We have curated some of the most striking stories and photos to share with you. They might appear surreal and unreal, but are, in fact, completely real . Keep scrolling to learn something new.

This is your reminder that the world is unbelievably stunning, bizarre, and even scary. You need to slow down to really take it all in. Many of the strangest and most surreal facts about the world, as well as images by amateur and veteran photographers, end up being featured on the r/CantBelieveThatsReal online community , a place for awe-inspiring content.

#1 Christina Santhouse Had Half Her Brain Removed At Age 8 To Stop Constant Seizures Doctors said she would never drive or live normally. She got her license at 17, earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in five years, and became a speech pathologist.



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#2 Blood Falls In Antarctica, A Glacier That Looks Like It's Bleeding Due To Iron Oxides In The Water

#3 After A Woman Told Shaq His Shoes Were Too Expensive For Kids, He Walked Away From A $40M Reebok Deal And Signed With Walmart He brought in Reebok designers to make $20 sneakers look premium. More than 400 million pairs have been sold.



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Many of the photos and stories shared by members of the r/CantBelieveThatsReal are stellar. And yet, in this day and age, you’d be forgiven for being skeptical about everything and anything that you see online. Not only are many of the images you see on social media photoshopped and filtered, but now, with generative AI being so widely available, lots of content (read: slop) is outright fake but presented as human-made and monetized. For artists of all kinds, this is frustrating. Being skeptical of the information and content you stumble across online is a core part of media literacy. And yet, ironically, malicious actors can turn that skepticism against you by employing the so-called liar’s dividend.

#4 There Are Only 66 Years Between These Two Photos

#5 Jim Sautner, The Buffalo Whisperer, Was A Canadian Rancher Who Raised A 2,000-Pound Bison Named Bailey D. Buffalo And Treated Him Like The Family Dog

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#6 In 1959, Police Were Called When 9-Year-Old Ron Mcnair, A Black Boy, Refused To Leave A Segregated Library In S. Carolina He later earned a PhD in physics from MIT, became an astronaut, and tragically died in the Challenger disaster. Today, the library that once denied him books bears his name.



The liar’s dividend is a way for people to protect themselves by claiming that real and legitimate information is supposedly misinformation or disinformation, simply because fake information exists at all. They might claim that the evidence that proves their guilt is allegedly false or deep faked, for instance, with AI. “This approach has the benefit of muddying the waters so that people, especially those who traffic in misinformation, are able to evade or blunt scrutiny embedded in accurate words or actions that are then not believed by others,” Encyclopædia Britannica states. “In a world in which information can easily be falsified, a politician might claim that they did not do or say what they in fact did or said. The mistrust in the mainstream news media, for instance, allows political actors around the world to evade or blunt legitimate scrutiny of their words, decisions, or actions. The liar’s dividend pays off for those who sow mistrust and then use that same mistrust to their own advantage.” ADVERTISEMENT

#7 In 2009, A Quaker Parrot Named Willie Saved A Toddler’s Life When the child began choking and turned blue, Willie screamed “Mama! Baby!” and flapped his wings until babysitter Megan Howard rushed in and performed the Heimlich. Willie was later honored at a Red Cross breakfast.



#8 At Expo 2025 In Osaka, A Japanese Company Unveiled A “Human Washing Machine” That Can Wash And Dry A Person In Just 15 Minutes

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#9 In 2010, 35 Year Old Steven Carter Found His Own Face In An Age Progressed Photo On A Missing Children’s Site He knew he was adopted, but the image led him to learn that his mother had kidnapped him from his father when he was an infant 34 years earlier.



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The r/CantBelieveThatsReal online community has been entertaining and inspiring photography-loving internet users for more than 6 years. Created in early 2020, the group was meant to be a place for everyone to share real images, videos, or moments that “look too crazy, surreal, or impossible to be true… but are.” The community remains vibrant and active to this day. Authenticity, high-quality content, and communal participation lie at the core of everything that the r/CantBelieveThatsReal group does. Everyone is encouraged to post the unbelievable but real things they find. However, there is a fundamental emphasis on sharing real, verifiable content. “Your content must depict real, unaltered events, objects, or phenomena,” the moderators stress.

