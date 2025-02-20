In some situations, it’s money —and the biases that come with it—that make all the difference. This becomes evident after taking a look at some real-life examples , some of which you can find on the list below—that’s where we put some netizens’ two cents on things that are considered classy if you’re rich and trashy if you’re poor. Scroll down to find them below and see for yourself how big of a role wealth-related biases can play.

You know how some outfits look great on some people but worse on others, even though they’re more or less the same build, age, and the outfit is exactly the same? That’s because sometimes something impalpable, like a skip in their step or their confidence, can make all the difference.

#1 Marrying your cousin.

RELATED:

#2 Knowing a judge by name.

Living on a boat.

#3 Eating “exotic” parts of the animal. Calf brains in France - okay. Oxtails in Jamaica, not so much.

#4 Immigrant (if you’re poor), expat (if you’re rich)

#5 Having a lot of kids. If you're poor, it's “irresponsible.” If you're rich, it's building a legacy.

#6 Showing up to a work meeting with your child while wearing a baseball cap and a t shirt while everyone else is wearing a suit.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Just learned, a mattress on the floor. Or as the rich call it, a Montessori bed.

#8 Having multiple baby mommas, not raising your kids, filing for bankruptcy, being a felon, eating fast food, not being educated and using the word very to describe things, this is all our president

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Government handouts (the poor call it social security. The rich call it contracts)

#10 Multiple marriages/divorces

Multiple fathers of your children

“Container homes”

Leasing vs buying

Gambling

#11 Literally everything. When you’re poor everything you say or do is trashy and means nothing. Whereas when you’re rich, everything you do makes sense and get praised and everything you say carries weight.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Having a barren house. If you're rich, it's called minimalism. If you're poor, it's not being able to afford furniture.

#13 Day drinking, speaking two languages, hard d**gs, tax avoidance.

#14 Riding a bicycle. No car if you’re poor; exercise if you’re rich.

#15 Giving your kids odd names.

#16 Having kids, eating noodles, being in debt, laughing loudly.

#17 Someone else raising your kids

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Rich people collect. Poor people hoard.

#19 Driving an old car.

Living with your parents.

Not getting a college degree.

#20 When the rich are dripped out in designer it's classy, when regular people wear that , the elitist say you're trying to impress others. I stick it to them and wear the copy version which looks just like the real one. They can think what they want to think, idc I look great

#21 Not working

#22 Just look at Balenciaga's clothing and shoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Proposing with your mother’s/grandmother’s ring.

#24 Drinking at noon, wearing old clothes, and having a 'stay-at-home' lifestyle.

#25 Sleeping outside or wild camping as I call it.

#26 Toddler's sticky fingerprints everywhere.... Messy at home, ‘abstract art’ if it’s on a canvas in a millionaire’s mansion.

#27 Invisible and/or revealing dresses; Red Carpet vs Street Corners and Florida

#28 Sadly, stealing. Or being corrupt.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Home births. Women in LMICs die of inadequate access to maternity homes and qualified personnel. White ppl be doing this whole pool and doula and what jot shit and honestly that’s only possible if you have a home comfortable enough to give birth in and you don’t have generations of illnesses or complications you could have. Here most home births end in sepsis death or PPH.

#30 One meal a day diet

#31 Having many pets.

#32 Eating with your fingers.

#33 Asking for money. When you're poor it's begging, when you're rich, it's a fundraiser

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Outdoor shower.

#35 Free stuff. It's called charity if you're poor, and swag if you're rich.

#36 Eating chitlins. 'Ghetto' when poor and/or American. An expensive 'delicacy' in France: 'les tricandelles'..

#37 Being half naked in public.

#38 Talking about money

#39 1. Tax evasion

2. Dirty clothes

3. Cursing

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Having a news story about you.

#41 Backyard weddings.

#42 Having a coffee to go cup with you.

#43 Having someone else pay.

#44 Lip filling.

#45 Not letting your wife have a job.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Substance abuse. Rich people are ‘troubled’ whereas poor people are just junkies

#47 Having a lawyer's business card in your wallet.

#48 Brown skin in a mostly white country: People would think you’re an ilegal migrant if you’re (look) poor (like buying cleaning products at Bunnings). Exotic trad wife if you’re wealthy (or arriving to your reformer Pilates class in your Lululemon outfit).

I’ve passed for both.

#49 Animal print for clothes

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Long acrylic nails. Hair weaves. Steak and lobster.

#51 A spouse who was born in a different country.

#52 Naming your child the name of a piece of fruit

#53 The monogram signature bag.

#54 Cereal at midnight.

#55 Trucker hats. I wouldn’t say classy but more so “on trend” vs trashy

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Parking your car on grass.

#57 Letting your kids do whatever tf they want.