Witold Ziomek, a Polish photographer, embarked on his travels only in 2017, with his loyal companion - a camera. The remarkable images he captured are so captivating that they inspire the desire to abandon everything and explore the hidden corners of our vast planet.

Witold journeyed through diverse countries across Europe and Asia, toured Iceland on numerous occasions, and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon! His incredible work can now be appreciated not only on Instagram but also within the National Geographic photo community too. Most of his photographs are of enchanting landscapes, but some of them also include drone shots of him or his friends. Witold's work has been previously featured on Bored Panda, and you can see more by clicking here!

More info: Instagram | witoldziomek.com