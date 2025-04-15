25 Of The Most Wasteful Things Celebrities Have Done
How far would you go for your favorite slice of cake? I might consider driving for max 30 minutes, or possibly placing an order for delivery. But I’m not Kim Kardashian. The ultra-wealthy celeb once admitted that she flew all the way from the U.S. to Paris via private jet, purely to get her paws on a piece of cheesecake. When Hotel Costes told her they were out of stock, she let them know the great lengths she’d gone. And a plan was made before she took to the skies to return home again.
While that might sound sickening to many, Kardashian is not the only one among the rich and famous who’ve bragged about blowing money in the most spectacular of ways. From buying a $2.2 million 24-Carat Gold Bathtub, to replacing white t-shirts to avoid doing laundry, or building their dogs a double-storey mansion… Some celebrities have gone all out to prove over the years how completely out of touch they really are. Bored Panda has put together a list of times our faves came under fire for their wasteful expenditure. And it might get your blood boiling when you think about how many people don't even have a dollar to buy bread today.
Benny Blanco
To celebrate Valentine's Day 2025, music producer Benny Blanco went all out with a unique gift for his fiancé, Selena Gomez. He created a trail of tortilla chips leading to a bathtub filled with queso dip, a gesture he highlighted on Instagram with the caption, "When your fiancé isn't much of a flowers girl."
That is gross. I'm not a flowers girl either but d**n
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum shared a humorous anecdote with GQ about his aversion to laundry, revealing that he once went an entire year without doing it. In what he called "the year of the fresh white T," Tatum opted to simply buy new white T-shirts instead of washing his old ones, estimating that he could get "two wears out of this a week" from each shirt. As he recalled, "The year of the fresh white T — '99 or 2000. It's a beautiful year."
Khloé Kardashian
In a 2017 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian was seen cleaning out her closet with the help of her sister Kim. In a moment that highlighted her laid-back approach to fashion, Khloé decided to get rid of a dress simply because she had already worn it once.
More than a billion people live with less than a dollar per day. While around 2.8 billion, or almost half of the global population, are forced to survive on less than 2 dollars per day. Let that sink in and break your heart while you scroll through this list…
It’s widely reported, and should come as no surprise, that millions of people around the world face poverty and starvation. Yet it would seem that a few celebrities either have no idea - or just don’t care. Why else would they take a private jet to another country purely for a slice of desert. Maybe it's a case of "Let them eat cake!"
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian was among the more than 2,000 residents in the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District who received "notices of exceedance" for excessive water usage in 2022, amid a declared drought emergency. According to data from the district, Kardashian's Hidden Hills home and adjacent lot exceeded their monthly water budget by a significant amount, including a combined excess of 232,000 gallons in June alone. This excessive water usage, which exceeded 150% of her allotted budget on multiple occasions, was highlighted by the LA Times as an example of the ongoing water waste issues in the region.
Taylor Swift
The NZ Herald reported that Taylor Swift's frequent use of private air travel sparked criticism after it was revealed she made 170 trips in 2022, emitting nearly 1,200 times the average passenger's CO2 output. Despite claims that she lends out her $40m Falcon 7X plane, the distinctive jet, marked with her "lucky number 13", has been spotted on regular short trips, including flights out of Nashville lasting under 40 minutes.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton's pampered pooches live in a luxurious 300-square-foot doghouse, complete with a balcony, Philippe Starck furniture, and interior design by Faye Resnick, as detailed by Elle Decor. The lavish canine abode features bubble gum pink walls, black crown molding, and plush furnishings, including upholstered daybeds and doggy beds. The exterior is equally impressive, with a perfect turf lawn, iron fence, and black lantern sconces adorning the white stucco facade and terra cotta roof. The pièce de résistance is the gold fire hydrant at the entrance, a nod to the pups' privileged lifestyle.
In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian rubbed a whole lot of people up the wrong way when she revealed that she’d zipped over to Paris during her first pregnancy, to source her favorite cheesecake.
“Have you had their cheesecake there? I don’t like cheesecake and the cheesecake at Hotel Costes…! It’s heaven,” the ultra-wealthy celeb reportedly said. Kardashian continued utilizing her bragging rights by saying she flew into the City of Love, “maybe a couple months ago, just to have a last hurrah of all the food that I'm not going to be able to have for a while.”
Mike Tyson
According to Business Insider, Mike Tyson's extravagant spending led to his bankruptcy in 2003, with debts totalling $23 million. Among his lavish purchases were a $2.2 million 24-karat gold bathtub and three Bengal tigers, showcasing his penchant for opulent and unconventional spending.
