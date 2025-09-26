ADVERTISEMENT

Humans really are fascinating creatures. We’ve explored outer space, invented the internet on a planet made of mud and sticks, discovered cures for life-threatening diseases, and created art so moving it can bring us to tears.

And yet, despite all these incredible achievements, there’s one thing we never seem to conquer: stupidity. Proof of that can be found in Reddit threads by users Afraid_Cake_8167 and ApexOverlordIsDrunk, who shared the quote, “Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups,” and asked others to name the best real-life examples.

Scroll down to see their answers, and if you’ve got more to add, don’t hold back.

#1

American flag waving on a flagpole outside a modern building against a partly cloudy sky, symbolizing common sense collapse. Everything going on right now in America. The entire MAGA movement.

The only thing I'll say is I think what we are seeing is more ignorance than stupidity: people are being massively misinformed. Algorithmic selection of information availability is contributing mightily to this epidemic.

RunninReed , Jonathan Simcoe / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #2

    Medical professional preparing a syringe with vaccine, highlighting the complete collapse of common sense in healthcare settings. Anti-vaxxers.

    -Release-The-Bats- , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #3

    Silhouette of a hand placing a ballot into a box representing the collapse of common sense in group decision making. U.S. elections.

    Once when Adlai Stevenson was campaigning for president a woman in the crowd shouted “all the smart people are voting for you Senator!”, his response “that’s great ma’am, but I need a majority to win.”

    Call_Me_Papa_Bill , Element5 Digital / Unspalsh (not the actual photo) Report

    #4

    Audience watching a live music event with sound technicians working, highlighting groups of people and common sense challenges. Mega Church.

    YooperTrooper , rrvachov / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #5

    Crowd at the Capitol with flags and signs illustrating a complete collapse of common sense during a chaotic event. The January 6th attack on the US Capitol.

    GuelphCouple2025 , Tyler Merbler / Wikipedia Report

    constantstranger17 avatar
    What disturbs me much more than the attack on January 6th is the revisionism, from the WH down to the lowliest podcaster.

    #6

    I can’t believe poor whites constantly vote to give tax cuts to billionaires. I understand how many of them can be bigots, I don’t understand why they constantly vote against their own pocketbook.

    Snoo93550 Report

    constantstranger17 avatar
    "If you can convince the lowest white man he's better than the best colored man, he won't notice you're picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he'll empty his pockets for you." Lyndon B. Johnson (edit: I realize "colored" can be very offensive but I left it as-is for historical accuracy, which I think is important.)

    #7

    The GOP currently.

    CurrentlyLucid Report

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the use of the word "currently" but in reality, they are done, cooked and over. In fairness, both parties need a rewrite.

    #8

    Man in a shirt and tie gesturing frantically in front of a chaos-filled office wall with papers and red string connections. Conspiracy theorists. Like the ones who think democrats all drink the blood of virgin kids. Or that birds are really drones. The flat earthers who constantly prove themselves wrong. But how about Scientologist? They follow a "religion" MADE UP BY A SCI FI WRITER! A man who literally made a living writing fictional stories made a whole religion and everyone just jumped on board.

    Jamiesfantasy Report

    constantstranger17 avatar
    No thankyou
    No thankyou
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's the difference between a cult and a religion? Population and duration.

    #9

    Black Friday sale sign in store window offering up to 50 percent off, highlighting common sense blackout deals. Every Black Friday sale. People trampling each other for a toaster.

    GoddessTasha__ , Ashkan Forouzani / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #10

    Protesters in a crowd holding a sign promoting flat earth theory, illustrating common sense collapse in groups. Flat earthers.

    Khayaru:

    Flat earthers are still so hard to grasp for me. They do it just for fun dont they?^

    Jokes aside I had a colleague who ordered a book about flat earther stuff an more. And the reasoning as for why the stuff we know should be wrong is so hilariously stupid and bad.

    Some stuff wanted to debunk anything about gravity, iirc with black holes, how we can see behind them due to gravity affecting the light. The reasoning for why this cant be true, was that if you look at a can of lemonade, you cant see what behind it. They asked, shouldnt the light bend around the can like for suns and black holes? It doesnt so its a myth....

    Like, it does, but the can has a tiny bit less mass than the black hole. I just cant.... and you also cant reason with something like that.

    BrickLaFlare , Kajetan Sumila / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    thesquidness avatar
    cugel.
    cugel.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Flat earth is a conspiracy theory, and the heart of a conspiracy theory is "I know stuff 'they' don't want you to know." That's the important part; details don't matter.

    #11

    The current political climate in the western world.

