Man Reads Wife’s Diary Behind Her Back, Gets Mad About What He Found

It’s a known fact that journaling is a powerful tool when it comes to mental health. Some people even see it as a form of therapy. Writing down our innermost thoughts and feelings can help to process them and deal with negative emotions. But it’s much easier to not police our thoughts when we trust that nobody will read them.

One woman’s husband has been violating her privacy, and reading her journal throughout their relationship. Each time, with devastating consequences. His reaction is so intense that his wife often finds herself apologizing. Things took a drastic turn when the man lashed out in front of their kids. The woman has reached out for advice.

This woman has kept a diary since she was ten and has never let anyone read it

Her husband ‘found’ it not once, but three times, and it did not end well for anyone

Many agreed that she shouldn’t apologize and some warned her to leave

Some felt that both the husband and wife were in the wrong

Others called out the woman for being a jerk… to herself

The wife provided an update, revealing that things had taken a turn for the worse

In another update, she called out netizens who had questioned why she stayed so long

“I am finally free”: the woman gave one last update from ‘the other side’

“You were not meant to read these inner thoughts. They were not for you.”

​​”We do not simply dip into the diaries, or emails, or text messages of people we love and respect. We do not break these sacred contracts, wade gormlessly into our partners’ inner thoughts, and glob around there, judging.”

That’s the advice from British Vogue’s Eva Wiseman. The columnist was responding to a man who admitted to reading his girlfriend’s diary, and as a result, was considering ending the relationship.

Wiseman says she can’t think of any scenario where reading your partner’s diary is okay. Except, possibly if “you have reason to believe she has committed a terrible, possibly bloody crime, your family is in danger, and the only evidence is inside her diary.”

The columnist goes on to explain to the guy that a diary is where people work out their feelings, “safe in the knowledge that all its complications and horrors will remain within its cardboard covers.”

“You were not meant to read these inner thoughts,” she says. “They were not for you.”

It’s kind of ironic to call someone out on the contents of their private diary, when you yourself are committing the cardinal sin of breaking their trust and violating their privacy.

“Listen to her. Talk. Don’t go prowling into her private notes,” advises Wiseman. “There’s a much simpler way to work out what your partner is thinking. Simply pay attention.”

“Never look back at the past”: Netizens reacted to the woman’s news

