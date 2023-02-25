We all know that parents lie sometimes. From small white lies to much bigger things, probably all of our parents have 'warped the truth' at least a little at some point or another. However, some experiences are much more serious than others, and the falsities that our parents tell us end up hurting a lot or changing our understanding of the world around us.

This online user decided to get some stories from people by asking them about the lies their parents told them, and it led to all kinds of interesting tales. Some are funny, some are pretty horrible, and some might make you question why some people are even parents. If you have anything similar to share, please feel free to do so in the comment section below!

Hardwork will get you what you want or where you want always.

We got an interview with Dr. Rosina McAlpine, and she answered some questions about why parents lie to their kids in the first place: "There are many reasons why parents choose to lie to their kids at times. It can be as loving and innocent as wanting to share the magic and joy of believing in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy at one end, right through to wanting to protect their children by not sharing financial issues or health issues with them so as not to stress or frighten them. Then there are the lies parents make up to scare children into 'compliance,' like 'If you don't behave, we will call the police to take you to jail' or 'If you're not good, Santa won't bring you presents' or 'If you cross your eyes in the wind, they will stay like that!'"
#2

Always trust the adults.

Yeeaaah, no.

Yeeaaah, no.

As an adult who knows many adults, no.

#3

The government is good and there to help you

then why won't the government make a minimum wage enough to pay rent 😭 (I would prefer not to have arguments in the replies please)

Dr. McAlpine also shared whether she thinks lying to kids is good or bad: "As a mum, I have NO REGRETS lying to our son about Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy. This brought our son and our whole family so many wonderful years of magic and joy. Sure, it wasn't easy when we had to tell him it was all 'kind of a lie.' Only 'kind of,' as in a way it wasn't a lie. It was a way of sharing the wonder of setting goals and making wishes, and that our wishes can come true (even if it is Mum or Dad putting presents under the Christmas tree at first). But later on in life, it provides the groundwork for setting goals, dreaming big, and allowing for miracles to happen!"
#4

Re: bullies.

"Just ignore them and they'll go away."

No it doesn't. It just makes them laugh so they do it more.

"Just ignore them and they'll go away."

No it doesn't. It just makes them laugh so they do it more.

Bullies COUNT on you 'turning the other cheek' or 'taking the high road' or whatever else people want to call it. Because it means that there are no consequences for their actions. 'Silence means assent' is the bullies' creed, because as long as no one stops them it means it is ok for them to continue.

#5

Cracking your fingers make you get arthritis

Not a lie just ignorance and an unwillingness to learn. Didn't have google back in the day, aunt debbie told you some off the wall non sense and you went around believing that info for ten years.

Dr. Rosina McAlpine continues: "However, apart from Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy, I do not believe in lying to our child about anything. I may withhold information if he is too young to understand - if it isn't age-appropriate - BUT I will not lie. I do my best to answer his questions as fully as I can and as truthfully as I can using age-appropriate language - even the difficult conversations of 'Will you die?' or 'Where did I come from?'"
#6

HS teachers: "That stuff won't fly in college"
College: ✈️✈️✈️✈️
College: ✈️✈️✈️✈️

#7

That adults know what they are doing.

31 and I feel like a chicken with his head cut off.

31 and I feel like a chicken with his head cut off.

We also asked Dr. McAlpine what problems a person could grow up with if they are lied to too much: "Children learn their values from their parents and family. Lying to children tells them lying is OK - my parents did it, so I can do it. Hiding the truth from their children tells children it is fine to hide the truth from their parents.

Open communication from parents supports open communication from children." When asked at what age parents should start being completely truthful to their kids, the expert said: "Always... Trust builds over time... It is hard to regain trust once it is lost."
#8

You won't always have a calculator

Once again not a lie, just didn't know. computers used to be the size of several buildings.

#9

That you can't be full unless you eat bread. Carbs actually make you hungrier. Protein fills you up.

Also: if you drink coffee, you'll grow a tail. Don't ask me where I'm from.

