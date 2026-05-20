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This is your reminder that the world is unbelievably stunning, bizarre, and even scary. You need to slow down to really take it all in. Many of the strangest and most surreal facts about the world, as well as images by amateur and veteran photographers, end up being featured on the r/CantBelieveThatsReal online community, a place for awe-inspiring content.

We have curated some of the most striking stories and photos to share with you. They might appear surreal and unreal, but are, in fact, completely real. Keep scrolling to learn something new.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Christina Santhouse Had Half Her Brain Removed At Age 8 To Stop Constant Seizures

Young woman and brain MRI showing large brain cyst curiosity

Doctors said she would never drive or live normally. She got her license at 17, earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in five years, and became a speech pathologist.

theblckpill Report

13points
POST
jefbateman avatar
Karl der Große
Karl der Große
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Half a brain? Maybe she'll be president one day.

1
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    #2

    Blood Falls In Antarctica, A Glacier That Looks Like It's Bleeding Due To Iron Oxides In The Water

    Blood Falls red waterfall flowing from Antarctic ice, natural curiosity

    drkmatterinc Report

    11points
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would probably faint if I saw this. Too bloody. (Or, as the English say, "Too bloody bloody.")

    2
    2points
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    #3

    After A Woman Told Shaq His Shoes Were Too Expensive For Kids, He Walked Away From A $40M Reebok Deal And Signed With Walmart

    Man holding limited edition Shaq basketball shoes next to stacked Shaq shoe boxes

    He brought in Reebok designers to make $20 sneakers look premium. More than 400 million pairs have been sold.

    drkmatterinc Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many of the photos and stories shared by members of the r/CantBelieveThatsReal are stellar. And yet, in this day and age, you’d be forgiven for being skeptical about everything and anything that you see online. Not only are many of the images you see on social media photoshopped and filtered, but now, with generative AI being so widely available, lots of content (read: slop) is outright fake but presented as human-made and monetized. For artists of all kinds, this is frustrating.

    Being skeptical of the information and content you stumble across online is a core part of media literacy. And yet, ironically, malicious actors can turn that skepticism against you by employing the so-called liar’s dividend.

    #4

    There Are Only 66 Years Between These Two Photos

    Historical photo of first airplane flight versus moon landing, history curiosity

    theblckpill Report

    10points
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My grandmother remembered the first car she saw and the first airplane she saw, and she lived into the 1990s!

    0
    0points
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    #5

    Jim Sautner, The Buffalo Whisperer, Was A Canadian Rancher Who Raised A 2,000-Pound Bison Named Bailey D. Buffalo And Treated Him Like The Family Dog

    Massive bison inside a living room illustrating surprising real curiosities

    drkmatterinc Report

    10points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The person in the foreground like "Baaaiileeyyyy I can't see Jeeooppaarddyyyyy" 😹

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    #6

    In 1959, Police Were Called When 9-Year-Old Ron Mcnair, A Black Boy, Refused To Leave A Segregated Library In S. Carolina

    Curiosities NASA astronaut posing in uniform with flag and model rocket

    He later earned a PhD in physics from MIT, became an astronaut, and tragically died in the Challenger disaster. Today, the library that once denied him books bears his name.

    drkmatterinc Report

    9points
    POST

    The liar’s dividend is a way for people to protect themselves by claiming that real and legitimate information is supposedly misinformation or disinformation, simply because fake information exists at all. They might claim that the evidence that proves their guilt is allegedly false or deep faked, for instance, with AI.

    “This approach has the benefit of muddying the waters so that people, especially those who traffic in misinformation, are able to evade or blunt scrutiny embedded in accurate words or actions that are then not believed by others,” Encyclopædia Britannica states.

    “In a world in which information can easily be falsified, a politician might claim that they did not do or say what they in fact did or said. The mistrust in the mainstream news media, for instance, allows political actors around the world to evade or blunt legitimate scrutiny of their words, decisions, or actions. The liar’s dividend pays off for those who sow mistrust and then use that same mistrust to their own advantage.”

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    #7

    In 2009, A Quaker Parrot Named Willie Saved A Toddler’s Life

    Close-up of a green and white parrot presenting curiosities about exotic birds

    When the child began choking and turned blue, Willie screamed “Mama! Baby!” and flapped his wings until babysitter Megan Howard rushed in and performed the Heimlich. Willie was later honored at a Red Cross breakfast.

    drkmatterinc Report

    9points
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You'd think a Quaker parrot would be the quietest of the parrots, but it's not.

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    #8

    At Expo 2025 In Osaka, A Japanese Company Unveiled A “Human Washing Machine” That Can Wash And Dry A Person In Just 15 Minutes

    Modern white futuristic pod-like vehicle with transparent canopy

    drkmatterinc Report

    9points
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    15 minutes? That's not going to save me any time.

