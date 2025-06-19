ADVERTISEMENT

Some photographers chase the perfect shot. Aude Delannoy Dib chases emotion.

Based in the UAE, this French street photographer doesn’t just capture moments—she records feelings. With a background in painting and a creative journey that’s taken her from staged portraiture to minimalist architecture, Aude eventually found her true passion on the streets. Since 2017, street photography has become more than a medium for her—it’s become a form of therapy.

For Aude, every walk is a quiet pursuit of light, movement, and the subtle stories unfolding around her. “Photography helps me quiet my restless mind,” she told Bored Panda. “It’s a meditative process—observing, chasing light, and connecting with the world around me.” Her photos reflect that mindful approach—transforming everyday scenes into poetic observations of human emotion.

Scroll down to see the world through Aude’s eyes, where stillness, sensitivity, and soul come together in each frame.

More info: Instagram | audedib.wixsite.com