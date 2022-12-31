Woman Hilariously Recreates Celebrity Pics, And The Result Is Better Than The Original (103 Pics) Interview
Have you ever dreamed of attending a red carpet event with all of your favorite celebrities? Being photographed at The Met Gala with Heidi Klum or strolling into The Academy Awards next to Florence Pugh? Maybe even sharing a drink with Taylor Swift at the Grammys! Unfortunately, these are just fantasies for most of us, but thanks to one innovative woman on TikTok, we can at least look like we fit into that luxurious lifestyle.
Allow me to introduce you to Angelica Hicks, an artist who has recently made a splash online for her brilliant and hilarious recreations of celebrity and model outfits featuring regular household items. She’s amassed nearly 200k followers and almost 12 million likes on TikTok for her creativity and great sense of humor, so we're confident you pandas will love her content too.
Below, you’ll find some of Angelica’s most impressive looks, as well as a conversation we were lucky enough to have with her, so be sure to upvote the recreations you find even more iconic than the originals and let us know in the comments what your favorite outfits of Angelica's are. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring hilarious recreations of celeb outfits, look no further than right here!
The internet can't get enough of Angelica Hicks and her hilarious recreations of celebrity looks featuring regular household items
Fashion is a tricky topic. You’re supposed to be daring and take risks and stand out from the crowd, but if you happen to wear a piece that resembles food or aluminum foil, prepare to have some jokes cracked about your look online. Angelica’s videos are all in good fun, but they do bring attention to how hilarious and bold some of these celebrity outfits are. Just because someone spent $5,000 on a gown or had it custom designed by Christian Dior doesn’t mean that it’s the most gorgeous piece to ever walk the red carpet. In fact, it might be easily recreated for a photo using some objects you have in your kitchen and pantry.
To learn more about how these creative videos came to be, we reached out to the brilliant artist herself via email. When it comes to what inspired these looks in the first place, Angelica says that she adores fashion, but she’s always viewed it through a comedic lens. “Sometimes it can appear so unattainable to people not ‘in the industry’, which is a shame, and something that I hope to combat through humor; taking the everyday and recreating the elevated.”
We were also curious if Angelica had any idea just how popular these videos would become. “I definitely didn’t expect them to blow up!” she told Bored Panda. “I was just having a lot of fun making videos, and my friends and people online were so supportive, which gave me confidence to create and create!”
And when it comes to how Angelica chooses which outfits to recreate, she told us, “Some looks just speak to me, I can’t really explain it. It has to be something that allows me the space to be sort of absurd. Of course, sometimes I feel I HAVE to recreate a look because it’s so obvious, but the most fun is when it’s truly difficult. Like a project runway challenge!”
Celebrities often seem untouchable, but Angelica’s videos have gone so viral that we were curious if any of the stars that served as her muses have seen her content. “I know that some celebrities have seen the recreations as they have shared my videos!” she told Bored Panda. “Maggie Gyllenhaal shared my recreation of the Schiaparelli dress that she wore to the Oscars in 2022. That was a HUGE deal as I am a massive fan of hers! Recently Heidi Klum shared my recreation of the Lever couture dress she wore to the premiere of Avatar. I loved that! She’s so cool. And it’s so cool that they have even watched the videos! Let alone that they share the joke. It means a lot to me.”
We were also curious if any of Angelica’s recreations stand out to her as personal favorites. “One of my all time favorites is Taylor Swift at the Grammys,” she shared. “Oscar de la Renta made out of tinsel garland. Next to each other on the scale of an iPhone or tablet, they are truly identical. Which is so fun! It’s truly a trompe l’oeil facilitated by the screen.” If you haven’t seen Angelica’s video featuring this look, you can find it right here. And she’s right, her adaptation is a carbon copy!
We also asked Angelica if she’s ever sported any of these looks outside of the house. “I’ll wear shoes and accessories out of the house occasionally,” she revealed. “I once filmed a video outside, which was quite embarrassing… I am sort of shy and live in a very residential neighborhood. I found myself standing there in costume when school broke out, so I got a lot of funny looks!”
If you’re looking to create any of these innovative looks at home yourself, Angelica’s videos typically break down what items she’s using and show an abridged version of her process. Of course, much more time and energy is invested in these outfits than a quick, one-minute TikTok will show. But her videos do provide a basic structure for viewers who want to snap a photo of their fave celebrity look for Instagram or need an affordable costume for Halloween. If you have toilet paper, towels, trash bags, wrapping paper, gaffer tape, ribbons, foil, glitter and a few cheap closet staples from Goodwill, you’d be amazed what looks you can put together!
But if you’re looking to recreate any of Angelica’s iconic TikTok looks, don’t feel the need to spend any money. She previously told Insider that she tries not to buy anything when creating these outfits because “that’s part of the comedy” for her. She noted that she wants to avoid incurring “waste on a grand level” and keeps her purchases to a minimum, buying only small items such as mounting tape.
And on rare occasions where Angelica feels creating a full-size look might be too ambitious, she uses a trusty Barbie doll to create outfits on. One of these instances was when she aimed to replicate a white 2022 Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda bridal dress. She had first attempted to use whipped cream on her own body to recreate the look, but it just wasn’t panning out. “I was doing it in my mom's place and in her office room. It went everywhere. It was so sticky," she told Insider. She opted for using shaving cream on the Barbie doll instead and was able to create a hilariously accurate replica without having to create an even larger mess.
Are you already starting to plan your Halloween costume around one of Angelica’s iconic looks? I’m not a fashion designer myself, but I do believe I’m capable of creating something with toilet paper products I have in the kitchen that will certainly fit the bill. Keep upvoting your favorite recreations, and feel free to share in the comments what iconic looks you think Angelica should recreate next. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article featuring hilarious and brilliant adaptations of celebrity outfits, look no further than right here!