stay at her boyfriends. Two houses away, she slammed head on into the only car on the street. The cameras caught the car being pushed backwards and you can see her drive off, then drive past and then the third time, she stopped. 23 years old and was arrested for her third DUI.

#34 Not surveillance but a home security footage.



I had been living with my godparents at the time. It was around 6 PM and my godfather gets back from work and asks why there is blood near the pool in the backyard. I had been in the room right next to the pool the whole time so I had no idea what he was talking about.



We pull up the security footage and it shows a man jumping the fence in broad daylight, cutting himself with the barbed wire, and looking for ways to get into the house through the back.



I was maybe 10 feet away from him at one point and did not hear a thing. Scary to think what could've happened if a window was open.

#35 It's not what I saw on the monitors, but what I didn't see.



You see, I'm a security guard at a distribution warehouse. Sometimes I have to work the graveyard shift.



During this time the only people on the premises is me, and a rare truck driver bringing in a late load.



Our guard shack is concrete, with sliding glass doors on the sides (no locks) and big windows in front and back.



Sometimes when I'm the only person on the premises, I'll see a reflection of someone walking past the shack in the windows or the doors.



Every inch of this shack and the yard is covered by security cameras. No one has shown up on the footage when I see these reflections.



It's not a reflection of me, as I'm usually sitting down.



And yes, this might seem familiar; I've posted this story a couple of times before.

#36 I manage a conveniece store, and since getting one more person to just look at security feeds will just cost me more, I just assigned myself to look at it regularly. I noticed a kid at the candy section at around 1pm just staring at the goods. 1:30, kid still staring. 1:40, kid you've got to be kidding me.



I went and checked if the camera feed is paused or having an error. Nope. Maybe the camera itself is having a problem, but nah, just saw one customer passed by. Had to call the cashier to wave at the camera. YEP. Totally working. So I told the cashier to ask the kid if he's okay.



Cashier said "What kid??? It's just noon don't joke around boss"



Had to lie and say "I almost got you haha". I don't want an employee quitting on me because of these things. I restarted the whole security system, when it came back, no kid in sight. I just passed it as some weird bug or whatnot because I stay alone at the second floor when the store is closed. I dont want myself quitting on this business.

#37 So this doesn't have anything to do with surveillance, nor videos, but a story that my dad told me that scared him, and he was never able to explain.



Back in the 90's my dad and I live in a 2 story house, I had just started walking. My bedroom and crib were on the 2nd floor, down the hall from my dad's room. One morning, he woke up and went to say bye to me before leaving for work. When he got to my room, he noticed I wasn't there. He went back and looked to see if I was in their bed, I wasn't. In a panic he started searching around the house.



After awhile, he noticed that the front door and screen door had both been unlocked and left open. As he went outside, he heard me bawling my eyes out. He finally found me, in the back of his lifted Ford truck.



He told me that he has never been more scared, and hated to think about how I got there.

#38 Not unexplained or creepy, but weird. I was IT for a string of retail stores. I was asked to back data from an incident. It was a homeless-looking dude who came into the store just before midnight. He had crazy homeless guy hair. He went right to the Bic lighter display and started selecting lighters and placing them directly to his ear. To hear the hissing of the butane? I don't know. But on the fifth lighter or so he hit the flint. The Bic fired up and his crazy homeless hair burst into flames. He swatted at his hair with great speed. The flames went out but his hair was...singed. badly.



I had a good laugh, backed up the data to a USB stick and handed it to staff. No idea how it all shaked out. But that fella was one screwy old dude.

#39 I have a camera system that's just inside the side yard entrance with big floor to ceiling windows. A monitor displays the side yard entrance just inside so you can see yourself dimly in the infrared camera in its night vision mode looking at the same camera panel. I once saw a coyote charge the side yard entrance and perceived it only after it came right up to the door with my real eye at the same time. There's a special type of weird to seeing an anomaly on camera while seeing yourself too occupied with staring at the screen to actually notice it with your real eyes and then turning to see that real thing with your eyes staring at you.

#40 Last week we had to call the cops when my girlfriend's cellphone was stolen off the porch of our apartment which is a room sectioned off on the first floor of an old mansion with a fenced in balcony/porch.