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage's extravagant spending habits led to financial troubles, including unpaid taxes and a depleted bank account. Among his most notable purchases were a Gulfstream jet, a pyramid tombstone in New Orleans, and a 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus bataar skull. However, the latter acquisition proved to be a costly mistake, as it was discovered that the skull had been stolen from Mongolia by a fossil smuggler named Eric Prokopi, forcing Cage to relinquish ownership. This ill-fated purchase is just one example of the actor's lavish spending, as detailed by Business Insider.
Elton John
Elton John's extravagant spending habits were revealed, with the singer shelling out nearly £40m over 20 months. His lavish expenditures included £9.6m on property and a staggering £293,000 on flowers. When questioned about his florid expenses, Elton John offered a nonchalant explanation, saying, "Well, I like flowers... I like spending money."
Unfortunately for Kardashian, the hotel was out of cheesecake. But not one to go without, she quickly let them “understand” that she’d taken a 10-hour private flight for a taste of the tiny desert. “I was like, ‘You don't understand! I leave tomorrow!’ I think I flew for one night…” said Kardashian. “And they said ‘Okay, we’re going to get it! And they got it and it really made my day.’
Kelly Rowland
At Beyoncé's baby shower, Kelly Rowland gifted her friend a luxurious $5,200 crystal bathtub for her unborn daughter, Blue Ivy, Cosmopolitan shared.
this is the least frightening, since it's not about spending valuable water or polluting the environment as much
Alix Earle
In a 2023 TikTok video, social media influencer Alix Earle flaunted her indulgent food order, revealing a staggering spread of food meant for just two people after a night out.
Kevin Hart
The LA Times reported that Kevin Hart's Calabasas residence exceeded its water budget by a staggering 519% in June 2022, using 117,000 gallons more than allowed. As a result, Hart received a notice of exceedance, warning him that he may face the installation of flow restrictor devices on his property if his water usage didn't decrease.
To put things in perspective, taking a private jet to buy a slice of cake isn’t just about being oblivious to those out there praying for a slice of bread. It’s also about showing a big middle finger to the planet in general. And to anyone who lives on it.
According to National Geographic, “some private aircraft models might emit more carbon per hour than an average person emits in a year.” Put another way, one celebrity who enjoys jetting about can produce almost 500 times more carbon in a year compared to the average person worldwide.
Beyoncé
In the 2015 music video for "Feeling Myself", Beyoncé is seen casually pouring out a bottle of Armand de Brignac champagne, also known as Ace of Spades, while relaxing in a hot tub. E! Online noted that the luxurious champagne is priced in the range of $300 to hundreds of thousands of dollars per bottle, making for a pricey prop in the video.
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham splurged on a bespoke iPhone designed by Stuart Hughes, featuring 150 grams of 24-karat gold, which carried a hefty price tag of $33,000, making for one of the most luxurious smartphones in the world.
Gabriel Iglesias
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias spared no expense when it came to celebrating his 4-pound chihuahua Risa's belated quinceanera, throwing a lavish party that cost a whopping $100,000. The extravagant bash, inspired by the traditional Latin American coming-of-age celebration, was a testament to Iglesias' devotion to his pet, as he gave Risa the party of her lifetime, complete with all the trimmings, Cheapism reported. “Party of the year all for my little princess,” Iglesias wrote on Instagram. “Risa has given me so many years of happiness. I just wanted to celebrate her. I even wore pants” he joked on Instagram.
Between 2019 and 2023, the number of private flights rose to more than four million a year. That means emissions were up by a whopping 46%. This is at a time when climate change concern is at an all-time high. It’s just *plane wrong!
Tracking celebrity private jet air miles has become a thing over the past few years. And there’s even an annual leaderboard released at the end of every year. It shows who racked up the most time in the sky cavorting between cities on their luxury aircraft.
The name Taylor Swift might immediately come to mind. Because she’s often in the spotlight for flying to places she should be driving to. According to CelebrityPrivateJetTracker.com, the American pop singer’s private plane used 72,750 gallons of fuel to complete a total of 95,030 miles in 2024. It's the equivalent of nine days, 11 hours, and 59 minutes. But surprisingly, she came in 45th on the leaderboard.
Justin Bieber
In 2013, a then-teenage Justin Bieber shelled out $5,000 for a custom-made gold grill as part of a Halloween costume, according to Luxurlist. Bieber enlisted the help of Ben Baller from If & Co. to create the blingy accessory, which was a pricey indulgence for the young pop star.
Drake
Drake's opulent $100 million mansion, featured in a profile by Architectural Digest, boasts a bespoke bedroom suite that includes a lavish bed fit for the rapper's luxurious lifestyle. The bed, a rare Hästens mattress dubbed "the world's most luxurious bed", is valued at upwards of $200,000, with Drake's custom setup, part of the Grand Vividus collaboration with designer Ferris Rafauli, estimated to cost a staggering $400,000.
