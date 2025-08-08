ADVERTISEMENT

Aron Wiesenfeld is an American artist known for his haunting, dreamlike paintings and drawings. His work often shows quiet, lonely places and figures that seem lost in thought. Before becoming a fine artist, he worked as a comic book illustrator, which still influences his detailed and story-like style.

In this article, we’re focusing on something a bit different—his small drawings on post-it notes. These tiny sketches carry the same feeling as his larger pieces: stillness, mystery, and emotion. Even in such a small space, Wiesenfeld manages to create entire worlds that make you pause and wonder.

More info: Instagram | aronwiesenfeld.com | x.com | Facebook

#1

Intricate Post-It note art of a woman's face surrounded by moths illuminated by a glowing lamp above her head.

aronwiesenfeld Report

Aron Wiesenfeld’s Post-it note drawings will soon be available in a new art book titled Playtime. This 120-page hardcover collects his recent experiments in ink on small, square pieces of paper—many of which have never been published before. Though created on such a humble surface, these drawings are rich in feeling, detail, and story.

Playtime includes roughly 100 pages of illustrations, accompanied by short writings and poems, as well as a few full-page detail views. Wiesenfeld describes these works as “short stories,” inspired by moments from everyday life. “My hope is that you will browse through it on a rainy day, and be inspired too,” he says.
    #2

    Intricate Post-It Note artwork of a woman in headphones browsing records in a store, showcasing detailed illustration style.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    It's character-building to want lots of things, but have to choose only one or two of them for actual purchase

    #3

    Sketch of a person leaning on their arms, intently looking at a turntable drawn on Post-It Notes artwork.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    Step #2 in education - when you want to find out because it's *you* that wants to know how something works

    What began as a casual practice turned into a meaningful creative challenge. “It became a challenge to see if I could capture some of the key elements I love in large oil paintings: mood, atmosphere, time of day, weather conditions, character, and story,” Wiesenfeld explained in one of the interviews. The small format forced him to strip away anything unnecessary, resulting in drawings that feel honest and immediate.
    #4

    Detailed portrait of a woman lying down created using black ink on yellow Post-It notes, showcasing unique Post-It note art.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #5

    Drawing of a person sitting on a tire in a field, created using Post-It Notes instead of a canvas.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #6

    Intricate artwork of a woman lying on a bed created with Post-It notes, showcasing detailed shading and texture.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #7

    Close-up of detailed portrait drawn on a yellow Post-It Note showcasing unique art using Post-It Notes instead of canvas.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #8

    Detailed pen drawing of a person and a duck among branches on yellow Post-It notes, showcasing unique sticky note art.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    "I'll let him hold me, he looks 'armless" thought the duck

    #9

    Sketch of a man sitting and a woman standing beside a bus stop, drawn on yellow Post-It notes by the artist.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #10

    Intricate drawing of a person resting on grass created with pen on a yellow Post-It note by an innovative artist.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #11

    Sketch of a woman by the water created on a Post-It Note showcasing unique art using Post-It Notes instead of a canvas.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    Sometimes Jane preferred the company of just the wind and the waves

    #12

    Sketch of a couple running in the rain drawn on yellow Post-It Notes highlighting creative Post-It art.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    "So much for getting the weather forecast from Truth Social", the twins decided

    #13

    Sketch of a person standing on a crosswalk drawn on yellow Post-It Notes by an artist using Post-It Notes instead of a canvas.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #14

    Detailed sketch of a young girl playing piano, showcasing intricate art made with Post-It Notes instead of a canvas.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #15

    Detailed Post-It note artwork of a person lying on a couch next to a vintage record player, showcasing unique creativity.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #16

    Detailed Post-It note art of a girl reading while sitting by a window, showcasing stunning creativity using Post-It notes.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #17

    Detailed black ink drawing of a woman behind a floral curtain on yellow Post-It Notes, showcasing unique Post-It art.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #18

    Intricate Post-It Notes art of a girl sitting on a bicycle, showcasing stunning creativity and detailed pen drawing.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #19

    Ink sketch on a Post-It note showing two people outdoors near water, showcasing art using Post-It notes as canvas.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #20

    Intricate Post-It note art depicting a woman standing beside a statue in a detailed outdoor scene with foliage.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #21

    Detailed sketch of a person sitting inside a car, drawn entirely on yellow Post-It Notes as canvas.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #22

    Detailed sketch of a person with a bicycle in a forest, created using Post-It Notes as the artistic medium.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #23

    Sketch of a person standing by a river with detailed clouds, created on yellow Post-It Notes as the canvas.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #24

    Sketch of a woman holding a bag, drawn on a yellow Post-It note showcasing Post-It note art technique.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #25

    Sketch of a woman with long hair created on yellow Post-It notes, showcasing artwork made using Post-It notes instead of a canvas.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #26

    Intricate Post-It notes art depicting a woman in a floral dress and a robot holding a bag under a starry sky.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #27

    Intricate ink drawing of a girl holding an ice cream on a yellow Post-It note with detailed sky and pier background.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #28

    Hand-drawn Post-It Note art of a woman standing on a raft holding a pole with a bottle and bread nearby.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #29

    Detailed sketch of a girl sitting in a field created using Post-It Notes as the artistic medium.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #30

    Sketch of a woman eating an ice cream on a yellow Post-It note, showcasing unique Post-It note art creation.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #31

    Sketch of a girl tying ice skates drawn on a yellow Post-It note showcasing art using Post-It notes instead of a canvas.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #32

    Intricate Post-It note art showing a person with a bicycle in a dark forest illuminated by a glowing bird on a branch.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #33

    Intricate Post-It note art depicting a person playing violin indoors while another figure watches from outside at night.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #34

    Sketch of a girl sitting on a bench created with ink on a yellow Post-It note showcasing Post-It art creativity.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

    #35

    Intricate ink drawing of a doll lying inside an open drawer beside a lamp and book on a wooden table.

    aronwiesenfeld Report

