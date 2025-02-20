ADVERTISEMENT

You know how some outfits look great on some people but worse on others, even though they’re more or less the same build, age, and the outfit is exactly the same? That’s because sometimes something impalpable, like a skip in their step or their confidence, can make all the difference.

In some situations, it’s money—and the biases that come with it—that make all the difference. This becomes evident after taking a look at some real-life examples, some of which you can find on the list below—that’s where we put some netizens’ two cents on things that are considered classy if you’re rich and trashy if you’re poor. Scroll down to find them below and see for yourself how big of a role wealth-related biases can play.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bride and groom in elegant attire, showcasing what's classy if you're rich. Marrying your cousin.

mattypantts , Associated Press / Wikipedia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Gavel resting on a judge's desk, symbolizing justice in rich versus poor scenarios. Knowing a judge by name.
    Living on a boat.

    mstiffanytoussaint , Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Man eating steak in a restaurant, illustrating perceptions of eating out as trashy or classy based on wealth. Eating “exotic” parts of the animal. Calf brains in France - okay. Oxtails in Jamaica, not so much.

    ushipedia , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't matter what the foods are. The key distinction is whether it's a choice or by necessity.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    A couple stands by luggage with a Ukrainian flag, discussing views on what’s trashy or classy based on wealth. Immigrant (if you’re poor), expat (if you’re rich)

    chefjennydorsey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Children sitting on a pier with legs dangling over the water, holding a fishing net, reflecting on what’s considered classy or trashy. Having a lot of kids. If you're poor, it's “irresponsible.” If you're rich, it's building a legacy.

    pearlregis , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    well I mean if you can afford a lot of kids and you want them, why not.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    Person in casual attire, wearing a cap and a watch, subtly embodying the contrast between trashy and classy aesthetics. Showing up to a work meeting with your child while wearing a baseball cap and a t shirt while everyone else is wearing a suit.

    unbeknownsttothemall , Katrina Beachy / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Minimalist bedroom with a mattress on the floor, dimly lit by candles, highlighting contrasting views of wealth and style. Just learned, a mattress on the floor. Or as the rich call it, a Montessori bed.

    djspinatik , Skylar Kang / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    crystala1978 avatar
    Crystal Spencer
    Crystal Spencer
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We just took down a beautiful sleigh style bed frame because I prefer this set up instead.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Having multiple baby mommas, not raising your kids, filing for bankruptcy, being a felon, eating fast food, not being educated and using the word very to describe things, this is all our president

    sunkissis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    People volunteering, sorting donations in masks; a nuanced look at class perceptions. Government handouts (the poor call it social security. The rich call it contracts)

    bradfield_mill_house , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    angelbaby_1 avatar
    ANGEL BABY
    ANGEL BABY
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Social security is neither, it's what we pay into, I just hope I will be able to collect when my time comes and it hasn't been depleted!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    Hands wearing rings with a bouquet, symbolizing wealth and elegance. Multiple marriages/divorces
    Multiple fathers of your children
    “Container homes”
    Leasing vs buying
    Gambling

    ashley.kougher , Drew Coffman / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Person leaning against a wall in a dimly lit alley, highlighting themes of perception and class differences. Literally everything. When you’re poor everything you say or do is trashy and means nothing. Whereas when you’re rich, everything you do makes sense and get praised and everything you say carries weight.

    isavamm , Eric Ward / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Inappropriate words and actions. Insane if you're poor; eccentric, if wealthy.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Clothing rack by window with a plant and shoes, illustrating the contrast of trashy versus classy decor. Having a barren house. If you're rich, it's called minimalism. If you're poor, it's not being able to afford furniture.

    John Diego , tu tu / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Man in hat and glasses enjoys wine at a bar, illustrating the concept of "classy vs trashy" based on wealth. Day drinking, speaking two languages, hard d**gs, tax avoidance.

    wealthywomenguide , Joey Nicotra / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    A person in casual attire rides a stylish bike, blending elements considered trashy or classy depending on wealth. Riding a bicycle. No car if you’re poor; exercise if you’re rich.

    thatgirl_domm , Murillo de Paula / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Handwritten names on colorful paper cards illustrating the concept of "classy if rich, trashy if poor." Giving your kids odd names.

    theshades_of , CHUTTERSNAP / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Chopsticks lifting noodles from a decorative bowl; concept of how food can be viewed as trashy if poor, classy if rich. Having kids, eating noodles, being in debt, laughing loudly.

    iamliaraib , M. W / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Woman handing a bowl to a child sitting on a kitchen counter, depicting themes of class and lifestyle differences. Someone else raising your kids

    nihilistteddy , Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Rich people collect. Poor people hoard.

