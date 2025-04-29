Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Horrifying Viral Video Shows Tourist Smiling While Zip-Lining As Mass Tragedy Below Took 26 Lives
Tourist smiling while zip-lining during a horrifying viral video capturing a mass tragedy with 26 lives lost below.
News, World

Horrifying Viral Video Shows Tourist Smiling While Zip-Lining As Mass Tragedy Below Took 26 Lives

Joy and horror collided in a chilling video that has gripped social media. The clip shows a smiling tourist ziplining over a scenic valley in Kashmir, completely unaware that a horrific attack was unfolding beneath him.

Last Tuesday (April 22), Rishi Bhatt was vacationing in the resort town of Pahalgam when he filmed himself mid-air on a popular zipline attraction in the Baisaran meadow, a popular location frequented by families and children.

Moments into the minute-long clip, Bhatt’s sounds of excitement are abruptly interrupted by loud gunfire as a mass shooting erupted in the valley, resulting in 26 people losing their lives that day.

After reaching the end of the zipline, a stunning realization dawned upon Bhatt, who noticed the shooting had begun near the attraction’s launch point—his decision to jump might’ve saved his life.

RELATED:

    A tourist filmed himself ziplining over a scenic valley in Kashmir—right before an armed attack erupted

    Tourist smiling while zip-lining with guide nearby in forested area during tragic event that took 26 lives.

    Image credits: XNews24_7

    The viral footage, now widely circulated online, has become a haunting symbol of the chaos that unexpectedly shattered an otherwise tranquil holiday scene—and intensified a long-simmering geopolitical crisis between India and Pakistan.

    Two of the three attackers were identified by Indian officials as Pakistani nationals. Authorities also labeled the incident as an act aimed at destabilizing the region.

    Witnesses reported that the gunmen specifically targeted Hindu tourists and, in some cases, demanded civilians recite Islamic prayers at gunpoint.

    Man smiling on zip-lining adventure while a horrifying viral video captures a mass tragedy below taking multiple lives

    Image credits: XNews24_7

    An armed group known as The Resistance Front (TRF) initially claimed responsibility for the attack but later retracted the statement, blaming a “communications breach” for the confusion. The group has been linked to Pakistani-based militant networks by Indian intelligence agencies.

    Pakistan also denied any involvement, with officials in Islamabad maintaining that their government supports only the “moral and diplomatic” rights of Kashmiris to self-determination. Nevertheless, the political and military fallout has been severe.

    India has enacted several retaliatory measures, the harshest of which could severely affect Pakistani agriculture

    Tourist smiling while zip-lining over a field as a horrifying viral video captures mass tragedy below.

    Image credits: XNews24_7

    Following the attack, the Indian government enacted several retaliatory measures, which included naval drills, test-firing long-range missiles, and the suspension of key provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty—a deal brokered by the World Bank in 1960. 

    The decision marks the collapse of one of the few functional diplomatic channels between the two nuclear-armed nations. Via the treaty, the rivers of the Indus Basin between India and Pakistan were divided, with India getting the eastern rivers and Pakistan the western ones.

    Man speaking into an ANI microphone during interview about horrifying viral video of tourist smiling while zip-lining tragedy unfolds below

    Image credits: Hindustan Times

    However, all six rivers originate in Indian-administered territories such as Kashmir, which means India controls the headwaters and thus can physically influence how much water flows downstream into Pakistan.

    Family members mourning with grief and tears as horrifying viral video of mass tragedy killing 26 lives spreads online.

    Image credits: Indranil Aditya/Getty Images

    “We fear India can cause flash floods or stop water destined for our crops,” Ali Dogar, a Pakistani farmer, told The Guardian. “India can starve us. Because now India won’t be responsible to share any data about flash floods or dam projects with Pakistan.”

    While India currently doesn’t have the infrastructure necessary to completely stop the flow of water, the lack of coordinated water management puts millions of farmers at risk.

    Kashmir is of cultural, political, economic, and strategic importance for both nations

    Protesters with black masks hold signs mourning victims of the Pahalgam attack, highlighting mass tragedy and loss.

