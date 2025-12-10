59 Female Roasts Hit Men So Hard They’re Probably Still Thinking About Them
Confidence is a fragile thing... It can take years to build yet mere seconds to completely obliterate. Sometimes, it's a major social or work failure that destroys your confidence. But other times, it's a single sentence, delivered with the weight of a wrecking ball wearing a dash of red lipstick. Especially if your ego was stitched together by vibes, delusion and one solid compliment you received back in 2013.
Someone recently asked women, "What’s the one thing you did that DESTROYED a man’s confidence?" And "savage" doesn't even begin to describe some of the responses. From plain and deliberately cruel to accidental psychological warfare, these girls have tongues that could cut through cold steel. It's possible they didn't just hurt feelings but triggered full personality reboots, and left men staring at a blank wall for 30 minutes while their souls tried to buffer.
Buckle up, take a deep breath and prepare for a bumpy ride of emotional damage. Bored Panda has put together a list of the most brutal answers for you to scroll through while you hug your own fragile ego. Whether these guys deserved it or not, we may never know. But if not, we hope the girls go to the naughty corner to think long and hard about what they've done.
We also unpack the results of a survey that revealed alarming rates of overconfidence in some men. Hint: 13% of those polled believed they could land a plane without any prior experience. Yes, really, Susan! You'll find all that info between the images.
This post may include affiliate links.
Asking if it's a furry thing when he says he's an alpha male.
Are men becoming too confident for their own good? Some people seem to think so, thanks to the results of a 2024 Continental Tyres survey that revealed "alarming" levels of overconfidence in Australian men.
To put it into perspective, 13% of the guys polled believed they could land an airplane with no previous experience. Yes, really... And the same percentage said they could take on an elite athlete in their professional sport and come out with a pretty good chance of defeating them.
77% of men surveyed think they are better drivers than women. No surprises there... But here's a kicker: 27% of guys genuinely believe they could fight a horse and come out the champion. 5% said they'd win against a crocodile, while 4% were confident enough to take on a gorilla.
Were you this angry before you started losing your hair?
Of the 3,005 males surveyed, 77% said they were above-average drivers, with only 22% claiming to be average, and just 1% admitting they were bad drivers. But wait, there's more... 44% of those polled suggested that they could drive a semi-trailer truck if necessary.
Speaking to Australia's Channel 9, advertising executive Dee Madigan called the Continental Tyres Australia report "the least surprising survey result" she's ever seen.
We both need to date other men
“Men can score higher in the illusion of control bias, which is when we overestimate our ability to control outcomes that are largely determined by external factors or chance,” said Blokes Psychology men’s psychologist Craig Hyde-Smith.
“Research has also shown that testosterone can be linked to increased risk-taking behavior," he added. "Finally, social norms and expectations can increase pressure on men to appear confident and competent, and this can translate into overconfidence.”
I'm not interested in being disrespected by someone that I already lowered my standards for.
Awww, you're doing your best and that's really embarrassing.
A separate 2025 YouGov survey found that men are more likely to say they're above average in dozens of areas, compared to women. The company focused on 60 areas when conducting the poll... It included things like time management, athletic ability, nurturing, tidiness, cooking, courage and more.
"Men are more likely than women to say they are above average in most of the 60 areas, but the differences generally are small," notes the YouGov site. "On average, 2 percentage points more men than women rate themselves as above average."
For your own safety you should act like your hairline and take a few steps back...
The YouGov poll revealed that among the biggest differences between men and women were that 36% of men say their mechanical ability is far above average or somewhat above average, while only 17% of women said the same. 30% of men believe their athletic ability is above average and only 14% of women ticked this box.
Men also appeared more confident when it came to mathematical abilities (40% vs. 25%), self-discipline (52% vs. 37%), and intelligence (63% vs. 49%).
He said "you act like a man" I said " then watch and learn maybe you'll become one too."
May favourite in Aliens: "Vasquez, has anyone ever mistaken you for a man?"asked by a male soldier. Reply:" No. Have you?" instant burn!
I can explain it to you. I can't understand it for you.
A 3rd survey conducted in Britain recently yielded similar results... The research from Ipsos revealed distinct gender differences in self-perceived abilities, with men coming out more confident than their female counterparts across various tasks.
All respondents were given a series of potential scenarios and were asked whether they could or could not perform certain tasks. Get this: More than a third of men believe that they could land a passenger plane if guided by air traffic control in an emergency, compared to 24% of women.
For someone who sleeps around a lot, I thought you'd be better in bed.
No, it's just that he can't keep a partner because he's shît in bed....
Half of the men polled believe that they could score a goal against a Premier League goalkeeper, compared to 10% of women. 37% of men said they could referee a Premier League football game, but only 10% of women said the same.
The survey also found that 16% of men believe that they could complete a marathon without training, compared to 9% of women. 22% of men were confident they could compete in a Formula 1 Grand Prix without crashing, and 36% said they could get elected as an MP in their local area.
If ya'll want to see an immature grown man throw a larger fit than a 2 year old who wasn't allowed to eat a random chicken nugget from under a restaurants table say this: "i lowered my standards for you, and you still couldn't reach the bar"
A dude sent a [revealing pic], I asked "is it supposed to look like that?" He deleted it immediately.
