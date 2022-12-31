Have you ever dreamed of attending a red carpet event with all of your favorite celebrities? Being photographed at The Met Gala with Heidi Klum or strolling into The Academy Awards next to Florence Pugh? Maybe even sharing a drink with Taylor Swift at the Grammys! Unfortunately, these are just fantasies for most of us, but thanks to one innovative woman on TikTok, we can at least look like we fit into that luxurious lifestyle.

Allow me to introduce you to Angelica Hicks, an artist who has recently made a splash online for her brilliant and hilarious recreations of celebrity and model outfits featuring regular household items. She’s amassed nearly 200k followers and almost 12 million likes on TikTok for her creativity and great sense of humor, so we're confident you pandas will love her content too.

Below, you’ll find some of Angelica’s most impressive looks, as well as a conversation we were lucky enough to have with her, so be sure to upvote the recreations you find even more iconic than the originals and let us know in the comments what your favorite outfits of Angelica's are. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring hilarious recreations of celeb outfits, look no further than right here!

More info: TikTok | Instagram | AngelicaHicks.com

The internet can't get enough of Angelica Hicks and her hilarious recreations of celebrity looks featuring regular household items