Lady Gaga
According to Glamour Magazine, Lady Gaga has shelled out thousands of pounds on ghost-hunting gear and services due to her fear of evil spirits. The singer reportedly hires a team of paranormal investigators to scan every hotel and tour venue before she accepts to stay or perform there. Gaga, who allegedly believes she is the reincarnated spirit of her deceased aunt, has also spent a staggering £30,000 on state-of-the-art Electro Magnetic Field meters to detect ghostly activity, a source close to the star revealed.
Claiming top spot for private jet air miles in 2024: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. The 69-year-old clocked up 612,868 air miles last year. His luxury plane used 712,100 gallons of fuel for 495 flights. It’s the equivalent of flying for 58 days, 20 hours and 24 minutes.
No stranger to traveling in style, the former exec also splurged on a $67.6 million super yacht that same year. It went under auction in Antigua and was previously owned by a Russian oligarch.
Celine Dion
The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Celine Dion went to great lengths to protect her vocal health during her residency in Vegas, installing a custom $2 million humidifier to maintain a comfortable environment for her vocal cords and skin. The pricey system was deemed necessary to ensure Dion's voice could withstand the demands of her performances.
Allen Iverson
Allen Iverson's lucrative NBA career, which included endorsement deals, earned him around $200 million. However, his penchant for extravagant spending, particularly on jewelry, contributed to his financial downfall. By 2012, Iverson was broke and owed a staggering $859,000 to a single jeweler, a debt that highlighted the extent of his lavish and unsustainable lifestyle, according to AOL.
Bored Panda wasn't too surprised to see Elon Musk's name near the top of the list. Known for his lavish lifestyle and billions in the bank, Musk's private jet gobbled up 511,250 gallons of fuel across 320 flights. A total of 461,191 private air miles. That's despite being CEO of a company that prides itself on its sustainability focus.
Musk recently made headlines for the wrong reasons after a cyberattack on NetJets Inc. saw documents leaked about his preferences when traveling by private plane. Among them, it stated that he “wants to fly as quickly and direct as possible.” If that means more fuel and carbon emissions, so be it.
Tamara Ecclestone
Tamara Ecclestone, daughter of billionaire Bernie Ecclestone, told The Daily Mail that she splurged on a lavish crystal bathtub that cost a staggering £1 million (approximately $1.3 million). The bathtub's crystal was reportedly gathered by employees who traveled to the Amazon, highlighting the extremes of Ecclestone's luxurious spending habits, which contrast with her claimed "grounded" attitude towards money.
Should you ever find yourself serving Musk in the sky, you might want to take the following into consideration:
He prefers the cabin conditions to be a chilly 65°F. He likes dim lighting, and silenced air vents are mandatory. Under no circumstances must you initiate a conversation unless Musk speaks first. The leaked documents describe him as a “nice but private” passenger. Do not ever offer him tech support unless asked. He“considers himself self-sufficient.”
Kourtney And Khloé Kardashian
In 2020, during the pandemic-induced toilet paper shortage, Khloé Kardashian played a prank on her sister Kourtney by covering her mansion in toilet paper. Kourtney shared a video of the aftermath on Instagram, calling the prank "actually genius" and attributing it to her son Mason and Khloé. However, fans were quick to criticize the sisters for the wasteful stunt, particularly during a time when toilet paper was in short supply.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen once humorously revealed on Twitter that her mother had a tendency to treat $159 AirPods as if they were disposable, implying that she would frequently lose or misplace them without much concern for the cost. She soon followed up with an apology after fans accusing her of being tone-deaf in this economy.
Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa created a humorous Instagram video in 2023, where she pretended to be so distracted by Miley Cyrus' new "Flowers" music video that she forgot she was making a bowl of cereal and ended up pouring milk all over her counter. The lighthearted clip was meant to poke fun at her own fan girl moment, but it also inadvertently showcased a careless and wasteful behavior.
While many of us can only dream of flying 1st Class once in our lives, Musk owns a fleet of high-end private jets, including some of the most advanced aircraft ever built.
He bought his Gulfstream G650ER (N628TS) in 2016 at a cost of $66.5 million. It can carry up to 19 passengers and sports a full-service galley, luxury bathroom, and private bedroom, along with space for dining and entertainment. His Gulfstream G700 cost him a cool $78 million. It has five living areas, two restrooms, and 20 oval windows.
PSY
Despite a severe drought in South Korea, PSY announced the return of his "Water Show" concert series in 2022, sparking criticism from fans, according to Korea JoongAng Daily. The event, which features massive amounts of water being sprayed on the audience, was promoted with a tagline that boasted of using "so much water that it will make you wonder if we scooped up the Han River". PSY defended the water usage, stating that it's drinkable water that he purchases at a high cost, with each concert requiring around 300 tons of water, sourced from the venue's supplies and sprinkler trucks.
Imagine what good these people could do with all that money that they pointlessly spend. I've heard it's tax-deductible, too.