#10 In 2010, A Black Nigerian Couple In London Had A White Baby Girl With Blonde Hair And Blue Eyes Doctors ruled out albinism, suggesting dormant white genes, a mutation, or both, sparking surprise and curiosity since neither parent had known white ancestry.



#11 “Radium Girls” Painted Glowing Watch Dials With Self Luminous Paint, Licking Their Brushes To Keep A Sharp Tip No one told them the paint was radioactive. The radium settled into their bones, rotting their jaws from the inside. The condition became known as radium jaw.



#12 Wildlife Photographer Sha Lu Captured A Once-In-A-Lifetime Moment As A Tiny Vole, Held Mid-Air In The Talons Of A White-Tailed Kite, Locked Eyes With The Camera

According to the mods who keep the community running smoothly, the things that you’re allowed to share in the group include real photos or videos, CCTV or broadcast footage, firsthand captures, and verified historical footage. Furthermore, as a poster, you have to help the moderator team verify the authenticity of your content. So, you are encouraged to include a link to a credible source to prove that your content is, well, real. For example, you might share a news article, a reverse image link, etc. However, if you saw something firsthand and took a photo or video, you should describe where and when it happened. Meanwhile, if you are reposting someone else’s awesome content, don’t claim ownership. And don’t repost content that has already appeared in the group within the last half-year.

#13 Korean Broadcaster MBC Set Up Its News Desk On A Rooftop To Use The City Itself As A Backdrop Rather Than Relying On A Green Screen

#14 The “Snow” In The 1939 Wizard Of Oz Was Made Entirely Of Pure Asbestos

#15 When Alexander The Great’s Body Showed No Signs Of Decay Six Days After His Funeral, Ancient Greeks Believed He Was A God But historians believe he was likely paralyzed by a rare brain disorder, alive but unable to move or speak, suffering for days before being mistakenly buried alive.



Another way that the r/CantBelieveThatsReal maintains standards is that it forbids low-effort or off-topic content. In a nutshell, everything you post ought to match the theme of the subreddit, namely, “That looks fake, but it’s real.” Things like coincidences, pareidolia, or optical illusions that look generic and believable are better suited for other photography-related online communities. Furthermore, the moderators take a very strict approach toward the use of artificial intelligence. “This isn’t a place for AI-enhanced selfies or images altered to ‘look fake.’ If you used AI in any part of the creation process, do not post it here,” they stress. Moreover, you must avoid clickbait, misleading titles, and sensationalism. Shock value, excessive punctuation, and all-caps in your titles won’t get you much love in this community.

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#16 Ken Allen, The San Diego Zoo Orangutan Nicknamed “The Hairy Houdini,” Became A Legend For His Daring Escapes Each time he broke free, he’d calmly stroll around the zoo to visit other animals. He never hurt anyone, but he loved throwing rocks at Otis, a fellow orangutan he despised.



#17 Syndrome K Was A Fake Disease Invented By Italian Doctors Giovanni Borromeo And Vittorio Sacerdoti During Wwii To Protect Jews Hiding In Their Hospital They said it was fatal, disfiguring, and highly contagious, so they stayed away. The ruse worked and at least 20 lives were saved.



#18 A Himalayan Griffon Vulture (Gyps Himalayensis) Warding Off Intruders By Showing Its ‘Fake Eyes’ Image: Credit to Husein Latif Photography.



Tell us what you think, Pandas! Which of these striking photos and stories impressed you the most, and why? Which ones did you upvote? What is your relationship with photography and history like? You can share your thoughts—along with the most impressive facts you recently learned and cool photos from your personal album—in the comments at the very bottom of this list.

#19 A Finnish Photographer Documented An Unlikely Bond Between A Female Grey Wolf And A Male Brown Bear For ten nights straight, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., the pair met and spent hours together. They even shared food, a rare glimpse of interspecies trust deep in the Finnish wilderness.



