Macedonia is one of the richest countries with a variety of folk costumes from all over the country.

Here is only part of the Macedonian folk costumes that have been used for centuries.

More info: gorananastasovski.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Traditional Colors Of Macedonia: 15 Photos I Took

Report

0points
Goran Anastasovski
POST
#2

Traditional Colors Of Macedonia: 15 Photos I Took

Report

0points
Goran Anastasovski
POST
#3

Traditional Colors Of Macedonia: 15 Photos I Took

Report

0points
Goran Anastasovski
POST
#4

Traditional Colors Of Macedonia: 15 Photos I Took

Report

0points
Goran Anastasovski
POST
#5

Traditional Colors Of Macedonia: 15 Photos I Took

Report

0points
Goran Anastasovski
POST
#6

Traditional Colors Of Macedonia: 15 Photos I Took

Report

0points
Goran Anastasovski
POST
#7

Traditional Colors Of Macedonia: 15 Photos I Took

Report

0points
Goran Anastasovski
POST
#8

Traditional Colors Of Macedonia: 15 Photos I Took

Report

0points
Goran Anastasovski
POST
#9

Traditional Colors Of Macedonia: 15 Photos I Took

Report

0points
Goran Anastasovski
POST
#10

Traditional Colors Of Macedonia: 15 Photos I Took

Report

0points
Goran Anastasovski
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Traditional Colors Of Macedonia: 15 Photos I Took

Report

0points
Goran Anastasovski
POST
#12

Traditional Colors Of Macedonia: 15 Photos I Took

Report

0points
Goran Anastasovski
POST
#13

Traditional Colors Of Macedonia: 15 Photos I Took

Report

0points
Goran Anastasovski
POST
#14

Traditional Colors Of Macedonia: 15 Photos I Took

Report

0points
Goran Anastasovski
POST
#15

Traditional Colors Of Macedonia: 15 Photos I Took

Report

0points
Goran Anastasovski
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!