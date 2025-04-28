ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve probably seen a lot of beautiful food online, but nothing quite like this. Manami Sasaki from Japan turns simple slices of toast into stunning, edible masterpieces that look almost too perfect to eat.

The artist started this project during the lockdown as a way to stay creative while making the most of staying at home. Using everyday ingredients like cream cheese, fruits, seaweed, seeds, and even wasabi, Manami creates intricate, delicate designs inspired by everything from traditional Japanese aesthetics to pop culture.

Scroll down and explore a delicious and visually pleasing selection of toasts created by Manami, and let us know in the comments below which one of these slices makes you want to take a bite!

More info: Instagram | sasamana.com | x.com