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If You Can Guess These 27 Shows From Just A Single Object, You Watch Too Much TV
Masked character in red outfit from a popular TV show featured in a shows trivia guessing challenge.
Quizzes
Entertainment, Movies & tv

If You Can Guess These 27 Shows From Just A Single Object, You Watch Too Much TV

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Pretty much every item you can think of has been in front of a TV camera. But not every item that’s been put there has become as iconic as the ones we’ve collected. Some props are just so burnt into our memory that just a single glimpse might remind you of the show. That is what this quiz is all about!

We’ve collected 27 unique and memorable props from well-known TV shows, and your job is to match them to the correct titles! We also threw in some curveballs to keep you on edge! Think you’re ready to flex your TV memory? Let’s begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Leather-bound book with a sun symbol and two glass potion bottles, referencing popular TV shows and objects.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
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    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never heard of, let alone watched, some of the answer choices.

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    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never heard of, let alone watched, some of the answer choices.

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    0points
    reply
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