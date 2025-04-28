ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve probably seen a lot of beautiful food online, but nothing quite like this. Manami Sasaki from Japan turns simple slices of toast into stunning, edible masterpieces that look almost too perfect to eat.

The artist started this project during the lockdown as a way to stay creative while making the most of staying at home. Using everyday ingredients like cream cheese, fruits, seaweed, seeds, and even wasabi, Manami creates intricate, delicate designs inspired by everything from traditional Japanese aesthetics to pop culture.

Scroll down and explore a delicious and visually pleasing selection of toasts created by Manami, and let us know in the comments below which one of these slices makes you want to take a bite!

More info: Instagram | sasamana.com | x.com

#1

Creative toast design by Japanese artist, featuring vibrant toppings resembling a colorful landscape on a slice of bread.

sasamana1204

    #2

    Creative toast design resembling a sneaker, made by a Japanese artist, featuring layers of bread and colorful ingredients.

    sasamana1204

    #3

    Creative toast design featuring intricate artwork by Japanese artist, displayed on a black plate.

    sasamana1204

    #4

    Creative toast design featuring an artistic portrait with floral decoration.

    sasamana1204

    #5

    Creative toast design by Japanese artist, featuring vibrant vegetables arranged as a face and a cat on bread.

    sasamana1204

    #6

    Creative toast art by Japanese artist, featuring a detailed animal face made with vegetables on toasted bread.

    sasamana1204

    #7

    Creative toast design featuring a map of Japan by Japanese artist.

    sasamana1204

    #8

    Creative toast design with geometric patterns and a radish garnish by Japanese artist.

    sasamana1204

    #9

    Creative toast design featuring a cute animal character on a slice of bread, displayed on a red plate.

    sasamana1204

    #10

    Creative toast design featuring a painted Parisian woman in a dress on a black plate, with rosemary garnish.

    sasamana1204

    #11

    Creative toast design depicting a geisha, using vegetables and cream, by Japanese artist.

    sasamana1204

    #12

    Creative toast design with egg, red onion, and greens on a plate, showcasing Japanese artistry.

    sasamana1204

    #13

    Creative toast design with cauliflower and egg patterns on a blue plate.

    sasamana1204

    #14

    Creative toast design with figs, cream, and garnishes on a clear plate.

    sasamana1204

    #15

    Creative toast design with strawberries and whipped cream by Japanese artist.

    sasamana1204

    #16

    Creative toast design by a Japanese artist, depicting a landscape with mountains and trees on a square slice of bread.

    sasamana1204

    #17

    Creative toast design with cute bunnies and flowers by Japanese artist.

    sasamana1204

    #18

    Creative toast design with avocado slices and dill on patterned plate.

    sasamana1204

    #19

    Creative toast design with orange geometric patterns by Japanese artist on a black plate.

    sasamana1204

    #20

    Creative toast design featuring a cartoon character on avocado base by Japanese artist.

    sasamana1204

    #21

    Creative toast design by Japanese artist features figs on bread.

    sasamana1204

    #22

    Creative toast design by Japanese artist, featuring artistic patterns with sliced eggs and onions on a blue plate.

    sasamana1204

    #23

    Creative toast design by Japanese artist featuring a face with vegetable accents on bread.

    sasamana1204

    #24

    Creative toast design with red fruits, green herbs, and pear slices on a glass plate for a Japanese artist's new collection.

    sasamana1204

    #25

    Creative toast design featuring geometric patterns with fruit and garnish accents on a white plate.

    sasamana1204

    #26

    Creative toast design featuring intricate cucumber ribbons and herbs on a plate.

    sasamana1204

    #27

    Creative toast design featuring radish slices, pomegranate seeds, lemon wedges, and dill arranged artistically on a black plate.

    sasamana1204

    #28

    Creative toast design by Japanese artist, featuring intricate patterns on a clear glass plate.

    sasamana1204

    #29

    Creative toast design featuring cucumber and dill on a decorative plate.

    sasamana1204

    #30

    Creative toast design featuring kiwi slices on toasted bread by Japanese artist.

    sasamana1204

    #31

    Creative toast design with intricate line patterns on a black plate.

    sasamana1204

    #32

    Creative toast design with layered eggs, styled on colorful plate.

    sasamana1204

    #33

    Creative toast design inspired by Piet Mondrian, featuring colorful geometric food art on bread.

    sasamana1204

    #34

    Creative toast design with cartoon hands by Japanese artist on a red plate.

    sasamana1204

    #35

    Creative toast design by a Japanese artist featuring a colorful geometric fruit pattern on a slice of bread.

    sasamana1204

    #36

    Creative toast design with kiwi slices arranged on bread, displayed on a blue plate.

    sasamana1204

    #37

    Creative toast design with blueberries and leaves, artfully arranged on a metal plate against a blue background.