    John Diego Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Old car with rust spots, considered trashy when poor but trendy among the rich for vintage appeal. Driving an old car.
    Living with your parents.
    Not getting a college degree.

    shiona.not.fiona , The Nigmatic / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not that kind of old car. When you live in a mansion, there's probably a whole wing just for you. Why do I need a college degree, I'm rich.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Person in stylish outfit with red sunglasses on an orange background, reflecting on classy versus trashy perceptions. When the rich are dripped out in designer it's classy, when regular people wear that , the elitist say you're trying to impress others. I stick it to them and wear the copy version which looks just like the real one. They can think what they want to think, idc I look great

    scar.marii , Ulla Shinami / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    real rich do not drip our in designer, its mostly the upper-middle class. I know a few very rich people from the professional world, and they do not outside of maybe a Birkin Bag. They dont flaunt logos. Maybe new money does.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    Not working

    ryansterlinggg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Luxury black designer sneaker worn with black pants, displaying a sense of style. Just look at Balenciaga's clothing and shoes.

    brandygontherocks , Tony Tran / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Elegant diamond ring in an open box, highlighting the concept of classy versus trashy based on wealth perception. Proposing with your mother’s/grandmother’s ring.

    leobarbiegf , Jackie Tsang / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Drinking at noon, wearing old clothes, and having a 'stay-at-home' lifestyle.

    simply_linzy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    People camping outdoors, one sleeping in a red sleeping bag, highlighting differences in perception of camping. Sleeping outside or wild camping as I call it.

    fullback999 , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Child's hand covered in blue paint, illustrating disparity in perceptions of creativity across socioeconomic backgrounds. Toddler's sticky fingerprints everywhere.... Messy at home, ‘abstract art’ if it’s on a canvas in a millionaire’s mansion.

    the_cart_therapy , Phil Hearing / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Person in fashionable, shimmering dress posing against a plain background, highlighting classy style in high fashion. Invisible and/or revealing dresses; Red Carpet vs Street Corners and Florida

    dracarys_vorsa , Sueda Gln / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Hands in fingerless gloves typing on a laptop keyboard, highlighting contrasts between perceptions of wealth. Sadly, stealing. Or being corrupt.

    filipinomenuniverse , Towfiqu barbhuiya / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Newborn wrapped in a blanket on a bed, exemplifying how perceptions vary based on wealth. Home births. Women in LMICs die of inadequate access to maternity homes and qualified personnel. White ppl be doing this whole pool and doula and what jot shit and honestly that’s only possible if you have a home comfortable enough to give birth in and you don’t have generations of illnesses or complications you could have. Here most home births end in sepsis death or PPH.

    tibgraam , Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Gourmet dish with grilled meat and vegetables, highlighting the difference between trashy and classy dining. One meal a day diet

    cheungbbernice , Davey Gravy / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Having many pets.

    donaquijote2011 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Hand holding rice, with a dish in the background, illustrating the concept of what's considered trashy or classy based on wealth. Eating with your fingers.

    norcal95110 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    angelbaby_1 avatar
    ANGEL BABY
    ANGEL BABY
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In some cultures that's what is done, it's the norm for some dishes

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    Asking for money. When you're poor it's begging, when you're rich, it's a fundraiser

    John Diego Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Outdoor shower.

    lucaspassmore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Free stuff. It's called charity if you're poor, and swag if you're rich.

    tinamcd2024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Eating chitlins. 'Ghetto' when poor and/or American. An expensive 'delicacy' in France: 'les tricandelles'..

    theempirestrikesblaque Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Being half naked in public.

    jmv068 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Talking about money

    theerozee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Individual income taxes documents in folders, depicting a financial concept with a focus on wealth perception. 1. Tax evasion
    2. Dirty clothes
    3. Cursing

    niamspen , Fatma Sarıgül / Unsplash (not the actual hpoto) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    angelbaby_1 avatar
    ANGEL BABY
    ANGEL BABY
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am really shocked by so many celebrities that don't think they need to wash their nasty behinds everyday, that is so 🤢🤮 nasty. Everyone needs a bath/shower EVERYDAY!!!!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Having a news story about you.

    bibbythefrog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Backyard weddings.

    samuels_87 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Having a coffee to go cup with you.

    liebesichwerkann Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Having someone else pay.

    yetanotherhowie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Lip filling.

    tgpinheiros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Person in casual attire tying a shirt around their waist in a kitchen setting. Not letting your wife have a job.

    aurora.raia , Josue Michel / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Substance abuse. Rich people are ‘troubled’ whereas poor people are just junkies

    John Diego Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Huuuge difference in legal consequences for possession and use.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #47

    Having a lawyer's business card in your wallet.

    John Diego Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Brown skin in a mostly white country: People would think you’re an ilegal migrant if you’re (look) poor (like buying cleaning products at Bunnings). Exotic trad wife if you’re wealthy (or arriving to your reformer Pilates class in your Lululemon outfit).
    I’ve passed for both.

    ahhdaniela Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    angelbaby_1 avatar
    ANGEL BABY
    ANGEL BABY
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well good for you, what you want a good star cause you passed for both, SMH!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #49

    Animal print for clothes

    sunshinelove_285 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Long acrylic nails. Hair weaves. Steak and lobster.

    ilikesugar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Couple embracing by the water, illustrating the contrast between perceptions of class and wealth. A spouse who was born in a different country.

    makeurowncoffee , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Naming your child the name of a piece of fruit

    xibee8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    The monogram signature bag.

    j_young_824 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Cereal at midnight.

    theycallmesparkz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    angelbaby_1 avatar
    ANGEL BABY
    ANGEL BABY
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's trashy about that??? That's a midnight snack! 🤤

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #55

    Trucker hats. I wouldn’t say classy but more so “on trend” vs trashy

    la_saydropit_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Parking your car on grass.

    ruffells Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Letting your kids do whatever tf they want.

    tordan_jaylor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Speaking multiple languages (in the US), substance use (alcohol and other d**gs), dressing down, dysregulation/mood swings/rudeness, self-care

    s.witch.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!