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    #9

    In 2010, 35 Year Old Steven Carter Found His Own Face In An Age Progressed Photo On A Missing Children’s Site

    Comparison photo showing noticeable human transformation, curiosity

    He knew he was adopted, but the image led him to learn that his mother had kidnapped him from his father when he was an infant 34 years earlier.

    theblckpill Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The r/CantBelieveThatsReal online community has been entertaining and inspiring photography-loving internet users for more than 6 years.

    Created in early 2020, the group was meant to be a place for everyone to share real images, videos, or moments that “look too crazy, surreal, or impossible to be true… but are.” The community remains vibrant and active to this day.

    Authenticity, high-quality content, and communal participation lie at the core of everything that the r/CantBelieveThatsReal group does. Everyone is encouraged to post the unbelievable but real things they find. However, there is a fundamental emphasis on sharing real, verifiable content.

    “Your content must depict real, unaltered events, objects, or phenomena,” the moderators stress.

    #10

    In 2010, A Black Nigerian Couple In London Had A White Baby Girl With Blonde Hair And Blue Eyes

    Family with two children holding rare albino baby girl

    Doctors ruled out albinism, suggesting dormant white genes, a mutation, or both, sparking surprise and curiosity since neither parent had known white ancestry.

    drkmatterinc Report

    8points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ....so what was the truth?? I mean genes are wild in my family; mom is various mixed European with red hair and light green eyes, dad is Tlingit Native Alaskan with deep tan skin, brown eyes and pitch black hair (even now at 60 he barely has any greys). Both my sisters are tan with dark hair, older sister has hazel eyes and younger sis has brown, almost black eyes. Yours truly has the same facial features as dad, Mom's mayonnaise complexion, brown eyes, almost black hair. My daughter has blond wavy/curly hair, light blue eyes and freckles. I'm just saying, such features could be plausible; my daughter's dad has mostly German ancestry, and a couple tall blond aunts....maybe there's something in the family line they're not aware of....or....welp... Not my place to say lol...but baby does have the same shape of nose; I'm not too educated on the science of genes, or mutations, etc...i just commented on this to point out that people who are 100% blood related can look very different!! (And in case anyone wonders about my dad's paternity, I have certification from my tribe, I am my dad's daughter)

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    #11

    “Radium Girls” Painted Glowing Watch Dials With Self Luminous Paint, Licking Their Brushes To Keep A Sharp Tip

    Vintage photos illustrating unusual human curiosities and medical anomalies

    No one told them the paint was radioactive. The radium settled into their bones, rotting their jaws from the inside. The condition became known as radium jaw.

    drkmatterinc , Mlumbrox Report

    8points
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My dad was part of the RaLa experiments, and he ended up dying from radiation exposure. He was part of a class action victory based on the fact that the government had a pretty good idea that it was more dangerous than they were saying.

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    #12

    Wildlife Photographer Sha Lu Captured A Once-In-A-Lifetime Moment As A Tiny Vole, Held Mid-Air In The Talons Of A White-Tailed Kite, Locked Eyes With The Camera

    White bird flying carrying a small animal, showcasing wildlife curiosity

    drkmatterinc , shaluwtk Report

    8points
    POST

    According to the mods who keep the community running smoothly, the things that you’re allowed to share in the group include real photos or videos, CCTV or broadcast footage, firsthand captures, and verified historical footage.

    Furthermore, as a poster, you have to help the moderator team verify the authenticity of your content.

    So, you are encouraged to include a link to a credible source to prove that your content is, well, real. For example, you might share a news article, a reverse image link, etc.

    However, if you saw something firsthand and took a photo or video, you should describe where and when it happened. Meanwhile, if you are reposting someone else’s awesome content, don’t claim ownership. And don’t repost content that has already appeared in the group within the last half-year.
    #13

    Korean Broadcaster MBC Set Up Its News Desk On A Rooftop To Use The City Itself As A Backdrop Rather Than Relying On A Green Screen

    Outdoor and indoor views of a rooftop news studio curiosity

    drkmatterinc Report

    8points
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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would be funny if a bat or bird decided to become part of the show.

    0
    0points
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    #14

    The “Snow” In The 1939 Wizard Of Oz Was Made Entirely Of Pure Asbestos

    Curiosities showing iconic wizard and scarecrow characters in a magical scene

    drkmatterinc Report

    8points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Note. This is white asbestos, chrysotile, which is at least 100 times less dangerous than blue asbestos. White asbestos is sufficiently safe that no two authors can agree on how dangerous it is. White asbestos is not banned in some countries. Chrysotile comes from the rock serpentine, which has been used for carving statues for millennia.

    2
    2points
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    #15

    When Alexander The Great’s Body Showed No Signs Of Decay Six Days After His Funeral, Ancient Greeks Believed He Was A God

    Ancient man reconstruction and burial illustration curiosity

    But historians believe he was likely paralyzed by a rare brain disorder, alive but unable to move or speak, suffering for days before being mistakenly buried alive.

    drkmatterinc Report

    7points
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a theory that explains an interested fact of history, but it can't be proven.

