We Found 22 Ways To Hack Your Way Into Becoming A Morning Person
For most of us, morning isn't exactly our peak performance time. Dragging yourself out of bed feels like a personal attack, the coffee takes way too long to brew, and the thought of facing the day before 9 am is frankly offensive. You've tried setting ten alarms, drinking a gallon of water immediately, and maybe even bribing yourself with pastries, but the struggle remains real.
But what if we told you there are actual things out there, products designed by people who clearly also despise early mornings, that could make the whole ordeal slightly less... soul-crushing? We rounded up some clever gadgets, smart tools, and even a few motivational aids that promise to smooth out those rough edges and maybe, just maybe, turn you into someone who doesn't hate the sun.
When A Regular Cup Just Won't Cut It Unleash The Power Of Organic High Caffeine Coffee To Kickstart Your Brain
Review: "I love the after taste so good. After I finished the cup of coffee. The taste of coffee stay in my mouth for 2 hours. This’s the best coffee." - Walid
Start Your Day With Intention And Less Existential Dread Using Prompts From The Morning Sidekick Journal
Review: "I love my morning sidekick journal. It’s helped me stay accountable and organized for the day. I’m really using it as a way to gain consistency. The tips and tricks daily are great and motivating. 💖" - Good stuff
Think You Can Conquer The World Before Sunrise? Get Inspired (Or Intimidated) By Reading The 5am Club
Review: "It's a super fast read, very relatable, and practical. Perfect when you need a jump-start to restart motivation!" - Kim Grimshaw Carter
Your Snooze Button Dreams Are Officially Over Thanks To The Chaotic Energy Of An Alarm Clock On Wheels
Review: "This clock is very effective, easy to use, and easy to get started with. Just installed the batteries and set it up in less than 5 minutes. I’ll will probably buy another one for others!" - Momofoscardog
Are You Supposed To Meditate Shower Or Make Coffee First? Let A Visual Timer With Task Tracker Finally Decide Your Morning Chaos
Review: "This is a fantastic timer that shows how much time you have remaining to do a task. At the end, either the green light flashes or it makes a noise. I am using it for homeschooling and it is perfect for that use. My daughter and I love that I can write down all of her tasks for the day and she can toggle the orange slider to checked off when she completes something. We have not had any timed tasks yet, but if we do, this is great for that. It is not too big and can be placed within her sight on the table. We have used it for timing her breaks, and it is a wonderful thing because the time becomes a concrete concept, and she can check how much time she has left at any point." - Angelmommy
Why Drink Coffee From A Regular Mug When You Can Drink It From This Meta Coffee Pot Shaped Mug ?
Review: "This is such a fun little mug." - Windi B
Review: "Love this alarm clock. When you set your time you wish to be awaken, it gradually starts getting brighter 30 minutes prior to alarm going off and you naturally wake up. No need to hit the snooze button, I'm ready to get up and go. This alarm is versatile where you can also set up a setting for falling asleep with sound and light as well. You can also adjust the brightness and colors you wish. Definitely getting your value with this product. Wish I purchased sooner." - Amazon Customer
It's not just about pure willpower (though that helps, maybe). Sometimes you just need the right sidekick to help you conquer the dawn. We've covered some essentials, but we're just getting started on the ways you can optimize your morning routine.
Skip The Full Shower And Still Feel Human With A Little Squirt Of Waterless Hair Cleansing Foam To Tame The Bedhead Situation
Review: "If you’re running late and don’t have time to fully wash and dry your hair, this is the perfect product. Lightweight, easy, and actually works!" - Polet
Tame Your To-Do List Before It Tames You By Jotting Everything Down On A Helpful Daily Planning Pad
Review: "This is really good for someone like me- my calendar is full of “to-do’s” especially as a student, what assignments are due/priority. As soon as I get up my mind is spinning with all the things I need to get done. Getting them on paper to start my day in an organized fashion helps me just focus on my work and not feel like something is going to fall through the cracks. The paper is thick and high quality, the design is great for me, although as you can see I could use a little more space. As long as I understand what is on the paper and if I don’t complete a task it goes onto tomorrow’s." - CGie
Overcooked Eggs? We Don't Know Her Thanks To The Foolproof Abilities Of A Rapid Egg Cooker
Review: "This egg cooker works great! I made 6 eggs in about 10 minutes. All you do is add water and use the plastic cup with the needle to puncture the bottom of the eggs, then you place them in the cooker and turn it on and they’re ready in just a few minutes. It plays a loud jingle when the eggs are finished cooking. I added them to ice water after they finished to stop the cooking process, then I refrigerate them to eat for breakfast all week. So easy and simple!" - Amazon Customer
Cut Your Getting-Ready Time In Half And Achieve Salon-Level Hair With The Legendary Power Of The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Styler
Review: "This blow dryer makes drying and styling my hair so easy. It turns out beautiful!" - Carole W.