Officer asked to see surveillance tapes and the maintenance guy let us come along and watch to help with time frames and narrow down the footage.



Unfortunately we never saw the person who took her phone. Right about the time we expected to see someone grab the phone, however, we did see a man (not a resident, there are four of us and we all know each-other) who appeared to be running from something frantically and at full force **enter the only door of the building and never leave even after over 24 hours of footage.**.

#41 I don't work in surveillance, but I have a home surveillance system if that counts. One night I was awoken by a few loud banging noises coming from right across the street. The house across was being renovated so it had a big metal dumpster out front and the sounds I heard were typical of throwing something in there. By the time I looked out the window I saw a car speed off, so I go check the cameras. It was 5 in the morning on a Sunday, and I'm thinking who in their right mind is dumping stuff at this hour?? Sure enough, I see a van pull up and a guy lifts some heavy looking items in. The infrared made it look like he was dumping a body, and given how strange this was for that early on a Sunday morning, I thought it was logical that he had actually dumped someone in there. Cue me not being able to sleep the rest of the night. Once there was enough daylight I go out and investigate, fully expecting to find a dead person in there. I was astonishingly relieved when I saw that it was only an old tube-TV and a huge garbage bag full of AV wiring, speakers and a VCR. My guess is the guy must have spent all night wiring his new home theater system and just decided to swing by the nearest construction site to throw out his old stuff. Creepy, but at least it turned out to be nothing!

#42 Never actually seen anything really wierd but I do remember this from my first security job. I looked up from my Game Boy around 11:00 at night just in time to see a man standing on the alleyway next to the building I worked at. He just stood their staring at the camera so still that I initially thought he was a mannequin. Guy never moved a muscle and was still their when the night guard came in.

#43 Not in surveillance, but I would occasionally peruse the security footage at a movie theatre that I used to work at. The employees knew a trick that would open the back door to one of the cinemas without the key and wouldn't set off the alarm. I was watching the footage from a month or so prior and saw someone who didn't work there come into the theatre through the back door. Watched all footage from all cameras for the rest of the night and didn't see the person leave. Wouldn't go into that cinema for like a week.

#44 I worked at a popular thrift store for a few years, i'd been a customer for even more years and had always heard various stories that it was haunted. Never saw anything in person, but at one point the entire staff was all up in arms over a piece of footage caught overnight.



I finally got one of the managers to show me the tape, and i must say - it was pretty d**n odd. The angle the camera was pointed showed a section of the front where the jewelry case was, as there'd been a number of smash n' grabs lately and they were hoping to catch the thieves. Directly in the middle of the camera's view is an emergency door - and it's also worth noting that the entire front of the store is window glass - not solid walls.



So the footage shows this emergency door bowing outward towards the sidewalk as though a giant with enormous strength was trying to yank it open. It was almost comical the way it was bowing outwards like a bubble or something. But it was obviously violently shaking the window panes on all sides. Through the glass - there's no one there. It moves again and again and again, violently. Either something was trying to get out, or something was trying to get in. I tried to rationalize it away, because working there at the time i don't think i wanted to accept that something that strong was lurking around.

#45 I used to work at a jail. One night I was working cameras and I was just flipping through the screens and we had a camera facing the inside of the door to the solitary hallway and one facing the outside door. The door had a little one foot square window at about face level. The buzzer to open the door went off so I checked them to see who it was that I needed to let in and I could see a face in the window looking through from the inside but in the other camera there wasn't anybody there. It gave me chills and I never wanted to work that section again.

#46 This was on my home surveillance system. There was a home invasion robbery near me, so after the cops came (and arrested the perps) I checked for surveillance footage.



There's me, taking out the trash. Less than ten feet from me, the two cars (a total of six criminals) made a u-turn in front of my house before committing the crime.



So the criminals literally drove past me, then drove up the street to do a robbery. They broke in the back door of a house, two teenagers were home alone. The kids hid and called the cops. Nobody got hurt, cops arrested all the crooks.

#47 Someone once came into the gym at 1:00 AM and got naked and started masturbating. I made my presence known and stopped watching

#48 There was a guy who would stand just off property dressed in a dark clothing and a hoodie with the hood pulled up and stare into one of the cameras for long periods of time.