    0
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    Another way that the r/CantBelieveThatsReal maintains standards is that it forbids low-effort or off-topic content. In a nutshell, everything you post ought to match the theme of the subreddit, namely, “That looks fake, but it’s real.”

    Things like coincidences, pareidolia, or optical illusions that look generic and believable are better suited for other photography-related online communities.

    Furthermore, the moderators take a very strict approach toward the use of artificial intelligence. “This isn’t a place for AI-enhanced selfies or images altered to ‘look fake.’ If you used AI in any part of the creation process, do not post it here,” they stress.

    Moreover, you must avoid clickbait, misleading titles, and sensationalism. Shock value, excessive punctuation, and all-caps in your titles won’t get you much love in this community.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Ken Allen, The San Diego Zoo Orangutan Nicknamed “The Hairy Houdini,” Became A Legend For His Daring Escapes

    Orangutan with thick long hair, an unusual primate curiosity

    Each time he broke free, he’d calmly stroll around the zoo to visit other animals. He never hurt anyone, but he loved throwing rocks at Otis, a fellow orangutan he despised.

    drkmatterinc Report

    7points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Zoo escapes are more common than you imagine. The escaped animals generally roam around the zoo without hurting anyone.

    0
    0points
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    #17

    Syndrome K Was A Fake Disease Invented By Italian Doctors Giovanni Borromeo And Vittorio Sacerdoti During Wwii To Protect Jews Hiding In Their Hospital

    Black and white vintage portraits of two men

    They said it was fatal, disfiguring, and highly contagious, so they stayed away. The ruse worked and at least 20 lives were saved.

    drkmatterinc Report

    7points
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    #18

    A Himalayan Griffon Vulture (Gyps Himalayensis) Warding Off Intruders By Showing Its ‘Fake Eyes’

    Vulture walking on a forest path illustrating curiosities about rare wildlife behavior

    Image: Credit to Husein Latif Photography.

    drkmatterinc Report

    7points
    POST

    Tell us what you think, Pandas!

    Which of these striking photos and stories impressed you the most, and why? Which ones did you upvote?

    What is your relationship with photography and history like? You can share your thoughts—along with the most impressive facts you recently learned and cool photos from your personal album—in the comments at the very bottom of this list.
    #19

    A Finnish Photographer Documented An Unlikely Bond Between A Female Grey Wolf And A Male Brown Bear

    Collage of bear and wolf interaction capturing curious animal behavior

    For ten nights straight, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., the pair met and spent hours together. They even shared food, a rare glimpse of interspecies trust deep in the Finnish wilderness.

    drkmatterinc Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    Valonia Ventricosa Also Known As Bubble Algae Or Sailor's Eyeballs Is A Species Of Alga Found In Oceans Throughout The World In Tropical Regions. It Is The Largest Single Cell Organism

    Hand holding a large green Ventricaria ventricosa sea sponge specimen

    magicalpink19 Report

    7points
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    #21

    In 1783, A Boy Was Born With Two Heads. The Second Head Was Upside Down, With The Neck Pointed Straight Up

    Vintage drawing of a two-headed baby, anatomical curiosity

    Shockingly, the second head was fully functional. The boy claimed he could hear the other brain telling him things.

    drkmatterinc , wellcomeimages Report

    6points
    POST
    #22

    Laurence Tureaud Named Himself Professionally As Mr. T Because He Hated How His Father, Uncle, And Brother Who Returned From Vietnam Were Disrespectfully Called "Boy" By Whites

    Mr. T flexing muscles wearing gold chains and bracelets

    He wanted the first word from everybody's mouth when speaking to him to be "Mister."

    drkmatterinc Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    So Many Chinese Women Travel To South Korea For Plastic Surgery That Chinese Authorities Now Advise Them To Carry A Doctor’s Note, Since Their New Looks Often Don’t Match Their Passport Photos

    Before and after images showing facial transformation results

    drkmatterinc Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    Hyundai’s Founder Grew Up In A Poor Farming Family In What’s Now North Korea. In The 1930s, He Stole A Cow To Buy A Train Ticket To Seoul And Start A New Life

    Portrait of elderly man with glasses and facial age spots

    Decades later, after building a global empire, he returned to his hometown with 1,001 cows to repay the debt a thousandfold.

    theblckpill Report

    6points
    POST
    #25

    This Is The World’s Quietest Room. It Absorbs 99.99% Of Sound And Measures At −20.6 Db, So Silent You Can Hear Your Own Heartbeat, The Rush Of Blood In Your Veins, And Even The Movement Of Your Joints

    Empty anechoic chamber with soundproof foam panels

    theblckpill Report

    6points
    POST
    jjdilligaf avatar
    John Dilligaf
    John Dilligaf
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know about my heartbeat or the blood moving in my veins, but at my age I often hear the movement of my joints

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    #26

    Extremely Rare Light Pillars In Russia Create A Dazzling Optical Phenomenon, Formed When Light Is Refracted By Ice Crystals In The Atmosphere. The Pillars Often Mirror The Color Of Nearby Light Sources

    Colorful light pillars above snowy landscape showcasing real curiosities

    drkmatterinc Report

    6points
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These aren't limited to Russia. Any really cold place can have them if there is enough ice in the atmosphere.

