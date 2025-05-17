45 Experiences That Made People Say “Never Doing That Again”
Sometimes, you have to waste a ridiculous amount of time doing something before you realize it’s not for you. Like toxic ex-boyfriends. Or volunteering to plan a group trip.
But other times, all it takes is trying something once to know it was a terrible idea from the start. It might sting, but honestly, it’s kind of a blessing in disguise.
Here are the things these Redditors have sworn off ever doing again. Scroll down to see their hard-earned lessons, upvote the ones you relate to, and drop your own in the comments.
This post may include affiliate links.
Dating someone with opposing political beliefs. Nothing wrong with the person just an incredibly unnecessary conflict.
It's good to have somebody to talk to with a little different perspective. Now that being a manhandle is a political perspective, it's best to avoid certain strong ideologies.
Carnival Cruise - The Walmart of the Ocean. If you love being a sheep in a heard of drunk, overweight people, this is for you 🚢.
Childbirth. But then I forgot and did it again. But NEVER AGAIN!
Scuba diving. Didn’t make it past the training in the pool.
I took a scuba diving class in college. I aced the course but ended up not being able to do the final dive which was supposed take place in Hood Canal (WA state- a natural fjord-like body of water). I'd dropped a metal rimmed garbage can on my toes when cleaning out my dorm room and my toes were still too damaged to allow me to use the flippers for the final dive. The instructer just dropped my grade to a B from an A but I did wonder what it would have been like.
Those water slides that the floor drops out from under you and you free fall into the slide/tube.
Never the f**k again.
I've never gone into the water park sections because there's always too many bobbing people, which is a shame since I'd have a blast. I satisfy my cravings with rollercoasters and other mind-mushing rides.
Skiing. I'm not risking my life on that beginner hill again.
I used to love skiing. The toes going numb? Not so much. I used to have to spend part of the day there in the first aid hut getting my feet defrosted, no matter how many socks I wore.
A bloody mary. Tasted like an incredibly spicy disgusting fluid lasagna.
Golf. God was I bored and wishing for death all day.
I felt that way about fishing. A teenager with ADHD and I'm supposed to sit still for six hours and all I get is one daft minnow (it's a tiny fish)? Yeah, sorry, but fishing isn't for me.
Roller coasters. Tried a few. Not for me.
Tinder. Deleted 30 minutes later never used a dating app ever again. Found it dehumanising to be rating ppl primarily on their looks. Very shallow. People have so so so much more to offer.
Camping. An unpleasant combination of bugs, heat, dirt, pooping in the woods and uncomfortable sleeping. Followed by me being sick as a dog for about a week. Yup, hotel vacations for me ever since.
Hotel - bedbugs, faulty heating, dirt under the mattress, uncomfortably hard bed and feeling sick afterwards... how about we just stay home? Home is good.
Running... if you ever see me running, then you should too.
Hot yoga, so many people farting.
Hot tubs, it feels like a gigantic soup pot for humans. Plus soaking in another person's bath water is disgusting for me. Can't get that thought out of my head as I soak in highly chlorinated heated water.
Audio books. It just really made me feel like I was missing out on a good reading experience.
Having an open relationship.
It really saddens me how many people have bad experience in these types of relationships... If you and your partners are in love, communicate a lot, are 100% honest with your feelings and listen to yourself and the other, it should be a wonderful experience ! (of course if you also find partners who are equally honest and communicative)
Floating. In one of those closed off tanks with very, very salty water. Before I tried it I thought it's was something I could like very much, but 5 minutes in I knew I didn't. The water was too warm, it was too dark, and it was too silent. I stuck to it for the whole hour though, because it was a gift from my daughter, but no, never again.
I was given a gift card for one of these for Christmas. Didn’t use it. Then the same people gave me the same thing the next Christmas without even asking if I had used or enjoyed the first one!
Going on a cruise. I hated it the first time, and I was gaslit I to thinking there was something wrong with me for not liking it so I tried a second cruise. Nope. Hated it! Captured on a floating cesspool of germs, kids, and below mediocre fried foods - no thank you! The only saving grace was alcohol and the exit off the ship.
I went on a cruise with my family ar age 10. Loved it!! I want to go again.
Grocery store sushi.
I’m fibbing here. I actually tried it twice.
Strip club. It was so boring and I kinda just felt bad for the dancers. That was when I was 18, I'd probably have more fun now, I'm 32. Still, no real interest in going lol.
Yeah, I was curious, so my husband took me to one in New Orleans. No judgement, but I just felt ... sad for all involved.
Gambling. Went to the casino with friends for a weekend not long after we were all 21. Lost several hundred dollars in about an hour and a half. Never placed a bet or gone to a casino willingly again.
VR. I expected that my body wouldn't like it. Sitting in a fighter jet was fine until I banked it and pulled up. Immediately made me dizzy and gave me a splitting headache.
It's unfortunate because I love video games.
Bungee jumping. In fact, I found out I'm absolutely terrified of heights and had a panic attack. I absolutely begged them to let me back out.
Xanax. My friend gave me a third of a pill to try to help me sleep. I didn't wake up for like 30 hours. It w scary honestly. I felt like I was trapped and couldn't open my eyes.
That must have been awful. Xanax has been a lifesaver for me at times, and I've thankfully never felt like this
Puppy yoga, it was fun and frustrating at the same time😂.
Snowboarding.
I didn’t know how to get off the lift when we got to the top so I just kind of wiggled to the edge of the seat and ended up falling off the chair, face planting into the snow.
And that was the positive part of the snowboarding experience.
Watching anime
Edit: I appreciate the recommendations, not gonna watch them, not for me.
Disco/loud clubs. No thank you, I prefer to have conversations without having to scream.
NASCAR or any circling car race. Smash up derby circles are different and better.
Telemarketing. First day, I started at 8am, walked out at 11am. Never looked back. This was back in the 80's.
I don't know how anyone can make a career out of cold calling people, just to get screamed at over the phone?!
Brussel sprouts
SPAM.
Going to the bar to just sit and talk to people and drink. Couldn’t think of anything worse. Boring as hell.
Talking to people and having a drink is boring to you? Well. I mean, ok.
The church… religion in general.
Being a morning person. I can wake up early but I won't be happy about it.
Alcohol. I got drunk once and ended up halfway across town with my shoes missing. Plus it tasted disgusting. Luckily i didn’t get hungover, but im gonna stick to being a stoner for the rest of my life lol.
Skydiving.
I saw God and she was lovely, but I'll keep me and my bones firmly on terra firma.
Raw squid.
Spin classes. Specifically at Soul Cycle. I hated every second of it and I'm positive Soul Cycle is a bunch of cultists.
Going to an adult movie theater. Not for me.
Scotch, tastes like band-aids. I don't understand the appeal.
Durian ice cream.
French onion soup. It’s my partner’s comfort soup, so I tried making it from scratch one time as a gift. He devoured all of it, thankfully. I couldn’t finish my bowl. 🤮.
Composting. I took a class through the city's parks department and by the end of the three hours decided it wasn't for me. I opted to pay a monthly fee to join the city's curbside composting pick-up program.
IPAs. First time I had it, thought it tasted like pine sol cleaner (or what I imagined it would taste like!). Given the massive popularity of it these days, I gave it a few more tries from IPA aficionados. Nope... yuck! Give me an amber ale! ;-).
Cold brew. I thought it was the same thing as iced coffee when I tried it. I have an anxiety disorder and I thought I was dying the rest of the day.