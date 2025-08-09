One Redditor wanted to know which professions people see as undeniably “evil.” The responses ranged from dead obvious to completely surprising. Scroll down to see them all and weigh in.

But a job is often about more than just the paycheck.

There’s no shortage of ways to make a living—some grind you down, some barely cover the bills, and others pile up serious cash.

#1 Televangelists. All of them. "God says my current pair of jets are too small".

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Being on the board of directors for Nestlé.

#3 Mega church pastors.

#4 People whose job is to find ways to deny insurance coverage to save their company money at the expense of other people's health.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Anyone working for payday lenders.

#6 Pharmaceutical Benefits Management companies.



Billionaire 3rd party paper pushers that provide no health services and no insurance but interfere with patients ability to access services and for insurances to cover what it ought to.

#7 Family bloggers. Even in the best circumstances it's still exposing your children to the internet for profit and denying them privacy. Yes, even the ones that don't show their children's faces directly, but air out all the kid does. Yes, the funny ones too.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Casino owners. Not the people that work for the house, the people that own it.



Source: casino employee.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 The people employed by baby formula manufacturers to lobby the government to eliminate or shorten maternity leave requirements, forcing new moms back to work earlier so they have no choice but to feed their babies formula instead of breastfeeding.

#10 Online gurus who lure in people to believe in get rich quick schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Those who work for scam phone lines.

#12 Those people that stream themselves gambling online and making it look like tons of fun and an easy way to make money.

#13 Tobacco lobbyist. They lied back in the day saying there was no proof it was bad, they used their power to block regulation, and they keep lying to this day. They’ve k**led an immense number of people all for a paycheck.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Paparazzi lol.

#15 Those engineers at TikTok and Google who maximize children's a*******n to their apps.

#16 Telemarketing - It's deceptive, invasive, greedy and unnecessary. I can't think of a single good reason why it should continue to exist.

#17 Lobbyist for an oil company.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 A lot of the advertising industry. So many lies.

#19 Cigarette Company Sales Representative.



I live in Australia and we're heavily restricted on what we can say to customers and yet every time I see a sales rep for British Imperial they're urging me to break the law and recommend to customers what to buy.

#20 Pyramid scheme recruiters. I finished my associates degree and updated my linkedin. Got so many calls, emails, texts, and messages from these guys... I can be a paranoid and skeptical guy, so I was hesitant to join right away. Some basic online research and reviews made me realize these dudes were f*****g a******s.

#21 Cult leader.

#22 People who hack hospitals and sell the info .

#23 People who seek out other peoples’ homes that are being foreclosed on, coax the people out for pennies on the dollar, then tearing down the one house to put up six tiny, cheap, “units” in its place.

#24 People who profit off of for profit incarceration including for profit behavioral hospitals.

#25 Influencers.



Anyone who tries to hide adverts in “organic” content is just disgusting.

#26 Spanish Inquisitor. It’s a fearfully, mean spirited occupation.

#27 HR.



They pretend to be there for the employees benefit but in reality they're there only for the employer, in every possible regard.



They run anonymous questionnaires that are in no way anonymous.



They'll attempt to be friendly with you merely to get to know any way the business can potentially screw you.



They deliver misinformation and play stupid mind games.

#28 Patent trolling. Buying patents, usually from small inventors or failing tech companies, and then not producing anything with them but just sueing.



Usually combined with sueing startups for one dollar less than a lawyer’s retainer so you can then say there’s “legal precedent” for the claimed violation.

#29 For profit health insurance.

#30 People that intentionally create disinformation.

#31 Surprised to have gone so far down and not seen arms dealer. Literally a merchant of death.

#32 Hostile Architecture. I couldn’t imagine being on a first date or meeting new people and telling them what I did for a living was making s**t terrible so poor people and homeless folks can’t sit comfortably.

#33 Whoever decided printer ink should cost more than a printer.

#34 Lots of good answers here, but the first thing I thought of is ICE.

#35 From personal experience, prison. Spent 14 years doing that s**t, when I finally quit I had more for the prisoners than my coworkers. Prison breeds evil and I DON’T mean in the inmates.

#36 This one I honestly feel is a bit of a necessary evil but, people who employ undocumented people to do manual labor for basically slave wage/hours.

#37 Idk if it’s “evil” but I ran the mailroom aka “junkmail department” at my last job and I always felt pretty s****y about doing that as a job lol. It really is quite pointless and the databases we would use for addresses always felt kind of scummy. But any time the machine messed up piece of mail I would just throw it away instead of reprinting it, so that made me feel slightly better.

#38 Tow truckers that patrol neighborhoods to enforce b******t HOA rules.

#39 Politician.

#40 People that boot your car. Can't park in this parking lot reserved for residents/customers but if you do, we're going to make sure you can not leave this parking lot until you pay us $180.