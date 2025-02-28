Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Doctor Urges Home Cooks To Get Rid Of 4 Toxic Items In Their Kitchens, And The Internet Is Very Divided
Food

Doctor Urges Home Cooks To Get Rid Of 4 Toxic Items In Their Kitchens, And The Internet Is Very Divided

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Numerous studies authoritatively and categorically state that the kitchen is the dirtiest place in the whole house. Even if you sterilize all your cooking tools and try to keep it as clean as possible. This time, however, we will talk about the fact that some items in our kitchens, despite their enormous popularity, can cause serious health issues over time.

Today we bring to your attention a video that is both useful and highly controversial. You may agree with some of the viewpoints expressed by the author, or you may consider his theses complete nonsense – but it will definitely not leave you indifferent. And, perhaps, you will also join the heated discussion, either here or under the original video.

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

    Paul Saladino, a popular MD blogger, recently published a video about 4 toxic items in our kitchens

    Man in kitchen pointing at four toxic items including peanut oil, surrounded by cooking ingredients.

    Image credits: paulsaladinomd

    According to the author, 3 of them are mostly kitchen tools like plastic cutting boards, Teflon pans and aluminium foil

    Paul Saladino, a blogger and double board-certified MD, runs a blog on Instagram dedicated to issues of proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle. Paul’s recent video has gone viral, with over 105K likes as of today, and has sparked a heated discussion in the comments, as not all netizens actually agree with his point of view.

    So, Paul claims that there are four common things in our kitchens that, according to him, are incredibly toxic and harmful to health, and the best thing, the author says, would be to get rid of them as soon as possible. However, don’t worry – the blogger gives his recommendations for the most effective replacements.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A knife on a plastic cutting board with text highlighting "Plastic Cutting Boards" as a toxic kitchen item.

    Image credits: paulsaladinomd

    Point one, which is also the most important one – plastic cutting boards, so common all over the modern world. By cutting food on them, the author claims, we simultaneously peel off a huge number of microplastic fragments that inevitably end up in our bodies. An alternative is a good old wooden board, which can then be regularly washed with vinegar.

    Doctor highlights the toxicity of Teflon pans in the kitchen.

    Image credits: paulsaladinomd

    Paul not only urges us to get rid of these items, but also suggests “healthier” alternatives

    Point two – Teflon pans. When heated strongly, Paul claims, Teflon particles can aerosolize, and then you and your family members will inevitably inhale these vapors. It’s way better, the blogger believes, to use a regular steel frying pan – even if the products on it can burn sometimes.

    Aluminum foil labeled as a toxic kitchen item on wooden surface.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: paulsaladinomd

    Next – aluminum foil. Microparticles of aluminum come into contact with food during the cooking process, and then, once in our body, can sometimes cause dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. An alternative? It exists, and it’s quite affordable – parchment paper. At least it’s of organic origin.

    Man holding up three fingers, with text highlighting "Seed Oils" as toxic items in kitchens. Bottles on the table.

    Image credits: paulsaladinomd

    The last one, but not the least, is seed oils, which the author recommends using for salad dressing only

    And finally, Mr. Saladino urges all home cooks to refuse to cook using seed oils – because they’re “not stable to be heated.” Instead, the blogger strongly advises using fats of animal origin: butter or tallow. However, given that the author’s Instagram profile indicates that he’s an avid supporter of the animal-based diet, this advice is not at all surprising.

    Home cook smiling while stirring food on a stove in a bright kitchen, surrounded by cooking utensils and fresh ingredients.

    Image credits: Jason Briscoe / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    So should you rush into the kitchen right now and throw away your entire set of brand new Teflon pans along with your favorite plastic cutting board? Well, reality, like a coin, has two sides, and the one we like more is actually not always the right one.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person chopping vegetables in a kitchen, surrounded by various items, highlighting the importance of avoiding toxic kitchen elements.

