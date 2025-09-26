Scroll down to see their answers, and if you’ve got more to add, don’t hold back.

And yet, despite all these incredible achievements, there’s one thing we never seem to conquer: stupidity. Proof of that can be found in Reddit threads by users Afraid_Cake_8167 and ApexOverlordIsDrunk , who shared the quote, “Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups,” and asked others to name the best real-life examples.

Humans really are fascinating creatures. We’ve explored outer space , invented the internet on a planet made of mud and sticks, discovered cures for life-threatening diseases, and created art so moving it can bring us to tears.

#1 Everything going on right now in America. The entire MAGA movement.



The only thing I'll say is I think what we are seeing is more ignorance than stupidity: people are being massively misinformed. Algorithmic selection of information availability is contributing mightily to this epidemic.

RELATED:

#2 Anti-vaxxers.

#3 U.S. elections.



Once when Adlai Stevenson was campaigning for president a woman in the crowd shouted “all the smart people are voting for you Senator!”, his response “that’s great ma’am, but I need a majority to win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Mega Church.

#5 The January 6th attack on the US Capitol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I can’t believe poor whites constantly vote to give tax cuts to billionaires. I understand how many of them can be bigots, I don’t understand why they constantly vote against their own pocketbook.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 The GOP currently.

#8 Conspiracy theorists. Like the ones who think democrats all drink the blood of virgin kids. Or that birds are really drones. The flat earthers who constantly prove themselves wrong. But how about Scientologist? They follow a "religion" MADE UP BY A SCI FI WRITER! A man who literally made a living writing fictional stories made a whole religion and everyone just jumped on board.

#9 Every Black Friday sale. People trampling each other for a toaster.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Flat earthers.



Khayaru:



Flat earthers are still so hard to grasp for me. They do it just for fun dont they?^



Jokes aside I had a colleague who ordered a book about flat earther stuff an more. And the reasoning as for why the stuff we know should be wrong is so hilariously stupid and bad.



Some stuff wanted to debunk anything about gravity, iirc with black holes, how we can see behind them due to gravity affecting the light. The reasoning for why this cant be true, was that if you look at a can of lemonade, you cant see what behind it. They asked, shouldnt the light bend around the can like for suns and black holes? It doesnt so its a myth....



Like, it does, but the can has a tiny bit less mass than the black hole. I just cant.... and you also cant reason with something like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 The current political climate in the western world.

#12 Brexit.

#13 Anti-vaxxers.



TheMightyDontKneel61:



My uncles mate is one of them, started talking to me about chicken noodle soup being a cure all until I said "so all those polio people in the iron lungs just needed chicken noodle soup? That's what you're saying? CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP?"

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 MAGA and the Tea Party before them.

#15 World War I. Everyone was ready to cheer on war… until it turned into a 4-year meat grinder.



And 99% of other wars with public support throughout history, too.

#16 Everyone trying to leave a festival at the same time through the same one car gate. I myself just pull a few folding chairs outta my trunk, sit back, and people watch with my friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 The amount of animals we have made extinct and the pollution we unleashed on the planet.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 People involved in religious violence.

#19 Charismatic prayer revival.

#20 Project 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 People panic buying 800 rolls of toilet paper during covid.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 The Tide Pod Challenge.



Millions of people watched teens eat laundry detergent — and some actually joined in.



No agenda, no cause, no protest.

Just peer pressure, internet clout, and a complete collapse of common sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 When the ocean at the beach suddenly pulls backward a mile and everyone goes running to catch up to the water. It never really worries them. Like, I don’t even live in an area where tsunamis happen, but if I see that happening, I’m running away, quickly.

#24 Informal car meets.



No, your ability to drift the car isn't going to improve when you are high/drunk, being spectated by rowdy young men and have an illegally modified car.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I’m saying this as a devout Christian- some Christians



Covid really sent me, as it was one of the more memorable times I watched people that claimed to be of the same faith, act anything but Christ-like



I believe in God, Jesus, the Holy Spirit, heaven & hell- but also LOGIC. Like holy moly, seeing churches gather at the height of things, no masks, saying they wouldn’t let the government hold them back- only to later post on FB asking God why they lost meemaw and pawpaw so unexpectedly from Covid after they went to church and caught it.



Like, newsflash- that wasn’t God- that was them being selfish & reaping what they sowed!!!!



And the whole vaccine thing, like- yes, I believe in power in prayer, but I also believe God put intelligent people on this earth to create medicines, heal via surgery, and spread medical general knowledge for our benefit. It’s like that story where a city is flooding and assorted help comes by- a car, then a boat, then a helicopter, yet the man stranded on his roof denies each option to leave, saying God will save him…he drowns and asked God why he didn’t do anything and God replies saying he sent a car, a boat and a helicopter to help him.



(Also, for what it’s worth- I’m Christian but also pro-choice, pro-marry & love whoever you want, pro-religious freedom, etc. I have my faith, but i’d never use it to dictate how someone else should live or be).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Kanye fans.

#27 Not a famous example but I once watched several hundred people stand in line for a music festival that didn't have a lineup because they all assumed the person in front of them was standing in line.

#28 * Vague gesture towards the entire human history *.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Onlyfans subscribers.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Here in Europe we have thousands of large groups of hooligans. Each time that there's a football match they devastate pubs, streets and entire neighborhoods. They behave like animals and fight against other hooligans and the police burning whatever they find on their way.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 People on the internet laugh a lot about the gruesome fate of Dutch ex-leader* Johan de Witt in 1672, but it is a very good horrifying example of what the masses are capable off if you manipulate them by spreading lies to stir up their unrest and dissatisfaction. It was a deed that was not even normal by the standards of the time, and yet more and more people seem to have no care for the consequences of creating similar monsters these days.



*By the time the man was lynched, he had already stepped down from his position as grand pensionary of Holland.

#32 The Koolaid drinking extremists of any political party.

Think man! Think! Followers are idiots.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Jonestown.



Granted, many of those people didn’t drink the Kool-aid willingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 TikTok.

#35 Social media.

#36 Me and the girls when we go out 🙃.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 The effect of Karents on schools and youth sports.

ADVERTISEMENT