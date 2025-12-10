ADVERTISEMENT

Confidence is a fragile thing... It can take years to build yet mere seconds to completely obliterate. Sometimes, it's a major social or work failure that destroys your confidence. But other times, it's a single sentence, delivered with the weight of a wrecking ball wearing a dash of red lipstick. Especially if your ego was stitched together by vibes, delusion and one solid compliment you received back in 2013.

Someone recently asked women, "What’s the one thing you did that DESTROYED a man’s confidence?" And "savage" doesn't even begin to describe some of the responses. From plain and deliberately cruel to accidental psychological warfare, these girls have tongues that could cut through cold steel. It's possible they didn't just hurt feelings but triggered full personality reboots, and left men staring at a blank wall for 30 minutes while their souls tried to buffer.

Buckle up, take a deep breath and prepare for a bumpy ride of emotional damage. Bored Panda has put together a list of the most brutal answers for you to scroll through while you hug your own fragile ego. Whether these guys deserved it or not, we may never know. But if not, we hope the girls go to the naughty corner to think long and hard about what they've done.

We also unpack the results of a survey that revealed alarming rates of overconfidence in some men. Hint: 13% of those polled believed they could land a plane without any prior experience. Yes, really, Susan! You'll find all that info between the images.