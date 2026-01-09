Parent Refuses To Make Their Twins Less Similar So The School Could Distinguish Them Easier

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
People with twin siblings often deal with an identity crisis
Like most people with a twin sibling, the two boys in the story likely struggled with their fair share of identity issues. According to educational consultant Dr. Barbara Klein, this is because identity development among twin children is already riddled with critical issues.
“Closeness breeds companionship, love, and struggles about who is who and what belongs to which one,” Dr. Klein wrote, adding that single children rarely wonder about “What belongs to me and what to you?”
Dr. Klein’s study has extensively focused on the development of twin identities. In another article, she listed the common hardships of being a twin, which included being compared to one another, even by strangers.
Dr. Klein adds that such comparisons often create chaos, which people without twin siblings may find “ridiculous.”
“Depending on who is evaluating the pair, these obnoxious questions/comments cause competition and sadness for the less confident twin,” she added.
It was unprofessional of the school’s medical officer to try to pass off her obligations to the boys’ parent. Worse, her comments about having the two become “easy to distinguish” were likewise rude and likely reinforced any identity crisis the children may already have been dealing with.
The author’s reaction would be the same as any other person’s in the same situation. They were correct in saying that it was the school’s responsibility to have the right child.
Most commenters sided with the boys’ parent
Text of a parent refusing to make twins less similar for easier school distinction, emphasizing different names for clarity.
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a parent refusing to make their twins less similar for easier school identification.
Comment about confirming a child’s identity, related to parent refusing to make twins less similar for school distinction.
Comment advising to avoid conflict when distinguishing twins, related to parent refusing to make twins less similar.
Comment discussing school medication management and the parent refusing to make their twins less similar for identification.
Comment discussing a parent refusing to make their twins less similar despite school uniform rules for easier distinction.
Comment discussing challenges in administering medication and issues with school medical officer for twins hard to distinguish
Text comment suggesting temporary tattoos to help distinguish similar twins amid a parent refusing to make twins less similar.
Comment discussing safety concerns and verifying identity when administering medication to twins at school.
Parent refuses to make twins less similar as school struggles to distinguish identical twins for medication safety.
Comment discussing a parent refusing to make their twins less similar for easier school identification before giving medication.
Reddit comment emphasizing verification of the five rights in medication administration by a parent of twins refusing to alter their similarity.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a parent refusing to make their twins less similar for school identification.
Reddit comment discussing parent refusing to make twins less similar for easier school distinction.
Comment discussing parent refusing to make twins less similar as school struggles to distinguish them.
Reddit comment discussing challenges of distinguishing twins and refusing to alter their similarity for easier school identification.
Comment on social media about a parent refusing to make their twins less similar for easier school identification.
Teacher explains challenges of distinguishing similar twins and supports parent refusing to make twins less similar at school.
Comment emphasizing parent refuses to make twins less similar despite school difficulties distinguishing them, calling school ridiculous.
Parent refuses to make twins less similar as the school struggles to distinguish them with visible identifiers.
Comment discussing twins capable of identifying themselves and refusing to make them less similar for school distinction purposes.
Comment text on a forum discussing a parent refusing to make their twins less similar for easier school identification.
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
