Hello there! Eight years ago, I picked up a tattoo machine for the first time—but my creative journey started long before that, in a completely different world. I was studying engineering at Kharkiv Polytechnic University in Ukraine. To make ends meet, I worked weekends rolling sushi. On paper, my path looked stable. But deep down, I knew something was off.

I left university, grabbed my sketchbooks, and dove headfirst into the world of tattooing. That one decision set me on a path that has taken me across continents and helped shape a style that feels both timeless and personal. For now, I just want to keep improving—and I’d love to exchange thoughts along the way.

More info: Instagram