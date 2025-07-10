ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, I’m Mile Mićić, the artist behind HeiryProblems and #SnapshotsOfTime. Last year, I made a decision that sounded simple but felt impossible: I wanted to stop time. Not with magic. Not with clocks. But with drawings. With raw emotions. With characters carrying all the weight I couldn’t express out loud. So I drew—every single day. One drawing. One thought. One emotion. A quiet moment from a noisy mind. Sometimes funny, sometimes heavy. Sometimes both.

Through that process, you can see the development of my art style—exploring, failing, getting back up after tough days. The drawings became my way of saying:

“This happened.

I felt this.

And it mattered.”

I’m not sure if I succeeded in stopping time, but I did slow it down. And these characters carried me through it. This is my ongoing project called HeiryProblems—or as I like to call them, my illustrated survival notes. They truly helped me crawl out of the dark abyss I fell into at the beginning of the challenge. The dark unknown...

Now, I’m getting really close to finishing it, and I’m not sure if I feel sad or happy about that. If you relate to quiet battles, inner chaos, or just want to scroll through a gentle rebellion in the shape of a doodle, you’re in the right place. If any of these drawings feel like your own #SnapshotsOfTime — welcome. You’re not alone.

More info: Instagram | milemicic.com | x.com | youtube.com | behance.net