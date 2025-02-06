ADVERTISEMENT

Blink, and you might miss it.

iPods? Gone. Tamagotchis? Collecting dust. Those weird fish pedicures? Nowhere to be found. Some things don’t go out with a bang—they just quietly slip away, fading from memory until someone brings them up, and suddenly, it’s like stepping back in time.

Redditors shared these and more that slowly disappeared over the years. See how many you forgot ever existed.

#1

Woman smiling at phone, outdoors with a drink, reflecting on songs as ringtones. Songs as ringtones.

I used to spend ages picking my favourite bit of my favourite song as my ringtone.

ButtercupBento , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #2

    Green gummy octopus on a colorful cereal background, symbolizing quirky forgotten trends like songs as ringtones. Toys in boxes of cereal.

    Capital-Database-993 , Hotinthakitchen1 Report

    ddukes888 avatar
    Existing and stuff
    Existing and stuff
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Children today don’t understand how exciting it was to get a metal license plate for your bike

    #3

    Flames rising against a dark background, evoking a sense of nostalgia for songs as ringtones. Spontaneous human combustion.

    Eoin_McLove , Guido Jansen Report

    #4

    A dried flower in a glass jar on a wooden surface, surrounded by delicate fabric, conveying a vintage aesthetic. Potpourri. I swear it was in everyone’s house when I was a kid but I haven’t seen any in in about 15 years.

    Bash_street , Ju Desi Report

    #5

    People wearing 3D glasses in a movie theater, immersed in the experience, reminiscent of songs as ringtones nostalgia. 3D this and 3D that.

    verysmallwilly , Andrej Lišakov Report

    #6

    Car headlight with decorative pink eyelashes, symbolizing quirky trends similar to songs as ringtones. It’s been a while since I’ve seen eyelashes on a car.

    Harrry-Otter , Karen Roe Report

    #7

    A hand holding a smartphone displaying the Pokémon GO login screen, emphasizing the use of songs as ringtones. Pokemon go.

    Orange_fan1 , Pixabay Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Partner still plays it every day, so does my mother. The gyms in this tiny town are crazy competitive.

    #8

    Colorful rubber band bracelets on wrist, similar to trends like using songs as ringtones. Loom bands.

    dollyblue101 , Luna443 Report

    #9

    Bagels with egg and cheese on a white plate, set on a wooden outdoor table. Sausage, egg and cheese bagels from McDonalds.

    ally140992 , BlankVerse Report

    #10

    Hand holding a black fidget spinner against a marble surface, representing items like songs as ringtones. Fidget Spinners.

    UnexpectedRanting , charlesdeluvio Report

    #11

    Pink digital keychain pet, reminiscent of nostalgic items gone from reality. Tamagotchi’s.

    anon , Brett Jordan Report

    #12

    Feet in a fish spa with small fish nibbling, surrounded by stones. Fish pedicures.

    mysilvermachine , Alison_Winchcombe Report

    itsjustme223 avatar
    Shane S
    Shane S
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because it’s not sanitary or humane. The fish are starved and they carry bacteria from one person’s foot to another.

    #13

    Classic iPod on a gray surface, highlighting music choices, reflecting nostalgia for songs as ringtones. IPods. Only actually realised recently they stopped making the big ones all the way back in 2014, then the shuffles and nanos is 2017 and then last year they stopped making the touch. It was obvious it was going to happen because we all use our phones for music now but tell someone 15 years ago that Apple would stop making iPods and they would think you were crazy.

    tldr: Apple stopped making iPods, nobody realised.

    No-Cut-5618 , Andres Urena Report

    #14

    Retro TV set in a basement with nearby shelving and stools, reminiscent of a time when songs were used as ringtones. Those black glass TV stands that had us all under a chokehold at one point in the late 2000s.

    MashedPotato84 , Newsonics Report

    #15

    Colorful eye-shaped beads, symbols for protection, reflect cultural traditions. Those glass beads aunties and grandmas used to keep in random bowls around the house.

    numediumlearning , Ali Yasar isgoren Report

    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A neighbor nce gave me a handful and asked me to make a necklace out of ‘em for him. I thought they were ugly, but got out my tools to do it until he mentioned they’re “evil eyes.” I lost all interest then and handed ‘em back. If, in fact, they’re “evil eyes,” why would grandmas have bowls of ‘em?

    #16

    Black canvas shoes on a Whole Foods bag, promoting "Songs As Ringtones" concept with eco-friendly packaging. Toms, those little canvas shoes that were in for about three weeks in the early 2010s.

    snorom , artistmac Report

    #17

    Stacks of CDs representing songs used as ringtones in a nostalgic collection. Pirate DVD sellers in car parks.

    leelam808 , Alfred Kenneally Report

    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it’s a good thing they’re gone; they were sold to finance terrorist activités, and who the hell needs that? Besides, movies made in phones have mono sound, and that wrecks most movies. And finally, who wants to watch a movie with heads and silhouettes of people getting up in the middle of a scene? TL;DR: Most pirated movies are cr@p. Why ruin a good movie by watching the absolute worst version of it? It’ll be streaming soon enough anyway.

    #18

    Bowl of chocolate cereal with milk being poured, evoking nostalgic memories akin to songs as ringtones. Free cereal Bowls in boxes of coco pops.

    coraIinejones , cyclonebill Report

    #19

    A man in a suit reads a document by a window, conceptually linked to "songs as ringtones." Public concern about the Panama Papers and tax evasion.

