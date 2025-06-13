ADVERTISEMENT

We’re often told that the key to success is working hard, staying diligent, and doing things the right way.

But in reality, the people who get ahead are often the ones who know exactly when to cut corners.

On Threads, users shared the not-so-ethical tricks that actually helped them win in life. Below is a roundup of their most surprising tips. Scroll on, and let us know where you’d draw the line—or where you think it’s fair game.

#1

Construction worker wearing a helmet on site, illustrating unethical life hacks that helped people win in the real world. Don't give 100% energy to any job, or that will be the baseline standard they'll come to expect from you.

thepricklycrone

    #2

    Group of people playing golf outdoors, illustrating real world strategies and unethical life hacks in action. USE EVERY PRIVILEGE YOU HAVE! Whether it’s pretty privilege or socioeconomic or whatever!

    nonhleberyl

    #3

    Team discussing unethical life hacks during a meeting, reviewing documents and charts to win in the real world. Don't say anything the first 6 months on a job to figure out the politics

    justhilde56

    #4

    Candles and flowers arranged on a wooden table in a dim room, illustrating ethical and unethical life hacks in real world. I am not legally obligated to pay my father's debts. Meaning when he died overseas without a will and I was the only one who bothered to notice. I simply moved into his foreclosed house, that he built on family land, declared him dead and quitclaimed the deed to myself on behalf of his estate. Mortgage for who? Not me.

    magickunicornspit_

    #5

    Person resting in a hospital bed in a bright room, depicting the concept of unethical life hacks for real world success. Hospital bills don’t get reported to credit bureaus and nothing happens if you don’t pay them 🤷🏻‍♀️

    erlersern

    #6

    Young woman sitting alone in office behind glass, reflecting on ethical and unethical life hacks to win in the real world. Don’t give 2 weeks notice.

    bkcopywriter

    #7

    Two people talking on a city street at night, illustrating real world interactions and unethical life hacks. Tell people you don't have time when you're free as a bird, just to check if they are accommodative enough.

    what_ifwhynot

    #8

    Two young men with backpacks standing outdoors near a college building, representing unethical life hacks in the real world. You don’t have to actually be nice you just have to be nice enough to not be rude

    leenin_low

    #9

    Person writing on paper with pen at wooden desk, illustrating unethical life hacks that helped win in the real world. Lie on your resume? No. Strategically phrase your inexperience? Absolutely.

    blake_bookclub

    rachaelmccann avatar
    Child of the Stars
    Child of the Stars
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    I did this when re-entering the workforce after spending 8 years as a SAHP. Things like time management and resolving interpersonal conflicts between unreasonable parties are absolutely skills used both as a parent and in the workforce.

    #10

    Two women shaking hands in an office setting, illustrating unethical life hacks that helped people win in the real world. Fake it til you make it, just bluff through life. Get the opportunity, then learn on the road.

    karliemge

    rachaelmccann avatar
    Child of the Stars
    Child of the Stars
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    That's just adulting. I told both my kids that life at all stages is just making it up as you go. Nobody actually knows what they're doing 🤷‍♀️

    #11

    Glass of kiwi drink on table with straw, illustrating creative unethical life hacks to help win in the real world. Ask for a separate cup of ice so I can get more lemonade

    kylajlacey

    #12

    Man in sunglasses and white shirt shrugging with hands out, illustrating unethical life hacks to win in the real world. If you’re higher intellect and you can pull it off, pretend to be dumber/more redneck/lower class than you actually are especially at work. I work trades and lean in on the stereotypes and biases people have against southern accents and redneck speech patterns. If a time comes you gotta whip out the intelligence it’ll be more impactful than otherwise plus you’d be amazed what people think they can tell you when they don’t realize you’re actually smart as f**k.

    capt.coffeebee

    Mary Hiers
Community Member
    Mary Hiers
    Mary Hiers
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    Goes double if you're a woman. I'm small and look like I've never had a thought in my head. I also speak with a slight southern accent. Finding out that I have a Master's degree in engineering hits 'em pretty hard, and I love it.

    #13

    Come in extra early for the first 1-2 months of a job and build a relationship with the manager.
    Then whenever you really don't feel like going to work, just don't show up.
    If the manager likes you and you're always showing up early, they'll believe whatever you say and let it slide
    (Just don't do it too much 😅)

    xo.jumpo

    #14

    A job description for most places is just a string of tasks that will require on the job training. Unless you're operating on someone's life or it requires years of training, apply anyway. There are plenty of unqualified people winging it in upper level management who know half of what you know.

    iamlshauntay

    #15

    Gavel resting on open book atop stack of legal books symbolizing unethical life hacks that help people win in the real world. Wait till your hospital bill(s) send you to collection and sue them for hippa violation.

