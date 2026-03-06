ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Ian Fennelly’s sketches feel like vivid, yet fantastical memories caught on paper. Working in pencil, ink, and watercolor, he turns city streets, old boats, bridges, parked vehicles, and everyday corners of the world into energetic, expressive scenes full of movement and atmosphere. His work is instantly recognizable for its loose but confident linework, splashes of luminous color, and the way he bends perspective just enough to make each place feel alive. Rather than chasing photographic perfection, Fennelly leans into the character of a scene, capturing the rhythm of architecture, the texture of cobblestones, and the feeling of standing in a place and really noticing it.

That same philosophy also shapes the way he teaches his travelling "Urban Sketch Course." Through his courses, Fennelly encourages people to see sketching as more than a technical exercise; it becomes a way of slowing down, building confidence, and engaging more deeply with the world around them. His process begins with expressive watercolor washes that map out the mood and composition, followed by layered pen and brushwork that adds structure, detail, and depth. The result is artwork that feels spontaneous yet carefully observed, showing how urban sketching can preserve not just what a place looks like, but what it feels like to experience it in the moment.

So scroll through this selection of his work and pick your favorites. And, if you’re interested, check out Ian’s Instagram page and website for more of his work and some tips on sketching.

Edinburgh Castle From Grassmarket

    Maison Carèe, Nimes

    Main Street, Bar Harbor, Maine

    Tanque Verde Ranch, Tucson, Arizona

    Hector, Marrackech

    “This is Hector, who has worked in Marrakech for over 25 years. His owner Ali was happy to let us sketch him in the market square. "Let me strap on his harness, give him a carrot, and he's all yours," he said. He then told us that Hector works hard all day but is well looked after and likes to hang out with his friends in the evening. He stood really still while we sketched him and seemed to enjoy the attention. He got a bit agitated and started shouting when another donkey walked past. The other donkey was called Boris. I think Boris is a brilliant name for a donkey.”

    Pont Vieux, Beziers

    Rooftops In Nimes

    The Hairy Lemon Pub, Dublin

    “Lady Jeannie Waiting Patiently In The Hinckley Boat Yard, South West Harbor, Maine”

    Tanque Verde Ranch, Tucson, Arizona

    The Ranch At Tanque Verde In Tucson, Arizona

    Madeline Island, Wisconsin

    Bushells Building On The High Street In Maldon, Australia

    Dee Marshes In Lower Heswall

    Boat Tours By The Harbor In Riomaggiori

    Old Homestead Near Tanque Verde Ranch, Arizona

    Brooklyn Bridge, NYC

    Old Vintage C Outside Shakespeare House In Maldon, Australia

    Amsterdam

    Brixham Harbor In Devon

    The Blackbird Saloon In Los Cerrillos, New Mexico

    Loretto Inn, Santa Fe

    Barn End, Burton Village

    Old Abandoned Vintage Tractor In Maldon, Australia

    Old Abandoned Mine Entrance In Maldon, Australia

    Maldon Railway Yard In Rural Australia

    Venice, Italy

    Hercules Fountain On Maximillionstraße In Augsburg

    Plaça Reial, Barcelona

    Victoria Street, Edinburgh

    St Bartholomä On The Shore Of Königssee

    Up On The Trail Above Tanque Verde Ranch In Tucson, Arizona

    Capilla Del Mayor Delor In Plaza Del Molviedro, Seville

    Le Consulat, Paris

    Piazza Salimbeni, Siena, Tuscany

    Porcupine Inn, Maldon, Australia

    Old Miners' Cottage In Rural Australia

