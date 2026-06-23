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Have you ever had one of those plans that sounds delightfully simple on paper, only to discover halfway through that everyone involved was perhaps reading from a completely different book?

That’s essentially what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP), who had spent weeks coordinating schedules, arranging childcare, and finally locking down a long-awaited outing with friends. However, it turned into a confusing experience that left her wondering whether the real issue was poor communication or whether her friends had completely lost sight of what they had originally agreed to do.

More info: Reddit

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Imagine the horror of showing up to something simple, familiar, and agreed upon, only to realize the moment you arrive that the rules of the game have quietly changed without you

Image credits: ArtPhoto_studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author and her boyfriend finally coordinated a long-planned hiking trip with friends after repeated scheduling delays and preparation

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Image credits: anatoliy_gleb / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The group agreed on what is described as an easy, local trail ending near the friends’ neighborhood

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Image credits: anatoliy_gleb / Magnific (not the actual photo)

On the day of the hike, the friends arrive on mountain bikes and quickly left the couple behind on a route that turned out to be more difficult and less straightforward than expected

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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They struggled on the trail, encounters ATVs, and eventually learned from strangers that the route was much longer and more remote than they were told

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Image credits: InTheLoudHouse

After being helped back to the road and picked up, they skipped dinner and leave early, later questioning the friends’ communication and reliability

After weeks of planning and rearranging commitments for a hiking trip with friends, the OP and her boyfriend finally settled on a date. The friends suggested a trail near their neighborhood which was quite fast and straightforward, and the plan was that they would get dropped off on one side of a hill, hike across, and eventually make their way back down toward the neighborhood.

When the day finally arrived, she and her boyfriend came with backpacks, snacks, and water. Their friends, however, showed up with mountain bikes. Although surprised, the friends reassured them that there was no rush and that everyone would end up in the same place eventually. They also promised there would be scenic spots where they could stop and regroup along the way.

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The friends quickly disappeared into the distance while the OP and her boyfriend continued on foot. As they progressed, they noticed the route didn’t feel like a traditional hiking trail at all. ATVs frequently traveled through the area, and the terrain seemed far more suited to vehicles and bikes than pedestrians. In fact, the strangers they met along the way confirmed they were farther away than they had been led to believe.

After making their way back, the experience had drained much of the excitement from the day. Although dinner together had originally been part of the plan, the OP and her boyfriend chose to skip it and head home instead. Later, calls and messages began arriving from friends apologizing for how everything had unfolded. Yet despite those apologies, the OP couldn’t shake the feeling of disappointment.

Image credits: pch.vector / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The OP’s frustrating experience highlights an issue that outdoor recreation experts frequently warn about: not everyone has the same definition of an “easy” outing. Recreation notes that successful group trips depend on everyone having a clear understanding of the route’s difficulty, distance, terrain, and expected pace before setting out.

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The National Park Service (NPS) emphasizes that this preparation is particularly important because many unpleasant trail experiences stem from misunderstandings about factors such as route length, terrain challenges, and travel time. The agency recommends reviewing maps, trail conditions, and turnaround points before beginning a journey, especially in areas with limited cell service.

However, while the physical demands of the trip certainly contributed to the OP’s frustration, the emotional impact may have had even more to do with why the experience continued to bother her after she got home. Tava Health highlights that people often judge shared experiences less by the activity itself and more by whether they felt included, supported, and connected to the people around them.

Netizens felt the OP had every right to be upset, arguing that her friends had misrepresented the outing and then abandoned her on a route she wasn’t prepared for. Many described the group’s behavior as careless, inconsiderate, and even unsafe. Can you relate to this? Have you ever agreed to an outing that turned out to be completely different from what you were told to expect? We would love to hear from you!

Netizens also questioned the friendship, noting that people who genuinely care about one another adjust their pace and make sure everyone is comfortable and safe

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