Also: if you drink coffee, you'll grow a tail. Don't ask me where I'm from.

Coffee puts hair on your chest/knuckles if you take it black! *+*+* Ladies should add cream and sugar *+*+*

#10

"It's a sin not to go to church *every* Sunday. Remember, God is watching you."

now lets not start any arguments in the comments please *everyone proceeding to start a huge argument in the comments*

#11

"What's Something You Were Told As A Child By Adults That You Now Realize Is A Complete Lie?" (50 Answers) You’ll want kids when you’re older.

One day you’ll understand that we only spank you because we love you.

Sex before marriage will ruin you.

Homosexuality is wrong.

If you really want something the best way to get it is pray really hard.

You'll want kids when you're older. It's now scientifically confirmed that this is bogus in most cases. They made a big survey with thousands of people and asked them if they wanted children when they were young and if that changed when they grew older, and the consensus was that the decision is stable into aduldhood and that people who let others pressure them into having kids despite not really wanting them were regretting it

#12

My mom always said "who wants to be beautiful has to suffer" while she untangled my hair with a comb. It's a Dutch saying, but it's so weird thinking about it now. It was also never said to my brothers

Well, we would rather get the bag than have beauty. Because money can buy women. In turn, after we're 40, probably letting ourselves go, we will have money to buy MORE women.

#13

That you gotta have respect for you elders.... Don't get me wrong you gotta have respect for everyone but I'm only gonna give what you give me. If you are a b******e ima be a b******e

Respect is earned. I can treat someone with dignity even if I don't respect them

#14

That a degree would open all the doors and knowing about politics, history and general stuff would make me an interesting person and that socializing was a waste of time. Nowadays I work for a big4 but I have the personality of a boiled potato. And they have the nerves to ask why I don't have a girlfriend or more friends at 27. Teach your kids social skills. Studying is not everything

Send your kid to a trade school if you can. Thank you mom.

#15

Women can't cut straight lines (especially in cheese and bread) because of their elbows.

You can't use tampons unless you're not a

You can’t use tampons unless you’re not a virgin.

Children always have the exact same blood type as the father and If it’s different, the mother cheated.

‘Hons’ after a persons qualifications means it’s honorary and they didn’t actually earn a degree.

You can’t have measles if you’ve had chicken pox and vice versa.

Who the h€ll came up with this cr@p?

#16

"What's Something You Were Told As A Child By Adults That You Now Realize Is A Complete Lie?" (50 Answers) You'd be so pretty if you just lost weight.

Ya'll are BEAUTIFUL GORGEOUS STUNNING and PERFECT no matter what you weigh and I hope you realize that <3

#17

"What's Something You Were Told As A Child By Adults That You Now Realize Is A Complete Lie?" (50 Answers) I should listen to my mother. She was wrong most of the time.

yeah, but that doesn't mean to just ignore your parents tho...

#18

"What's Something You Were Told As A Child By Adults That You Now Realize Is A Complete Lie?" (50 Answers) Pretty much everything religious.

Tax all religious institutions d@mn it!!!

#19

"What's Something You Were Told As A Child By Adults That You Now Realize Is A Complete Lie?" (50 Answers) Go to College and you will get your dream job.....

I would much rather have a job that pays me tons of money. Fortunately, my dream job is to be a plumber, so I've got the best of both worlds!

#20

"What's Something You Were Told As A Child By Adults That You Now Realize Is A Complete Lie?" (50 Answers) “No harm in asking”, boy did that get me in trouble…

Well, that kinda depends on what you're asking. I wonder what this person asked.....

#21

That I can be whoever I want to be.

Turns out, identity theft is a crime.

#22

My parents and teachers pretty much taught me that all teasing was the same as bullying.

Some of those kids were mean a******s, they were bullies, but most of them were just kids kidding around -- you know, acting like...*kids.* They teased their friends, they teased their siblings, everyone. It's how kids relate to each other.

