These 24 Products Have One Goal: To Save You Time
Time is the ultimate luxury, and let's be real, most of us could use a little more of it. Between work, errands, and the never-ending to-do list, it's easy to feel like you're constantly running out of hours in the day. But fear not, time-strapped friends! There's a solution.
We've compiled a list of 24 incredible products designed to save you precious minutes (or even hours) each week. From rapid egg cookers to sheet detanglers, these ingenious gadgets will help you streamline your daily routines and reclaim your time, so you can focus on what truly matters.
Set It And Forget It With A Trusty Crock-Pot Where You Create Delicious, Home-Cooked Meals While You Conquer Your To-Do List. A Must Have In Everyone's Household!
Review: "Solid, working well would recommend to buy." - amazon customer
Whip Up Perfectly Cooked Eggs In Minutes With This Rapid Egg Cooker, Because Ain't Nobody Got Time For Staring At A Boiling Pot!
Review: "Easy to use. Fiddly with the right water level but once figured out, easy! Faster than boiling in a pan. They come out perfect and EASY to peel the eggs, every time! Also love the compact size." - Beth Ann Gunkie Baker
Review: "This stuff is amazing!!! I can not believe how good this stuff is! Cleaned the bathroom last night and let the gel sit overnight. Looking at it now, the next day by noon, looks like there was never any mold. Will definitely be recommending and purchasing again here on out. This is the best mold remover I've ever purchased! No scrubbing. It does all the work for you🤗" - Ashley Mendoza
Keep Your Brushes Pristine And Your Skin Happy From Bacteria Build Up By Using This Time-Saving Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Machine! You Will Save So Much Time, And Prevent Any Future Build-Up And Breakouts
Review: "If you want really clean makeup brushes this is the tool you need. Works great, super price, and easy to use." - Pyewackett
Untangle Bedsheet-Folding Frustration And Finally Get Those Fitted Sheets In Order With This Ingenious Sheet Detangler. It Will Make Laundry Day A Breeze
Review: "These little gadgets are a complete game changer!! Definitely worth the cost when I no longer have to keep untangling and redrying sheets a few times every load!! They work like a charm with easy to read and follow instructions." - Diane S.
Ditch The Greasy Mess From Deep Frying And Solidify Used Cooking Oil In A Breeze With The Time-Saving Fryaway Deep Fry Cooking Oil Solidifier Because Post-Fry Cleanup Just Got A Whole Lot Less Gross!
Review: "I looked for a way to get rid of cooking oil for years. I kept oil in a couple jars. Now, I just get rid of them in an easy and clean way. No need to use a lot of kitchen towels to absorb oil and throw in the trash can. This is better and easier!" - Mudblood
If Your Sweaters Look Like You Have Been Pill-Aged, Try This Fabric Shaver And Lint Remover
Review: "I hate the little “pills” that can form on clothes with wear. this does a good job of removing them without snagging or tearing the cloth.. it has different settings for safe removal of them on different types of fabric." - Beth A.
Review: "Love this product and works right away on your teeth! Instant whitening! Thank you!" - Shopaholic
Now that we've tackled the time-consuming tasks around the house, let's focus on some personal care products that will help you get ready in a flash (without sacrificing style or quality).
These Magic Cleaning Pads Won't Fix Your Driving, But It Will Make It Look Like It Never Even Happened...
Review: "Magic. These will take scratches off of your painted walls, floors, and even cars!" - Christina Horvath
Effortlessly Evict Unwanted Weeds From Your Lawn And Reclaim Your Precious Weekend Time With Grampa's Weeder. Your Back Will Thank You! Weed No More!
Review: "So easy to use and works great! I bought this for my husband in the hopes it would work ok. It is better than ok, it’s amazing! I love using it. It is a game changer when it comes to weeding." - Amber Amero
This Insanely Effective Wood Polish And Conditioner Will Fire Up Your Desire To Whip All Your Surfaces Into Shape
Review: "I picked product because it could be delivered the same day. I am not disappointed. I applied this to my very dry 30+ year old- cabinets. Unbelievable results. It was fast and easy to use with instant results. I would highly recommend this product. I do not know why I did not find this type of product years ago." - Amazon Customer
Defend Yourself From Buzzy Intruders In A Few Seconds When Putting On These Mosquito Repellent Bracelets! You Will Spend Less Time With Itchy Battle Scars
Review: "I love these bands, typically I wear one on my wrist and one on my ankle just to keep the pests completely away. The smell is not overwhelming and they work well. I’ve purchased them multiple times and will continue to use them indefinitely!" - NeverStopExploring!
