Here are the things these Redditors have sworn off ever doing again. Scroll down to see their hard-earned lessons, upvote the ones you relate to, and drop your own in the comments.

But other times, all it takes is trying something once to know it was a terrible idea from the start. It might sting, but honestly, it’s kind of a blessing in disguise.

Sometimes, you have to waste a ridiculous amount of time doing something before you realize it’s not for you. Like toxic ex-boyfriends. Or volunteering to plan a group trip.

#1 Dating someone with opposing political beliefs. Nothing wrong with the person just an incredibly unnecessary conflict.

#2 Carnival Cruise - The Walmart of the Ocean. If you love being a sheep in a heard of drunk, overweight people, this is for you 🚢.

#3 Childbirth. But then I forgot and did it again. But NEVER AGAIN!

#4 Scuba diving. Didn’t make it past the training in the pool.

#5 Those water slides that the floor drops out from under you and you free fall into the slide/tube.



Never the f**k again.

#6 Skiing. I'm not risking my life on that beginner hill again.

#7 A bloody mary. Tasted like an incredibly spicy disgusting fluid lasagna.

#8 Golf. God was I bored and wishing for death all day.

#9 Roller coasters. Tried a few. Not for me.

#10 Tinder. Deleted 30 minutes later never used a dating app ever again. Found it dehumanising to be rating ppl primarily on their looks. Very shallow. People have so so so much more to offer.

#11 Camping. An unpleasant combination of bugs, heat, dirt, pooping in the woods and uncomfortable sleeping. Followed by me being sick as a dog for about a week. Yup, hotel vacations for me ever since.

#12 Running... if you ever see me running, then you should too.

#13 Hot yoga, so many people farting.

#14 Hot tubs, it feels like a gigantic soup pot for humans. Plus soaking in another person's bath water is disgusting for me. Can't get that thought out of my head as I soak in highly chlorinated heated water.

#15 Audio books. It just really made me feel like I was missing out on a good reading experience.

#16 Having an open relationship.

#17 Floating. In one of those closed off tanks with very, very salty water. Before I tried it I thought it's was something I could like very much, but 5 minutes in I knew I didn't. The water was too warm, it was too dark, and it was too silent. I stuck to it for the whole hour though, because it was a gift from my daughter, but no, never again.

#18 Going on a cruise. I hated it the first time, and I was gaslit I to thinking there was something wrong with me for not liking it so I tried a second cruise. Nope. Hated it! Captured on a floating cesspool of germs, kids, and below mediocre fried foods - no thank you! The only saving grace was alcohol and the exit off the ship.

#19 Grocery store sushi.



I’m fibbing here. I actually tried it twice.

#20 Strip club. It was so boring and I kinda just felt bad for the dancers. That was when I was 18, I'd probably have more fun now, I'm 32. Still, no real interest in going lol.

#21 Gambling. Went to the casino with friends for a weekend not long after we were all 21. Lost several hundred dollars in about an hour and a half. Never placed a bet or gone to a casino willingly again.

#22 VR. I expected that my body wouldn't like it. Sitting in a fighter jet was fine until I banked it and pulled up. Immediately made me dizzy and gave me a splitting headache.



It's unfortunate because I love video games.

#23 Bungee jumping. In fact, I found out I'm absolutely terrified of heights and had a panic attack. I absolutely begged them to let me back out.

#24 Xanax. My friend gave me a third of a pill to try to help me sleep. I didn't wake up for like 30 hours. It w scary honestly. I felt like I was trapped and couldn't open my eyes.

#25 Puppy yoga, it was fun and frustrating at the same time😂.

#26 Snowboarding.

I didn’t know how to get off the lift when we got to the top so I just kind of wiggled to the edge of the seat and ended up falling off the chair, face planting into the snow.



And that was the positive part of the snowboarding experience.

#27 Watching anime



Edit: I appreciate the recommendations, not gonna watch them, not for me.

#28 Disco/loud clubs. No thank you, I prefer to have conversations without having to scream.

#29 NASCAR or any circling car race. Smash up derby circles are different and better.

#30 Telemarketing. First day, I started at 8am, walked out at 11am. Never looked back. This was back in the 80's.

I don't know how anyone can make a career out of cold calling people, just to get screamed at over the phone?!



Brussel sprouts



SPAM.

#31 Going to the bar to just sit and talk to people and drink. Couldn’t think of anything worse. Boring as hell.

#32 The church… religion in general.

#33 Being a morning person. I can wake up early but I won't be happy about it.

#34 Alcohol. I got drunk once and ended up halfway across town with my shoes missing. Plus it tasted disgusting. Luckily i didn’t get hungover, but im gonna stick to being a stoner for the rest of my life lol.

#35 Skydiving.



I saw God and she was lovely, but I'll keep me and my bones firmly on terra firma.

#36 Raw squid.

#37 Spin classes. Specifically at Soul Cycle. I hated every second of it and I'm positive Soul Cycle is a bunch of cultists.

#38 Going to an adult movie theater. Not for me.

#39 Scotch, tastes like band-aids. I don't understand the appeal.

#40 Durian ice cream.

#41 French onion soup. It’s my partner’s comfort soup, so I tried making it from scratch one time as a gift. He devoured all of it, thankfully. I couldn’t finish my bowl. 🤮.

#42 Composting. I took a class through the city's parks department and by the end of the three hours decided it wasn't for me. I opted to pay a monthly fee to join the city's curbside composting pick-up program.

#43 IPAs. First time I had it, thought it tasted like pine sol cleaner (or what I imagined it would taste like!). Given the massive popularity of it these days, I gave it a few more tries from IPA aficionados. Nope... yuck! Give me an amber ale! ;-).

#44 Cold brew. I thought it was the same thing as iced coffee when I tried it. I have an anxiety disorder and I thought I was dying the rest of the day.

