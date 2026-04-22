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Most people look back on their childhood with fondness and feel a sense of peace when they think about the days gone by. Unfortunately, this isn’t everyone’s experience, and some folks struggle to cope with issues they’ve faced, which can spill over into their everyday lives.

This is what happened to one young woman, who began trauma-dumping on her boyfriend’s family and turned every get-together of theirs into a therapy session. Eventually, they had had enough and confronted her, which led to a whole lot of drama.

More info: Reddit

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Everyone wants to have a sympathetic listening ear, but they must be careful not to go overboard by constantly oversharing

Image credits: Bizon / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that this brother began dating a woman named Emmy, two years ago, and that even though they were considering marriage, his family didn’t like her at all

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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One of the reasons the family disliked Emmy was because she was loud and argumentative, and she also kept oversharing about her childhood trauma

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Emmy kept treating her boyfriend’s family events as therapy sessions, which alienated most of his relatives, and they didn’t like being around her anymore

Image credits: Mental-Heron2079

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The poster finally decided to tell his brother about everyone’s feelings, but this angered the other man, and ended with Emmy causing a lot of drama

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The OP explained that, even though his brother had been dating Emmy for 2 years and they were quite committed to each other, the rest of the family didn’t seem to like her much. This was mainly because she was argumentative and brash, and because she kept bringing up sensitive topics.

Most people try their best to get along with their siblings’ partners, but sometimes, no matter how hard one tries, it can be tough to form a connection. That’s why relationship advisors explain that rather than forcing a bond, it’s best to simply be pleasant with that individual, and to ultimately respect your relative’s choice.

That’s why, even though the poster’s family didn’t like Emmy, they did their best to get along with her and also invited her to their get-togethers. The problem was that, even when they tried to make her feel welcome, she kept complaining about her childhood trauma, and always seemed to dampen the whole mood.

The woman must have always been bringing up her past struggles because such situations can have a massive negative impact on an individual. Experts even explain that one’s childhood trauma can affect their nervous system, stress levels, and overall well-being, which can be exhausting to deal with.

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Image credits: undefinedstock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since Emmy used every opportunity she could to trauma-dump on her boyfriend’s family, most of them began to get sick and tired of her behavior. Even the poster’s girlfriend started avoiding Emmy because she couldn’t deal with the “horror stories” she had to keep hearing.

According to professionals, the reason why constantly oversharing like this can alienate others is that it can make people feel uncomfortable. They might also not know how to respond to the situation and might feel helpless or frustrated hearing about traumatic experiences over and over again.

This is exactly why the poster’s family decided to put a stop to Emmy’s behavior by telling her boyfriend how they were all being affected. Unfortunately, when the OP finally told him the truth, he got mad and said they were all cold and heartless for not wanting to lend her any support.

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Later on, the family learned that Emmy also found out they were tired of her trauma-dumping, because she kicked up a huge fuss in their group chat. This ruined even the little goodwill that she had with her boyfriend’s loved ones, and they refused to let her attend get-togethers anymore unless she apologized.

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Do you think the poster and his family handled this situation correctly or should they have kept their mouths shut about Emmy’s behavior? Do share your opinion on this situation.

People sided with the poster and felt that the woman desperately needed a therapist

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