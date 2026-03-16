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We Prepared 40 General Knowledge Questions — Anything Above 35 Is Impressive
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We Prepared 40 General Knowledge Questions — Anything Above 35 Is Impressive

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True or false might sound simple, but don’t be fooled. These questions can be sneakier than they look. Sometimes the most obvious answer is actually wrong, and sometimes the strange-sounding one turns out to be true.

In this quiz, we’ve gathered 40 general knowledge statements covering everything from science and history to language, geography, and pop culture. Your task is simple: decide whether each statement is true or false.

With only two options, the odds may seem in your favor – but reaching a high score takes more than lucky guesses.

Ready to test yourself? Begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

 

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    Julija B.

    Julija B.

    Writer, Trivia Content Manager

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    I lead a fantastic team of trivia and quiz writers who churn out everything from pop culture and personality quizzes to general knowledge and the occasional oddly specific factoid. Sometimes, I drop a challenge for you myself. I'm especially into anything involving math or logic puzzles—basically, anything that makes your brain do a happy little dance, or gets you frustrated because you definitely should have gotten that right.

    Read less »
    Julija B.

    Julija B.

    Writer, Trivia Content Manager

    Read more »

    I lead a fantastic team of trivia and quiz writers who churn out everything from pop culture and personality quizzes to general knowledge and the occasional oddly specific factoid. Sometimes, I drop a challenge for you myself. I'm especially into anything involving math or logic puzzles—basically, anything that makes your brain do a happy little dance, or gets you frustrated because you definitely should have gotten that right.

    Read less »
    Ikhona Makaluza

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    Artist + Writer

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    Ikhona Makaluza

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    Artist + Writer

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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