#20 Valonia Ventricosa Also Known As Bubble Algae Or Sailor's Eyeballs Is A Species Of Alga Found In Oceans Throughout The World In Tropical Regions. It Is The Largest Single Cell Organism

#21 In 1783, A Boy Was Born With Two Heads. The Second Head Was Upside Down, With The Neck Pointed Straight Up Shockingly, the second head was fully functional. The boy claimed he could hear the other brain telling him things.



#22 Laurence Tureaud Named Himself Professionally As Mr. T Because He Hated How His Father, Uncle, And Brother Who Returned From Vietnam Were Disrespectfully Called "Boy" By Whites He wanted the first word from everybody's mouth when speaking to him to be "Mister."



#23 So Many Chinese Women Travel To South Korea For Plastic Surgery That Chinese Authorities Now Advise Them To Carry A Doctor’s Note, Since Their New Looks Often Don’t Match Their Passport Photos

#24 Hyundai’s Founder Grew Up In A Poor Farming Family In What’s Now North Korea. In The 1930s, He Stole A Cow To Buy A Train Ticket To Seoul And Start A New Life Decades later, after building a global empire, he returned to his hometown with 1,001 cows to repay the debt a thousandfold.



#25 This Is The World’s Quietest Room. It Absorbs 99.99% Of Sound And Measures At −20.6 Db, So Silent You Can Hear Your Own Heartbeat, The Rush Of Blood In Your Veins, And Even The Movement Of Your Joints

#26 Extremely Rare Light Pillars In Russia Create A Dazzling Optical Phenomenon, Formed When Light Is Refracted By Ice Crystals In The Atmosphere. The Pillars Often Mirror The Color Of Nearby Light Sources

#27 A Woman Named Patricia Stallings Was Jailed For Life For Poisoning Her Child With Antifreeze While in prison, she gave birth again. That child showed the same symptoms, revealing a rare genetic disorder, not poisoning. Her conviction was overturned and she was released.



#28 The Sky Looks Like Ocean Waves

#29 Tigers Look Orange To Humans Because We Are Trichromats, But To Deer And Boars The Same Coat Appears Green Since Ungulates Are Dichromats This visual difference allows the tiger’s orange and black stripes to blend into the jungle, giving it effective camouflage while stalking prey.



#30 Traditional Rawandan Hairstyle (1923)

#31 In 2004, Police Uncovered A Secret Cinema, Bar, And Restaurant Hidden Deep Beneath Paris’s Catacombs, Complete With Electricity, Phone Lines, And A Barking-Dog Alarm When they returned three days later, everything was gone and a note was left behind: “Do not try to find us."



#32 Cornealious Anderson III Was Convicted Of Robbing A Burger King In 2000 And Sentenced To 13 Years, But A Clerical Error Meant He Was Never Told To Report He married, raised three kids, worked, paid taxes, and lived openly until his scheduled release, when he was arrested then freed by a judge.



#33 Mario Puzo, The Author Of The Godfather Books Who’d Also Adapted Them To Film, Had No Idea What He Was Doing As He’d Never Written A Screenplay Before After winning two Oscars, he decided to buy a book on screenwriting to learn how. In the first chapter, it said “Study Godfather I.”



#34 The Liquid Breathing Technology Shown In The Abyss (1989) Was Real The rats seen in the film were actually breathing oxygen-rich liquid, part of real experiments still being explored today for treating severe lung injuries and other extreme medical or scientific applications.



#35 American Engineer Lonnie Johnson Invented The Super Soaker While Working With The U.S. Air Force. In 2013, He Learned Hasbro Was Underpaying Him, Sued The Company, And Won Nearly $73 Million In Royalties

#36 Moon Dust Isn’t Harmless Gray Powder. It’s Toxic, Razor-Sharp, And Charged With Static Energy Apollo astronauts came back sneezing, coughing, and rubbing their eyes after breathing it in. With no air or water to smooth it, each grain clings to everything and cuts deep into lungs and metal.



#37 Weird Al’s Phantom Menace Parody 'The Saga Begins' Was Recorded A Month Before The Film’s May 1999 Release Lucasfilm refused Yankovic an early screening, so he pieced the plot together almost perfectly using rumors from Star Wars fan forums.



