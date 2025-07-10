ADVERTISEMENT

Hello there! Eight years ago, I picked up a tattoo machine for the first time—but my creative journey started long before that, in a completely different world. I was studying engineering at Kharkiv Polytechnic University in Ukraine. To make ends meet, I worked weekends rolling sushi. On paper, my path looked stable. But deep down, I knew something was off.

I left university, grabbed my sketchbooks, and dove headfirst into the world of tattooing. That one decision set me on a path that has taken me across continents and helped shape a style that feels both timeless and personal. For now, I just want to keep improving—and I’d love to exchange thoughts along the way.

More info: Instagram

#1

Alex But
For the past five years, I’ve been on the road, working in tattoo studios across Europe and the U.S. My journey has taken me through countries like Poland, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Denmark, and, more recently, the U.S. In 2024, I did guest spots in 14 states, including an incredible trip to Alaska.
    #2

    Alex But
    #3

    Alex But
    Each place I visit teaches me something new—not just about tattooing, but about people, stories, and the kind of work that resonates across cultures.

    While I mostly tattoo from my flash, I also love doing custom work for people looking for something truly personal. I’d love to hear what you think about this journey and the creative process. Let’s connect!
    #4

    Alex But
    #5

    Beekeeper Of Smoky Dreams

    Beekeeper Of Smoky Dreams

    Alex But
    #6

    Alex But
    #7

    Alex But
    #8

    Alex But
    #9

    Really Fun Cheese Scene

    Really Fun Cheese Scene

    Alex But
    #10

    Cheers, Enjoy Your Drinks!

    Cheers, Enjoy Your Drinks!

    Alex But
    #11

    Saturday Pool Game

    Saturday Pool Game

    Alex But
    #12

    Chaplin Colorado

    Chaplin Colorado

    Alex But
    #13

    Keykeeper Of Smoky Dreams

    Keykeeper Of Smoky Dreams

    Alex But
    #14

    Drinking Truth

    Drinking Truth

    Alex But
    #15

    Alex But
    #16

    Alex But
    #17

    Alex But
    #18

    Alex But
    #19

    Reflection Of The Castle In The Water

    Reflection Of The Castle In The Water

    Alex But
    #20

    Alex But
    #21

    Alex But
    #22

    Alex But
    #23

    Just A Guy Who Likes Quiet

    Just A Guy Who Likes Quiet

    Alex But
    #24

    Alex But
    #25

    Alex But
    #26

    Alex But
    #27

    A Little Girl With A Flower

    A Little Girl With A Flower

    Alex But