    sasamana1204

    #38

    Creative toast design by Japanese artist featuring "Vivid Smile" text with colorful vegetable squares on a pink and yellow background.

    sasamana1204

    #39

    Creative toast design with flower-shaped toppings and basil leaves on tomato sauce, crafted by a Japanese artist.

    sasamana1204

    #40

    Creative toast design featuring a Japanese-inspired scene with a ghost and person, crafted from colorful ingredients.

    sasamana1204

    #41

    Creative toast design by Japanese artist, featuring radishes and pearl-like decorations on a blue plate.

    sasamana1204

    #42

    Creative toast design with orange slices and dill on a blue plate.

    sasamana1204

    #43

    Creative toast design with sliced apples and a parsley garnish on a blue plate.

    sasamana1204

    #44

    Creative toast design featuring grapes and cream by Japanese artist, displayed on a blue plate.

    sasamana1204

    #45

    Creative toast design with sliced vegetables and dill on white plate by Japanese artist.

    sasamana1204

    #46

    Creative toast design by Japanese artist with melon balls and decorative elements on a clear plate.

    sasamana1204

    #47

    Creative toast design featuring blueberries on decorative bread by Japanese artist.

    sasamana1204

    #48

    Creative toast design featuring vibrant fruit art with decorative garnishes on a clear plate.

    sasamana1204

    #49

    Creative toast design featuring intricate red and white apple cutouts on a square slice, presented elegantly on a clear plate.

    sasamana1204

    #50

    Creative toast design featuring strawberries and flowers on a glass plate.

    sasamana1204

    #51

    Creative toast design featuring intricate portrait art by a Japanese artist on a slice of bread with floral decoration.

    sasamana1204

    #52

    Creative toast design resembling "The Great Gatsby" book cover with kiwi slices by Japanese artist.

    sasamana1204

    #53

    Creative toast design with blueberries and artistic details by Japanese artist.

    sasamana1204

    #54

    Creative toast design featuring "Bauhaus" theme with tomatoes and seaweed on a blue plate.

    sasamana1204

    #55

    Creative toast design with strawberries and dill on a blue plate by Japanese artist.

    sasamana1204

    #56

    Creative toast design featuring vibrant kumquats and greens on a blue plate.

    sasamana1204

    #57

    Creative toast design featuring green and purple fruits with yellow petals on a patterned purple plate.

    sasamana1204

    #58

    Creative toast design with cucumber and sprouts by Japanese artist on a metal plate.

    sasamana1204

    #59

    Creative toast design with artistic toppings on a blue plate.

    sasamana1204

    #60

    Creative toast design by Japanese artist with intricate patterns, featuring colorful toppings on a blue plate.

    sasamana1204

    #61

    Creative toast design featuring radish slices and dill on a blue plate by a Japanese artist.

    sasamana1204

    #62

    Creative toast design with salmon, dill, and yellow flowers on a metal plate.

    sasamana1204

    #63

    Creative toast design by Japanese artist featuring a woman's portrait with colorful toppings.

    sasamana1204

    #64

    Creative toast design with blueberries and dill on a blue plate.

    sasamana1204

    #65

    Creative toast design featuring intricate green and cream patterns by Japanese artist.

    sasamana1204

    #66

    Creative toast design featuring eggs and greens by Japanese artist.

    sasamana1204

    #67

    Creative toast design with mushrooms and lemon slices on a decorative plate.

    sasamana1204

    #68

    Creative toast design featuring elegant patterns with vegetables on a blue plate.

    sasamana1204

    #69

    Creative toast design featuring vibrant green and yellow toppings arranged symmetrically on a decorative clear plate.

    sasamana1204

    #70

    Creative toast design featuring salmon, lemon slices, and dill arranged on a blue plate, showcasing Japanese artistry.

    sasamana1204

    #71

    Creative toast design by Japanese artist featuring intricate decorations with herbs and vegetables on a glass plate.

    sasamana1204

    #72

    Creative toast design with sardines and a floral garnish by Japanese artist.

    sasamana1204

    #73

    Creative toast design with boiled eggs and garnish by Japanese artist on a decorative plate.

    sasamana1204

    #74

    Creative toast design by Japanese artist featuring patterned grapes on a slice of bread.

    sasamana1204

    #75

    Creative toast art by Japanese artist featuring an abstract design with colorful fruit on a blue background.

    sasamana1204

    #76

    Creative toast design with cauliflower, greens, and radish, crafted by Japanese artist, displayed on a decorative plate.

    sasamana1204

    #77

    Creative toast design with radish slices and cherry tomato on a metal plate.

    sasamana1204

    #78

    Creative toast design by Japanese artist features intricate food art resembling traditional Japanese painting.

    sasamana1204

    #79

    Creative toast art by Japanese artist featuring a geisha design with vegetables and detailed illustrations.

    sasamana1204

    #80

    Creative toast design with colorful tomatoes and herbs on a patterned tray.

    sasamana1204

