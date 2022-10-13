“‘No’ or ‘No, Thank You’ Is A Complete Sentence”: TikToker Shares Her Wisdom Of What Things She Has Learned From Ages 25 To 30

It seems that there are people who look like they have already figured their life out way before everyone else and then there are those who have no clue about what they are doing. And no matter how strongly we’re pressured to choose things, to know what we want, or how things should look, we should always remember that not figuring out things right away is totally fine. A lot could be understood and achieved with time, practice, and experience. But if there is someone who can pass on their wisdom, it would be smart to listen to them, wouldn’t it? TikTok user @daniellewalter_, a digital content creator who is soon going to celebrate her 30th birthday, decided to share some useful things she would’ve wanted to know in her 20s.

Getting closer to her 30th birthday, TikTok user Danielle decided to share things she wished she knew when she was in her 20s

Image credits: daniellewalter_

Danielle Walter, who creates style inspiration content, became viral with her videos on TikTok where she talked about things that she wished she knew when she was in her mid-20s, now getting closer to her 30th birthday. The woman touched upon different aspects of everyone’s lives: health, relationships, personal development, everyday life hacks, etc. The things that Danielle shared in the two videos seem to answer questions that won’t leave the minds of a lot of young people who are only trying to take the first steps into successful adulthood.

The woman started one of her now-viral videos by sharing some party knowledge

Image credits: daniellewalter_

But besides this, she also touched upon different and very important topics such as health, your relationship with yourself and others

Image credits: daniellewalter_

It might sound funny to be advised to “always lay your pajamas out before you go out”, “fill the car all the way up with gas”, or to “wear sunscreen”, but it seems that by following these simple routines, we help our future selves. The woman also touched upon more complex matters such as relationships. Danielle was quite straightforward by saying that those who might not believe in love after, perhaps, a serious heartbreak, should focus on themselves and that they shouldn’t be worried as they will love again.

While Danielle shifted between different types of advice, all of the things she said were simply understandable truths that everyone should hear once in a while

Image credits: daniellewalter_

With her speech, the digital content creator also encouraged people to not be afraid to try new things as well as don’t be afraid to walk out of those situations that they find uncomfortable or rough. What she also noticed is that it becomes harder to maintain friendships, so it’s important to keep in contact with those you occasionally think about.

The purpose of these videos was to share some knowledge that the woman herself wanted to know earlier in life

Image credits: Yaniv Yaakubovich (not the actual photo)

The videos that the woman shared on TikTok received a lot of attention and praise as many users agreed with what she was saying and were glad to have her remind them of some things. Some of her followers shared that even though some of these things fall under the category of truths we don’t always want to hear, it is necessary for us to know that this is what happens in reality.

By sharing these things, Danielle indirectly touched upon some universal problems that a lot of young adults experience

Image credits: daniellewalter_

You can watch the full video down below!

The TikTok creator who seems full of confidence in her videos released another TikTok that continued with what things 25-year-olds should already know now

Image credits: daniellewalter_

This time the woman focused more on our relationship with ourselves and others

Image credits: daniellewalter_

But Danielle didn’t forget to provide people with some more practical everyday tips such as not keeping clothes and things that you’re not going to use or wear

Image credits: Merlin Phuket (not the actual photo)

Image credits: daniellewalter_

You can watch the full video down below!