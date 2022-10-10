22 Incredibly Detailed And Very Realistic Paintings By This Self-Taught Artist Interview With Artist
Have you ever come across a painting that was so realistic, you had to ask yourself whether it was an actual photo? We can only imagine how many times this artist has had to say: no, those are not photographs.
These are hyperrealistic paintings made by the extremely talented Emel Espiritu. He is a self-taught artist from Munoz, Nueva Ecija, Philippines.
Well, without further ado, we invite you to take a look at these incredibly detailed paintings.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Ok dude, this isn't a case of being self taught or not lol, this is a case of being talented, you can bring Picasso, Rembrandt, DaVinci and Michelangelo back to life to teach me to Paint like this, and my painting is still gonna lock like a 3 year old crayon drawing.....
Bored Panda got in touch with the artist to get to know him better.
To make such detailed paintings that look just like a photo, we had to ask whether Emel feels like he was born gifted or if it is all just practice.
“For me, as an artist, this is a gift. Everyone has a different gift. I discovered it when I was just a kid. Some people have not discovered their talent yet. But the thing is, if you discover your talent at whatever age, focus on it as on a plant seed. Water it until you know what kind of plant that is. A plant that will make you flower."
"And people will see you as soon as you start blooming.”
The artist revealed that he started drawing in childhood. “Yes! That is my hobby since when I was in grade school.”
It is a hobby that seems to take a long time to master. Emel told: “I am only a self-taught artist so that took me a lot of time to master. That kind of art is called hyperrealism.”
After seeing how much detail goes into each painting, we asked how long it takes for the artist to fully finish one masterpiece. Emel told us that it takes: “about 1-2 months depending on its details.”
Each artist usually has someone who has inspired them. Emel shared: “I was inspired by our former national artists here in our country like Juan Luna, Fernando Amorsolo, etc., and our current national artist Bencab."
Lastly, Emel already has a following of almost 3000 on Instagram, and we are sure those numbers are bound to grow.
After seeing Emel’s work, people are usually impressed, and the artist shares that it makes him very happy. “I am very happy when people appreciate my art. To those who believe in me, I thank you.”
damn bro these are so so so good
damn bro these are so so so good