    0
    0points
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    #27

    A Woman Named Patricia Stallings Was Jailed For Life For Poisoning Her Child With Antifreeze

    Woman sharing personal story, showing human interest curiosity

    While in prison, she gave birth again. That child showed the same symptoms, revealing a rare genetic disorder, not poisoning. Her conviction was overturned and she was released.

    drkmatterinc Report

    5points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Incompetent laboratory testing. The child died from poison, but not antifreeze. Instead it was a poison manufactured internally.

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    #28

    The Sky Looks Like Ocean Waves

    Storm clouds forming a rare pattern over an open road, weather curiosity

    drkmatterinc Report

    5points
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    #29

    Tigers Look Orange To Humans Because We Are Trichromats, But To Deer And Boars The Same Coat Appears Green Since Ungulates Are Dichromats

    Camouflaged tiger barely visible in dense greenery, nature curiosity

    This visual difference allows the tiger’s orange and black stripes to blend into the jungle, giving it effective camouflage while stalking prey.

    drkmatterinc Report

    5points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ditto can appear green-like to red-green colourblind men. Like me.

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    #30

    Traditional Rawandan Hairstyle (1923)

    Vintage photos of man with unique traditional hairstyle

    drkmatterinc Report

    5points
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    #31

    In 2004, Police Uncovered A Secret Cinema, Bar, And Restaurant Hidden Deep Beneath Paris’s Catacombs, Complete With Electricity, Phone Lines, And A Barking-Dog Alarm

    People sitting in colorful lit underground cave curiosity

    When they returned three days later, everything was gone and a note was left behind: “Do not try to find us."

    drkmatterinc Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Cornealious Anderson III Was Convicted Of Robbing A Burger King In 2000 And Sentenced To 13 Years, But A Clerical Error Meant He Was Never Told To Report

    Man interviewed about delayed punishment curiosity

    He married, raised three kids, worked, paid taxes, and lived openly until his scheduled release, when he was arrested then freed by a judge.

    drkmatterinc Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    Mario Puzo, The Author Of The Godfather Books Who’d Also Adapted Them To Film, Had No Idea What He Was Doing As He’d Never Written A Screenplay Before

    Man with glasses holding a cigar in curiosity photo

    After winning two Oscars, he decided to buy a book on screenwriting to learn how. In the first chapter, it said “Study Godfather I.”

    drkmatterinc Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    The Liquid Breathing Technology Shown In The Abyss (1989) Was Real

    Curiosities people examining a rat in a cage in a lab setting

    The rats seen in the film were actually breathing oxygen-rich liquid, part of real experiments still being explored today for treating severe lung injuries and other extreme medical or scientific applications.

    cantbelievethatsreal Report

    5points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's easier for rats than humans. The liquid perfluorocarbons have a lower viscosity than water but much higher viscosity than air. So it's a struggle to breathe for humans, and mechanically assisted breathing becomes necessary to stop the lung muscles becoming over-tired.

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    #35

    American Engineer Lonnie Johnson Invented The Super Soaker While Working With The U.S. Air Force. In 2013, He Learned Hasbro Was Underpaying Him, Sued The Company, And Won Nearly $73 Million In Royalties

    Curiosities photo of inventor holding a unique vacuum device

    drkmatterinc Report

    5points
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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy is much more than the inventor of the SuperSoaker. He is the founder and president of Johnson Research and Development Co., Inc. They do a lot with "green energy," but the "Johnson thermoelectric energy converter" is the most promising. Remembering this guy for a squirt gun is like remembering Isaac Asimov as a prolific writer of postcards.

    0
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    #36

    Moon Dust Isn’t Harmless Gray Powder. It’s Toxic, Razor-Sharp, And Charged With Static Energy

    Curiosities featuring microscopic lunar dust and Apollo astronaut on the moon

    Apollo astronauts came back sneezing, coughing, and rubbing their eyes after breathing it in. With no air or water to smooth it, each grain clings to everything and cuts deep into lungs and metal.

    cantbelievethatsreal Report

    5points
    POST
    #37

    Weird Al’s Phantom Menace Parody 'The Saga Begins' Was Recorded A Month Before The Film’s May 1999 Release

    Weird Al Yankovic album cover The Saga Begins with shadow

    Lucasfilm refused Yankovic an early screening, so he pieced the plot together almost perfectly using rumors from Star Wars fan forums.

    drkmatterinc Report

    5points
    POST
    #38

    Left: Mars. Right: Earth

    Striking rock formations resembling Mars landscape

    theblckpill Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    In The Forearm There’s A Very Small Muscle That Contracts Only When Lifting The Pinky, Otherwise It Stays Invisible

    Michelangelo's Moses statue with detailed arm veins

    Michelangelo carved his version of Moses with a raised pinky and depicted that tiny muscle as contracted. One of many precise details in this stunning masterpiece.

    cantbelievethatsreal Report

    5points
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are many details that some historians have said are secret messages about the Medici and religion. Also, he made very extraordinary changes to the statue which took a once-in-a-lifetime artistic eye to accomplish.

