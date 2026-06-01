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Traveling with a child can be pretty stressful. Especially in the air. You will have to entertain your little one while trapped inside a large metal tube, and you can’t exactly get off whenever you want. Plus, you will probably also have to endure some dirty looks if they make too much noise. And there’s no guarantee that problems will end there.

Sometimes, it doesn’t matter what you do; people still believe they are entitled to their every whim.

A woman shared her frustration with a couple who demanded that she place her toddler on her lap and give up one of the seats she paid for.

We reached out to the woman in the story via private message and will update the story when she gets back to us.

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It’s good to do everything you can to make your child comfortable when traveling

Image credits: Nadtochii/Envato (not the actual photo)

This woman encountered a couple who demanded the seat she had booked for her toddler

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Image credits: visootu2/Envato (not the actual photo)

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Air travel often forces us to interact with the most annoying folks out there

Image credits: Adrienn/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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It goes without saying that air travel does come with some degree of discomfort. Even if we embrace the wonderful fact that you can be nearly anywhere on the globe in under a day or two, there are always a whole host of little irritations that can add up. Just getting to the airport, particularly in a foreign country, is its own task as most nations don’t build runways for large planes right in the middle of a major city.

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Airports themselves also come with a series of small annoyances, such as waiting in lines and security checks that range from efficient to arbitrary and hostile. You might have to go through passport control or check luggage. All the while, you are surrounded by fellow travelers who might be tired, annoyed, or simply nasty. Generally, in life, we can find ways to create some distance between ourselves and the worst people out there, but an airport (and airplane) forces us to be around them for extended periods of time.

Unfortunately, for the average flier, a young child is more of a cause for concern than a random couple. The idea of a screaming child on a plane is generally accepted as a regular part of air travel that everyone has to suffer through at some point. From the side, it can be hard to blame a parent, as crying is the main way babies communicate really anything. Imagine being in their tiny shoes. It’s loud, the air is dry, and it’s pretty hard to get any sleep.

At the same time, as a passenger who has to endure possibly hours of screaming, you’re not going to be fond of this flight, either. Loud, unceasing noise has been used as a method to inflict pain in people; it’s truly not something most people can go through with ease. So it’s commendable that this woman chose to do everything in her power to ensure her toddler didn’t bother other people.

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Entitled people often live in a universe of their own delusion

Image credits: Dylan Bueltel/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Of course, good intentions mean nothing when they come up against the unstoppable force that is deeply entitled people. Let’s take a look at what this couple wanted. Instead of realizing that there were clearly better options around, they attempted to take a seat from a toddler. How exactly an adult could argue that a toddler getting a seat is “unfair” seems hard to understand. This woman could have bought 20 seats if she wanted to; it would not have made a shred of difference.

In their dream scenario, they have made this woman carry a toddler on her lap for the entire flight so they can sit together. This makes sense; sitting together with your group on a flight is preferable to sitting with strangers. It’s also exactly the reason this woman wanted to sit with her toddler, but this has seemingly gone right over their dense skulls. While we won’t know if this is the case, it’s not hard to imagine that sitting on one’s parent’s lap is a lot more uncomfortable than a seat. The toddler would no doubt be squirming, complaining, and perhaps at some point screaming and crying.

While this is purely speculation, it seems this couple would probably not enjoy a crying toddler sitting right next to them. As so often is the case, a deep sense of entitlement gets in the way of reason. After all, this couple was not asking, but demanding a seat that they had no right to. Airplanes aren’t public transportation, although even on a city bus, you can’t just go around telling people to give you a seat. The fact that they literally summoned a flight attendant is evidence that they truly had not internalized the fact that when you buy a seat, it’s yours.

Many readers sided with the woman