#38 Left: Mars. Right: Earth

#39 In The Forearm There’s A Very Small Muscle That Contracts Only When Lifting The Pinky, Otherwise It Stays Invisible Michelangelo carved his version of Moses with a raised pinky and depicted that tiny muscle as contracted. One of many precise details in this stunning masterpiece.



#40 Researchers Taught African Grey Parrots To Buy Food With Tokens They were then paired up, one given ten tokens and the other none. Without any incentive to share, parrots with tokens began giving some to their partners so both could eat.



#41 Workers At Nuclear Power Plants Are Issued Special Iphones Without Cameras, Since Devices With Cameras Aren’t Allowed Inside The Facility

#42 After A Stroke At 43 Left Him Completely Paralyzed Except For One Eyelid, French Editor Jean-Dominique Bauby Wrote His Memoir The Diving Bell And The Butterfly By Blinking Each Letter As An Assistant Recited The Alphabet. It Took Him About 200,000 Blinks To Finish

#43 Third Man Syndrome Is A Phenomenon Reported By Climbers And Explorers In Life-Threatening Situations They describe sensing an invisible companion who speaks to them, offers guidance, and gives them strength to survive when they’re on the edge of exhaustion or despair.



#44 In 1825, Painter Samuel Morse Got A Letter Saying His Wife Was Ill. The Next Day, Another Said She Was Gone. By The Time He Rushed Home, She Was Already Buried Shaken by how slow news traveled, he set out to create a faster way to communicate: Morse code.



#45 Can You Spot The Snow Leopard?

#46 Japanese Designer Yasuhiro Suzuki Created A Giant Zipper-Shaped Boat That Gives The Illusion Of Unzipping The Water As It Moves

#47 An 82-Year-Old Colombian Woman Discovered She’s Carried A Baby Inside Her For 40 Years Without Knowing. She Thought Her Stomach Pain Was From A Tumor, But Doctors Found Something Unbelievable Instead: A Calcified Fetus

#48 Jeanne Louise Calment, The Oldest Verified Human In History, Celebrated Her 122nd Birthday On February 21, 1997 She passed away that August at 122 years and 164 days. She was also the last living person to have met Vincent van Gogh, whom she described as rude, ugly, and reeking of alcohol.



#49 In 2004, Ukrainian Presidential Candidate Viktor Yushchenko Was Poisoned With Dioxin, Leaving His Face Disfigured He and his family believe Moscow ordered the attempt as he pushed for closer ties with Europe. Despite this, Yushchenko survived and won the presidency that year.



#50 Today, Investigators Are Searching For A Man Who Robbed A Popular Disney Springs Restaurant By Swimming Up In Scuba Gear And A Wetsuit He stole over $10k and escaped the same way, by swimming off into the water.



#51 The Only Surviving War Elephant Armor In The World, Made In India In The Late 17th Century

#52 These Brothers Were Identical Triplets Separated At Birth, Raised By Different Families, And Reunited As Teens They shared the same quirks, hobbies, and even favorite foods, before discovering their lives had been manipulated for a secret nature vs nurture experiment.



#53 In 2023, Archaeologists Unearthed A Perfectly Preserved 3,000-Year-Old Bronze Sword With An Octagonal Hilt In A Grave In Nördlingen, Bavaria Still gleaming, the Middle Bronze Age weapon was buried with a man, woman, child, and other grave goods.



#54 Last Image Of Karen Wetterhahn, A Professor Of Chemistry At Dartmouth College, Who Passed Away In 1997, Ten Months After Spilling Only A Few Drops Of Dimethylmercury Onto Her Latex Gloves

#55 George Washington, The First U.S. President, Had Just One Tooth Left When He Took Office. He Wore Dentures Made From Brass, Lead, Gold, Animal Teeth, And Human Teeth This is one of only four surviving sets.



#56 “Typhoid Mary” Was The First Known Asymptomatic Typhoid Case In The U.S. She felt fine, kept cooking, and used aliases to find new jobs. Wherever she worked, outbreaks followed. Investigators tied dozens of clusters to her, with estimates above 100 infections.



#57 Samuel L. Jackson Was Backstage At A Michael Jackson Concert When He Turned To Find Marlon Brando Reciting His Ezekiel Speech From Pulp Fiction Brando gave him a number. When Jackson called, it was a Chinese restaurant, yet Brando came to the phone. It was his trick for filtering calls.