This was always after midnight in a poorly lit area, so all you could ever make out was the outline and you could tell it was always the same guy because of the body language.



You could also tell that he was staring in the direction of the camera because of the angle his head was tilted at and there’s literally nothing else there of interest but blank brick walls.



This would happen sometimes 1 night a week or sometimes 3-4 nights in a row and sometimes went on for hours at a time. Never saw him move.



It was especially creepy running patrols past that area because there’s a wooden fence that you can’t see through but the camera is on the second floor and can see over it, so you walk past that area every hour knowing there’s a creepy nutter staring at the camera who could literally walk 30 feet and come around the end of the fence at any point in time.



You never saw him arrive or leave either. Go out to patrol, and when you come back he’s there. Go out on patrol again, he’s gone when you get back.

#49 I frequently spend nights alone in a building by myself, sorta not really watching a camera feed.



Really haven't seen anything weird, but I did get a chuckle this one time. It was spring, and apparently we had some kind of fruit-bearing tree on the property. Some suburban mom pulls into the lot, jumps out of her minivan, and looks at the tree. She sends a text on her phone, and starts picking fruit off the tree.



Within 30 seconds, there were five more suburban moms in the parking lot. Then eight. Then ten. They brought a ladder. That tree was STRIPPED in four minutes flat, and they all jumped back into their cars and disappeared. You could have gone to the bathroom and missed the whole thing.

#50 Used to work at a factory that was gated. You had to show a badge just to get to the parking lot. Well one day a guy crashes through and manages to get in. Me and 3 of my coworkers had to chase him into another section where we managed to close him in where he then proceeded to do donuts. Since it was considered a terroristic threat we had to call in actual police to help intervene. Come to find out this guy was high on meth.

#51 so, i did not work a job watching security cameras, but i worked closing in a grocery store and got real good friends with the night manager, so instead of checking the store for customers at the end of the night, he would let me into the security room and wed just check all the cameras. our store backed up to some woods and there were always rumors from the night crew about the creepy things they saw back there. so this one night in july I went to check and we saw a guy behind out store dragging an ax. he looked to be about 30 and was just walking slowly, dragging his ax behind him. I told myself it was some teenagers playing a prank on us, and for the rest of the summer everytime i worked nights, i always was slightly scared id see him agian

#52 Worked security for a few years at a rather major electronics company/distribution center in the Midwest for a few years.



During off-season, we’d close the warehouse down for the weekend and only myself, and my boss would be there.



This was a pretty big warehouse consisting of 5 buildings connected together so if you heard ANYTHING, it would echo throughout the entire warehouse.



One night about 2:30 in the morning, I’m on my hourly patrol of the warehouse and was just getting back on post when my boss called from the surveillance room asking me to check outside behind a semi trailer as he thought he saw someone.



I went out there with my flashlight and checked the surrounding area but didn’t see anything out of place or anyone.



About 15 minutes later, it was dead silent, only the slight hum from the computer where I was playing solitaire was making a noise when all of a sudden I heard violent banging on one of the loading dock doors (think a metal single car garage door. That very distinctive metallic/aluminum banging). Scared the absolute shit out of me.



I ran back outside again and checked the area once more and again came up with nothing. I called my boss and told him to check the cameras and didn’t see anyone. We couldn’t find a draft and there wasn’t any wind that night.



The next time I worked I requested to be put back on days.

#53 I dunno about creepy but definitely horrible. I was security at a company that makes electronic parts for space shuttles and military planes. We had PTZ camera’s that scanned not only the outside of the building but that could also be used to check out traffic on the highway. There was this one incident where one truck driver hit a parked (he had broke down) deadheading truck driver at about 70mph. Impact Killed the sitting driver and busted the conventional Cab all over the road, truck and body parts were picked up By the first responders. PTZ caught it all....that was about the creepiest most horrible thing I have ever seen on the PTZ cameras at work.

#54 I remember a lot of years ago on a TV program where they showed a CCTV footage looking at a street where a person is walking by and it disappears without any cuts to the footage or any time skipped. One week later and the news program wasn't on air anymore. My dad and one uncle remember it too, but i could never find anything about it.