    0
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    #40

    Researchers Taught African Grey Parrots To Buy Food With Tokens

    African grey parrot interacting behind glass with person's hand

    They were then paired up, one given ten tokens and the other none. Without any incentive to share, parrots with tokens began giving some to their partners so both could eat.

    drkmatterinc Report

    5points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Parrots have more compassion than a lot of humans

    1
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    #41

    Workers At Nuclear Power Plants Are Issued Special Iphones Without Cameras, Since Devices With Cameras Aren’t Allowed Inside The Facility

    Hand holding an old used iPhone showing Apple logo on screen

    drkmatterinc Report

    5points
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    #42

    After A Stroke At 43 Left Him Completely Paralyzed Except For One Eyelid, French Editor Jean-Dominique Bauby Wrote His Memoir The Diving Bell And The Butterfly By Blinking Each Letter As An Assistant Recited The Alphabet. It Took Him About 200,000 Blinks To Finish

    Book cover of The Diving Bell and the Butterfly next to a patient illustrating medical curiosities

    drkmatterinc Report

    5points
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    #43

    Third Man Syndrome Is A Phenomenon Reported By Climbers And Explorers In Life-Threatening Situations

    Mountaineers climbing in harsh snowy conditions showcasing curiosities in extreme adventure

    They describe sensing an invisible companion who speaks to them, offers guidance, and gives them strength to survive when they’re on the edge of exhaustion or despair.

    theblckpill Report

    5points
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    #44

    In 1825, Painter Samuel Morse Got A Letter Saying His Wife Was Ill. The Next Day, Another Said She Was Gone. By The Time He Rushed Home, She Was Already Buried

    Portrait of a historical figure demonstrating curiosities about inventions and discoveries

    Shaken by how slow news traveled, he set out to create a faster way to communicate: Morse code.

    drkmatterinc Report

    5points
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    #45

    Can You Spot The Snow Leopard?

    Snow-covered rocky cliff with hidden animal blending in for natural curiosities

    drkmatterinc Report

    5points
    POST
    yosarah54 avatar
    Danni
    Danni
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can say with confidence, she spotted me before I spotted her. shes a a stunner.

    0
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    #46

    Japanese Designer Yasuhiro Suzuki Created A Giant Zipper-Shaped Boat That Gives The Illusion Of Unzipping The Water As It Moves

    Side-by-side images of a floating USB and USB shaped boat

    drkmatterinc Report

    5points
    POST
    #47

    An 82-Year-Old Colombian Woman Discovered She’s Carried A Baby Inside Her For 40 Years Without Knowing. She Thought Her Stomach Pain Was From A Tumor, But Doctors Found Something Unbelievable Instead: A Calcified Fetus

    Detailed 3D ultrasound scan showing fetus inside mother's pelvic bone

    drkmatterinc Report

    5points
    POST
    #48

    Jeanne Louise Calment, The Oldest Verified Human In History, Celebrated Her 122nd Birthday On February 21, 1997

    Oldest woman celebrating 122 years with cake and smoking curiosity

    She passed away that August at 122 years and 164 days. She was also the last living person to have met Vincent van Gogh, whom she described as rude, ugly, and reeking of alcohol.

    cantbelievethatsreal Report

    4points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The possibility exists that she died early and her younger sister took over her identity in order to avoid d*ath duties tax to the government. Nobody since has lived more than 119 years. She destroyed her collection of early photographs.

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    #49

    In 2004, Ukrainian Presidential Candidate Viktor Yushchenko Was Poisoned With Dioxin, Leaving His Face Disfigured

    Before and after photos showing skin disease transformation curiosity

    He and his family believe Moscow ordered the attempt as he pushed for closer ties with Europe. Despite this, Yushchenko survived and won the presidency that year.

    drkmatterinc Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    Today, Investigators Are Searching For A Man Who Robbed A Popular Disney Springs Restaurant By Swimming Up In Scuba Gear And A Wetsuit

    Security camera captures masked person holding object during robbery

    He stole over $10k and escaped the same way, by swimming off into the water.

    drkmatterinc Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    The Only Surviving War Elephant Armor In The World, Made In India In The Late 17th Century

    Medieval Indian elephant armor displayed in museum with riders

    drkmatterinc Report

    4points
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm surprised that elephant could move at all (the real one). That armor looks very heavy.