#58 Windows Xp Wallpaper In ‘96 vs. 2025. It Looks So Different Because The Vineyard Was Cleared Due To An Infestation When The Photo Was Taken In 1996 It was only a grassy hill for two or three years.



#59 The Canadian Naval Diving Class Of 2022 Marked Their Graduation By Taking Their Official Class Photo Underwater

#60 The Wreck Of The USS Arizona Continues To Leak Oil Ever Since Pearl Harbour. The Ship Contained 1.5 Million Gallons Of Oil, Enough To Leak Continuously For 500 Years

#61 Naegleria Fowleri, Also Known As The "Brain-Eating Amoeba," End 97% Of Its Victims By Traveling Through The Nasal Passages To The Brain, Where It Feeds On Brain Tissue

#62 This Photo, Taken From Indiana Dunes, Shows The Chicago Skyline Glowing At Sunset, Nearly 50 Miles Away

#63 The Bath Mouthpiece Is A Life-Saving Device Designed To Provide Breathable Air During A House Or Hotel Fire When You Cannot Evacuate The Room

#64 John Cena And Jason Earles (Jackson From “Hannah Montana”) Were Both 31 Years Old In This Photo

#65 Chrome Beetle. Chrysina Limbata Is A Rare Scarab With A Highly Reflective Silver Shell, Found Only In The Mid-Elevation Forests Of Costa Rica And Western Panama

#66 Black Sand Dunes On Mars. While Earth's Sand Is Mostly Made Of Bright, White Quartz, Mars Tells A Different Story. Its Dunes Are Rich In Dark Basalt, A Volcanic Rock That Gives The Martian Landscape Its Deep, Shadowy Tones. (Photo: NASA Curiosity, 2015)

#67 The Show ‘River Monsters’ Ended Because Host Jeremy Wade Had Caught Every Major Freshwater Fish Species On Earth. With No New Creatures Left To Find, The Show Simply Ran Out Of Material To Explore

#68 Once-In-A-Lifetime Shot. A Bright Meteor Burns Across The Night Sky Right In Front Of The Andromeda Galaxy

#69 In 1963, Teenager Randy Gardner Stayed Awake For 264 Hours, Setting The Only Verified Sleep Deprivation Record By day 11, he couldn't do simple math, saw street signs as people, and spoke in slurred monotone. Decades later, he blamed the experiment for years of insomnia.



#70 When The Challenger Broke Apart In 1986, The Crew Cabin Remained Intact As It Fell For Nearly Three Minutes Evidence suggests several astronauts survived the blast and may have been conscious until the moment it hit the Atlantic Ocean at over 200 miles per hour.



#71 Japanese War Criminal Hitoshi Imamura, Believing His 10-Year Prison Sentence Was Too Lenient, Built A Replica Jail In His Garden And Confined Himself There Until The End Of His Life In 1968

#72 Photographer Robert Landsburg Sacrificed His Life To Document The Mount St. Helens Eruption. As The Volcano Exploded, He Kept Shooting Until The Ash Closed In, Then Lay Over His Camera To Protect The Film

#73 Ernie Hudson, Who Played Winston In Ghostbusters (1984), Auditioned To Voice The Same Character In The Animated Series. He Was Rejected Because Producers Said He Did Not Sound Enough Like Winston From The Movie

#74 In The 1980s, Arnold Schwarzenegger And Sylvester Stallone Were Intense Rivals Schwarzenegger once fooled Stallone into starring in “Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot” by pretending he desperately wanted the part. Stallone rushed to take it, only to realize too late that the movie was a total disaster.



