Husband Asks If He Is Wrong For Cancelling Trip As His Pregnant Wife Asked Him To Not Drink Any Alcohol

Guess what is simultaneously in the top ten of the world’s best-selling products, the most common causes of domestic crime, and the most frequent reasons for marital quarrels? That’s right, alcohol in all its manifestations.

In fact, a common story is when a simple thing made by people just to create a good mood, as a result, only harms. Most likely, the problem is not even in the alcohol itself, but in the people who use it. And, of course, they sometimes abuse it.

Meanwhile, one such story, told in this post in the AITA Reddit community, has collected about 6.5K upvotes and more than 3K comments in just a few days. However, we sincerely hope that this family drama will end in the best traditions of Hollywood – that is, with a happy ending. But for now, let’s tell it like it is, so cut to the chase!

More info: Reddit

The Original Poster’s wife is expecting a baby so she asked him not to drink alcohol during her pregnancy

Image credits: Jason Lander (not the actual photo)

So, the Original Poster and his wife are expecting a baby. Previously, before the pregnancy became known, both spouses liked to drink a glass or two of alcohol, but now the woman, of course, cannot drink, and in order to, well, “restore justice”, she and her husband agreed for him not to drink alcohol either for all this time. Categorically.

Image credits: Randomname69696969

The man for sure felt uncomfortable but he agreed – just to support his beloved wife

By the way, using the word “categorically” we meant that even if the husband and wife go somewhere for a meal, then the OP cannot even drink one beer. Of course, it’s difficult. No, not just a little. It’s incredibly, hellishly difficult, and you perhaps understand us perfectly. And you can understand the hubby as well. But he should be given his due – in order to morally support his wife during her pregnancy, he was ready even for such a sacrifice.

Image credits: Randomname69696969

We must say that the OP’s job is, according to his own words, much more stressful and difficult than his wife’s, so in the past a little alcohol just helped him relax after a hard day’s work. The man says that he has worked hard without a holiday for several years – and now, having accumulated a decent amount, he and his wife decided to go on a family trip abroad.

Image credits: Randomname69696969

The husband hoped that at least during their family trip abroad he will be allowed to drink a little, but his wife was adamant

And, of course, our hero hoped that at least during that trip he would be able to break the agreement and enjoy the taste of some alcohol. But that was not the case! The wife said that if she can’t drink, then he can’t either. Of course, the man could not stand such flagrant injustice!

Image credits: Randomname69696969

Feeling indignant, the man claimed that he canceled the trip as he doesn’t want to waste money in vain

There are many stories that ended very sadly in quite a similar situation. Fortunately, the OP was a reasonable person – he simply claimed that without a glass or two of good alcohol, the holiday will be spoiled, and in this case he simply does not want to waste his money for literally nothing.

Image credits: rick (not the actual photo)

Basically, the husband refused to pay for the trip abroad, suggesting to his wife to go somewhere closer and cheaper in return. The wife was also indignant – after all, she was already looking forward to an interesting trip. It all ended in a family quarrel, as a result of which the OP seriously pondered whether he did the right thing in this situation.

People in the comments just wondered why the OP can’t learn how to enjoy his life without drinking alcohol

The opinions of people in the comments, as is often the case, were divided. On the one hand, some commenters advised the OP to work harder on a compromise and probably try to start enjoying life and leisure without drinking alcohol and things like that. By the way, the OP himself also agreed with this point of view.

Another part of the people in the comments are simply perplexed as to why cancel a trip abroad simply because both spouses cannot drink. After all, according to the commenters, it really feels like a huge overreaction. Why not just screw it and enjoy a wonderful family vacation, folks in the comments ask?

We would like to ask your opinion about this tale as well. Do you think the husband did the right thing, or should he make concessions to his wife? By the way, if you have also had similar cases in your life, we will be glad to learn about them, so please write your own stories directly in the comments below.