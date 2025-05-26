Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Transfers Ex's Phone Data, Finds Cheating Evidence All Over It
Woman transfers phone data from ex and discovers cheating evidence, showing anger while looking at her smartphone.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Transfers Ex’s Phone Data, Finds Cheating Evidence All Over It

When you care about someone, it’s easy to give them second chances. Maybe even more than they deserve. But eventually, there’s a breaking point.

One woman on Reddit found herself in an on-and-off relationship with a man who kept begging her to come back. She finally gave in, until the day he asked her for help with his phone. That’s when she discovered something he clearly forgot to delete: all the proof he was still cheating.

So, she got creative and came up with the perfect way to make sure he never forgot it. Keep reading to see how it all went down.

    While setting up her boyfriend’s phone, the woman came across all the cheating evidence he failed to hide

    Image credits:  LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

    So, she came up with a clever way to make him regret it

    Image credits:  Zinkevych_D/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Dramatic_Contact7289

    Readers backed her up, pointing out that the best part was walking away from the relationship for good

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