#75 China’s Three Gorges Dam Is So Massive That It Actually Slowed Earth’s Rotation, Increasing The Length Of A Day By 0.06 Microseconds

#76 Scientists Discovered A Real-Life Kermit The Frog In Costa Rica, First Spotted In 2015 By Dr. Brian Kubicki. The Species, Hyalinobatrachium Dianae, Has A Bright Green Color And Cartoon-Like Face That Makes It Look Just Like The Famous Muppet

#77 “Sugar Rushes” Aren’t Real. They’re Just A Psychological Effect Shaped By Culture And Parental Influence

#78 In 2016, A Man Hijacked An Egyptian Airliner Claiming He Had Explosives Strapped To Him. During The Standoff, A British Passenger Calmly Asked To Take A Selfie With The Hijacker And He Agreed

#79 10,000-Year-Old “Chewing Gum” From Sweden: Archaeologists Have Discovered Lumps Of Birch Tar Chewed By Prehistoric Teenagers. DNA And Microbes Preserved In The Tar Reveal That Their Diet Included Hazelnuts, Deer, And Trout, And That They Suffered From Severe Gum Disease

#80 Marshall Applewhite, A Failed Music Teacher Turned Cult Leader, Created Heaven’s Gate. The Group Was Convinced A Spacecraft Behind The Hale Bopp Comet Would Take Them To A Higher Level Of Existence. On March 26, 1997, Applewhite And 38 Followers Ended Their Lives

#81 20 Years Before The Americans Went To The Moon, The British Interplanetary Society Designed A Lunar Suit With Asbestos-Soled Boots, A Silver Cooling Cape, Chest Airlock, Sodium Peroxide Air Scrubbers, And Even A Walking Stick That Unfolded Into A Heated Stool For Camping Trips

#82 In 1815, U.S. Ship Captain James Riley Was Wrecked Off The Sahara. Captured, Enslaved, And Forced To March Across The Desert With Almost No Food Or Water, He Survived To Write A Detailed Memoir That Abraham Lincoln Later Called One Of The Three Books That Most Shaped His Views On Slavery

#83 The First Version Of Toy Story, Known As The “Black Friday Reel,” Was A Disaster. Woody Was Cruel And Unlikeable, While Buzz Was Sincere But Out Of Place. The Animation Looked Dark And Lifeless. The Screening Went So Badly Disney Shut It Down, But Pixar Rewrote And Redesigned It In Two Weeks

#84 Edgar Wright Originally Wanted The Robbers In Baby Driver To Wear Michael Myers Masks From Halloween, But The Rights Were Denied. He Rewrote The Scene After Mike Myers Approved Using His Likeness, Leading To The Joke Where The Crew Shows Up Wearing Austin Powers Masks Instead

#85 The Dynamite Tree In South America Produces Grenade-Like Fruit That Explode When Ripe, Bursting Apart And Shooting Seeds At Speeds Of Up To 160 Mph

#86 A 21-Year-Old Texas Woman, Juniper Bryson, Was Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Sell Her Newborn On Facebook. She Reportedly Asked $150 From A Couple Who Came To Adopt The Baby, Claiming She Needed The Money For Housing And A Car. Bryson Now Faces Felony Charges For Selling A Child

#87 After Steve Carell Left The Office, Hbo Paid Sopranos Star James Gandolfini $3 Million To Turn Down An Offer To Replace Him

#88 Nathuram Godse, The Man Who Killed Gandhi, Had Tried Twice Before But Failed. Each Time, He Was Released Because Gandhi Refused To Press Charges

#89 In 1982, 12-Year-Old Johnny Gosch Left Home Before Sunrise To Deliver Newspapers In West Des Moines. Witnesses Saw Him Talking To A Man In A Blue Car. Minutes Later, His Wagon Was Found Abandoned And Johnny Was Gone. Years Later, His Mother Received A Chilling Photo Of A Bound, Gagged Boy

#90 In 1980 The FBI Formed A Fake Company And Attempted To Bribe Members Of Congress. Nearly 25% Of Those Tested Accepted The Bribe, And Were Convicted

#91 This Is What Happens To Aluminum When A 1/2 Oz Piece Of Plastic Hits It At 15000 Mph In Space

#92 After Going Deaf, Beethoven Discovered He Could Still “Hear” By Attaching A Metal Rod To His Piano And Biting Down On It While He Played. The Vibrations Traveled Through His Jawbone To His Inner Ear, Letting Him Hear The Music Clearly. This Process Is Called Bone Conduction

#93 Brock Lesnar As A Baby