Whip Up Those Fancy Coffee Shop Egg Bites At Home Faster Than You Can Say "Extra Shot" Using A Handy Sous Vide Egg Bite Maker
Review: "This is even better than expected! Cooked the eggs perfectly - perfect size for a biscuit or English muffin - or as an egg bite - highly recommend!" - Kelly Miller
Pretend You're A Barista And Upgrade That Instant Coffee With Some Fancy Foam From A Milk Frother Wand
Review: "Great product! Froths up great! Definitely recommend!" - Irish Kate
Skip The Whisking Bowl And Pour Perfect Circles Straight Onto The Griddle Using A Pancake Batter Bottle
Review: "This pancake bottle has become a staple in our kitchen. It makes breakfast prep way faster and way less messy. Pouring is easy, cleanup is a breeze, and the design is super cute in the mint color. Perfect for smooth, no-drip pancakes with minimal fuss." - QB Reviews
Who knew becoming a morning person involved so much stuff? But hey, if it helps you feel less like a grumpy troll and more like a functioning adult before your second coffee, we say go for it. We've still got more ideas up our sleeve to make your mornings brighter.
No More Stale Flakes Or Spilled Boxes Just Perfectly Portioned Crunchy Goodness From This Sleek Cereal Dispencer
Review: "Gives my way too dependant kids some much needed sense of independence. Setup this baby up and this dispenser snowballed into my kids doing dishes! This dispenser is great it's huge and easy to use fun for the whole family, but the unexpected plus to this is now the kids get there breakfast, eat, and clean up after themselves! What!! Glad I bought this!" - Amazonholic
Depuff Your Face And Feel Instantly More Awake With A Refreshing Pass From A Chilling Facial Ice Roller
Review: "Before I had this roller, I used to collect ice cubes into a Ziplock bag and use that instead. Needless to say this roller is way more convenient. It stays cold for a LONG time. I remember using it for 30-45 minutes until my face would no longer feel the cold, and I would think it got warm. Not a chance. Try it quickly on your arm after 45 minutes and see what I mean. Depuffs face easily and it's really smooth. I bring it with me on all my vacations too." - Amazonian
Getting The Perfect Shade Of Toast Has Never Been Easier Or More High-Tech Than With A Fancy Digital 2 Slice Toaster
Review: "Very stylish and sleek machine. Cook time is speed and occupies less space. Cleaning is easy and quality of bread is good." - VP
Step Out Of The Shower Into Pure Cozy Bliss With A Warm Hug From A Towel Warmer
Review: "Bought this as a “me” gift and boy did I hit the jackpot! Easy to use, warms up my towels quickly, love heating up my robe also!!" - Beverly Hoyle
Pancakes, Eggs, Bacon, All Your Breakfast Dreams Can Come True Simultaneously On This Handy Electric Round Griddle
Review: "This is my third Dash product! I love them all, I have the waffle maker, egg cooker, and now the griddle. This is super easy to clean with no issues with anything sticking. The temp stays hot no matter how many pancakes I made. This made the fluffiest pancakes and only too about 2 minutes for each one. My 8 year old son is able to use it with no issues. This is perfect when everyone wants different pancakes or even when not everyone is awake at the same time. I can make just a couple for my daughter and then turn it on later to make some for my son and the hearing time takes just a few minutes! I would highly recommend this product and all their products!" - Jessica V.
Flossing Just Got A Whole Lot Less Like Torture Thanks To The Powerful Jet Stream Of A Water Pick Flosser
Review: "This is a great hand-held battery-operated water pic. It really works great and hold a long power charge. It is a convenient size and easy to take when traveling. It cleans well and does a great job. It is exactly as described with no water leakage. It was a great value for the money. I recommend this product." - G B
Keep Your Granola Crunchy And Your Fruit Separate From Your Yogurt With These Genius Split Breakfast Bowls
Review: "Perfect divided snack bowls! Love them!" - C. Matrangos
Keep Your Counter Tidy And Get The Perfect Toothpaste Dollop Every Time With A Sleek Toothbrush Holder And Toothpaste Dispencer
Review: "Seems like it does what it’s intended to do..a little worried about the adhesive but I’m hoping it lasts like to suppose to! Super convenient and helps declutter bathroom drawers of toothpaste and toothbrushes!" - Chelsea