    Mudhutted , RDNE Stock project Report

    #20

    Man in a yellow shirt holding microphone, gesturing during a speech, related to songs as ringtones concept. Politicians resigning after getting caught doing something bad.

    crappy_ninja , Kairos Panamá Report

    #21

    Streetlight glowing at dusk against a gradient sky, symbolizing nostalgic moments like using songs as ringtones. Orange streetlights are vanishing so quickly round here. The new LED jobs make a huge difference to the feel of the UK at night I think.

    anon , Mehdi MeSSrro Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whole town here has shaded LED lights, they also turn off at 2am except on the main road for less impact on the birds. Rural area that is not perfect dark, but 3am on a clear night is amazing.

    #22

    Person sitting on a couch, smiling while looking at a phone, suggesting the nostalgia of songs as ringtones. Mobile games.

    Things like Candy Crush, Farmville and that word game that was all over social media for about 10 minutes.

    Disastrous_Candle589 , Getty Images Report

    #23

    A person holding guns in an action scene, wearing a blue shirt, relating to songs as ringtones nostalgia. Chuck Norris jokes.

    slapmeslappy555 , Amadea Film Productions Report

    #24

    A person wearing 3D glasses and headphones, reflecting on "songs as ringtones" and nostalgic memories. 3D TV, especially football on sky.

    otherpeoplesthunder , Sigmund Report

    #25

    Dentists in blue scrubs, one holding dental tools, performing a checkup. NHS dentist.

    Western-Mall5505 , Cedric Fauntleroy Report

    #26

    Person using a smartphone, possibly selecting songs as ringtones, wearing a white shirt in a well-lit environment. Orange (the mobile network provider).

    Azovmena , NordWood Themes Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw what happened with them, they used to be my provider. Merger iirc, with T-mobile to make EE.

    #27

    Person in a white shirt looking distressed while holding money, with a plant and bookshelf in the background. Ringtones theme implied. Affordable housing

    Affordable Energy

    Sub 8-hour ambulances

    Covid.

    Virtual-Breakfast435 , Kaboompics.com Report

    #28

    A yellow Mini Cooper parked on a street next to a tree and building. Buttons on mobile phones.

    Brown/yellow coloured cars.

    Big pet dogs.

    New build bungalows and maisonettes.

    Front lawns.

    Moustaches.

    Using landline phones.

    Red ants.

    EssexGuyUpNorth , Jacob Morch Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, landline, you're invisible again! Ours is still active and operational.

    #29

    BlackBerry phone displaying the time, related to "songs as ringtones" nostalgia. Blackberry phones, various alcoholic drinks (addlestones for example), FM radio.

    Ornery-Rip-9813 , Alejandro Mendoza Report

    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🙄Where does this 🫏🕳️ THINK Blackberries went? And why? Rotary phones are gone, too. Where’d they go? 🙄 Ow! I’m hurting myself from all the eye rolling.

    #30

    Painting rocks and hiding them for people to find, then hide again.

    amitherumham Report

    #31

    Track and trace.

    jaymatthewbee Report

    #32

    A shirtless man with vitiligo spots on hands looks at them, set against a plain background. Monkey pox, we were all going to catch that for a while, now it's never mentioned! The media were loving it, it was like the new COVID for them.

    anon , Getty Images Report

    #33

    Charges against prince Andrew.

    Short_Signal_5772 Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was in the news in the last couple of days relating to investigation of his connection with Epstein.

    Vote comment up
    #34

    Those strange pictures where if you looked at them in a different way, a 3D image of some s****y zebra popped out at you. I remember going into a shop with my mum looking at them and we came out with headaches. What were those f*****g pictures called?

    Big_Examination1042 Report

    #35

    Lads mags like zoo and nuts magazines.

    couldntdecidemyname Report

    #36

    This will probably age me horrifically but Pogs, I still have mine.

    IntrovertedArcher Report

    #37

    Those highstreet milkshake shops where you could basically get any sweet/chocolate bar/confection made into an ice cream milkshake.

    ExoticExchange Report

    #38

    What happened to Sunny D? And those drinks in the plastic bottles you had to twist the tops off.

    OutdoorApplause Report

    #39

    Those little minty strips you used to put on your tongue to dissolve.

    anon Report

    #40

    Milkyway crisp rolls.

    dealrubstep Report

    #41

    Google+. I remember lots of hype about it being "exclusive" and having to be invited by someone already on it or something, and then... It kind of just faded away.

    Rich6-0-6 Report

    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It didn’t “fade away”; no one used it and so the project was killed fairly quickly.

    Vote comment up
    #42

    Swine flu was an extremely hot topic for a brief while.

    WuTangFlan_ Report

    #43

    The right to roam and camp on dartmoor. Last place in England it’s allowed. Admittedly this may not be all of dartmoor (yet) but is a sad day, and likely to be the start of the end for hiking and camping for free in England (imo).

    Gabbaandcoffee Report

    #44

    Those little finger moustache tattoos.

    lagoon83 Report

    #45

    Computer desks that form an L-shape in the corner of the room, with a slide out shelf for the keyboard.

    jungleddd Report

    #46

    Emo haircuts.

    DC2310 Report

    #47

    Those weird late night TV shows where Brian from Big Brother would ask a seemingly really simple question but the people calling in would always get them wrong.

    I think they got banned because the phone lines were mega premium rate and the whole thing was a fix.

    kilgore_trout1 Report

    #48

    Might be wrong but theme parks? Seemed to be super popular among young people when I was around 14 but after covid barely hear of Chessington again.

    Lanky-Elephant-4313 Report

    #49

    Reasonable prices for camera kit and darkroom kit now even 2nd hand is far too expensive to buy nowadays.

    The pro kit costing £3k and up ok I do want one set that will cost me £10k z9 and 2 lenses. On film days that would have been around £1200-1500.

    mchphoto2022 Report

