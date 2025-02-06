Redditors shared these and more that slowly disappeared over the years. See how many you forgot ever existed.

iPods? Gone. Tamagotchis? Collecting dust. Those weird fish pedicures? Nowhere to be found. Some things don’t go out with a bang—they just quietly slip away, fading from memory until someone brings them up, and suddenly, it’s like stepping back in time.

Blink, and you might miss it.

#1 Songs as ringtones.



I used to spend ages picking my favourite bit of my favourite song as my ringtone.

#2 Toys in boxes of cereal.

#3 Spontaneous human combustion.

#4 Potpourri. I swear it was in everyone’s house when I was a kid but I haven’t seen any in in about 15 years.

#5 3D this and 3D that.

#6 It’s been a while since I’ve seen eyelashes on a car.

#7 Pokemon go.

#8 Loom bands.

#9 Sausage, egg and cheese bagels from McDonalds.

#10 Fidget Spinners.

#11 Tamagotchi’s.

#12 Fish pedicures.

#13 IPods. Only actually realised recently they stopped making the big ones all the way back in 2014, then the shuffles and nanos is 2017 and then last year they stopped making the touch. It was obvious it was going to happen because we all use our phones for music now but tell someone 15 years ago that Apple would stop making iPods and they would think you were crazy.



tldr: Apple stopped making iPods, nobody realised.

#14 Those black glass TV stands that had us all under a chokehold at one point in the late 2000s.

#15 Those glass beads aunties and grandmas used to keep in random bowls around the house.

#16 Toms, those little canvas shoes that were in for about three weeks in the early 2010s.

#17 Pirate DVD sellers in car parks.

#18 Free cereal Bowls in boxes of coco pops.

#19 Public concern about the Panama Papers and tax evasion.

#20 Politicians resigning after getting caught doing something bad.

#21 Orange streetlights are vanishing so quickly round here. The new LED jobs make a huge difference to the feel of the UK at night I think.

#22 Mobile games.



Things like Candy Crush, Farmville and that word game that was all over social media for about 10 minutes.

#23 Chuck Norris jokes.

#24 3D TV, especially football on sky.

#25 NHS dentist.

#26 Orange (the mobile network provider).

#27 Affordable housing



Affordable Energy



Sub 8-hour ambulances



Covid.

#28 Buttons on mobile phones.



Brown/yellow coloured cars.



Big pet dogs.



New build bungalows and maisonettes.



Front lawns.



Moustaches.



Using landline phones.



Red ants.

#29 Blackberry phones, various alcoholic drinks (addlestones for example), FM radio.

#30 Painting rocks and hiding them for people to find, then hide again.

#31 Track and trace.

#32 Monkey pox, we were all going to catch that for a while, now it's never mentioned! The media were loving it, it was like the new COVID for them.

#33 Charges against prince Andrew.

#34 Those strange pictures where if you looked at them in a different way, a 3D image of some s****y zebra popped out at you. I remember going into a shop with my mum looking at them and we came out with headaches. What were those f*****g pictures called?

#35 Lads mags like zoo and nuts magazines.

#36 This will probably age me horrifically but Pogs, I still have mine.

#37 Those highstreet milkshake shops where you could basically get any sweet/chocolate bar/confection made into an ice cream milkshake.

#38 What happened to Sunny D? And those drinks in the plastic bottles you had to twist the tops off.

#39 Those little minty strips you used to put on your tongue to dissolve.

#40 Milkyway crisp rolls.

#41 Google+. I remember lots of hype about it being "exclusive" and having to be invited by someone already on it or something, and then... It kind of just faded away.

#42 Swine flu was an extremely hot topic for a brief while.

#43 The right to roam and camp on dartmoor. Last place in England it’s allowed. Admittedly this may not be all of dartmoor (yet) but is a sad day, and likely to be the start of the end for hiking and camping for free in England (imo).

#44 Those little finger moustache tattoos.

#45 Computer desks that form an L-shape in the corner of the room, with a slide out shelf for the keyboard.

#46 Emo haircuts.

#47 Those weird late night TV shows where Brian from Big Brother would ask a seemingly really simple question but the people calling in would always get them wrong.



I think they got banned because the phone lines were mega premium rate and the whole thing was a fix.

#48 Might be wrong but theme parks? Seemed to be super popular among young people when I was around 14 but after covid barely hear of Chessington again.