    Image credits: Douglas Fehr / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many studies also confirm that plastic boards actually spread lots of microplastic particles, which end up in our bodies

    “Some of this blogger’s statements seem, in my opinion, quite controversial, but one I can agree with one hundred percent – this is the harm of plastic cutting boards,” says Irina Stasiuk, an expert in syndromic therapy from Odessa, Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “Indeed, the constant deforming effect of knives causes regular peeling of microplastic particles, and this can cause many health problems.”

    “On the other hand, wooden cutting boards, which this blogger also encourages us to use, are also not a panacea. The fact is that wood, no matter how smoothly polished it is, will still have a microporous surface – which means that food fragments will inevitably linger in these pores, creating a breeding ground for microbes. And washing with vinegar will not always be 100% effective here,” Irina sums up.

    By the way, a recent study published by Environmental Science and Technology confirms that plastic cutting boards contribute to the ingress of plastic into our food. Thus, researchers have found that regular use of a plastic cutting board leads to 14-71 million polyethylene microplastics and 79 million polypropylene microplastics getting into our meals per year.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    You can watch the original video here

     

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

     

    Публикация от Paul Saladino, MD (@paulsaladinomd)

    This amount, to draw an analogy that is completely understandable to everyone, is equivalent to ten credit cards. Similar studies were conducted for Teflon pans and aluminum foil. But Paul Saladino’s accusations against seed oils became a real discussion point in the comments to his video.

    Some responders even directly accused the author of ignorance of modern research on olive oil, claiming that, on the contrary, it remains stable when heated. Other people in the comments gave the author a huge shoutout for not only warning about toxic kitchen items, but also suggesting alternative options. And what do you, our dear readers, think about these probable health hazards?

    People in the comments were very divided over this video, as some folks even accused the author of being biased against olive oil

    Comment discussing the stability of olive oil regarding its use in home kitchens.

    Social media comment reacting to toxic kitchen items advice.

    Comment debating toxic items in home kitchens, focusing on olive oil's safety and tallow's health impact.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discusses alternatives to toxic kitchen items, mentioning cast iron, ghee, and wooden chopping boards.

    Comment questioning olive oil stability amid kitchen debate on toxic items.

    Comment questioning if everything in the US opposes us, related to toxic kitchen items debate.

    Instagram comment questioning heating pans to 500°C, related to toxic kitchen items debate.

    Comment reacting to kitchen advice about toxic items, referencing olive oil.

    Comment by eli.todd about kitchen swaps and changes mentioned by a doctor.

    Comment questioning kitchen alternatives for someone with Alpha Gal.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing genetics in relation to toxic kitchen items.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment discussing Bovaer and its use in European dairies, raising concerns about organic produce and chemical use.

    Comment by bernardo_97m praising someone as "the G.O.A.T." with a heart icon, referencing kitchen items.

    Comment opposing advice on toxic kitchen items by a doctor, sparking divided opinions online.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    2

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    adrian_5 avatar
    Adrian
    Adrian
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's right about Teflon but not the alternative. Use a well seasoned cast iron pan. As for oils, grape seed oil has a very high smoke point.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jesperpedersen avatar
    Jesper Pedersen
    Jesper Pedersen
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Regarding aluminium foil. Only when you are exposed to VERY HIGH doses of aluminium are you at risk of developing Alzheimers. Aluminium foil and other kitchen utensils of aluminium give of very small trace amounts of aluminum. Aluminium is very prolofic in basically all soil all over the world. It is diluted so it does not pay off to try and mine it. But if exposure to fail is a problem, all food that grows in soil would be a problem.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    adrian_5 avatar
    Adrian
    Adrian
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's right about Teflon but not the alternative. Use a well seasoned cast iron pan. As for oils, grape seed oil has a very high smoke point.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jesperpedersen avatar
    Jesper Pedersen
    Jesper Pedersen
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Regarding aluminium foil. Only when you are exposed to VERY HIGH doses of aluminium are you at risk of developing Alzheimers. Aluminium foil and other kitchen utensils of aluminium give of very small trace amounts of aluminum. Aluminium is very prolofic in basically all soil all over the world. It is diluted so it does not pay off to try and mine it. But if exposure to fail is a problem, all food that grows in soil would be a problem.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda