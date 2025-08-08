ADVERTISEMENT

Aron Wiesenfeld is an American artist known for his haunting, dreamlike paintings and drawings. His work often shows quiet, lonely places and figures that seem lost in thought. Before becoming a fine artist, he worked as a comic book illustrator, which still influences his detailed and story-like style.

In this article, we’re focusing on something a bit different—his small drawings on post-it notes. These tiny sketches carry the same feeling as his larger pieces: stillness, mystery, and emotion. Even in such a small space, Wiesenfeld manages to create entire worlds that make you pause and wonder.

More info: Instagram | aronwiesenfeld.com | x.com | Facebook