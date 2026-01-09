Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Parent Refuses To Make Their Twins Less Similar So The School Could Distinguish Them Easier
Worried parent holding forehead, reflecting on school request to make twins less similar for easier distinction.
Family, Relationships

Parent Refuses To Make Their Twins Less Similar So The School Could Distinguish Them Easier

2

30

2

Life can be interesting if you have a twin sibling. Apart from being able to prank people by confusing them, there’s a special bond between two people who were born a mere minutes apart. 

Life can also be complicated if you have a twin sibling. You may run into issues as these two boys did with their school’s medical officer, who had trouble telling them apart

This moment of confusion urged the school official to make an absurd request to one of the boys’ parents, a conversation that didn’t end well. 

    Having a twin sibling has its upsides and downsides

    Twin boys in matching school uniforms and glasses, illustrating parent refuses to make twins less similar for school.

    Image credits: MaplesImages (not the actual photo)

    For these two boys, the problem began with their school’s medical officer

    Parent refuses to make twin sons less similar despite school’s request to distinguish them easier.

    Parent refuses to make their twins less similar, highlighting challenges in distinguishing them at school.

    Text discussing twins in school wearing identical uniforms, with similar scores and shared group placements despite different friendships.

    Text excerpt about twins attending Chess Club, rarely interacting at school, sometimes called by the wrong name despite attending since September.

    Parent refuses to make twins less similar for easier school distinction amid medication permissions.

    Text excerpt about parent refusal to make twins less similar for school to distinguish them easier.

    Text image stating a parent refusing to make their twins less similar despite school requests regarding medication.

    Text discussing a parent refusing to make their twins less similar for easier school distinction despite medical concerns.

    Text discussing refusal of a parent to make their twins less similar for easier school distinction by staff.

    Text excerpt explaining 11-year-old twins refusing to be made less similar for easier school identification.

    Text about a parent refusing to make their twins less similar for the school's easier distinction.

    Worried mother sitting at a desk, contemplating the school request to make her twins less similar for easier distinction.

    Image credits: drazenphoto (not the actual photo)

    Text discussing a parent refusing to make their twins less similar so the school can distinguish them easier.

    Image source: Top-Relationship359

    People with twin siblings often deal with an identity crisis

    Like most people with a twin sibling, the two boys in the story likely struggled with their fair share of identity issues. According to educational consultant Dr. Barbara Klein, this is because identity development among twin children is already riddled with critical issues. 

    “Closeness breeds companionship, love, and struggles about who is who and what belongs to which one,” Dr. Klein wrote, adding that single children rarely wonder about “What belongs to me and what to you?” 

    Dr. Klein’s study has extensively focused on the development of twin identities. In another article, she listed the common hardships of being a twin, which included being compared to one another, even by strangers. 

    Dr. Klein adds that such comparisons often create chaos, which people without twin siblings may find “ridiculous.” 

    “Depending on who is evaluating the pair, these obnoxious questions/comments cause competition and sadness for the less confident twin,” she added. 

    It was unprofessional of the school’s medical officer to try to pass off her obligations to the boys’ parent. Worse, her comments about having the two become “easy to distinguish” were likewise rude and likely reinforced any identity crisis the children may already have been dealing with. 

    The author’s reaction would be the same as any other person’s in the same situation. They were correct in saying that it was the school’s responsibility to have the right child.

    Most commenters sided with the boys’ parent

    Text of a parent refusing to make twins less similar for easier school distinction, emphasizing different names for clarity.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a parent refusing to make their twins less similar for easier school identification.

    Comment about confirming a child’s identity, related to parent refusing to make twins less similar for school distinction.

    Comment advising to avoid conflict when distinguishing twins, related to parent refusing to make twins less similar.

    Comment discussing school medication management and the parent refusing to make their twins less similar for identification.

    Comment discussing a parent refusing to make their twins less similar despite school uniform rules for easier distinction.

    Comment discussing challenges in administering medication and issues with school medical officer for twins hard to distinguish

    Text comment suggesting temporary tattoos to help distinguish similar twins amid a parent refusing to make twins less similar.

    Comment discussing safety concerns and verifying identity when administering medication to twins at school.

    Parent refuses to make twins less similar as school struggles to distinguish identical twins for medication safety.

    Comment discussing a parent refusing to make their twins less similar for easier school identification before giving medication.

    Reddit comment emphasizing verification of the five rights in medication administration by a parent of twins refusing to alter their similarity.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a parent refusing to make their twins less similar for school identification.

    Reddit comment discussing parent refusing to make twins less similar for easier school distinction.

    Comment discussing parent refusing to make twins less similar as school struggles to distinguish them.

    Reddit comment discussing challenges of distinguishing twins and refusing to alter their similarity for easier school identification.

    Comment on social media about a parent refusing to make their twins less similar for easier school identification.

    Teacher explains challenges of distinguishing similar twins and supports parent refusing to make twins less similar at school.

    Comment emphasizing parent refuses to make twins less similar despite school difficulties distinguishing them, calling school ridiculous.

    Parent refuses to make twins less similar as the school struggles to distinguish them with visible identifiers.

    Comment discussing twins capable of identifying themselves and refusing to make them less similar for school distinction purposes.

    Comment text on a forum discussing a parent refusing to make their twins less similar for easier school identification.

    Family

    30

    2

    30

    2

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Teachers don't have a hard enough time? Kids will mess teachers around and where medicine is the topic you do not mess around.

    2
    2points
    reply
    kelliram avatar
    CaliPanda
    CaliPanda
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s why it’s on the school to ensure they are administering medication to the right child.

    0
    0points
    reply
