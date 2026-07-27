A truck driver from Brazil has built more than 1,700 shelters for animals in need.

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For dogs and cats living on the streets, finding protection from heavy rain, cold nights, and extreme heat can be a daily struggle. In São José do Rio Preto, Brazil, truck driver Leomar Aparecido Miguel decided to address that problem in a remarkably practical way: he began using his free time and his own resources to build wooden shelters for animals with nowhere safe to sleep.

What started as a response to seeing vulnerable animals on the streets eventually grew into Semeadores do Bem Pets, an initiative that has provided more than 1,700 houses for homeless dogs and cats, as well as animals cared for by shelters, independent rescuers, and low-income families.

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The idea began when Leomar saw stray animals struggling through a cold and rainy day

Image credits: semeadoresdobem

The inspiration had come while Leomar was working as a truck driver. On a particularly cold and rainy day, he noticed dogs and cats on the streets soaked through and shivering.

At the time, he had been listening to worship music, and the sight affected him deeply. “I truly felt God touch my heart, urging me to do something to change that situation,” Leomar recalled in the interview with Bored Panda. That was when the idea of constructing simple wooden houses first occurred to him.

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Image credits: semeadoresdobem

Image credits: semeadoresdobem

Although the man had believed from the beginning that the initiative could become meaningful, its eventual scale still surprised him. “Deep down, I believed it could become something meaningful because of what God had placed in my heart, but even so, I continue to be amazed by how much the project has grown,” the truck driver said.

One of his first deliveries resulted in an encounter the man still remembers years later

Image credits: semeadoresdobem

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More than 1,700 shelters have meant just as many opportunities to witness how animals respond to suddenly having a protected place of their own. Yet one of Leomar’s earliest deliveries had remained particularly vivid in his memory.

As soon as he delivered the house, a small dog approached him and asked to be picked up. “When I held him, he wrapped his paws around me in what felt like a heartfelt hug and didn’t want to get down, almost as if he was thanking me,” Leomar recalled.

When he eventually placed the dog back on the ground, the animal immediately ran inside its new home. The man described it as an incredibly emotional experience and one he had never forgotten.

The project has grown, but it still operates without proper infrastructure

Image credits: semeadoresdobem

Image credits: semeadoresdobem

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Image credits: semeadoresdobem

Despite the number of shelters Semeadores do Bem Pets has distributed, the operation behind them remains surprisingly modest. According to Leomar, one of the biggest obstacles had been the lack of a proper covered workspace.

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The team had been building on an open piece of land, leaving both the materials and finished structures exposed to changing weather conditions. “Whenever it starts raining, we have to rush to cover everything with tarps so the dog houses don’t get damaged,” he explained.

That means the people creating protection from the elements for animals have, somewhat ironically, been doing much of the work without that same protection themselves.

Keeping the initiative running costs around R$4,000 each month, much of it paid personally

Image credits: semeadoresdobem

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Image credits: semeadoresdobem

The physical conditions are only part of the challenge. Buying materials and continuing to produce houses on such a scale also comes with significant ongoing costs.

While donations from supporters had helped, Leomar explained that they had not been enough to cover everything. “We do receive donations from kind people who support our mission, but most of the expenses still come from our own pockets,” he said, estimating the monthly cost at around R$4,000 (approximately US$700).

For someone who continues to work as a truck driver, sustaining the initiative therefore involves considerably more than volunteering spare time; it also requires an ongoing financial commitment.

After helping more than 1,700 animals, Leomar believes people shouldn’t wait until they can do something big

Image credits: semeadoresdobem

Image credits: semeadoresdobem

The scale Semeadores do Bem Pets has reached might make helping homeless animals seem like something that requires significant money or resources. Leomar, however, wanted people to understand almost the opposite.

“Don’t wait until you have a lot to give before you begin,” he advised. “The most important things are love and the willingness to make a difference.”

Image credits: semeadoresdobem

Image credits: semeadoresdobem

Image credits: semeadoresdobem

For someone unable to build a shelter or donate money, he suggested much simpler actions: leaving fresh water outside, providing food, sharing an adoption appeal, or supporting an existing rescue organization. “Every act of kindness matters,” he said, adding that something seemingly small could completely change an animal’s circumstances.

In Leomar’s case, that philosophy began with noticing a few cold, wet animals from the window of his truck. More than 1,700 shelters later, it has developed into an initiative providing something very basic but essential: a dry and protected place for an animal to rest.