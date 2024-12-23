“Is He Shaking?”: Fans Concerned After Tom Hanks Appears On SNL With Trembling Hands

ADVERTISEMENT

This weekend’s Saturday Night Live show was brimming with star power, as the audience watched Tom Hanks, Paul Rudd, Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson, and others grace the show to welcome the newest member of the “five-timers club.”

But despite the Hollywood mojos appearing together onscreen, fans couldn’t help but fixate on the Forrest Gump actor’s trembling hands during the show.

“Is Tom Hanks’ hand shaking?” one asked while another commented, “I also noticed it!!! And now I am concerned.”

The Oscar winner recently spoke about how he feels like he's in better shape now than when he was 35.

The segment opened with the 68-year-old actor setting the stage to welcome Martin Short as the newest member of the “five-timers club.”

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

“Hello, I’m Tom Hanks. In December, 1990, I created the SNL five-timers club—an ingeniously lazy way to avoid writing a monologue. It has grown into one of the most exclusive clubs in the industry, and tonight we are here to induct our newest member,” he opened the segment.

Not long after the show came out, fans took to social media raising concerns about Tom’s trembling hands.

“Is Tom Hanks ok?” asked another worried fan.

“He was on The Graham Norton Show a while back and I noticed it there too,” said another fan.

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

One came to the actor’s defense, saying, “Considering he’s almost 70! Yeah older people hands tends to shake a little.”

The Hollywood veteran sparked similar rumors in 2022 after he was seen shaking onstage at the Australian premiere of his film Elvis.

Last month, the Oscar winner revealed he was in “better shape now” in comparison to his younger years.

“I’m 68 years old. The hardest for us was when we were playing 35,” he told ET in November while promoting his new movie Here.

Despite the segment’s star power, fans fixated on Tom’s hands trembling during the show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

“That time where your metabolism stops, gravity starts tearing you down, your bones start wearing off, you stand differently. I think I’m in better shape now,” he continued.

He explained that he is finally in a position where he can focus on his health and take time out to exercise and eat well.

“Because my kids are grown up, I’m getting decent exercise and I can eat right,” he added. “You can’t do that when you’re 35. Life is such a burden!”

The film Here featured Tom portraying his character through different decades, including his teen years.

“It’s good to look young again. It’s not great to be young again,” the Hollywood icon said last month

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

“It’s good to look young again. It’s not great to be young again,” he told People about seeing his younger version in the film.

His simple conclusion was that he is happy being the age he currently is. “I’d rather be as old as I am,” he told the outlet.

The Terminal actor has candidly spoken about his health over the years and revealed his type 2 diabetes diagnosis. He called himself a “total idiot” and blamed his lifestyle for his diagnosis.

“I’m part of the lazy American generation that has blindly kept dancing through the party and now finds ourselves with a malady,” he told Radio Times in 2016.

“Considering he’s almost 70! Yeah older people hands tends to shake a little,” one fan said in Tom’s defense after his SNL appearance

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

“I was heavy. You’ve seen me in movies, you know what I looked like,” he went on to say. “I was a total idiot.”

He first publicly spoke about being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2013 during an interview with David Letterman.

“I went to the doctor, and he said, ‘You know those high blood sugar numbers you’ve been dealing with since you were 36? Well, you’ve graduated! You’ve got type 2 diabetes, young man,’” he told the show host.

“It’s controllable,” he said, adding, “Something’s going to kill us all, Dave.”

Several netizens attributed Tom’s trembles to aging, with one saying: “It seems he has aged naturally”

