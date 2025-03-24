This Baby Goat Finds Love And Care At Clinic After Losing His Mother

ADVERTISEMENT

Today is a spring women's holiday! It's time to hug your moms, give them smiles, because mom's love is special, it cannot be replaced…

Koja the baby goat was born three days ago and already knows what it means to live without a mother. He is currently in our clinic, as the baby has a weak sucking reflex. The owners are working and cannot feed the baby goat from the pacifier as often as a three-day-old baby goat needs. While the Goat needs attention and care, he will stay in our hospital!

Everyone loves Kozya very much, and he did not come to the clinic alone! He has already made a best friend, the Prague Baby rat. The dog looks after him and constantly warms the Goat, and his size allows them to be in the same box. While the Baby is in the clinic, doctor Roman Gievich performed oral sanitation for him.

Let's support Kozya, because we know how important mom's warmth and care are at any age!