Making me feel like normal interactions with my peers was bullying made me so thin-skinned that I felt anything but an overt compliment was a personal attack.

I was sweet as sugar but probably came across as a humorless prig and a total killjoy to most kids. Who wants to be friends with a spineless people-pleaser?

However, it is worth noting that my parents and teachers thought I was a model of good behavior. So they got what they needed - someone who never made any trouble or tested any boundaries.

I always used the excuse, I'm not bullying because I'm a jerk to everyone. Not everyone saw my logic.

#23

"What's Something You Were Told As A Child By Adults That You Now Realize Is A Complete Lie?" (50 Answers) Just be yourself and people will like you

if people can't see how amazing you are they don't deserve you

#24

"What's Something You Were Told As A Child By Adults That You Now Realize Is A Complete Lie?" (50 Answers) If you open the fridge for too long and the beeping noise starts beeping , the fridge is gonna explode

Um, I speak from experience this is EXACTLY what the beep is for

#25

If the ice cream truck is playing music it is out of ice cream. I use it on my kids now as well.

#26

"What's Something You Were Told As A Child By Adults That You Now Realize Is A Complete Lie?" (50 Answers) Just about 95-99% of everything I was told is wrong or ill-informed.

Something I think children are missing these days: you’re *meant* to be smarter than your parents.

Uh...no. You aren't meant to be smarter than your parents, it's awesome if you can take their foundation and make an even better life out of it, but keep in mind that parents and grandparents may have skills and knowledge you think of as unimportant right now, but may learn to respect later on. Things like being able to work on old cars, woodworking, home improvement skills, family and local history, so many things that make you roll your eyes in your 20s which seem so much more important as you get older.

#27

"What's Something You Were Told As A Child By Adults That You Now Realize Is A Complete Lie?" (50 Answers) "Work hard and you'll get ahead." We do not live in the world our parents thought we would. It's about working smarter, not harder.

And it's smarter to go into an apprenticeship like plumbing or mechanic that pays you to learn than pay college to learn and get a degree you'll never use

#28

"You can be anything you want when you grow up."

That's not true. Some people just don't have what it takes to be a fighter pilot, doctor or cop.

#29

"What's Something You Were Told As A Child By Adults That You Now Realize Is A Complete Lie?" (50 Answers) "When you are an adult, you will regret your childhood. It is the best part of life."

*recalls childhood trauma* Nope, adulthood is pretty swell.

#30

My great grandmother was from Liverpool, and her maiden name was Harrison. My Aunt told us that George Harrison was our cousin. Turns out there were lots of people in Liverpool named Harrison, not all of them were related.

#31

"What's Something You Were Told As A Child By Adults That You Now Realize Is A Complete Lie?" (50 Answers) If I keep making that face it will get stuck like that turns out I’m just ugly

Ouch. This hurts worse than my mother's wooden spoon

#32

"What's Something You Were Told As A Child By Adults That You Now Realize Is A Complete Lie?" (50 Answers) I got this BS all through school. "I'll let this slide, but don't think you'll get away it next year..." "You can do this now, but don't think it'll happen in Middle School..." "Don't expect to get away with this in High School..." "Yeah, we'll let this go in High School, but if you think you'll get that sort of accomodation in college/the real world...(evil laugh)". Eventually, I caught on that it was more dependent on the teacher's attitude rather than anything else. Small example, in high school I couldn't remember the name of a town on a test, but I could remember everything else, even drew the diagram the teacher had the board in the margin, just to prove I had paid attention that day. Still got marked wrong. In college, similar brain fart, couldn't recall a place name, but I put as much description as I could otherwise. Professor gave me half credit.

#33

"What's Something You Were Told As A Child By Adults That You Now Realize Is A Complete Lie?" (50 Answers) Cheaters never prosper

Well, they really do as long as they're smart enough to not get caught. I mean, what?

#34

"What's Something You Were Told As A Child By Adults That You Now Realize Is A Complete Lie?" (50 Answers) If you don’t study you will become nothing. I broke my a*s studying and still I’m nothing…

Hey, don't talk like that to yourself. You're always going to be something to someone.