    Tennents_N_Grouse Report

    #12

    Hand holding a Metro newspaper with bold headline about Brexit, highlighting lack of common sense in groups of people. Brexit.

    mister_barfly75 , Habib Ayoade / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #13

    Protest sign reading Vaxism is the disease at a public demonstration, highlighting groups of stupid people behavior. Anti-vaxxers.

    TheMightyDontKneel61:

    My uncles mate is one of them, started talking to me about chicken noodle soup being a cure all until I said "so all those polio people in the iron lungs just needed chicken noodle soup? That's what you're saying? CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP?"

    threadbarefemur , DJ Paine / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #14

    MAGA and the Tea Party before them.

    fayanor Report

    #15

    Black and white photo showing a wartime scene with damaged buildings and soldiers, illustrating collapse of common sense. World War I. Everyone was ready to cheer on war… until it turned into a 4-year meat grinder.

    And 99% of other wars with public support throughout history, too.

    coffeewalnut08 , Unknown author / Wikipedia Report

    #16

    “Complete Collapse Of Common Sense”: 38 Reasons To Never Underestimate Groups Of Stupid People Everyone trying to leave a festival at the same time through the same one car gate. I myself just pull a few folding chairs outta my trunk, sit back, and people watch with my friends.

    anon , Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    Dodo bird and skeleton displayed in a museum, illustrating the collapse of common sense and groups of stupid people. The amount of animals we have made extinct and the pollution we unleashed on the planet.

    Masterbeaterpi69 , BazzaDaRambler / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    gregorygarcia avatar
    Grumpy old man
    Grumpy old man
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The amount of people in general. 1918? 2 billion worldwide, localized climate change. 2025? 8 billion and everyone is doomed. Do you want Mad Max? Because this is how you get Mad Max.

    #18

    Black leather Holy Bible resting on a weathered wooden bench in natural outdoor lighting, symbolizing common sense. People involved in religious violence.

    The_Orgin , Aaron Burden / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember The Onion headline after 9/11. "Gid angrily clarifies no killing rule.!" God Angrily Clarifies 'Don't K**l' Rule - The Onion https://share.google/MygrKqc3KvYbM3o0M

    #19

    Stained glass window with a white dove at the center, symbolizing peace and the collapse of common sense concept. Charismatic prayer revival.

    AnarchoRadicalCreate , Dnalor 01 / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #20

    Project 2025.

    Belt_Conscious Report

    #21

    Woman with long gray hair smiling and talking on phone while shopping with a cart full of toilet paper rolls. People panic buying 800 rolls of toilet paper during covid.

    EitherChannel4874 , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I honestly never understood that. Especially when it got to the point I needed toilet paper.

    #22

    Laundry detergent pod with orange and blue swirls on a black surface symbolizing collapse of common sense. The Tide Pod Challenge.

    Millions of people watched teens eat laundry detergent — and some actually joined in.

    No agenda, no cause, no protest.
    Just peer pressure, internet clout, and a complete collapse of common sense.

    AmelyArcana , Erik Binggeser / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    constantstranger17 avatar
    No thankyou
    No thankyou
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like this got blown way out of proportion, like the old razor blades in Halloween candy story from the 80's. If we judged everything based on how many millions watched it, cats would rule the world.

    #23

    Calm ocean waves gently wash onto a sandy shore with green mountain ranges under a partly cloudy sky. When the ocean at the beach suddenly pulls backward a mile and everyone goes running to catch up to the water. It never really worries them. Like, I don’t even live in an area where tsunamis happen, but if I see that happening, I’m running away, quickly.

    ChairmanLaParka , Tasha Marie / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #24

    Purple luxury sports car parked outdoors at a crowded event, highlighting groups of stupid people in public settings. Informal car meets.

    No, your ability to drift the car isn't going to improve when you are high/drunk, being spectated by rowdy young men and have an illegally modified car.

    Radioactivocalypse , Abdullah Malik / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the circles watching them. I wish young people would understand the risks of being hurt or killed at one of these "events". Where I live there are a lot of these. Street racing is also a problem. These kids don't know how to handle a vehicle, let alone a high powered one. EDIT: We also have a lot of car meetups where people show off their customized and tricked out cars, its a Mexican thing and its very cool. No challenges, just showing off proud work. Those are more mature than the street punks of today. EDIT2: a lot of those cars used in the meet up derbys are stolen.

    #25

    I’m saying this as a devout Christian- some Christians

    Covid really sent me, as it was one of the more memorable times I watched people that claimed to be of the same faith, act anything but Christ-like

    I believe in God, Jesus, the Holy Spirit, heaven & hell- but also LOGIC. Like holy moly, seeing churches gather at the height of things, no masks, saying they wouldn’t let the government hold them back- only to later post on FB asking God why they lost meemaw and pawpaw so unexpectedly from Covid after they went to church and caught it.

