How far would you go for your favorite slice of cake? I might consider driving for max 30 minutes, or possibly placing an order for delivery. But I’m not Kim Kardashian. The ultra-wealthy celeb once admitted that she flew all the way from the U.S. to Paris via private jet, purely to get her paws on a piece of cheesecake. When Hotel Costes told her they were out of stock, she let them know the great lengths she’d gone. And a plan was made before she took to the skies to return home again.

While that might sound sickening to many, Kardashian is not the only one among the rich and famous who’ve bragged about blowing money in the most spectacular of ways. From buying a $2.2 million 24-Carat Gold Bathtub, to replacing white t-shirts to avoid doing laundry, or building their dogs a double-storey mansion… Some celebrities have gone all out to prove over the years how completely out of touch they really are. Bored Panda has put together a list of times our faves came under fire for their wasteful expenditure. And it might get your blood boiling when you think about how many people don't even have a dollar to buy bread today.