    heydianachavez

    #16

    Man in a car at a drive-thru speaker, illustrating unethical life hacks that helped people win in the real world. Pretending to have a food allergy at a drive thru so that they don't f**k up my order😂

    ethancampbell777

    #17

    If you don't have a paper trail, make one. Follow up on verbal conversations via email confirmation
    "Regarding our discussion earlier, I just wanted to clarify the following points....You brought up XYZ to which I responded ABC. You then confirmed XYZ followed by ABC... If this isn't correct, please let me know."
    You can save entire email chains via PDF btw

    dreadmau5e

    #18

    If you have a privilege, use it. Know someone at the company? Have them put in a good word. Your uncle is friends with the DA? Have them talk next time you get in trouble. Got money? Use it to make more money. You can feel guilty about it if you want, but use every advantage you can to get ahead, cus you can bet your ass the next guy will.

    everything_gnar

    #19

    1. Don’t fully trust karma. Yeah, it will shows up-but usually after you’ve already lost half or everything.
    A reminder to always be careful and make smart choices.
    2. Don’t trust any part of teaching or religion that tries to tell you what to do with your money.
    3. Be careful with overly help/giving.
    Only help hardworking folks who who faced something unexpected/bad luck. Otherwise, the universe might throw some wrath on you bcs you just prevent someone from learning an important lesson.

    gracenovely

    #20

    Person with pink nail polish and leopard print sleeve discreetly taking a dollar bill from a table, illustrating unethical life hacks. Never tip anyone, that culture only exists in the USA and makes you more poor

    thechiefleo

    #21

    Unethical tips/hacks that helped me.
    Take the risk, do the dumb thing that makes you happy. You can’t learn from your past when you haven’t done anything.
    Lie to people. They don’t need to know everything about you.
    If someone undervalues something valuable, DO NOT correct them. Take the discount that their ignorance offered you. 9/10 they wouldn’t do the same for you.
    If you find money, it’s yours. If you find a wallet, find the owner and rerurn it all.

    made_an_error

    #22

    Judge a book by its cover

    thatgoddessenergy

    #23

    From an advisor in college: “do not attribute to malice what can best be attributed to stupidity.” Is it right to assume most people are idiots? Morally maybe not. Does it keep me calm knowing people are not inherently out to get me? Yes.

    jessica.dawn16

    #24

    Being selfish at work is not a crime, actually it makes things easy and helps you grow faster and its good for your mental health

    by_brunok

    #25

    Tell the car rental company that the car smells like weed before you leave the garage. Then you can smoke all you want on your trip

    estherthejester

    #26

    Ask for fries with no salt. That way, they have to cook a fresh batch and you get hot fries every time. I keep a salt shaker in my car.
    Sometimes it's easier to ask for forgiveness than permission.

    quokka_nerd

    #27

    Block people without explanation. Usually, they know what they did.

    bkcopywriter

    #28

    Be a good liar... and make sure people think you are bad at lying.
    And play dumb whenever you can. It gets you out of trouble, and people will be willing to help you more.

    carla.alv

    #29

    I had a former “friend” who always told his mom and me that he had to work or work late no matter what he was doing the only thing he’d really say was that he is “busy working.” He was a business owner so he did have a full schedule but he was going on dates, partying with friends and just trying to keep his free time private from his overbearing mom. I keep this strategy in my back pocket.

    museonthemoon

    #30

    When I'm signing up for a company's rewards card, I make up a birth date. So many of them have birthday gifts you have to use the week or month of, and instead of spending all of April driving around making sure I get them all, I spread them out throughout the year.
    Obviously not at places where you get ID'd, the dispensary knows when my birthday is 🤣 But Ulta gives me a gift in May, Sephora in July, and I get free coffee multiple times a year.

    kamiwinell

    #31

    It’s okay to go for his knees if you have to

    burymyclothes

    rachaelmccann avatar
    Child of the Stars
    Child of the Stars
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    This is just basic safety. I don't see anything unethical with going for the groin if you're in an unsafe situation and trying to get out.

    #32

    Per my dad growing up- Let them swing twice or connect once, then it’s always self defense, even if you started it

    little_k.o

    #33

    BCC your personal email address on work emails that you don’t want to lose - such as conversations with HR or important information

    goodtea__nicehouse

    #34

    you dont "earn" what you want, you take it.

    steve.c.young

    #35

    Work only when you feel like working.
    In other words, give yourself permission to have low energy days—days when you're only Pareto efficient (putting in 20% of the effort that yields 80% of the results).
    You'll find that you're far more productive when you're in your prime, and in the long run, you’ll avoid burnout and make greater progress on your task list.
    Tested, confirmed, and highly recommended.

    winequarter

    #36

    Have appliances that make your life easier. Buy the air fryer. Buy the dishwasher. Buy the tumble dryer. Buy the robot vacuum. Thank me later.