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    #52

    These Brothers Were Identical Triplets Separated At Birth, Raised By Different Families, And Reunited As Teens

    Three identical smiling men sitting side by side curiosity

    They shared the same quirks, hobbies, and even favorite foods, before discovering their lives had been manipulated for a secret nature vs nurture experiment.

    drkmatterinc Report

    4points
    POST
    yosarah54 avatar
    Danni
    Danni
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a heartbreaking documentary about their lives called "Three identical strangers" It's not an easy watch. The story is very sad.

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    #53

    In 2023, Archaeologists Unearthed A Perfectly Preserved 3,000-Year-Old Bronze Sword With An Octagonal Hilt In A Grave In Nördlingen, Bavaria

    Ancient skeleton with a preserved bronze sword curiosity

    Still gleaming, the Middle Bronze Age weapon was buried with a man, woman, child, and other grave goods.

    drkmatterinc Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    Last Image Of Karen Wetterhahn, A Professor Of Chemistry At Dartmouth College, Who Passed Away In 1997, Ten Months After Spilling Only A Few Drops Of Dimethylmercury Onto Her Latex Gloves

    Scientist working with equipment in lab curiosity

    cantbelievethatsreal Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    George Washington, The First U.S. President, Had Just One Tooth Left When He Took Office. He Wore Dentures Made From Brass, Lead, Gold, Animal Teeth, And Human Teeth

    Historic dental prosthetic with real human teeth curiosity

    This is one of only four surviving sets.

    drkmatterinc Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    “Typhoid Mary” Was The First Known Asymptomatic Typhoid Case In The U.S.

    Curiosities vintage illustration warning about typhoid while cooking

    She felt fine, kept cooking, and used aliases to find new jobs. Wherever she worked, outbreaks followed. Investigators tied dozens of clusters to her, with estimates above 100 infections.

    cantbelievethatsreal Report

    4points
    POST
    #57

    Samuel L. Jackson Was Backstage At A Michael Jackson Concert When He Turned To Find Marlon Brando Reciting His Ezekiel Speech From Pulp Fiction

    Curiosities showing classic and modern gangster movie characters with guns

    Brando gave him a number. When Jackson called, it was a Chinese restaurant, yet Brando came to the phone. It was his trick for filtering calls.

    drkmatterinc Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    Windows Xp Wallpaper In ‘96 vs. 2025. It Looks So Different Because The Vineyard Was Cleared Due To An Infestation When The Photo Was Taken In 1996

    Curiosities comparing 1996 and 2025 landscapes in Sonoma California

    It was only a grassy hill for two or three years.

    drkmatterinc Report

    4points
    POST
    #59

    The Canadian Naval Diving Class Of 2022 Marked Their Graduation By Taking Their Official Class Photo Underwater

    Royal Canadian Navy group photo taken underwater

    drkmatterinc Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    The Wreck Of The USS Arizona Continues To Leak Oil Ever Since Pearl Harbour. The Ship Contained 1.5 Million Gallons Of Oil, Enough To Leak Continuously For 500 Years

    Rusty circular structure floating in water showing oil streak

    drkmatterinc Report

    4points
    POST
    #61

    Naegleria Fowleri, Also Known As The "Brain-Eating Amoeba," End 97% Of Its Victims By Traveling Through The Nasal Passages To The Brain, Where It Feeds On Brain Tissue

    Microscopic view of amoeba with brain anatomy illustration

    cantbelievethatsreal Report

    4points
    POST
    #62

    This Photo, Taken From Indiana Dunes, Shows The Chicago Skyline Glowing At Sunset, Nearly 50 Miles Away

    People watching a unique sunset over the ocean highlighting natural curiosities

    drkmatterinc Report

    4points
    POST
    #63

    The Bath Mouthpiece Is A Life-Saving Device Designed To Provide Breathable Air During A House Or Hotel Fire When You Cannot Evacuate The Room

    Black and white patent drawing showing a vintage toilet device curiosity

    drkmatterinc Report

    4points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do NOT do this unless there's no alternative. In a deliberately lit prison fire, inmates who did this died by inhaling toxic fumes from the toilet.

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    #64

    John Cena And Jason Earles (Jackson From “Hannah Montana”) Were Both 31 Years Old In This Photo

    John Cena standing with teenage boy on sitcom set

    drkmatterinc Report

    4points
    POST
    #65

    Chrome Beetle. Chrysina Limbata Is A Rare Scarab With A Highly Reflective Silver Shell, Found Only In The Mid-Elevation Forests Of Costa Rica And Western Panama

    Shiny metallic beetle resting on person's palm

    drkmatterinc Report

    4points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Australia we have one like it coloured gold.

