I’ve Been Tattooing Around The World For 5 Years, And Here Are 27 Of My Favorite Pieces
Hello there! Eight years ago, I picked up a tattoo machine for the first time—but my creative journey started long before that, in a completely different world. I was studying engineering at Kharkiv Polytechnic University in Ukraine. To make ends meet, I worked weekends rolling sushi. On paper, my path looked stable. But deep down, I knew something was off.
I left university, grabbed my sketchbooks, and dove headfirst into the world of tattooing. That one decision set me on a path that has taken me across continents and helped shape a style that feels both timeless and personal. For now, I just want to keep improving—and I’d love to exchange thoughts along the way.
More info: Instagram
For the past five years, I’ve been on the road, working in tattoo studios across Europe and the U.S. My journey has taken me through countries like Poland, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Denmark, and, more recently, the U.S. In 2024, I did guest spots in 14 states, including an incredible trip to Alaska.
Each place I visit teaches me something new—not just about tattooing, but about people, stories, and the kind of work that resonates across cultures.
While I mostly tattoo from my flash, I also love doing custom work for people looking for something truly personal. I’d love to hear what you think about this journey and the creative process. Let’s connect!