#35

"If you don't react when people bully you, then they don't have power over you anymore."

Because that's absolute b******t. It also encouraged my bullies to keep upping the ante and doing worse s**t until I exploded with rage/frustration, which always got ME into more trouble than it did them for bullying me in the first place. Apparently, a 'lady' is always able to hold in her feelings when she's being mistreated and fighting back against bullies isn't considered ladylike.

May I present to you The Terminator madam?

#36

"you have the worst teeth ive ever seen!"


Said to 9 year-old me by a tenured dentist who had surely seen worse teeth. She probably did it to scare me into improving my brushing habits. What it ACTUALLY did was make me fear the dentist and stopped me from going for 8 years.


F**k you Doctor Newton

#37

The bible is the word of God

Once again not a lie if they believe it themselves. I don't claim that my parents lied to me. They showed me THEIR truth and how THEY saw the universe. They were giving their version that they believe to be true of the big questions that every human has. They thought to be true that their belief in god made them better people and that by me believing in god I would turn out to be a good person as well by their standards. It is not a lie or an evil thing to try to raise your children to be good. Just the opposite in fact, Christians just use their religion as a tool in aiding them to bring up their children in a pretty decent way if you ask me. Yeah the homosexual stuff is outdated, but a lot of the other stuff is at least a good starting point on how not to be a d**k of a person.

#38

My dad told me we made the year of Jesus' birth year 0 because before that there was nothing worth remembering and no one bothered keeping track of time. For some reason that stuck with me and to this day I don't know if he was joking (I hope he was).

#39

I think it's more that I wasn't told anything, not how to respect people, present myself or even look for jobs. Asking my parents it was always "school was ment to teach that"

#40

"What's Something You Were Told As A Child By Adults That You Now Realize Is A Complete Lie?" (50 Answers) My father told me to ask my future husband if I should get my ears pierced. Lol

What the ever f□cking f□ck???

#41

If you are honest, work hard, are virtuous, and treat people well you will get ahead in life. Its bull s**t... the people who get ahead in life are almost the exact opposite

Only the good die young and @$$HOLE$ live forever

#42

"if you say stop, the person will stop"

more of an implication but basically they said that

#43

That good friends don’t lie for each other. Honestly it’s just a lie spread by schools to make it easier to catch people breaking the rules

Lying is not inherently good or bad. But it takes a good deal of wisdom to know *when* it's right to lie.

#44

My mom told me that when I hiccup, I will grow taller.

#45

That it was illegal to drive with the lights on the inside of the car turned on

This can actually be semi-true. If the light glares on the windshield it would be considered obstruction or distracted driving. So while there is no law specifically stating that you can't drive with the inside light on, if it affects the driver then yes it is illegal.

#46

Having to hold my breath when we drove past a cemetery.

I've heard this before and thought it was the weirdest thing but once again it's a superstition some people have. Everybody has got a crutch.

#47

"You're going to have your own family at some point"

I think this can vary from person to person.

#48

That I'm special lmao

well my depression really needed to read this today

#49

Eat all your food to grow up big and strong. Just makes you get eating disorders

If that's what triggered eating disorders this would be like an oprah winfrey show. You get an eating disorder, you get an eating disorder, I would have an eating disorder. Everyone would have an eating disorder if that were true. Maybe for you it contributed, and I'm sorry for that, but it has to be another underlying issue that caused that to be a trigger for your eating disorder. I still intend to tell my kids to eat their food to grow big and strong. What kid doesn't want to grow up being able to do things that adults can do? You tell them I got that way by eating food, because it's f*****g true. You don't eat you don't get to become an adult.

#50

You will find someone eventually.

Ugh, another "forever alone" person. You can find your someone. It's possible. Are you dead? Then there's time. Did you give up? It sounds like it. I mean, just because you didn't yet doesn't mean you won't.