    Image credits: Debarchan Chatterjee/Getty Images

    The roots of the conflict date back to 1947, when India gained independence from British rule.

    Kashmir, being at the crossroads of South Asia and surrounded by India, Pakistan, and China, was a princely state with a majority Muslim population, with the option to join either India or Pakistan or remain independent.

    Crowd gathered in protest following horrifying viral video of tourist smiling while zip-lining during mass tragedy.

    Image credits: WION

    Its Hindu ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, initially chose to stay neutral. However, following an invasion by Pakistani tribal forces in October 1947, he requested military assistance from India and, in return, formally joined the country.

    Man speaking passionately at a podium, with a microphone, unrelated to horrifying viral video zip-lining tragedy keywords.

    Image credits: ANI News

    This sparked the first Indo-Pakistani War and the subsequent establishment of a Line of Control after a United Nations-backed ceasefire. As a result, Kashmir lies divided to this day between areas occupied by Pakistan, India, and China.

    While the conflict rages, families mourn the victims, and Kashmir’s streets fall quiet to a security clampdown. With Pakistan authorities referencing their nuclear armament in statements, it remains to be seen whether this attack escalates into a broader conflict or diplomacy is able to prevail.

    “Spine-chilling.” Netizens are watching the conflict unfold with bated breath

    Screenshot of a tweet about a tourist smiling while zip-lining amid a mass tragedy that took 26 lives.

    Image credits: LancasterD8064

    Twitter post showing a user reacting with shock and sadness to a horrifying viral video of a tourist smiling while zip-lining.

    Image credits: justanazmomma

    Tweet from user bruid commenting on being at the wrong place at the wrong time amid horrifying zip-lining viral video tragedy.

    Image credits: Bruidbtc

    Tweet from user NomadGRJ stating this is spine chilling in response to a horrifying viral video of a tourist zip-lining.

    Image credits: nomad_grj

    Tweet from user Deepesh explaining the sound of gunfire compared to firecrackers in an open area with echo during a mass tragedy.

    Image credits: Deepesh26062690

    Tweet commentary on zip-lining tragedy urging immediate questioning of the guide after mass incident causing multiple deaths.

    Image credits: Shitpost_44

    Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing a tourist smiling while zip-lining during a mass tragedy that took 26 lives.

    Image credits: simplykalakaar

    Tweet by Robert Von Allan discussing startling complexities of Kashmir with a clear profile picture and timestamp.

    Image credits: CottonsRevenge

    Tourist smiling while zip-lining above a tragic scene where a mass tragedy took 26 lives below.

    Image credits: kenup

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a tourist smiling on a zip-line as a mass tragedy occurred causing multiple deaths.

    Image credits: WintonDupree

    Tweet replying to a video showing a tourist smiling while zip-lining during a mass tragedy that took 26 lives.

    Image credits: saltnsasstx2fla

    Tweet from Abdullah Sameer expressing sadness about a viral video showing tourist smiling while zip-lining during a mass tragedy.

    Image credits: abdullahadam

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on a tourist smiling while zip-lining during a mass tragedy that took 26 lives.

    Image credits: Charlie43211234

    Tweet expressing shock at a tourist smiling and in bliss while a mass tragedy unfolds with shots fired and people running.

    Image credits: 9Unknownmen

    Screenshot of a tweet by Marie Robinson commenting on a horrifying viral video involving a tourist zip-lining during a mass tragedy.

    Image credits: Mariefrom1961

    Tweet from Blake Smythe reacting with shock emoji to a viral video showing a tourist smiling while zip-lining during a mass tragedy.

    Image credits: smythe_13526

    Tweet by Monty questioning awareness about a horrifying viral video of a tourist smiling while zip-lining during a mass tragedy.

    Image credits: satviks78

    Screenshot of a tweet describing a man in the background appearing aware during a horrifying viral video involving a mass tragedy.

    Image credits: BHAVESH_Q

    Horrifying Viral Video Shows Tourist Smiling While Zip-Lining As Mass Tragedy Below Took 26 Lives

    Image credits: Reshi1974

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
