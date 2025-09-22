Teen Footballer’s Spine Fractured After Devastating Body Splash Caught On Video

ADVERTISEMENT

A 15-year-old high school athlete from Michigan suffered two spinal fractures after a player twice his size pancaked him during a junior varsity football game, shocking spectators and leaving him out for the season.

Footage of the incident showed a large Lakeshore player launching his full weight onto the 15-year-old after a tackle, sending him to the hospital, much to the horror of his mother and netizens.

The incident occurred during a junior varsity game between Lakeshore and Kalamazoo Central High Schools.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has stated that the matter is being addressed internally.

The high school athlete was crushed during a seemingly routine play

Image credits: WSBT-TV

The incident unfolded during a Thursday evening JV matchup between Lakeshore and Kalamazoo Central High Schools.

Fans captured footage of theshocking play. After the athlete, Colton, was tackled to the ground, the larger Lakeshore player lifted himself off him and then proceeded to jump again on the curled-up teen.

Image credits: WSBT-TV

Colton was immediately carried off the field. “As soon as it clicked that it was (my son), I couldn’t be stopped. I had to go down there.

“I’ve never felt anything like it. I’ve never been as upset or shaken up as I was over something for my son,” Courtney Mims, Colton’s mom, toldWSBT.

Image credits: Courtney Mims/Facebook

Once at the hospital, Colton was treated for two fractures in his spine and prescribed muscle relaxers when he was released.

His mother explained that doctors are still evaluating whether he will ever return tofootball.

Image credits: WSBT-TV

For now, he will miss the remainder of the season, a devastating blow to the teen and his family.

“He’s out at least for this season. We don’t know if he’s going to be able to play again… These boys are high school boys. They’re 15 years old. The game means a lot to them.

Image credits: WSBT-TV

“It’s their whole life right now. They’re there from before I get up to go to work in the morning till after dinner, putting in the work and for somebody to try to take that from somebody doing so much is awful for me to see,” Courtney stated.

The internet responded to shocking footage with shock, and the incident is being handled internally

Support poured in from classmates and the local community, including during the varsity matchup the next day, where Kalamazoo won 26-7.

A Facebook post celebrating the victory noted that the win “was for Colton,” according to theNew York Post.

Image credits: Kalamazoo Central High School/Facebook

When asked by the media if the player who pancaked Colton would be punished, the Michigan High School Athletic Association stated that the incident was beingaddressed internally.

“We are aware of the situation you’re describing … We’ve talked to both schools, and they are resolving this issue internally,” a communications director from the MHSAA noted.

Statements from the schools confirmed thatdiscussions were ongoing, though no specific disciplinary action against the Lakeshore player has been announced.

“We can’t share any information at this time, other than that we are working with the other school about this situation,” Lakeshore school leaders stated.

Image credits: WSBT-TV

Netizens, for their part, noted that the player who injured Colton and the team’s coach should be held responsible for the dirty play.

“The offending player should be suspended from school, prosecuted, and the coach or coaches should be permanently suspended for suggesting and encouraging such action,” one commenter stated.

“Investigate. If it’s found that the player was taught this, the coaches in question should be disciplined. The player should be suspended for the remainder of the season, if not for life. Then there is the matter of a civil suit. That’s always a possibility,” wrote another.

“How could punishment for the pancaking player be unclear? That was a criminal attack that would even be punished in the NFL,” another commenter wrote.

Image credits: WSBT-TV

Colton faces a long road to recovery, and it remains to be seen if he will ever be the same

While Colton is back home and receiving care, his future in football remains uncertain.

Courtney expressed hope that he will make a full recovery but acknowledged the emotional toll on both him and their family.

Image credits: Courtney Mims/Facebook

She wants the story to raise awareness about unsafe plays and the risks young athletes face.

Some netizens also highlighted that such types of injuries could end up affecting Colton for life.

Image credits: WSBT-TV

“Colton Mims will likely need to get back X-rays and checkups for many years. Regardless of how quickly he may appear to heal, any kind of accident, even a slip and fall on an icy driveway years from now, could result in lifelong paralysis.

“The school and the police need to take immediate action regarding the brute who purposely pancaked him,” the commenter stated.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Colton’s experience and injury on social media