Achieve A Smooth, Seamless Look Without The Hassle Of Bulky Bras With Nippies Nipple Covers, So You Can Get Dressed Without The Fuss!
Review: "I've been buying these nippies for the past 2 and a half years and I'm still in love with them. If you properly wash them and take care of them they will definitely last you a while." - Kendra
Skip The Mess And Grate Your Cheese Directly Into A Convenient Container With This Genius Joined Cheese Grater With Container – Cheese Night Just Got A Whole Lot Easier (And Cleaner!)
Review: "I was pleasantly surprised by how well this grater is made and easy to use. Plus the storage box that fits onto the grater is exactly what I needed!!!! REMOVABLE GRATING SURFACES, INCLUDE PEELER, BRUSH & MEASUREMENTS. LOVE ❤️" - Sandra m mendes
If Your Hairbrush Hygene Leaves A Lot To Be Desired, Try This Brush Cleaning Tool For Easier Mane-Tenance
Review: "Yes I know my brush was pretty dirty but the cleaning tool worked great. Looks like new again." - Drew
Review: "This works great, especially for stainless steel, cooking pots and porcelain tubs." - A.V.
Okay, you are looking like a million bucks and organized as can be... Now that you’ve got your routine down to a science, let's explore some tools to speed up meal prep. Because healthy quick meals shouldn't be a drag!
Say Goodbye To Tedious Chopping And Mince Your Meat Like A Pro With This Time-Saving Meat Chopper Utensil! It Makes Prepping Delicious Meals Faster Than Ever Before!
Review: "I love this tool it's so versatile. I use it to mash potatoes chop up ground meats in a skillet mix up guacamole." - Dennis
Give Your Tired Feet A Spa-Like Treatment While You Kick Back And Relax With With The Help Of Dr. Scholl's Foot Mask. With This Treatment You Will Save The Time And Money For A Proper Spa That In The End You Never Use
Review: "Honestly, when I first put these on, I was not impressed. They were cold! BUT…if you wait about 10 minutes, they start to warm up! I worked on my feet all day, and these feel amazing! Just be patient. 😉" - Carly
Review: "I wipe/scrub my stovetop every week but no matter what I tried I couldn’t scrape out these tricky burn marks. We’re moving out of our apartment soon after three years and I really wanted to get these out. I left this on overnight and scraped the next morning and it was very satisfying and did the trick great. Definitely recommend for anyone with an electric stovetop." - Rachel
Put The Bling Back In Your Ring With This Portable Diamond Cleaner For Rings And Other Jewelry
Review: "Honestly, the product is great! I was pretty skeptical at first, but decided to give it a go. I think it’s a neat and fun travel size cleaner." - Sandy
Review: "I’ve been doing research and wanted to use things that fellow sensitive skin people have tried with success. Along with reading extensive reviews. I decided to try this product and I am happy to say that I will be purchasing again! There is no stinging, burning or itching of any kind! I mean JUST LOOK AT MY GLOWING SKIN!" - Rebecca M.
Combat Tired Eyes And Achieve A Refreshed And Awakened Look In Seconds With The Invigorating Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick, Because You Don’t Have Time To Look Tired When You Have A World To Conquer!
Review: "Love this product. It’s a nice cool sensation and seems to helps with my under eye bags some." - Steffanie Jones Wolfert
There Is A New Acne Fighting Hero In Town, And Its Thisthis Maximum Strength Foaming Wash
Review: "I have used this for 3 days!!! Washed morning and night ! An had cleared my face almost all of it!!! Forever will be using this❤️ I also used the moisturizer,, I will post a update at 1 week! Just BUY THIS!!! I have naturally oily skin, so this did not mess with it , nor dry my face out! Quick results! I am beyond impressed!!! All my black heads are gone too!" - bb
Don't Fear The Fur: This Pet Hair Remover Will Clean Up Your Couch In A Flash
Review: "This lint roller is practically magic. It’s soooo much better than the traditional sticky rollers. I’m able to comfortably have a light colored couch because I know that I can remove the pet hair that gets on it." - Kenzie J