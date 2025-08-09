ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no shortage of ways to make a living—some grind you down, some barely cover the bills, and others pile up serious cash.

But a job is often about more than just the paycheck.

One Redditor wanted to know which professions people see as undeniably “evil.” The responses ranged from dead obvious to completely surprising. Scroll down to see them all and weigh in.

#1

Man in a suit smiling in front of a stone wall, representing jobs related to a person without a soul concept. Televangelists. All of them. "God says my current pair of jets are too small".

FakeAsFakeCanBe , Kenneth Copeland Ministries Report

    #2

    Nestle corporate building under clear blue sky representing jobs that only a person without a soul would do. Being on the board of directors for Nestlé.

    FC_Twente_Benson , Pafcool2/Wikipedia Report

    jadams81985 avatar
    J Adams
    J Adams
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Despite the decades long ill feeling towards nestle, the company is still here and still profitable, so perhaps that says more about us as a society than it does about them

    #3

    Crowded group of people with some raising hands, illustrating social interaction in jobs without a soul concept. Mega church pastors.

    AphonicTX , Luis Quintero/Pexels Report

    #4

    Person analyzing charts with a magnifying glass and pencil, representing jobs that only a person without a soul would do People whose job is to find ways to deny insurance coverage to save their company money at the expense of other people's health.

    theassassintherapist , Yan Krukau/Pexels Report

    jfalconer73 avatar
    jfalconer73
    jfalconer73
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a problem on the UK the NHS is free for EVERYONE apart for those who pay for it

    #5

    Hands holding a wallet with cash, representing jobs that only a person without a soul would do, involving money exchange. Anyone working for payday lenders.

    Old-Pin-7839 , Kaboompics.com/Pexels Report

    #6

    Person without a soul flipping through documents in a binder while wearing a light blue shirt and rings on fingers. Pharmaceutical Benefits Management companies.

    Billionaire 3rd party paper pushers that provide no health services and no insurance but interfere with patients ability to access services and for insurances to cover what it ought to.

    -Maris- , Sora Shimazaki/Pexels Report

    #7

    Family taking a selfie with a smartphone, smiling together while capturing moments and enjoying time indoors. Family bloggers. Even in the best circumstances it's still exposing your children to the internet for profit and denying them privacy. Yes, even the ones that don't show their children's faces directly, but air out all the kid does. Yes, the funny ones too.

    MagpieKaz , MART PRODUCTION/Pexels Report

    #8

    Man in a suit standing confidently in a casino with slot machines, highlighting jobs that only a person without a soul would do Casino owners. Not the people that work for the house, the people that own it.

    Source: casino employee.

    WarreNsc2 , Mykhailo Petrenko/Pexels Report

    #9

    Young woman multitasking in kitchen, talking on phone while pouring drink, representing jobs without a soul concept. The people employed by baby formula manufacturers to lobby the government to eliminate or shorten maternity leave requirements, forcing new moms back to work earlier so they have no choice but to feed their babies formula instead of breastfeeding.

    tacoman1287 , MART PRODUCTION/Pexels Report

    #10

    Man holding a coin in front of laptop with Bitcoin charts, illustrating jobs related to economics and markets without a soul. Online gurus who lure in people to believe in get rich quick schemes.

    Trollercoaster101 , RDNE Stock project/Pexels Report

    #11

    Call center workers with headsets focused on computers, illustrating challenging jobs without a soul involved. Those who work for scam phone lines.

    UsuallyAnnoying324 , MART PRODUCTION/Pexels Report

    #12

    Person playing a casino slot game on a tablet, illustrating jobs that only a person without a soul would do Those people that stream themselves gambling online and making it look like tons of fun and an easy way to make money.

    Blecaker , Chris F/Pexels Report

    #13

    Person holding a chest x-ray image, related to jobs that only a person without a soul would do. Tobacco lobbyist. They lied back in the day saying there was no proof it was bad, they used their power to block regulation, and they keep lying to this day. They’ve k**led an immense number of people all for a paycheck.

    HemingtonWay , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    #14

    Photographer capturing images with a camera on a stabilizer among a group of people outdoors, highlighting jobs without a soul. Paparazzi lol.

    sk_1611 , Brett Sayles/Pexels Report

    #15

    Person holding a smartphone with TikTok app open, illustrating jobs that only a person without a soul would do. Those engineers at TikTok and Google who maximize children's a*******n to their apps.

    YourMaleFather , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    #16

    Close-up of a woman with glasses wearing a headset working in a call center, symbolizing jobs only a person without a soul would do. Telemarketing - It's deceptive, invasive, greedy and unnecessary. I can't think of a single good reason why it should continue to exist.

    CornerOutrageous253 , MART PRODUCTION/Pexels Report

    #17

    Silhouette of oil rig pump at sunset representing jobs that only a person without a soul would do in harsh conditions Lobbyist for an oil company.

    FatFarter69 , Jan Zakelj/Pexels Report

    #18

    Cityscape with digital billboards displaying various brand ads, highlighting jobs that only a person without a soul would do. A lot of the advertising industry. So many lies.

    Unlikely-Gas2903 , Negative Space/Pexels Report

    #19

    Man in a business suit gesturing with hand during office meeting, representing jobs without a soul concept. Cigarette Company Sales Representative.

    I live in Australia and we're heavily restricted on what we can say to customers and yet every time I see a sales rep for British Imperial they're urging me to break the law and recommend to customers what to buy.