Better to accuse him of sending a pic of a boy, and you'll report him for child pōrn....
It's hard to think your mom took 9 months to make a joke.
26% of the guys considered themselves good enough to land a leading role in a Hollywood film, compared to 18% of women. And 24% of men firmly believed that they could record a number-one hit song, compared to 14% of women.
A total of 1,028 adults aged 18-75 from across Great Britain took part in the online survey, which was conducted from November 13 to 14, 2025.
Him: we should stop seeing each other Me: when did we start?
"You're balding" ends the convo really quick.
"What stands out in our latest research is that men consistently exhibit higher confidence in their capabilities, which raises questions about the underlying factors contributing to this disparity. Are societal norms and traditional gender roles continuing to influence self-perception?" pondered Peter Cooper, Research Director at Ipsos in the UK.
"It's intriguing to note how even in tasks traditionally perceived as gender-neutral, these differences persist," he added.
When asked, "what that mouth do?" I said, "hurt your feelings."
You have really big feelings! Let's use our inside voice.
Men's overconfidence is a global phenomenon, it would seem... A few years ago, a researcher called Kayla Jordan at the University of Waikato in New Zealand asked men whether they could land a plane in an emergency without crashing it.
"Again, the levels of over-confidence were striking," reported the BBC. "Half of the people she asked thought they had a one-in-five-chance of landing the plane successfully. And when those questioned were shown a three-minute video of a trained pilot landing a plane, they became even more confident, rating their chances at 30%. A quarter of respondents went even further saying they put their chances at 60%."
Confident for a man that can't reach the top shelf.
When I got cheated on I said "when you admitted to sleeping with someone else- I was genuinely surprised it was a woman" he did not appreciate that.
I could insult you but Mother Nature beat me to it.
You argue longer than you last
He said "it's over" and I replied with "it never started."
You talkin a lot for an unsaved number ...
"go find another woman to disappoint."
When he said he wasn't ready for anything serious I said, "oh thank God, I didn't know how I was going to tell you that!"
When he told me “you have no taste“ and I said “that explains how I ended up with you “
You're here because I want you here, not because I need you here. You need me way more than I need you.
"Why should I lower my standards so you can have a chance " also "for someone with your stature you shouldn't be so comfortable talking down to others." Not mine but favorites.
If you're gonna scream in my face at least brush your teeth first.
Him: "You'd look prettier if you smiled" Me"You first" (He smiles) Me: "Good boy" (walks away without smiling).
The way you cannot communicate effectively is actually super unattractive.
"So what do you bring to the table?" Me: "... listen, what are you lacking that you need from a woman..?"
Him: "Will you fix your problem"
Me: "absolutely" *blocked him.
"If you have to keep telling yourself you're a good man, you're probably not a good man."
Your chin is not strong enough to speak to me in that tone
Have to say, I don't like any of these. Stand up to rudeness and aggression, sure. But trying to put down men because they're short or going bald, or accusing them of being unattractive in some way ... I don't like body shaming when it's done to women or to men
"you're not husband material"
"Omg totally fine you forgot to text me back. Your competition didn't."
I'm not offended. I'm just really embarrassed for you.
He asked me "you're going to the gym"? and answered "someone has to."
No matter what they drive i say "omg I love your Honda civic!"
“It’s ok, your frontal lobe is just underdeveloped. It’s not your fault
He told me my breasts were too small one time, I said I know right! They're smaller than yours
"Was the barber rushing?"
"Do you need googly eyes for your receding hairline?"
"There's no need for me to wish you any bad luck, you are who you are and that's more than enough ". He got mad.
My mustache and beard are better than yours, so no, i'll not be taking your opinion.
I hear you saying you're looking for less and I wish you well in finding that.
A dude said: You have to listen and respect me! Me: You have never successfully achieved or accomplished anything in your life I don't listen to pigeons!
"Look I've left better men for less" he was trying to get back together.
Told him that his tampon string was hanging out.
"You keep coming back obviously I'm not the problem."
"You never made me finish the whole time l was with you" he crumbled.
Barely dating .... HIM: "I love you" ME "That's nice."
"you're the reason your mom left, not your dad."
A guy asked me don't you like anybody here (cause he liked me)" I told him "no because everybody here is just like you neither have a face and nor a personality."
I didn't say anything. I just gave a dismissive "move on" hand motion.
him :* sends a long paragraph* me: i'm not reading that
8 seconds don’t make you a cowboy
If I need a tooth pick I'll let you know
you don’t make enough to talk to me that way
These are horrible and cruel, mostly. If you don't like a bloke, walk away. I don't see anything funny or clever about being unkind. Would we think these sorts of comments were so smart if they were addressed to women?
Well, I haven't had a huge number of partners, but none have insulted me on parting, however difficult it may have been. I guess I can be happy about that, reading some of these devastating insults!
These are horrible and cruel, mostly. If you don't like a bloke, walk away. I don't see anything funny or clever about being unkind. Would we think these sorts of comments were so smart if they were addressed to women?
Well, I haven't had a huge number of partners, but none have insulted me on parting, however difficult it may have been. I guess I can be happy about that, reading some of these devastating insults!