#55 Work security.. literally never check the cameras although onetime found some guy unconscious by the front entrance with an apparent overdose. Checked the footage to see two of his friends pull up dragging him towards the entrance

#56 My husband went to check on a car that had been sitting in the parking lot of the hospital he worked part time security at all day. When he got to the car (it was dark), he thought he saw puke on the window and shined his flashlight on it he still thought it was puke and thought someone was drunk and passed out inside so tried to open the door, it was open. Teeth fell out. Someone had shot themselves through their mouth and had been sitting there all day. My husband used to work in corrections and dealt with suicide more frequently than other careers would have to, he also works full time as a law enforcement officer and has dealt with some gnarly scenes, but he still says this was the absolutely worst. He was very shaken up over this and actually took advantage of the free employee therapy they had. Crazy stuff though.

#57 I worked security at a local convenience store. they'd close at midnight and were allowed to stay past closing to clean and do chores. The worker and I locked the door at midnight as per the usual. About an hour later I come out of the bathroom an there's an old lady standing at the counter with items. I go get the employee and he even freaked out. He checked her out and everything. I ran to the door to open it for her and it was locked. I gave it a push and it didn't budge. I had to physically put the key in. It was theoretically locked since we locked it about an hour before. He mopped the entire store. Did chores and there was never a lady in the store. Mind you this place was tiny. You could see the entire building from the cash register. We checked the cameras and we never seen her enter.



It bugs me to this day.

#58 When I graduated from college I was having trouble finding a job. I ended up deciding to take a seasonal job (in this area summer was considered a higher risk because of local kids not being in school) at a warehouse that had various items of value (mostly electrical parts which said kids would try to take and sell). Anyway I was tasked with watching the security cameras. Pretty dull for the most part. They were usually just dark screens because while the cameras were always on, the lights were motion sensor so often they werent on. When the lights did go off, usually it was just an animal. However, one time the light came on but I couldn't see anything. I sat there for about a minute until the light went off. Then another light on the other side of the warehouse went on. Again I saw nothing in the camera. Half an hour or so passed and I saw nothing. I assumed that a bird had just flown close to the light or maybe they were faulty. I called the security guy and let him know that the lights had come on but I hadnt seen anything. Then around 30 minutes after the second light came on, I saw the light in the back of the warehouse come on. We didnt have any entrances by this side but I was still concerned. I looked and saw three figures about 20 feet from the side of the building. They looked really confused and looked really rough. I called the security guy and let him know what I saw. The lights went off after a minute or so and I couldnt see the people. Security guy went out there and the light came on because of him. The people werent there anymore after this. At this point I was feeling pretty freaked out. Then you could hear some noises that sounded like gunshots come from the back side of the warehouse. Guard came running back in and we called the cops. Cops came and looked around for half an hours before saying they couldnt find anything. Next morning out first truck gets to the warehouse and we find that the side entrance had 3 bullet holes in it. I have no idea what was going on and Im not sure I really want to know.

#59 My cousin is a night shift security at a bank on a pretty sketchy street. This is the creepiest thing he says he's seen before. When the first Purge movie came out this guy came dressed in full black with a lit up rave mask came up to the storefront at 3 a.m. He just stood there and stared at the outdoor security camera, tilted his head kinda like a dog. Then he left after about 6 minutes of just staring at the camera. My cousin says he was lucky that this wasn't some type of organised robbery bc apparently people do this to distract guards. It was just some guy trying to be creepy.

#60 Didn't do much security but when i worked at a grocery store i would watch the security cctv in the break room during my break. I was pretty over worked so i didnt usually end up eating until the store approached close. I was the closing manager so i stayed and locked up until 3 in the morning on long days.



On a particularly boring day i was munching my lunch and staring at the screen for the camera behind the bakery counter. I saw someone bent over. The bakery closes very early compared to the rest of the store so i found it especially odd someone would be back there. I scoot closer to the screen at the very same moment the person moved. He turned toward the camra and stared directly into it. To this day I've never seen such a strange image. He had extremely odd proportions that made me double take and needless to say i was no longer hungry.



It was as if he heard me move and reacted as such... I rushed down to the bakery to confront mystery man but no one was there. No one had seen him come in or leave out of the front door.



Still puts a shiver in my spine thinking about it.