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    #66

    Black Sand Dunes On Mars. While Earth's Sand Is Mostly Made Of Bright, White Quartz, Mars Tells A Different Story. Its Dunes Are Rich In Dark Basalt, A Volcanic Rock That Gives The Martian Landscape Its Deep, Shadowy Tones. (Photo: NASA Curiosity, 2015)

    Desert sand dunes showing unique natural real curiosities

    drkmatterinc Report

    4points
    POST
    #67

    The Show ‘River Monsters’ Ended Because Host Jeremy Wade Had Caught Every Major Freshwater Fish Species On Earth. With No New Creatures Left To Find, The Show Simply Ran Out Of Material To Explore

    Man holding a large fish with sharp teeth near a river

    theblckpill Report

    4points
    POST
    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Need to search and watch the episode where he catches an arapaima.

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    #68

    Once-In-A-Lifetime Shot. A Bright Meteor Burns Across The Night Sky Right In Front Of The Andromeda Galaxy

    Bright green meteor streaking across star-filled night sky

    theblckpill Report

    4points
    POST
    #69

    In 1963, Teenager Randy Gardner Stayed Awake For 264 Hours, Setting The Only Verified Sleep Deprivation Record

    Brain scan images paired with historical neuro study photograph

    By day 11, he couldn't do simple math, saw street signs as people, and spoke in slurred monotone. Decades later, he blamed the experiment for years of insomnia.

    drkmatterinc Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    When The Challenger Broke Apart In 1986, The Crew Cabin Remained Intact As It Fell For Nearly Three Minutes

    Space shuttle explosion with shocked spectators reacting

    Evidence suggests several astronauts survived the blast and may have been conscious until the moment it hit the Atlantic Ocean at over 200 miles per hour.

    cantbelievethatsreal Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Japanese War Criminal Hitoshi Imamura, Believing His 10-Year Prison Sentence Was Too Lenient, Built A Replica Jail In His Garden And Confined Himself There Until The End Of His Life In 1968

    Black and white portrait of man in traditional attire curiosity

    drkmatterinc Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Photographer Robert Landsburg Sacrificed His Life To Document The Mount St. Helens Eruption. As The Volcano Exploded, He Kept Shooting Until The Ash Closed In, Then Lay Over His Camera To Protect The Film

    Black and white photo of man and mysterious smoke cloud curiosity

    drkmatterinc Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Ernie Hudson, Who Played Winston In Ghostbusters (1984), Auditioned To Voice The Same Character In The Animated Series. He Was Rejected Because Producers Said He Did Not Sound Enough Like Winston From The Movie

    Curiosities actor and animated character from ghostbusting movies

    drkmatterinc Report

    3points
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a famous (but apparently false) story of Charlie Chaplin coming in third in a Charlie Chaplin look-alike contest. This seems like a real-life version of that.

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    #74

    In The 1980s, Arnold Schwarzenegger And Sylvester Stallone Were Intense Rivals

    Curiosities with famous action movie characters on motorcycles in rain

    Schwarzenegger once fooled Stallone into starring in “Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot” by pretending he desperately wanted the part. Stallone rushed to take it, only to realize too late that the movie was a total disaster.

    theblckpill Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    China’s Three Gorges Dam Is So Massive That It Actually Slowed Earth’s Rotation, Increasing The Length Of A Day By 0.06 Microseconds

    Large dam releasing water, an engineering marvel among real curiosities

    drkmatterinc Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Scientists Discovered A Real-Life Kermit The Frog In Costa Rica, First Spotted In 2015 By Dr. Brian Kubicki. The Species, Hyalinobatrachium Dianae, Has A Bright Green Color And Cartoon-Like Face That Makes It Look Just Like The Famous Muppet

    Side-by-side images of a green frog and Kermit the Frog for real curiosities

    drkmatterinc Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    “Sugar Rushes” Aren’t Real. They’re Just A Psychological Effect Shaped By Culture And Parental Influence

    Excited toddler holding blue cotton candy at event

    drkmatterinc Report

    2points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is one of those "myths" that were "debunked". Only it wasn't a myth in the first place.

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    #78

    In 2016, A Man Hijacked An Egyptian Airliner Claiming He Had Explosives Strapped To Him. During The Standoff, A British Passenger Calmly Asked To Take A Selfie With The Hijacker And He Agreed

    Two men with contrasting appearances smiling inside airplane cabin

    drkmatterinc Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    10,000-Year-Old “Chewing Gum” From Sweden: Archaeologists Have Discovered Lumps Of Birch Tar Chewed By Prehistoric Teenagers. DNA And Microbes Preserved In The Tar Reveal That Their Diet Included Hazelnuts, Deer, And Trout, And That They Suffered From Severe Gum Disease

    Closeup of ancient black fossilized fruit or seed specimen

    drkmatterinc Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    Marshall Applewhite, A Failed Music Teacher Turned Cult Leader, Created Heaven’s Gate. The Group Was Convinced A Spacecraft Behind The Hale Bopp Comet Would Take Them To A Higher Level Of Existence. On March 26, 1997, Applewhite And 38 Followers Ended Their Lives

    Ancient alien-themed retro video intro with elderly man pointing

    cantbelievethatsreal Report

    2points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I inherited some astrophotos of Hale Bopp from a person who believed this.

