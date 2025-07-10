ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, I’m Mile Mićić, the artist behind HeiryProblems and #SnapshotsOfTime. Last year, I made a decision that sounded simple but felt impossible: I wanted to stop time. Not with magic. Not with clocks. But with drawings. With raw emotions. With characters carrying all the weight I couldn’t express out loud. So I drew—every single day. One drawing. One thought. One emotion. A quiet moment from a noisy mind. Sometimes funny, sometimes heavy. Sometimes both.

Through that process, you can see the development of my art style—exploring, failing, getting back up after tough days. The drawings became my way of saying:

“This happened.

I felt this.

And it mattered.”

I’m not sure if I succeeded in stopping time, but I did slow it down. And these characters carried me through it. This is my ongoing project called HeiryProblems—or as I like to call them, my illustrated survival notes. They truly helped me crawl out of the dark abyss I fell into at the beginning of the challenge. The dark unknown...

Now, I’m getting really close to finishing it, and I’m not sure if I feel sad or happy about that. If you relate to quiet battles, inner chaos, or just want to scroll through a gentle rebellion in the shape of a doodle, you’re in the right place. If any of these drawings feel like your own #SnapshotsOfTime — welcome. You’re not alone.

More info: Instagram | milemicic.com | x.com | youtube.com | behance.net

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Green

Green

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
User avatar Mile Mićić
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Hold On

    Hold On

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    You Cannot Take Me. I'm Still Here!

    You Cannot Take Me. I'm Still Here!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Still Creating

    Still Creating

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Yup

    Yup

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    But Very Very Real

    But Very Very Real

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    He's Just Bored, I Guess

    He's Just Bored, I Guess

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    What Am I Doing?

    What Am I Doing?

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Lights In The Night

    Lights In The Night

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    I Do!

    I Do!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    I Have My Red Sweater. And It's Enough

    I Have My Red Sweater. And It's Enough

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Life Is A Dance Sometimes

    Life Is A Dance Sometimes

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Start

    Start

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Breathe In

    Breathe In

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    For You!

    For You!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Let Go

    Let Go

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    I'm Tired. But There's No Coming Back Now

    I'm Tired. But There's No Coming Back Now

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    People

    People

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    All Of Them Are Locked!

    All Of Them Are Locked!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Don't Look Down

    Don't Look Down

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    We Are Stronger!

    We Are Stronger!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Tomorrow Is The Day We're Waiting For!

    Tomorrow Is The Day We're Waiting For!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    When There Are No Eyes To Watch Or Ears To Listen

    When There Are No Eyes To Watch Or Ears To Listen

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Ego

    Ego

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Always!

    Always!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Bye Bye Beautiful!

    Bye Bye Beautiful!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    I'm Right Behind You

    I'm Right Behind You

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Piece

    Piece

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    You Have It

    You Have It

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Relief

    Relief

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    From Here The View Is Nicer

    From Here The View Is Nicer

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Hmmm

    Hmmm

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Social Media

    Social Media

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    My Arsenal

    My Arsenal

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Yup

    Yup

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Oh Hell Yeah

    Oh Hell Yeah

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    I'm Close, Very Close

    I'm Close, Very Close

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Never!

    Never!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Oh Well

    Oh Well

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Tranquilo Amigo... Tranquilo

    Tranquilo Amigo... Tranquilo

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Mile Mićić
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!