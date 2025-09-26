Massive Outrage After 3 Men Are Filmed Attacking 14YO Girl, But Cops Arrest Her Instead

ADVERTISEMENT

A shocking scene unfolded in Cairns, Australia, when three men were filmed allegedly attacking a 14-year-old girl, only for the teenager herself to be arrested by police at the scene.

Witnesses stated that the men stomped on the girl’s head and held her down, while one later appeared to brag about the incident on social media.

Authorities have since charged two men, but the case has sparked outrage and questions about how police initially handled the situation.

Witnesses described a brutal assault against a 14-year-old

Image credits: National Indigenous Times

The disturbing incident took place on Foster Road, near Mount Sheridan Plaza in Cairns, around 9:10 p.m. on Monday night, according to theDaily Mail.

A witness told the National Indigenous Times that at first, they thought the group of men were chasing an animal. But what they soon realized was far more harrowing.

“One of them had a stick, and then one of them was pretty much kicking the girl in the head as she was lying down defenseless,” the witness said.

Image credits: National Indigenous Times

According to their account, one man held the 14-year-old while another stomped on her head.

The witness beganrecording once police arrived, horrified at what was unfolding.

They described the assault as “confronting” and said violence against Indigenous women remained a “strong” issue in the Cairns community.

Police responded to the incident in the most shocking way possible

Image credits: National Indigenous Times

When officers arrived, the situation took an unexpected turn. One of the men reportedly drove away, while two remained at the scene. Instead of arresting them immediately, the witness claimed that police “stood her up and handcuffed her.”

“She’s trying to explain like that these three men have come and started on her… they’ve just still handcuffed her and chucked her in the back of the police car,” the witness said.

The teenager was transported to Cairns Hospital and is believed to be recovering from her injuries. For many observers, the fact that the alleged victim was the one who was arrested raised very serious concerns.

A man’s social media brag sparked even more outrage

The outrage only deepened days later when one of the men who was allegedly involved in the attack posted about the incident on social media.

Screenshots showed him appearing to justify the attack, writing: “Ahaha you get what you deserve wannabe little hoodrats rock a bedroom window that’s what you get.”

He went on to explain that several girls had allegedly thrown rocks at his mother’s window earlier that night.

Image credits: Facebook/Sonny Kirk

“I’ll say my bit. I had 7 girls come throw a rock through my mum’s window about 8:45 Monday night. And then the same 7 girls want to come back and try to do it again.

“So I get in my car because it’s not the first time this mob have done (something) to my house and put on a chase me and dad got one dad help (held) her down while I stomped the fk out of her head.

“I’m a fair person show me and my family respect and you will get it back simple,” the man wrote.

Image credits: Instagram/sherelemoodyfemicidewatch

The posts spread quickly online, fueling anger amongcommunity members who saw them as a chilling admission rather than a defense.

Charges were finally laid against the men later on

Image credits: Instagram/sherelemoodyfemicidewatch

By Wednesday, police confirmed that two men had been arrested and charged in connection with theassault of two girls, aged 14 and 16, in Mount Sheridan.

A 21-year-old man had beencharged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed and in company.

A 53-year-old man has also been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm. Both are scheduled to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court on October 10.

Image credits: Facebook/Sonny Kirk

Police issued a statement stressing that “investigations are ongoing into the willful damage of the window and separately any assault that occurred during the disturbance.”

A spokesperson added: “Police take all offenses against members of the community seriously and are committed to ensuring those involved are put before the courts.”

Netizens, for their part, were split about the incident, with some stating that the girls should not have harassed the men, and others stating that getting physical against young girls is just a line one should never cross.

Image credits: National Indigenous Times

“Nobody should have been stomped on but everyone needs to understand the frustration people feel when teenagers are breaking windows and thieving and nothing gets done about it,” one commenter stated.

“Throwing rocks and causing damage is not a license to beat a child as a group of young men. I agree, play silly games, win silly prizes, but the prize should have been a citizen arrest, not a bashing. Real men don’t try to justify unnecessary violence,” wrote another.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the incident on social media