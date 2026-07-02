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While knitting is traditionally associated with clothing and home décor, Faith Humphrey Hill has transformed the craft into an unexpected form of portraiture. Blending digital illustration with restored vintage knitting machines, she creates colorful textile artworks that are rich in detail, texture, and personality. Every piece takes shape stitch by stitch, resulting in portraits that reveal both remarkable technical precision and a distinctly human touch.

By combining contemporary digital tools with machinery built decades ago, Hill bridges the gap between innovation and tradition. Her work demonstrates that technology doesn't have to replace handmade craftsmanship, it can amplify it. The result is a series of portraits that feel both timeless and refreshingly modern, offering a new perspective on what knitting can achieve as a fine art medium.

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