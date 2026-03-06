ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Ian Fennelly’s sketches feel like vivid, yet fantastical memories caught on paper. Working in pencil, ink, and watercolor, he turns city streets, old boats, bridges, parked vehicles, and everyday corners of the world into energetic, expressive scenes full of movement and atmosphere. His work is instantly recognizable for its loose but confident linework, splashes of luminous color, and the way he bends perspective just enough to make each place feel alive. Rather than chasing photographic perfection, Fennelly leans into the character of a scene, capturing the rhythm of architecture, the texture of cobblestones, and the feeling of standing in a place and really noticing it.

That same philosophy also shapes the way he teaches his travelling "Urban Sketch Course." Through his courses, Fennelly encourages people to see sketching as more than a technical exercise; it becomes a way of slowing down, building confidence, and engaging more deeply with the world around them. His process begins with expressive watercolor washes that map out the mood and composition, followed by layered pen and brushwork that adds structure, detail, and depth. The result is artwork that feels spontaneous yet carefully observed, showing how urban sketching can preserve not just what a place looks like, but what it feels like to experience it in the moment.

So scroll through this selection of his work and pick your favorites. And, if you’re interested, check out Ian’s Instagram page and website for more of his work and some tips on sketching.

