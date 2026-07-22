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There's nothing wrong with letting your inner child come out. A little playfulness, silliness, and spontaneity can be a good thing. But there's a time and place for it. Certain situations require emotional maturity. Unfortunately, some grown-ups still struggle to communicate like adults.

Today, we're focusing on men, and we collected the texts they sent that were full of gaslighting, tantrums, manipulation, and all kinds of unnecessary drama. Sadly, they weren't exactly hard to find, as many women encounter messages like these on dating apps, social media, and other corners of the internet.