    Like, newsflash- that wasn’t God- that was them being selfish & reaping what they sowed!!!!

    And the whole vaccine thing, like- yes, I believe in power in prayer, but I also believe God put intelligent people on this earth to create medicines, heal via surgery, and spread medical general knowledge for our benefit. It’s like that story where a city is flooding and assorted help comes by- a car, then a boat, then a helicopter, yet the man stranded on his roof denies each option to leave, saying God will save him…he drowns and asked God why he didn’t do anything and God replies saying he sent a car, a boat and a helicopter to help him.

    (Also, for what it’s worth- I’m Christian but also pro-choice, pro-marry & love whoever you want, pro-religious freedom, etc. I have my faith, but i’d never use it to dictate how someone else should live or be).

    yourelovely Report

    gregorygarcia avatar
    Grumpy old man
    Grumpy old man
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why they are anti christs, theyre anything but christlike

    #26

    Kanye fans.

    bubblegum-rose Report

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At first I thought you were talking about one of those Japanese foldable Geisha fans with a Kanye face on it. My mistake. Thankfully.

    #27

    Aerial view of groups of people casting long shadows on pavement, illustrating crowd behavior and common sense collapse. Not a famous example but I once watched several hundred people stand in line for a music festival that didn't have a lineup because they all assumed the person in front of them was standing in line.

    Ham__Kitten , Hal Gatewood / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #28

    * Vague gesture towards the entire human history *.

    Makkel Report

    constantstranger17 avatar
    No thankyou
    No thankyou
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can't love something or someone without accepting their good and their bad as part of the greater whole. Yes, there are horrible things about humanity but there are very good things too. Writing off everything as bad just defeats the whole point of living. Sure, if you're a nihilist you can argue that nothing has a point, but people don't actually live their lives that way. Just some food for thought.

    #29

    Onlyfans subscribers.

    AI_RPI_SPY Report

    thesquidness avatar
    cugel.
    cugel.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This might be an allusion to rubes taking to heart what cam girls say to them, not realising it's just to make them cough up.

    #30

    Here in Europe we have thousands of large groups of hooligans. Each time that there's a football match they devastate pubs, streets and entire neighborhoods. They behave like animals and fight against other hooligans and the police burning whatever they find on their way.

    helmortart Report

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I don't get this. The closest we get is when a sports team from Philly wins.

    #31

    People on the internet laugh a lot about the gruesome fate of Dutch ex-leader* Johan de Witt in 1672, but it is a very good horrifying example of what the masses are capable off if you manipulate them by spreading lies to stir up their unrest and dissatisfaction. It was a deed that was not even normal by the standards of the time, and yet more and more people seem to have no care for the consequences of creating similar monsters these days.

    *By the time the man was lynched, he had already stepped down from his position as grand pensionary of Holland.

    Lvcivs2311 Report

    #32

    The Koolaid drinking extremists of any political party.
    Think man! Think! Followers are idiots.

    dmbgreen Report

    #33

    Jonestown.

    Granted, many of those people didn’t drink the Kool-aid willingly.

    April_Adventurer Report

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just watched a documentary on this, again, and it really disturbs me. We are currently unwillingly (1/2 of us at least) forced to drink the trump kool aid. I've said since before he was elected that his intention is to k**l as many Americans as he can through his policies. It is happening now, and there are no guardrails. S*****e rates in the US has gone up 9% since January. In New Mexico, a pedestrian bridge over a deep gorge was closed due to an uptick in people jumping. It is only going to go up as he continues his destructive policies on small businesses, health care and access to food and medicine.

    #34

    TikTok.

    Significant-Sky8337 Report

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This purported ban and then deal isn't going to make a difference. As usual, it is all posturing. I'm hoping someone does a study about all the stupid stunts, maiming and injuring, harmful pranks and encouraged deaths that has resulted from this stupid and useless "influencer" app.

    #35

    Social media.

    poorbeans Report

    #36

    Me and the girls when we go out 🙃.

    clairrflairr Report

    #37

    The effect of Karents on schools and youth sports.

    Fedbackster Report

    constantstranger17 avatar
    No thankyou
    No thankyou
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe it's petty of me to point this out, but if there's one time you should watch your spelling, it's when you're criticizing someone else's intelligence and common sense. Especially when it's such a well-known word with only 5 letters.

    #38

    HOA board.

    Otherwise_Ad2804 Report