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    #81

    20 Years Before The Americans Went To The Moon, The British Interplanetary Society Designed A Lunar Suit With Asbestos-Soled Boots, A Silver Cooling Cape, Chest Airlock, Sodium Peroxide Air Scrubbers, And Even A Walking Stick That Unfolded Into A Heated Stool For Camping Trips

    Historical diagram and actual lunar space suit displayed in museum

    drkmatterinc Report

    2points
    POST
    #82

    In 1815, U.S. Ship Captain James Riley Was Wrecked Off The Sahara. Captured, Enslaved, And Forced To March Across The Desert With Almost No Food Or Water, He Survived To Write A Detailed Memoir That Abraham Lincoln Later Called One Of The Three Books That Most Shaped His Views On Slavery

    Fishing boats on shore alongside historical portrait for real curiosities

    theblckpill Report

    2points
    POST
    #83

    The First Version Of Toy Story, Known As The “Black Friday Reel,” Was A Disaster. Woody Was Cruel And Unlikeable, While Buzz Was Sincere But Out Of Place. The Animation Looked Dark And Lifeless. The Screening Went So Badly Disney Shut It Down, But Pixar Rewrote And Redesigned It In Two Weeks

    Toy story characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear representing real curiosities

    drkmatterinc Report

    2points
    POST
    #84

    Edgar Wright Originally Wanted The Robbers In Baby Driver To Wear Michael Myers Masks From Halloween, But The Rights Were Denied. He Rewrote The Scene After Mike Myers Approved Using His Likeness, Leading To The Joke Where The Crew Shows Up Wearing Austin Powers Masks Instead

    Famous movie character Michael Myers mask and Austin Powers mask comparison

    drkmatterinc Report

    2points
    POST
    #85

    The Dynamite Tree In South America Produces Grenade-Like Fruit That Explode When Ripe, Bursting Apart And Shooting Seeds At Speeds Of Up To 160 Mph

    Close-up of a spiky tree and a circular seed pod in hand

    theblckpill Report

    2points
    POST
    #86

    A 21-Year-Old Texas Woman, Juniper Bryson, Was Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Sell Her Newborn On Facebook. She Reportedly Asked $150 From A Couple Who Came To Adopt The Baby, Claiming She Needed The Money For Housing And A Car. Bryson Now Faces Felony Charges For Selling A Child

    Close-up of a woman with multiple face and neck tattoos showing curiosities about real life

    Particular_Chart1584 Report

    1point
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then why is it legal to sell pets?

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    #87

    After Steve Carell Left The Office, Hbo Paid Sopranos Star James Gandolfini $3 Million To Turn Down An Offer To Replace Him

    Two famous male figures in contrasting settings for real curiosities

    drkmatterinc Report

    1point
    POST
    #88

    Nathuram Godse, The Man Who Killed Gandhi, Had Tried Twice Before But Failed. Each Time, He Was Released Because Gandhi Refused To Press Charges

    Black and white portraits of historical figures linked to real curiosities

    theblckpill Report

    1point
    POST
    #89

    In 1982, 12-Year-Old Johnny Gosch Left Home Before Sunrise To Deliver Newspapers In West Des Moines. Witnesses Saw Him Talking To A Man In A Blue Car. Minutes Later, His Wagon Was Found Abandoned And Johnny Was Gone. Years Later, His Mother Received A Chilling Photo Of A Bound, Gagged Boy

    Vintage photos of a boy and a tied-up young man in red pants

    drkmatterinc Report

    1point
    POST
    #90

    In 1980 The FBI Formed A Fake Company And Attempted To Bribe Members Of Congress. Nearly 25% Of Those Tested Accepted The Bribe, And Were Convicted

    Blurry black and white surveillance footage showing people in a room

    malihafolter Report

    1point
    POST
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Abscam was heavily fictionalzied in "American Hustle"

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    #91

    This Is What Happens To Aluminum When A 1/2 Oz Piece Of Plastic Hits It At 15000 Mph In Space

    Damaged metal block showing impact crater from bullet or projectile

    stigswole Report

    1point
    POST
    #92

    After Going Deaf, Beethoven Discovered He Could Still “Hear” By Attaching A Metal Rod To His Piano And Biting Down On It While He Played. The Vibrations Traveled Through His Jawbone To His Inner Ear, Letting Him Hear The Music Clearly. This Process Is Called Bone Conduction

    Classical portrait painting of Beethoven writing music with intense expression

    drkmatterinc Report

    1point
    POST
    #93

    Brock Lesnar As A Baby

    Side-by-side photos of a baby and adult man showing extreme physical transformation

    theblckpill Report

    1point
    POST
    #94

    This Mask Belonged To Edward Paisnel, The Man Known As The “Beast Of Jersey.” He Terrorized The Island From 1957 To 1971 By Breaking Into Homes At Night And Attacking Women And Children

    Unusual mask with tousled hair illustrating odd real curiosities

    drkmatterinc Report

    1point
    POST
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