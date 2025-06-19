ADVERTISEMENT

Some photographers chase the perfect shot. Aude Delannoy Dib chases emotion.

Based in the UAE, this French street photographer doesn’t just capture moments—she records feelings. With a background in painting and a creative journey that’s taken her from staged portraiture to minimalist architecture, Aude eventually found her true passion on the streets. Since 2017, street photography has become more than a medium for her—it’s become a form of therapy.

For Aude, every walk is a quiet pursuit of light, movement, and the subtle stories unfolding around her. “Photography helps me quiet my restless mind,” she told Bored Panda. “It’s a meditative process—observing, chasing light, and connecting with the world around me.” Her photos reflect that mindful approach—transforming everyday scenes into poetic observations of human emotion.

Scroll down to see the world through Aude’s eyes, where stillness, sensitivity, and soul come together in each frame.

More info: Instagram | audedib.wixsite.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Workers at a brick factory captured in a candid street moment full of emotion by a traveling photographer.

From the series 'Colours of Dhaka'

mabota11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Candid street moment showing diverse people interacting with a cat in a lively urban setting, capturing genuine emotion.

    From the series 'TImeless Lahore'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Three women sitting on a boat deck captured by a photographer traveling the world, showing candid street moments full of emotion.

    From the series 'Colours of Dhaka'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Colorful street scene showing locals and children interacting, capturing candid street moments full of emotion by photographer.

    Cusco, Peru, 2024

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Barber shaving an elderly man's beard in a candid street moment captured by a photographer traveling the world.

    From the series 'Colours of Dhaka'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Street moment showing a baker preparing flatbread in a traditional bakery, capturing candid emotion and daily life.

    From the series 'TImeless Lahore'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Child in traditional clothing sitting on a white horse in a narrow street captured by photographer traveling the world.

    From the series 'TImeless Lahore'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Photographer captures candid street moments full of emotion as people interact and take photos in vibrant urban setting.

    Community, Dubai, 2025

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Men in blue shirts captured in candid street moments full of emotion on a sunny urban street by a traveling photographer.

    Community, Dubai, 2025

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Candid street moment of a child in a red dress holding an adult’s hand on a sunlit urban sidewalk.

    From the series 'Colours of Dhaka

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Man washing clothes on the street, capturing candid street moments full of emotion in a vibrant village setting.

    Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2025

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Men walking along a sunlit street near colorful walls and a fire extinguisher box, capturing candid street moments full of emotion.

    From the series 'Last Day Before Closure'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Child riding a yellow toy car in a candid street moment captured by photographer traveling the world full of emotion

    From the series 'Last Day Before Closure'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Photographer travels the world capturing candid street moments of men in traditional attire filled with emotion at sunset.

    From the series 'Hat On'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Man working in a cluttered space filled with old TVs, captured by photographer traveling the world capturing candid street moments.

    From the series 'TImeless Lahore'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Children playing energetically on steps in a candid street moment captured by a photographer full of emotion.

    From the series 'Contrasted Marrakech'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Colorful street scene captured by photographer traveling the world, showing candid moments full of emotion in a busy market.

    From the series 'Contrasted Marrakech'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Candid street moments captured by photographer showing diverse people with expressive emotions near boats on a waterway.

    From the series 'Colours of Dhaka'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Two cats near a dumpster in a street scene capturing candid street moments full of emotion by a traveling photographer.

    From the series 'Hat On'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Street vendor selling cotton candy and popcorn in a busy market, captured by a photographer traveling the world.

    From the series 'Last Day Before Closure'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Women in traditional black attire and children walking through a vibrant street, capturing candid street moments full of emotion.

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Woman in a purple hijab and black headscarf looking at the camera in a candid street moment full of emotion.

    From the series 'Market Children'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Silhouetted photographer capturing candid street moments beneath fabric canopies with vibrant buildings and clear sky background.

    From the series 'Contrasted Marrakech'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Group of men in a rustic indoor market capturing candid street moments full of emotion by a photographer traveling the world

    From the series 'Colours of Dhaka'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Group of men working at a shipyard captured in candid street moments full of emotion by a photographer traveling the world.

    From the series 'Colours of Dhaka'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Man standing in a sunlit street corner near a shop, captured in a candid street moment full of emotion by photographer.

    From the series 'Hat On'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Woman working at a colorful carnival ride, captured as part of candid street moments full of emotion by traveling photographer.

    From the series 'Last Day Before Closure'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Two girls in shiny dresses standing on a street, captured by a photographer traveling the world capturing candid street moments.

    From the series 'Last Day Before Closure'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Child in yellow dress holding hands with woman in patterned hijab, candid street moment capturing emotion during travel.

    From the series 'Market Children'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Young girl in a pink dress surrounded by street people, captured candidly by photographer traveling the world.

    From the series 'Market Children'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Man in blue traditional clothes standing near a street food vendor frying snacks in a busy candid street moment full of emotion.

    From the series 'TImeless Lahore'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Man getting a beard trim in a candid street moment captured by a photographer full of emotion.

    From the series 'TImeless Lahore'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Candid street moment showing a woman in red carrying a child among a crowd, capturing emotion and everyday life.

    From the series 'Market Children'

    mabota11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!