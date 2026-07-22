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There's nothing wrong with letting your inner child come out. A little playfulness, silliness, and spontaneity can be a good thing. But there's a time and place for it. Certain situations require emotional maturity. Unfortunately, some grown-ups still struggle to communicate like adults.

Today, we're focusing on men, and we collected the texts they sent that were full of gaslighting, tantrums, manipulation, and all kinds of unnecessary drama. Sadly, they weren't exactly hard to find, as many women encounter messages like these on dating apps, social media, and other corners of the internet.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ngvc: "I'm Not The Lucky One, You Are And That Needs To Be Remembered"

A screenshot of a message from a toxic man making a woman uncomfortable, complaining about how she dressed and paid for a meal.

miserabeau Report

5points
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    #2

    What An Interesting Fella

    A conversation showing a man making a racist comment, illustrating toxic men messaging women.

    1000_SteppesIsAP3do Report

    4points
    POST
    #3

    Surely I Can’t Be The Only One That Doesn’t Find This Funny At All

    A dating profile with an 'About me' section mentioning cheating, an example of toxic men.

    Short-Imagination311 Report

    3points
    POST
    #4

    Wth

    A dating app profile of a toxic man who states he already has a wife but is looking for a girlfriend, making women uncomfortable.

    MrsFilmore Report

    3points
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    #5

    What A Catch

    A profile screenshot showing a toxic man's bio demanding women leave their contact information to be contacted if lucky.

    LovelyWinter31 Report

    3points
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    #6

    Texts From A Guy Off Tinder

    A screenshot of uncomfortable messaging where a man says a woman lacks confidence for not wanting to rush into a relationship.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    #7

    My Ex Fiancé Texts Me From Different Numbers Every Several Months. Left Him Nearly 3 Yrs Ago

    A screenshot showing toxic men in a text exchange, where a woman is uncomfortable with a man trying to reconnect after three years.

    MerryMir99 Report

    3points
    POST
    #8

    Did I Handle This Properly?

    A woman messaging a toxic man confronts him about giving another girl his Snapchat while they were together, making her uncomfortable.

    Organic-Extension-64 Report

    3points
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    #9

    Guy From Dating Site

    A woman messaging a toxic man discusses not being able to have children, yet the man persists in suggesting they would have cute ones.

    shadowhunter0787 Report

    3points
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    #10

    Finally, This Jerk's Text That Reveals He Will Forever Be A Lonely Boy

    A woman messaging a toxic man gets a text that reads, Maybe be my woman not my mentor. She replies, Maybe be my partner not my problem.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    #11

    Ngvc : "Texting Some Rude Guy With The Iq Of 6"

    A screenshot of a conversation with a toxic man who continues to message women despite being told to stop texting.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    #12

    Orrrrrrrrr Maybe We Just Like To Safe ..just A Thought 😮‍💨

    A text conversation showing how toxic men make women uncomfortable and disappointed.

    hunni93 Report

    3points
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    #13

    Ngvc “All The Good Ones Are Married.”

    A dating app profile of toxic men making women messaging uncomfortable and disappointed.

    JustJuniperfect Report

    3points
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    #14

    Dude Had 2 Pics Of Himself, 5 Of The Boat

    A dating profile of a man bragging about a boat and being 'the prize,' a display of toxic men.

    PM_ME_UR_CORNBALLZ Report

    2points
    POST
    #15

    It's Not Even 11 Am 💀

    A screenshot of uncomfortable messaging where a man makes a woman disappointed with a creepy response about making a movie together.

    purplelavakitten Report

    2points
    POST
    #16

    5th Time He Has Text Me LOL

    A woman messaging a toxic man receives an unwanted text asking if she changed her mind after a one-night stand, to which she replies, No thank you, sorry.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
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    #17

    This Man's Essay Summed Up His True Colors

    A woman messaging a toxic man receives a long, hurtful text justifying why he unfriended her, blaming her for being uncomfortable.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
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    #18

    Creepy Possessive Dude I Matched With

    A screenshot of a text exchange with a toxic man making women uncomfortable, accusing her of not wanting to answer the phone.

    Little-Medicine2948 Report

    2points
    POST
    #19

    Ngvc: “I’m Not Like The Rest Of The Men You’ve Been With…” Says The Guy Who Threw A Fit Because I Asked Him To Teach Me Chess

    A screenshot of a conversation with a toxic man making women feel uncomfortable and disappointed about sharing a game idea.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    #20

    Ngvc: "90% Of Us Men Want Ltr...it Is You Who Date Chad Who Just Wants To Bump And Dump"

    A screenshot showing a toxic man messaging uncomfortable comments about women's age, fertility, and dating choices.

    alsaturn Report

    2points
    POST
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    #21

    Ngvc: "I Come With Values And Morals That Far Exceed My Peers"

    A dating app bio of toxic men that made women they were messaging uncomfortable and disappointed.

    ItchycooParking Report

    2points
    POST
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    #22

    Ngvc: "This Is Really Hard For Me Because I've Always Been A Tremendously Good Person"

    A controlling text from toxic men making women they were messaging uncomfortable and disappointed.

    SpriteAlright Report

    2points
    POST
    #23

    Ngvc: "The Total Package"

    A screenshot of uncomfortable messages from toxic men making women disappointed.

    sharpe85 Report

    2points
    POST
    #24

    My Friend Was On A Dating App And Had This Experience. She Doesn’t Have A Reddit So She Said I Could Post For Her

    A screenshot showing an uncomfortable and disappointed woman's text message response from a toxic man.

    luvisforall Report

    2points
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    #25

    Went On 1 Date, Said No To The 2nd Date And Woke Up To This 🥴

    A screenshot showing an uncomfortable and disappointed woman's text message response from a toxic man.

    YerbaMateEnthusiast Report

    2points
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    #26

    Ngvc: "Nice Guy, Helps Old People"

    A screenshot showing an uncomfortable and disappointed woman's text message response from a toxic man.

    LadyLazarusRed Report

    1point
    POST
    #27

    But Women Are Naturally Irrational…

    A screenshot showing an uncomfortable and disappointed woman's text message response from a toxic man.

    MissBrettAshley Report

    1point
    POST
    #28

    After I’ve Told Him No Thank You For Dates And I Have A BF (Of 3 Years), And I Wasn’t Going To Send Nudes, I Get This LOL

    A screenshot showing an uncomfortable and disappointed woman's text message response from a toxic man.

    Artemis202 Report

    1point
    POST
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