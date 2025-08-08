This Artist Used Post-It Notes Instead Of A Canvas, And The Results Are Stunning (35 Pics)
Aron Wiesenfeld is an American artist known for his haunting, dreamlike paintings and drawings. His work often shows quiet, lonely places and figures that seem lost in thought. Before becoming a fine artist, he worked as a comic book illustrator, which still influences his detailed and story-like style.
In this article, we’re focusing on something a bit different—his small drawings on post-it notes. These tiny sketches carry the same feeling as his larger pieces: stillness, mystery, and emotion. Even in such a small space, Wiesenfeld manages to create entire worlds that make you pause and wonder.
More info: Instagram | aronwiesenfeld.com | x.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Aron Wiesenfeld’s Post-it note drawings will soon be available in a new art book titled Playtime. This 120-page hardcover collects his recent experiments in ink on small, square pieces of paper—many of which have never been published before. Though created on such a humble surface, these drawings are rich in feeling, detail, and story.
Playtime includes roughly 100 pages of illustrations, accompanied by short writings and poems, as well as a few full-page detail views. Wiesenfeld describes these works as “short stories,” inspired by moments from everyday life. “My hope is that you will browse through it on a rainy day, and be inspired too,” he says.
It's character-building to want lots of things, but have to choose only one or two of them for actual purchase
Step #2 in education - when you want to find out because it's *you* that wants to know how something works
What began as a casual practice turned into a meaningful creative challenge. “It became a challenge to see if I could capture some of the key elements I love in large oil paintings: mood, atmosphere, time of day, weather conditions, character, and story,” Wiesenfeld explained in one of the interviews. The small format forced him to strip away anything unnecessary, resulting in drawings that feel honest and immediate.
"I'll let him hold me, he looks 'armless" thought the duck
Sometimes Jane preferred the company of just the wind and the waves
"So much for getting the weather forecast from Truth Social", the twins decided