    whitneyborg1

    #37

    When you're wronged, pretend to be the better person. If you can properly time when you pull out the receipts, you can bring a narcissist to their knees and people will thank you for it.

    jeeznomad

    #38

    At a job, it is better to be liked than it is to be great. Don’t be bad at what you do but you don’t have to be amazing. Half the people who work with you aren’t.

    nae_eva

    #39

    8/10 it’s better to apologize after doing what the f**k you want if anyone is even upset, then it is to ask anyone if you’re allowed to do it

    graveheartart

    #40

    For women: Be over-dramatic. Yell out loud because of any minor disrespect. Speak up even when you seem overly sensitive or crazy.

    aimee.alchemist

    #41

    To be frank ! Marrying a rich man does make a woman’s life better nd easier . Not unethical but just an observation. Marry a good man who has assets and knows what he’s doing in life .

    oumaimamaimoo

    #42

    Mid privilege is a thing. People are generally nice to me but don't get weird. I can be out in public and feel safe. I'm not invisible and I don't have a target on my back. Bothered me when I was younger but I cherish it now.

    dearxxinsanity

    rachaelmccann avatar
    Child of the Stars
    Child of the Stars
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    It's true. I'm not necessarily "ugly," but I'm not particularly attractive either. The OP's right: I'm noticed for things like customer service but I don't get hassled or cat-called or anything.

    #43

    If your work involves you being in front of the camera, get cosmetic surgery

    mrs_may_blue

    #44

    Being better than everyone else was a big help. Kind of felt unfair, like a grown up competing against babies.

    therenaissanceclimber

    #45

    Crying makes a surprising amount people super f**king uncomfortable. If you happen to be a super emotional person like me, don't fight it. Use your power. Make it a really ugly cry. *Especially* against the popo.

    mermaidenstein

    #46

    Hire, fire, rehire and refire. Take all the credit for your employee's hard work, while you go on a 6 month long 'business trip' to the Bahamas. Bliss!
    This isn't what I do, but this is what business people do. All the time. Employers make themselves rich, while making their employees poor.

    _breckmckye_

    #47

    You never have to nor required to provide your kids or your own social at hospitals, doctors offices, specialists, pediatricians, dentist, really anything medical. Fraud happens all the time and you never know if it's because records were improperly disposed. It makes it harder for them to credit file upaid bills against you. If they say they need it or push for it just say you don't recall your/your kids social and they'll leave it be. Idk why this isn't taught often enough.

    live.learn.laugh.love_harder

    #48

    Assume everyone at work will f**k you over if it gets them ahead and organize your receipts accordingly. Not everyone will but enough will try that you should already have your defence prepared. The best defence is a good offense, after all.

    _litpending

    #49

    It’s ok to drop your « friends » not all, but the ones that don’t give a damn about your well being, same for family, not everyone cares about you, so you have to have the give-give mentality ( except for your kids and your nuclear family) the being a bigger person could invite some opportunitists and psychopaths into your life and it’ll be hard to get rid of them after… Respect yourself

    chem_love_92

    #50

    The best way to be build confidence is to pretend to be confident. Eventually it will authenticate itself.

    stewdiomediafilmmaking

    #51

    lie in interviews. I'm not saying lie about your education or something that could get you fired. But I've made up situations in my head that demonstrated my ability to work well with coworkers or my problem solving skills. I have the skills, just haven't been in situations to demonstrate them. confidence is key!

    ecko.ch58

    #52

    Never mention if you have kids, at work. Stay elusive. I got a standing desk free from work due to "back problems". Don't reveal too many tips so u stay winning while they lose.

    mintchipicecreamisbae

    #53

    Never give out your real birthday unless legally required. Except for your doctor, your government docs and your HR department, no one needs to know that. ￼Workplace ageism is real and so is identity theft using your personal data.

    pmcintx

    #54

    Find something to say “no” about early on when meeting people in any capacity, whether it’s friendship, a relationship, someone you may be doing business with, even an organization you may be volunteering with. It’s not about being difficult or inconvenient. 1) It’s about establishing that you are a person who has boundaries and 2) It’s important to know who will respect them and who will try to cross them.

    jennalaineespn

    #56

    Use all them systemic loopholes and never feel guilty about effing the system

    namratatsc

    #56

    Do not volunteer for anything. And most things in life you can just say no. Zero guilt.

    fire.by.50

    #57

    Buy stocks in evil corporations

    djangothatsme

    #58

    winequarter

    #59

    Ladies use mens lust to get what you want,get into places!!! Go high up there !!!

    gogontle_molefe

    #60

    After you’ve secured your new job, quit the old one, effective immediately. A 2 weeks notice is a courtesy, not a requirement. FTJ and FTP! ✌🏾

    ms.miarenee

    #61

    steal from big companys at every opportunity 🤷🏻‍♀️

    alienarmpits