    David_Falcon , energepic.com/Pexels Report

    #20

    Man with beard looking at smartphone with a tired expression related to jobs that only a person without a soul would do Pyramid scheme recruiters. I finished my associates degree and updated my linkedin. Got so many calls, emails, texts, and messages from these guys... I can be a paranoid and skeptical guy, so I was hesitant to join right away. Some basic online research and reviews made me realize these dudes were f*****g a******s.

    KomturAdrian , Mikhail Nilov/Pexels Report

    #21

    Person with curly red hair wears a crown of thorns and a white shirt, symbolizing jobs for a person without a soul. Cult leader.

    CuriousRide , Mikhail Nilov/Pexels Report

    #22

    Close-up of a laptop screen displaying code, representing jobs related to a person without a soul in tech fields. People who hack hospitals and sell the info .

    Soccerlover121 , luis gomes/Pexels Report

    #23

    Construction workers on scaffolding building a house, illustrating jobs associated with person without a soul. People who seek out other peoples’ homes that are being foreclosed on, coax the people out for pennies on the dollar, then tearing down the one house to put up six tiny, cheap, “units” in its place.

    MoreScoops , Steffen Coonan/Pexels Report

    #24

    Silhouette of a person looking out a window with bars, symbolizing jobs that only a person without a soul would do. People who profit off of for profit incarceration including for profit behavioral hospitals.

    bikerpenguin , Donald Tong/Pexels Report

    #25

    Influencers.

    Anyone who tries to hide adverts in “organic” content is just disgusting.

    vengarlof Report

    #26

    Three men dressed in red cloaks performing on stage in a theatrical play about jobs without a soul. Spanish Inquisitor. It’s a fearfully, mean spirited occupation.

    fuzzylilbunnies , Eduardo Unda-Sanzana Report

    #27

    A serious professional woman in glasses interviewing a candidate, illustrating jobs that only a person without a soul would do. HR.

    They pretend to be there for the employees benefit but in reality they're there only for the employer, in every possible regard.

    They run anonymous questionnaires that are in no way anonymous.

    They'll attempt to be friendly with you merely to get to know any way the business can potentially screw you.

    They deliver misinformation and play stupid mind games.

    anon , Timur Weber/Pexels Report

    #28

    Patent agreement document on wooden table representing jobs that only a person without a soul would do. Patent trolling. Buying patents, usually from small inventors or failing tech companies, and then not producing anything with them but just sueing.

    Usually combined with sueing startups for one dollar less than a lawyer’s retainer so you can then say there’s “legal precedent” for the claimed violation.

    Mammoth_Ad_1769 , RDNE Stock project/Pexels Report

    #29

    Stethoscope and pen on medical documents representing jobs related to healthcare and jobs without a soul concept. For profit health insurance.

    unknown_anaconda , Pixabay/Pexels Report

    #30

    People that intentionally create disinformation.

    bushware Report

    #31

    Surprised to have gone so far down and not seen arms dealer. Literally a merchant of death.

    Jensen1994 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶 Let me ask you one question - Is your money that good? - Will it buy you forgiveness - Do you think that it could? - I think you will find - When your death takes its toll - All the money you made - Will never buy back your soul 🎶

    #32

    Hostile Architecture. I couldn’t imagine being on a first date or meeting new people and telling them what I did for a living was making s**t terrible so poor people and homeless folks can’t sit comfortably.

    Zealousideal-Aide890 Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And it's SO bad that it's not only bad for homeless people, but also for everyone else. You're pregnant/elderly/handicapped/tired and want to sit on a bench ? Have fun with those sh!tty tilted bench that will make you and everything you carry fall !

    #33

    Whoever decided printer ink should cost more than a printer.

    Kingz____ Report

    #34

    Two law enforcement officers in tactical gear with police ICE patches standing near a vehicle outdoors. Lots of good answers here, but the first thing I thought of is ICE.

    Elverezistaken , DHSgov Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There were people saying that the ICE workers were facing a lot of bullying and that they were really affected by it. And you know what ? Good for them.

    #35

    From personal experience, prison. Spent 14 years doing that s**t, when I finally quit I had more for the prisoners than my coworkers. Prison breeds evil and I DON’T mean in the inmates.

    Shenanigaens Report

    #36

    This one I honestly feel is a bit of a necessary evil but, people who employ undocumented people to do manual labor for basically slave wage/hours.

    Maleficent-Toe1374 Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The guy that suggested that farmers employ immigrant people and instead of paying them just give them a place to live, is a monster. And he is pro-slavery.

    #37

    Idk if it’s “evil” but I ran the mailroom aka “junkmail department” at my last job and I always felt pretty s****y about doing that as a job lol. It really is quite pointless and the databases we would use for addresses always felt kind of scummy. But any time the machine messed up piece of mail I would just throw it away instead of reprinting it, so that made me feel slightly better.

    PM_ME_GARFIELD_NUDES Report

    #38

    Tow truckers that patrol neighborhoods to enforce b******t HOA rules.

    Poisonrrivy Report

    #39

    Politician.

    Wooden-Glove-2384 Report

    #40

    Car wheel locked with a boot device on dark pavement, representing jobs that only a person without a soul would do. People that boot your car. Can't park in this parking lot reserved for residents/customers but if you do, we're going to make sure you can not leave this parking lot until you pay us $180.

    Topher_McG0pher , Alex Plesovskich/Unsplash Report

    #41

    Slots game developer.

    Slight-Ocelot-7417 Report

