Woman Finally Notices Disgusting Detail About Her Boyfriend, Turns Out Her Friends Were Right

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Sometimes it doesn’t take that much to end a relationship, it can be just simple incompatibility or boredom. But some folks have dating stories that sound so impossibly nightmarish that one really just wants to learn more.

A woman ended up going viral for sharing why she broke off an engagement and dumped her boyfriend. After she shared that it was because he didn’t wipe after using the bathroom, the internet was not at all satisfied and needed more details.

More info: TikTok

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There are some red flags that really can’t be ignored

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She described what actually happened

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Image credits: lil_tachy

You can watch the full video here

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Some hygiene norms are there for a reason

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How does a grown adult man reach this point? The answer, frustratingly enough, is more common than most people think. According to one survey, nearly 60% of men report not knowing how to fully tend to their personal hygiene. That is not a rounding error. That is most of the room. And while no one is born knowing how to take care of themselves, most people absorb the basics long before adulthood. So what goes wrong for some men?

A big piece of it starts in childhood. Gender socialization is the process through which children are taught to behave in ways that match the gender they’re assigned at birth, and it extends far into what is considered appropriate self-care. Girls are expected to be clean and quiet, while boys are broadly allowed to be messy. It gets treated as charming, even as proof of a healthy, boyish spirit. The problem is that when nobody corrects that messiness, it simply follows them into their teenage years and then right into adulthood.

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A few guys see cleaning themselves as not masculine

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Research conducted across 56 countries found that women consistently hold stricter hygiene norms than men almost everywhere in the world. The gap isn’t small, and it doesn’t appear to be purely biological. It tracks closely with how hygiene expectations are modeled and enforced differently for each gender from an early age. When cleaning up after yourself gets quietly framed as a feminine concern, some boys absorb that message and carry it straight into their adult relationships.

There’s also the cultural weight of toxic masculinity to account for. Some men genuinely internalize the idea that hygiene and cleanliness are unmanly. Grooming, washing properly, keeping a tidy space, these get filed under “things women do.” We’ve featured lists where, for example, one man shared how, growing up in a rural community, caring about personal hygiene, diet, and cleaning the house were all considered feminine. It took a stint in the military, where immaculate grooming was mandatory, to rewire those assumptions entirely. It’s a pretty clear reminder of how arbitrary and genuinely harmful those ideas can be.

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Then there’s the fact that some men were simply never taught the basics properly. A Slate investigation into the topic found that it’s genuinely common for men to have been given only the vaguest bathroom guidance as children, a quick shower, some shampoo, a bar of soap waved in the general direction of the body, and nothing more specific than that. If no one in your life ever modeled or reinforced more thorough habits, you can reach adulthood with real gaps in your routine and not even know they’re there.

It’s not always just about cleanliness

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It’s also worth noting that for some people, poor hygiene is connected to mental health in ways that go beyond simple laziness. Conditions like depression and ADHD can significantly affect a person’s ability to maintain regular self-care routines, and executive dysfunction, which affects the ability to plan, initiate, and complete tasks, can make even basic hygiene feel like an overwhelming hurdle. This doesn’t excuse neglecting hygiene in a relationship, but it does add some important nuance to a conversation that tends to go straight to disgust.

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Of course, none of this is a get-out-of-accountability-free card. Research consistently shows that women are significantly more likely to wash their hands, use soap, and scrub for a longer period of time than men after using the restroom. Those habits have real consequences not just for the individual but for everyone around them. A partner raising a reasonable hygiene concern deserves to be heard and taken seriously, not dismissed or laughed off. And if the response to that conversation is doubling down on the status quo, well, the woman on TikTok had exactly the right idea.

Viewers were rightfully shocked

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