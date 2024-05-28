We took the idea for this collection of unexpected, ambiguous and sometimes downright embarrassing schoolers' remarks from this video of a school teacher, where she lists various phrases from her 8th graders that made her feel awkward and sometimes laugh. We've added examples from other teachers' videos - so check out this list of school wit from Bored Panda !

Perhaps there is no place in this world where different generations collide with each other in numerous - and sometimes fruitless - attempts to get along... so, there is no place like school. Teachers complain about students who don’t care, and schoolchildren also do not remain in debt.

#1 A student got the answer right and yelled: "Yeah, I felt that one in my nuggets"

#2 In art class, I'm teaching class and a kid gonna raise his hand and say, 'Teacher Robi, are you white, black or light skin?' I didn't know light skin was a race!

#3 The toilet paper in this school sucks. I just got dookie on my hand

Let's start with the fact that kids and teenagers, in principle, sometimes cannot understand how caustic or funny their phrases addressed to adults actually sound. And why do these strange adults, upon hearing something completely harmless (at first glance), blush, giggle stupidly, or even lose the very ability to speak? Well, it was not for nothing that the ancients said that the truth speaks through the mouth of a baby...

#4 How does it feel to be the only unmarried teacher in this school?

#5 I don't know why my brother's girlfriend has birth control, she ugly. Also, what is birth control?

#6 You don't want to know what I say about you behind your back or you'd quit your job

Secondly, a school is almost always an organization that is responsible, in addition to the actual acquisition of knowledge by children, also for their socialization. But if previously the socialization took place mainly in communication with peers, today a significant part of this process is taken over by Internet services (who said: “TikTok”?). As a result, the average teen often receives a rather superficial understanding of this or that fact - and may misuse this knowledge when communicating with the teacher. And then, after numerous facepalms, teachers share these dialogues online (who said “TikTok”?). Well, the circle is closed...

#7 Student gasps, "What is that black stuff on your eye? Are you okay? It was there the other day too." I was concerned so I went to look in the mirror. It was my eyeshadow

#8 As I'm walking in, I have a cup of coffee. A student once said, "Okay, Teacher Robi, you come in like my grandma. I'm smelling like the fresh coffee." I'm somebody's grandma now.

#9 This kid says to me, "Teacher Robi, I'm trying to be like you," and I'm like, like, "what?" And they say, "old." I'm 29. I ain't even 30 yet.

“In fact, each of us, any teacher with sufficiently extensive experience, has a similar selection of unexpected dialogues with students of different ages,” says Volodymyr Nemertsalov, a school principal and teacher from Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “At the end of the day, we all understand where we are going when we choose to become teachers. And the feeling of awkwardness from some of the students’ remarks is actually part of our job.” “By the way, as far as I know, some of my colleagues even published collections of similar quotes collected over years and decades of teaching work. After all, pedagogy is a serious thing, no one argues - but you should always give a chance to a piece of humor here.” ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Are you in therapy? You seem like the type

#11 You look like my grandpa's couch

#12 I don't get why you write so much on my rough draft. I'm not reading all that brah, for real, for real

Well, we sincerely hope you will enjoy this collection of school wit, sarcasm and absurdities, so please feel free to scroll this list to the very end now, and mark the best stories for sure. And if you're also a teacher, or have ever worked at school, then we'd highly appreciate your own stories on these awkward and amusing moments in dialogues with schoolers!

#13 That kid glazed me at a D1 level. He was first round pick in the glazing draft

#14 You're giving single core

#15 We were talking about tobacco advertisements and tactics that the tobacco companies use to draw teens in, or even young adults. And I took a shot in the dark and I said, "Hey, who's this celebrity?" Their response was ice spice. So, welcome to eighth grade health where Lucille Ball is ice spice.

#16 [My students used] the classic "womp womp" when I was losing in a board game and my board game design class.

#17 Why're the kids gonna ask me to tell my girlfriend to make them a wig? Middle school, sixth grade. Talking about some "Can you tell your girlfriend to make me a wig?" What? No.

#18 My childhood dog had run away from home and hadn't returned. I was telling the class about it. Their response was "Womp womp"

#19 Stop putting viruses on my Chromebook

#20 Kid randomly says this to me: "Teacher Robi, why're you built like a water bottle?" A water bottle? I have no words.

#21 "Teacher Robi, why you look like you just walked out of a rainbow?" I don't even remember what I was wearing. But I'm sure it was colorful.

#22 The kids are gonna say to me, "Teacher Robi, can we oil your scalp?" Like, that's such an odd thing for you to say while I'm teaching. And then they say, "Yeah, because it looks dry."

#23 Miss C., your back is big

#24 Miss C., can you please move your big-a*s shoes.

#25 Miss C., your edges ain't bald, it's just your temples.

#26 Now that the opps are gone we can yap

#27 There's my outfit. Why'd a kid go and tell me that my sneakers look like Nintendo Switch? And then took it a step further and was like, "And you don't even match. Red and blue doesn't go with gray and black."



I thought my outfit was cute. I was a little bit shocked. So I say to her, I'm like, "Who do you think you are talking to? Pipe down." You know what her response was? She gonna say, "Who do you think you are to have a girlfriend who looks better than you?" You just gotta laugh at these kids.

#28 Miss C., where are you going for spring break? You're not grown.

#29 CashApp me so that I can buy a new wig.

#30 Miss C., when are you taking all of us to get ice cream? And it'll be on you.

#31 "Miss C., you Bluetooth me." That is what they say when our cycles link together.