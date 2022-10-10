Have you ever come across a painting that was so realistic, you had to ask yourself whether it was an actual photo? We can only imagine how many times this artist has had to say: no, those are not photographs.

These are hyperrealistic paintings made by the extremely talented Emel Espiritu. He is a self-taught artist from Munoz, Nueva Ecija, Philippines.

Well, without further ado, we invite you to take a look at these incredibly detailed paintings.

More info: Instagram | Facebook